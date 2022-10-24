Russia
Russian lawmakers seek to expand country’s ‘gay propaganda’ law
President Vladimir Putin signed legislation in 2013
A draft of legislation introduced this week in the Russian Duma (Parliament) has human rights and LGBTQ activists alarmed as it would expand the country’s anti-gay propaganda law passed and signed into law by President Vladimir Putin in 2013.
The bill would build on the 2013 legislation, which was aimed at prohibiting “promotion of non-traditional sexual relations” to Russian minors. One of the bill’s sponsor’s Alexander Khinshtein, an MP from the conservative political party, United Russia, told state media upon its introduction, “We propose to extend the ban for LGBT propaganda regardless of age, not just for children as it is today.”
The proposed expansion comes as the Russian president continues his war against Ukraine and the illegal annexation of four Eastern Ukrainian oblasts (states). In his speech two weeks ago justifying the annexation, Putin sharply criticized the LGBTQ community:
“Do we really want, here, in our country, in Russia, instead of ‘mum’ and ‘dad’, to have ‘parent No. 1’, ‘parent No. 2’, ‘No. 3’? Have they gone completely insane? Do we really want … it drilled into children in our schools … that there are supposedly genders besides women and men, and [children to be] offered the chance to undergo sex change operations? … We have a different future, our own future,” Putin said.
Dilya Gafurova, head of Sphere, a Russian LGBTQ rights organization, told the CBC that the LGBTQ community “has no rights in Russia at the moment” and that the legislation being considered by lawmakers would make things even worse.
“This will make them even more unprotected and even more invisible,” she told CBC News via email.
Reflecting on the proposed legislation, Gafurova said, “Being LGBT+, ‘non traditionality’ is something that was weaponized continuously by the Russian regime to justify defending itself from ‘Western influence,’ as if being queer is something that can be influenced onto someone or flown in from abroad.”
“LGBT+ people are not regarded as people [in Russia],” Gafurova said, adding that some lawmakers “sincerely believe us to be the result of ‘propaganda’ or [that] we’re a means to an end, a justification for certain political actions.”
The Russian government has mobilized more men in Russia at Putin’s explicit direction for service in the Russian military in Ukraine. Russian losses on the battlefield have been heavy, especially in the past three weeks as Ukraine’s forces are retaking ground from the Russian military and are pushing the invaders back.
Those actions have caused hundreds of thousands of draft eligible Russian men to flee the country to avoid conscription.
Gafurova told the CBC that “the Russian military isn’t exactly known for acceptance toward queer people,” and she suspects many will have left the country for the same reasons their fellow compatriots have.
“They simply don’t want to serve and be a part of this unjustifiable and bloody war,” she added.
In a Sunday phone call, a source within the Russian government told the Washington Blade they suspect that the recent push by parliamentarians to attack the LGBTQ community is a naked political ploy to shore up public support of Putin by ordinary citizens on a social and cultural issue that would unite them to back his homophobic and transphobic rhetoric.
“It’s another cynical diversion by some in the Duma to distract the masses from the reality of Putin’s criminality,” they told the Blade.
Russia
Brittney Griner thanks supporters on 32nd birthday
WNBA star remains in Russian jail after drug smuggling conviction
WNBA star Brittney Griner on Tuesday in a message through her lawyers thanked her supporters who continue to press for her release.
“Thank you everyone for fighting so hard to get me home,” said Griner, whose 32nd birthday was on Tuesday. “All the support and love are definitely helping me.”
Officials at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February detained Griner — a Phoenix Mercury center and two-time Olympic gold medalist who is a lesbian and married to her wife, Cherelle Griner — after customs inspectors allegedly found hashish oil in her luggage. The State Department has determined that Russia “wrongfully detained” her.
A Russian court on Aug. 4 convicted Brittney Griner of smuggling drugs into the country and sentenced her to nine years in a penal colony. The court is scheduled to consider Brittney Griner’s appeal of the sentence on Oct. 25.
Cherelle Griner on Sept. 16 met with President Joe Biden at the White House.
American officials have publicly acknowledged their willingness to release Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the U.S., as part of a deal to secure the release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, another American citizen who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia after his conviction for spying.
Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are both scheduled to attend next month’s G-20 Summit in Indonesia. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre last week said Biden “has no intention” of meeting with Putin until his government engages in the negotiations to secure Brittney Griner’s release.
“The Russians need to take the serious offer that we put forward on the table, or make a serious counter-offer to negotiate, but in good faith,” said Jean-Pierre.
Russia
Putin slams LGBTQ people in Ukraine annexation speech
The international community has condemned sham referenda
In a rally ceremony that resembled a political convention on Sept. 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated his signing a decree that Russia had annexed four regions of Eastern Ukraine that were overrun by Russian military forces and Russian-backed separatists.
“The people made their choice,” said Putin in the formal signing ceremony at the Kremlin’s St. George Hall. “And that choice won’t be betrayed” by Russia, he said.
This past week, in an election President Joe Biden labeled fraudulent and a sham, Ukrainians in the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia voted to join Russia in elections supervised by heavily armed Russian troops.
Speaking from the White House on Sept. 30, Biden said the U.S. and its allies will not recognize Russia’s annexation of the Ukrainian regions and reaffirmed that NATO countries will defend all territory in the alliance.
Addressing the Russian leader, Biden said “Mr. Putin, don’t misunderstand what I’m saying. Every inch.”
America and its allies are not going to — I’m going to emphasize, are not going to be intimidated, are not going to be intimidated by Putin and his reckless words and threats. He’s not going to scare us and he doesn’t — or intimidate us.
Putin’s actions are a sign he’s struggling. The sham referenda he carried out and this routine he put on, don’t worry, it’s not there if you’re looking, OK. The sham routine that we put on this morning that’s showing the unity and people holding hands together. Well, the United States is never going to recognize this and quite frankly, the world is not going to recognize it either. He can’t seize his neighbor’s territory and get away with it. It’s as simple as that.
And they’re going to stay the course. We’re going to continue to provide military equipment so that Ukraine can defend itself and its territory and its freedom, … And we’re fully prepared to defend, I want to say this again, America is fully prepared with our NATO allies to defend every single inch of NATO’s territory, every single inch. So Mr. Putin, don’t misunderstand what I’m saying. Every inch.”
Putin in his speech at the ceremony, which took place on a massive stage in Moscow’s Red Square opposite the Kremlin’s walls, took aim at the West with particular emphasis on Western values and culture.
“Western countries have been repeating for centuries that they bring freedom and democracy to other peoples. Everything is exactly the opposite: instead of democracy — suppression and exploitation; instead of freedom — enslavement and violence,” Putin said.
Later during the speech Putin decried the LGBTQ community and Western nations that allow equity and equality and human rights:
“In fact, they spit on the natural right of billions of people, most of humanity, to freedom and justice, to determine their own future on their own. Now they have completely moved to a radical denial of moral norms, religion, and family.
Let’s answer some very simple questions for ourselves. I now want to return to what I said, I want to address all the citizens of the country — not only to those colleagues who are in the hall — to all the citizens of Russia: do we want to have, here, in our country, in Russia, parent number one, number two, number three instead of mom and dad — have they gone made out there? Do we really want perversions that lead to degradation and extinction to be imposed on children in our schools from the primary grades? To be drummed into them that there are various supposed genders besides women and men, and to be offered a sex change operation? Do we want all this for our country and our children? For us, all this is unacceptable, we have a different future, our own future?”
Putin then implied directly that the U.S. and its NATO allies assisting Ukraine were trying to erase Russian culture and then justified the annexation of the four regions in Eastern Ukraine:
“Today we are fighting so that it would never occur to anyone that Russia, our people, our language, our culture can be taken and erased from history. Today, we need the consolidation of the entire society, and such cohesion can only be based on sovereignty, freedom, creation and justice. Our values are humanity, mercy and compassion.
And I want to end my speech with the words of a true patriot Ivan Alexandrovich Ilyin: ‘If I consider Russia my Motherland, then this means that I love in Russian, contemplate and think, sing and speak Russian; that I believe in the spiritual strength of the Russian people. His spirit is my spirit; his fate is my fate; his suffering is my grief; its flowering is my joy.’
Behind these words is a great spiritual choice, which for more than a thousand years of Russian statehood was followed by many generations of our ancestors. Today we are making this choice, the citizens of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the residents of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions have made this choice. They made the choice to be with their people, to be with the Motherland, to live its destiny, to win together with it.”
Putin has long held homophobic and transphobic opinions and has signed multiple pieces of legislation that has sharply curtailed LGBTQ rights and expression in Russia during his 18 years as president, including the country’s “Don’t Say Gay” law signed in 2013 that has been strengthened and augmented by succeeding measures.
Russia
Brittney Griner appeals 9-year prison sentence
Russian court on Aug. 4 convicted WNBA star of drug smuggling.
Lawyers for WNBA star Brittney Griner on Monday appealed the nine-year prison sentence she received earlier this month after a Russian court convicted her of smuggling drugs into the country.
The court on Aug. 4 convicted Griner — a Phoenix Mercury center and two-time Olympic gold medalist who is a lesbian and married to her wife, Cherelle Griner — and sentenced her to nine years in a penal colony.
Officials at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February detained Brittney Griner after customs inspectors allegedly found hashish oil in her luggage. The State Department subsequently determined that Russia “wrongfully detained” her.
Brittney Griner in July pleaded guilty to the drug smuggling charges.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has publicly acknowledged the U.S. has offered Russia a deal to secure the release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, another American citizen who is serving a 16-year prison sentence after his conviction for spying.
American officials have reportedly expressed a willingness to release Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the U.S., as part of a prisoner swap.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov last week said his country was “ready to discuss” a potential deal with the U.S. A spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry later confirmed negotiations between the two countries over a potential prisoner swap have begun.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Leslie Jordan dies in Hollywood car crash
Race to the Midterms: Kirby and Jones on race, hope and voting
Russian lawmakers seek to expand country’s ‘gay propaganda’ law
PHOTOS: Staunton Pride
PHOTOS: Walk to End HIV
Transgender woman deported from U.S. murdered in Honduras
Best of LGBTQ DC 2022
Comings & Goings
Kimberly Zieselman named advisor to special U.S. envoy for LGBTQ, intersex rights
What to do about immigration
Popular
-
Central America4 days ago
Transgender woman deported from U.S. murdered in Honduras
-
a&e features4 days ago
Best of LGBTQ DC 2022
-
Local4 days ago
Comings & Goings
-
State Department3 days ago
Kimberly Zieselman named advisor to special U.S. envoy for LGBTQ, intersex rights
-
Opinions4 days ago
What to do about immigration
-
Florida4 days ago
Fla. Department of Education approves new anti-LGBTQ rules
-
South America3 days ago
Peruvian capital’s mayor-elect raises eyebrows among LGBTQ activists
-
Autos3 days ago
Charged up about electric vehicles