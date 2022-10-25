Arts & Entertainment
Celebrating Ina Garten’s 13th cookbook with her biggest fan
Trent Pheifer has made all 1,272 of her recipes and counting
Ina Garten’s gay appeal is undeniable. From her fabulous home and gardens, to her creative cocktail recipes, to her many gay friends and over-the-top brunch parties, who wouldn’t want to count Ina as a friend?
He may not be on the brunch invitation list yet, but we can all live a bit vicariously through Trent Pheifer, 37, a home cook who chronicled his quest to cook all 1,272 of Garten’s recipes on Instagram (@storeboughtisfine), catching her eye and ultimately cooking with her on a Zoom event earlier this year.
To celebrate the release of Garten’s 13th cookbook this week, “Go-To Dinners,” the Blade sat down with Pheifer to talk all things Ina.
“She pulled me in, in a way that wasn’t about cooking,” Pheifer said. “She was always having a good time, it was approachable.”
Pheifer said that when he first started cooking he tried Julia Child, but ran into problems with her lengthy recipe for Beef Bourguignon.
“A lot of those recipes weren’t working out for me because I didn’t have the skills,” he said. “I had made a few of Ina’s recipes and everything was easy to read and gave me confidence in the kitchen and the results were delicious.”
Pheifer loved the film “Julie and Julia,” about a Julia Child fan who cooked all of the iconic chef’s recipes, and thought he would cook his way through Ina’s many recipes.
It took him nearly six and a half years, but he did it and in March of this year, he reached the end, culminating in a memorable Zoom event with Ina herself in which Pheifer cooked the final recipe, her Boston Cream Pie, a notoriously tricky dish.
What did he learn during all that time in the kitchen as an amateur cook?
“It’s about diving in — you just have to do it,” he says. “So many people think they aren’t good cooks because they’ve never cooked or they’ve tried something too complicated. … Don’t overdo it when getting started and slowly build.”
Pheifer noted that he was eating mostly prepared foods from Trader Joe’s when he started and now can make anything in Ina’s vast repertoire. But learning to cook isn’t all about impressing dinner guests with fancy dishes. Pheifer, who’s gay and works as a fundraiser for the Advertising Council in New York City, said the bigger lesson was discovering his self-confidence.
“I’ve always struggled with self-confidence — not being good enough or smart enough – and I think in the last seven years of this project my confidence has skyrocketed,” he said. “Having worked hard at something and being recognized, having fun with people, I found confidence in being myself and that has spilled over into my job and life. I wouldn’t be where I am without it.”
Pheifer also shared his thoughts on Ina’s appeal to gay men, noting that about half of his Instagram followers are men, most of whom he assumes are gay.
“A lot of gay men are attracted to strong women,” he said. “A lot of gay boys grew up with ‘Barefoot Contessa’ and a lot of her friends are gay and it’s a place you knew you were welcome. She never waved the Pride flag, but I knew I would be welcomed into her home.”
Aside from baking cookies with his mother and grandmother as a child, Pheifer didn’t grow up with an interest in the kitchen, though he noted the family sat down to dinner most nights together. By college he wasn’t cooking at all.
“When I was approaching 30 I realized I didn’t know how to cook for myself and it’s expensive to go out to dinner every day,” he said. Julia Child inspired him at first, until that run-in with the Beef Bourguignon. After discovering Ina’s recipes were more approachable, he only encountered one bad experience while cooking his way through her books: vegetable lasagna.
The recipe calls for roasting three trays of vegetables and making a sauce — not an easy feat in a small New York City kitchen. “There were too many elements at the same time,” he says.
Undeterred by the laborious lasagna recipe, Pheifer soldiered on for nearly seven years, sometimes wondering if all his efforts and Instagram posts would be noticed. He says he didn’t start the project hoping to get media attention, but there were thoughts that maybe all of this could lead somewhere.
“At some point you get years into the project and wonder, will anyone notice,” he said. “Ina is so beloved that she inspired this fan base of people who love her and I think I got lucky that no one else was doing it already.” He added that he didn’t do any outreach and the subsequent media attention was organic and came via word of mouth.
One highlight of Pheifer’s culinary journey came unexpectedly while on a vacation in Paris, which happens to be Ina Garten’s favorite city where she and husband Jeffrey own an apartment. He was on a foodie trip with friends and snagged a coveted table at Verjus, known for its tasting menu, when he spotted Ina and Jeffrey at a table in the intimate dining room. When they finished, Pheifer summoned the courage to approach his culinary idol.
“It was kismet,” he says, “the color ran from my face. I approached after they finished and my friend knocked over their bottle of wine as I was shaking their hands.”
He introduced himself as the man behind @storeboughtisfine and Ina immediately recognized him and they posed for a photo.
“I couldn’t think of a more magical way to meet her,” he said, “this was such an intimate experience and in the city she loves the most. Ina is obsessed with Paris so it was a magical moment.”
With Ina’s new book out Oct. 25, Pheifer says he will continue his quest to cook all of the recipes. He plans to tackle two or three each week.
And if Pheifer could pick the theme for Ina’s 14th cookbook, he says it would be “Store Bought is Fine.” Ina has said her next book will be a memoir and Pheifer hopes she will write about what drives her to create.
Although Pheifer turns to Ina for French, Italian, and American dishes, he said he collects all sorts of cookbooks and his favorite this year is “Korean American” by New York Times writer Eric Kim.
As for Pheifer’s favorite Ina recipe to make, he says it’s her rigatoni with sausage and fennel from “Cooking with Jeffrey.” Least favorite: pear and parsnip gratin. His go-to Ina dinner: Shrimp and Linguini Fra Diavolo with Outrageous Garlic Bread. Go-to dessert: Mocha Iced Box Cake. And his favorite Ina cookbook is “Barefoot Contessa At Home.”
Ina Garten’s latest, “Go-To Dinners” is out Oct. 25 from Clarkson Potter and includes breakfast-for-dinner options, make-ahead ideas, and simply assembled dishes.
The Blade may receive commissions from qualifying purchases made via this post.
Out & About
25 LGBTQ events this week
High Heel Race among highlights of Halloween week
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
The Future is Queer: An Intergalactic Dyke Party
Tuesday, October 25
6-11 p.m.
Capitol Cider House
3930 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
$25-$45
Eventbrite
Experience burlesque, belly dance, circus acts, flow arts, body painting, a tarot booth and more in this “visionary, other-worldly, queer, fabulous and sexy” event led by queer BIPOC + and allied artists and performers.
DC Gaymers Costume Contest
Tuesday, October 25
7-10 p.m.
Uproar Lounge
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
This free-play Tuesday event celebrates All Hollows’ Eve with Hocus Pocus 2 playing on the third floor projector. Come dressed for the costume contest.
35th annual High Heel Race
Tuesday, October 25
7-11 p.m.
Frank Kameny Way
17th Street between P and R Streets, N.W.
Facebook | Eventbrite
This D.C. institution returns for the 35th year as queens strut their stuff along 17th Street for the High Heel Race. Parties abound all along the “gayborhood” street. The pre-race parade starts at 8, but many people arrive earlier to get a good vantage point.
Halloween Bingo with Kristina Kelly
Tuesday, October 25
8 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook | Reservations
Join Kristina Kelly for some Halloween Bingo fun at Shaw’s Tavern on Tuesday. Specify “Bingo” when making reservations.
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Wednesday, October 26
7-9 p.m.
metrobar DC
640 Rhode Island Avenue, N.W.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Dress as your favorite characters and watch a live screening of the cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at metrobar.
Pre-Halloween Party: Miercoles De Gasoline
Wednesday, October 26
9 p.m.
DIK Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
The best costume wins $300 at Latin Nights at DIK Bar on Wednesday.
Rage for Roe: A Halloween Bash to Support the DC Abortion Fund
Thursday, October 27
7-11 p.m.
Hook Hall
3400 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
$20 presale / $25 door
Facebook
Tara Hoot hosts a spooky night of fun that includes a costume contest. Proceeds support the DC Abortion Fund.
RuPaul’s Night of Living Drag
Friday, October 28
8 p.m.
MGM National Harbor
101 MGM National Avenue
Oxon Hill, Md.
$58-$108
Facebook | Ticketmaster
Voss Events and World of Wonder brings the queens to MGM National Harbor on Friday with an all-star lineup.
UNCUT: Anaconda
Friday, October 28
10 p.m.
Bliss Nightclub
2122 24th Place, N.E.
$40-$70
Facebook | Eventbrite
Dougie Meyer and Kinetic presents UNCUT: Anaconda with DJs Onyx and GSP at Bliss Nightclub on Friday night / Saturday morning. There is a clothes check and play zones available for a raunchy DC Halloween. “Slither into your sexiest outfit to kick off District of the Dead at UNCUT: Anaconda . Unleash your deepest desires at this massive venue for DC’s most risqué circuit event.”
Boo-sy Drag Brunch
Saturday, October 29
12-3 p.m.
Duplex Diner
2004 18th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
Join the Stonewall Kickball team Kicks and Tricks raising money for HIPS. See performances by Tiffany D. Carter, Echinacea Monroe and Labianna on Saturday at Duplex Diner.
Miss Adams Morgan Pageant 34
Saturday, October 29
6 p.m.
Washington Hilton
1919 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.
$100
Facebook | Tickets
Dupont Social Club presents the annual raucous pageant at the Washington Hilton on Saturday.
Candela! Dia De Los Muertos
Saturday, October 29
9 p.m.
Uproar Lounge
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Facebook
Watch a special drag show by LaBella Mafia and Jayzeer Shantey and dance to music by DJ Milko for a fun night out at Uproar celebrating Dia De Los Muertos.
Ghoul Night
Saturday, October 29
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
No cover / 21+
Facebook
It’s Ghouls Night Drag Show time with Baphomette, Juniper Gin, Mota and Hennessey. Desiree Dik hosts a ghoulish night that includes a costume contest.
As You Aren’t: Alter Ego Party
Saturday, October 29
9 p.m.
As You Are
500 8th Street, S.E.
Facebook
Dance the night away in your best costumes at an Alter Ego Party on Saturday. To enter the costume contest, DM As You Are by Friday.
Naughty or Nice: Nightmare on K Street
Saturday, October 29
10 p.m.
KOI
1413 K Street, N.W.
$15 advance
Facebook | Tickets
Dance to DJ MIM, Queen HD the DJ and DJ Jai Syncere at the 13th annual Naughty or Nice Nightmare on K Street party. Billed as the “biggest LGBTQ Halloween turn up in the city,” the costume party includes a contest, drink specials and more.
HellBENT
Saturday, October 29
10 p.m.
9:30 Club
815 V Street, N.W.
$25
Website | Facebook | Ticketmaster
Pussy Noir, Baphomette + Sirene Noir Jackson, Mari Con Carne and Pissy perform with music by DJs Lemz, Electrox, KS and Tommy C. at 9:30 Club’s “HellBENT” party on Saturday.
Blue Hours: Halloween Edition
Sunday, October 30
4-9 a.m.
Flash
645 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$30
Facebook | Eventbrite
Do you want to keep the party going after the bars have closed? Check out Blue Hours: Halloween Edition at Flash in the wee hours of Sunday morning with music by Calagna and Sean Morris.
Halloween Brunch at Lincoln
Sunday, October 30
10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Lincoln Restaurant DC
1110 Vermont Avenue, N.W.
Facebook | Website
DJ Matt Bailer brings the music from noon until 3. There is a best costume contest with a $100 Amazon gift card prize for first place. Enjoy and all-you-can-eat experience with unlimited mimosas and bloody Mary’s. There is a two hour time limit at tables.
Nellie’s Halloween Drag Brunch
Sunday, October 30
11 a.m.
Nellie’s Sports Bar
900 U Street, N.W.
$50
Eventbrite
Wear a costume and check out a Halloween-themed drag brunch at Nellie’s on Sunday.
Elevate: Halloween Drag Brunch
Sunday, October 30
11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Officina
1120 Maine Avenue, S.W.
$25 (for drag show and complementary drink)
Website
Desiree Dik hosts a Halloween Drag Brunch at Officina on Sunday.
Spookiki: Be Golden, Girl!
Sunday, October 30
4 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
Facebook
Show off your group costumes at Spookiki on Sunday afternoon.
Halloween Movie Night: Beetlejuice
Sunday, October 30
6:30-8:30 p.m.
metrobar DC
640 Rhode Island Avenue, N.E.
Free
Facebook | Eventbrite
Watch the spooky season classic “Beetlejuice” among friends at metrobar DC on Sunday.
Halloween Party @ Freddie’s
Monday, October 31
6 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Come in costume to mingle at Freddie’s Beach Bar for a Halloween party hosted by Go Gay DC. It is free, but RSVP to help Freddie’s have a good count of who is coming. Bring a nonperishable food item along for the Arlington Food Assistance Center and party with a purpose.
Howl-o-ween Doggy Costume Pawty
Monday, October 31
7-11 p.m.
Aslin Beer Company
1740 14th Street, N.W.
Free / 21+
Facebook
Dress up your four-legged friend for a doggy costume party at Aslin Beer Company. Awards are given for cutest pooch, most original costume, human-dog costume combo and best in show. Judging begins at 8 p.m.
JR.’s Halloween Showtunes
Monday, October 31
8 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Citrine and Ricky Rosé perform at a special Halloween Edition of Monday Night Showtunes at JR.’s Bar. Showtunes start at 8 p.m. and the performances start at 10:30 p.m.
Sports
Byron Perkins makes history as first openly gay Hampton University athlete
Football defensive back transferred from Purdue University
In an exclusive interview with Cyd Ziegler of OutSports, a football athlete at Hampton University, a private, historically Black, research university spoke about his coming out as the first openly gay athlete at the university.
In his interview, Byron Perkins, a defensive back, said; “Especially at an HBU, young Black gay men need an outlet. They need a support system. There hasn’t been an out gay football athlete at an HBU. I want to end the stigma of what people think. I want people to know they can be themselves.”
Hampton University’s student body is predominately Black and female with more than 83 percent of students from out-of-state or from other countries. The football team, the Hampton Pirates, compete in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.
Perkins, who is a junior, had transferred from Purdue University and according to his stats has played two seasons with the Pirates. So far this season he has been credited with 16 tackles and two deflected passes. The Pirates current season standing overall is 4-2.
Speaking with OutSports, Perkins outlined his views on coming out and his growth as a person, a gay Black male in particular as he charts a new course in his life.
“I’ve been self-reflective and trying to prioritize what makes me happy and makes me feel alive,” Perkins said. “I thought it could be just football and school, but there was a component missing. And recently I’ve been able to figure out that I haven’t been fully happy because everyone didn’t know who I was. Authenticity is everything to me.”
Perkins also posted to Instagram revealing his sexual orientation, “I have come to understand that life is precious and I could be gone at any moment, therefore, I will no longer be living a lie. No one should have to live a life crippled by what society thinks.”
Celebrity News
Leslie Jordan dies in Hollywood car crash
Accident took place after reported medical emergency
Beloved Out actor and comedian Leslie Jordan has died in a single-car crash Monday morning in Hollywood after suffering an unspecified medical emergency, a Los Angeles Police Department source said. The news of his death was first broken by entertainment gossip news website TMZ.
The 67-year-old saw a resurgence of fame with his viral and hilarious videos on social media during the lengthy coronavirus pandemic. Jordan was best known for his roles as Lonnie Garr in “Hearts Afire” (1993–1995), Beverly Leslie in “Will and Grace” (2001–2006, 2017–2020), and several characters in the American Horror Story franchise (2011–present.)
Jordan, an accomplished stage actor and playwright, was also devoted as an advocate for LGBTQ rights. Early in during AIDS crisis, Jordan, a Los Angeles resident, became involved in AIDS Project Los Angeles as a buddy and as a food delivery person for Project Angel Food, a non-profit founded during the HIV/AIDS pandemic which to this day prepares and delivers healthy meals to feed people impacted by serious illness.
In statement to the Washington Blade after learning of Jordan’s death, Project Angel Food CEO Richard Ayoub said:
“Leslie was more than just a supporter of Project Angel Food, he was family. When Leslie first moved to LA in the 90s he wanted to help people with AIDS so he volunteered as a driver for Project Angel Food. Leslie presented Project Angel Food with the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Creative Business Award in 2019, and was such a joy to be around. Our hearts ache.”
Two years ago in a lengthy interview with Page Six, Jordan revealed he once hated himself for being gay. The star and social media phenom told Page Six that homophobia and self-loathing were planted deep inside him growing up in a church-going family in 1950s Tennessee.
“If you’re born homosexual, it’s not a choice,” said Jordan, who has released a book of essays called “How Y’All Doing?”
“I think for myself when you know something in your heart and you’re [told] that’s just wrong … I talk to a lot of my gay friends and I say it’s a wonder we’re even alive!”
In a 2018 interview with the Blade, Jordan spoke about his career:
“It feels amazing. I’ve always been the funny guy that came in with a zinger. That was my job from the day I got here in 1982, with $1,200 that my mother pinned into my underpants on a Greyhound bus,” he quipped during a panel at the Television Critics Press Tour.
“I got off at the corner of Vine Street and De Longpre and I realized that was my job … 30 years I did that. ‘Will & Grace’ (which he guest starred in) won an Emmy for it. And I thought, ‘you know what? It’s time.’ Just the way it’s unfolded has been amazing.”
