Calendar: October 28-November 3

Friday, October 28

The Center Aging Monthly Lunch and Yoga will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Center. Lunch will be held in the climate-controlled atrium at the Reeves Center. To RSVP for this event, visit the DC Center’s website.

The Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide an emotionally and physically safe space for transgender people and those who may be questioning their gender identity or expression to come together in community and learn from one another. For more information, email [email protected].

Saturday, October 29

Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6 p.m. the day before the event.

Facilitator training will be at 12 p.m. on Zoom. This meeting is for group leaders and facilitators that operate support groups within the DC Center, as well as those interested in becoming a facilitator. All are encouraged to come to learn, share challenges and solutions. For more information, email [email protected].

Sunday, October 30

GoGay DC will be hosting “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Monday, October 31

Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT older adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.

Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. Logan Stone will be hosting, there will also be a rotating cast of local DMV performers. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Tuesday, November 1

Center Aging: Women’s Social and Discussion Group will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This group is a place where older LGBTQ women can meet and socialize with one another. For more information, email [email protected].

Wednesday, November 2

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.

BookMen DC will be at 7:30 p.m. in person at the DC Center. Book Men DC is an informal group of men who are interested in fiction and non-fiction gay literature. For more information visit BookMen’s website.

Thursday, November 3

The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center. To be fairer with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.

API Queer Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This support group is for the Asian and Pacific Islander queer community and is sponsored by APIQS (Asian Pacific Islander Queer Society DC) and AQUA (Asian Queers United for Action.) For more information, email [email protected].