Calendar: October 28-November 3
LGBTQ events in the week to come
Friday, October 28
The Center Aging Monthly Lunch and Yoga will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Center. Lunch will be held in the climate-controlled atrium at the Reeves Center. To RSVP for this event, visit the DC Center’s website.
The Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide an emotionally and physically safe space for transgender people and those who may be questioning their gender identity or expression to come together in community and learn from one another. For more information, email [email protected].
Saturday, October 29
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6 p.m. the day before the event.
Facilitator training will be at 12 p.m. on Zoom. This meeting is for group leaders and facilitators that operate support groups within the DC Center, as well as those interested in becoming a facilitator. All are encouraged to come to learn, share challenges and solutions. For more information, email [email protected].
Sunday, October 30
GoGay DC will be hosting “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, October 31
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT older adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. Logan Stone will be hosting, there will also be a rotating cast of local DMV performers. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, November 1
Center Aging: Women’s Social and Discussion Group will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This group is a place where older LGBTQ women can meet and socialize with one another. For more information, email [email protected].
Wednesday, November 2
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
BookMen DC will be at 7:30 p.m. in person at the DC Center. Book Men DC is an informal group of men who are interested in fiction and non-fiction gay literature. For more information visit BookMen’s website.
Thursday, November 3
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center. To be fairer with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
API Queer Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This support group is for the Asian and Pacific Islander queer community and is sponsored by APIQS (Asian Pacific Islander Queer Society DC) and AQUA (Asian Queers United for Action.) For more information, email [email protected].
Calendar: October 21-27
LGBTQ events in the week to come
Friday, October 21
Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].
Hallo-Queen Scream will be at 5 p.m. at Vanish Brewery. This 21+ costume party is a guaranteed raucous night with a full drag show, costume contests, live band, and more. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Saturday, October 22
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6 p.m. the day before the event.
Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This is a peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black Lesbian. For more details, email [email protected].
Sunday, October 23
Club Renaissance DC will be at 10 p.m. at Privilege DC Nightclub. This event will be part II of this party that plays Beyonce’s hit songs from the past 20 years. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, October 24
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. Logan Stone will host; there will also be a rotating cast of local DMV performers. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, October 25
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This is a support group on Zoom for those who identify outside of the gender binary, whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just aren’t 100% cis. For more details, email [email protected].
Showtime at Legacy will be at 9 p.m. at Legacy DC. Guests will get to enjoy live music from the artist of the month accompanied by the Legacy House Band, followed by the annual ‘House Jam’ where anyone can step to the mic. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, October 26
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
Asexual and Aromantic Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. For more information, email [email protected].
Thursday, October 27
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
DC Anti-Violence Project Open Meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The primary mission of the DC Anti-Violence Project is to reduce violence against LGBT individuals through community outreach, education, and monitoring cases to ensure that the rights and dignity of LGBT victims are respected and protected. For more information, visit Facebook and Twitter.
Calendar: October 14-20
LGBTQ events in the week to come
Friday, October 14
Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].
Women in their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community and online on Zoom. This is a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area. For more information, visit the group’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, October 15
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6 p.m. the day before the event.
Freeballers Queer Cabaret will be at 6:30 p.m. at As You Are Bar. There will be more than 10 local queer performers including drag queens, DJs, pole dancers, musicians, burlesque performers, acrobats, comedians and more. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased on the DC Center’s website.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment-free. For more information, email [email protected].
Sunday, October 16
Dumbarton UMC Homecoming will be at 10 a.m. at Dumbarton United Methodist Church. Dumbarton UMC will be celebrating its 250th anniversary and former members are encouraged to return for worship and a potluck. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, October 17
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether bigender, agender, genderfluid, or you just know that you’re not 100% cis. For more information, email [email protected].
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. Logan Stone will host; there will also be a rotating cast of local DMV performers. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, October 18
Bi Roundtable Discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is an opportunity for people to gather to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as bi individuals in a private setting. For more details, email [email protected].
Wednesday, October 19
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
BookMen DC will be at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. This is an informal group of men who are interested in fiction and non-fiction gay literature. For more details, visit BookMen’s website.
Thursday, October 20
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Poly Group Discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is designed to be a forum for people at all different stages to discuss polyamory and other consensual non-monogamous relationships. For more information, email [email protected].
Calendar: October 7-13
LGBTQ events in the week to come
Friday, October 7
Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].
GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at The Commentary. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea sharing, and community building. Or just to unwind and enjoy the extended happy hour. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, October 8
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6 p.m. the day before the event.
Universal Pride Meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. For more information, email [email protected].
Sunday, October 9
GoGay DC will host a drag show at 7 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant. Guests are encouraged to bring about $20 in cash to give to the performers or to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a fabulous assortment of prizes. The event is free to attend and more details are available on Eventbrite.
GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, October 10
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. Logan Stone will host, there will also be a rotating cast of local DMV performers. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, October 11
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-facilitated discussion group and a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more information, visit the Coming Out Discussion Group Facebook page.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for transgender people and those who may be questioning their gender identity or expression to join in community and learn from one another. For more information, email [email protected].
The Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University will host a roundtable to celebrate National Coming Out Day at 7 p.m. at 1957 E St., N.W. The event will bring together scholars and practitioners, undergraduates, graduates, faculty, staff, alums, and allies to join in a robust discussion that celebrates resilience, authenticity, and pride. More details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, October 12
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Queer Trivia Night will be at 7 p.m. at The Dew Drop Inn. This event will be a monthly dose of all things nerdy and LGBTQ. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, October 13
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
“Comedy & Cocktails” will be at 6 p.m. at Pure Lounge. There will be performances from local DMV comedians, music by DJ Kovza, drinking games, free prizes and more. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
