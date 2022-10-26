Health
Center for Black Equity wins $50,000 grant to combat monkeypox
Focus on vaccination, education for Black, Latinx communities
The Center for Black Equity (CBE) has received a $50,000 grant supporting the center’s mission to raise awareness about monkeypox in Black and Latinx LGBTQ communities. The grant will also fund the center’s continuing fight against monkeypox misinformation and lack of access to vaccines and resources within these communities.
The grant, which is a part of a partnership with Gilead Pharmaceuticals, requires the CBE to demonstrate that it has the history and capacity to create and implement a community-wide initiative focusing on monkeypox education and boosting vaccination rates in the Black and Latinx LGBTQ communities.
The CBE is a coalition of international LGBTQ community members, Pride organizations, and community-based organizations that have conducted philanthropic and advocacy work in the LGBTQ community for more than 20 years.
Grant funds will be used in efforts to connect Black and Latinx LGBTQ persons with local community-based organizations that will provide accurate and up-to-date information on monkeypox, direct people to vaccination sites, and improve these communities’ access to monkeypox education and vaccines.
The official kickoff of the CBE’s monkeypox initiative started with a nationwide community leader talk.
“We brought together all of the Black Pride leaders from around the country to talk about monkeypox in their communities, what kind of resources they have, what has been the health department response and what do they need to do their work better,” CBE deputy director Kenya Hutton said.
The CBE will continue to host regular talks with community leaders to support the center’s goal of connecting the needs and voices of the Black and Latinx LGBTQ communities on a nationwide level.
“It’s going to get an idea of what it sounds like or what experiences are from community leaders on the ground level,” Hutton said.
Since monkeypox was officially labeled a public health emergency in the U.S., the LGBTQ community has been vocal about the misinformation surrounding the disease as well as limited resources for LGBTQ communities of color. Many have compared the public health response to monkeypox to the early response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s.
“In the beginning, the information seemed to focus on white gay men,” Hutton said. “And even though they keep saying the number of monkeypox cases are decreasing, the numbers are increasing in the Black and Latinx communities.”
The CBE has an interactive map on its website where you can input your zip code and find permanent and pop-up vaccination sites near you. You can also sign up for the CBE’s biweekly newsletter with up-to-date monkeypox information online.
Commentary
My fantastic 15 years at the Blade — hard to summarize
Reflecting on a front row seat to the LGBTQ movement’s historic firsts
Looking back at the nearly 15 years I’ve worked at the Washington Blade, I find it difficult to summarize my time here in a single essay because the state of play has changed so dramatically for LGBTQ people within that period for the better.
When I first started in January 2008, same-sex marriage was only legal in Massachusetts and the idea of advancing that nationwide seemed like a pie-in-the-sky aspiration. With the public not nearly as supportive as today and continuous losses on the issue at the ballot box, it was a struggle simply to convince Democratic politicians and candidates to support the cause. Meanwhile, openly gay service members were unable to serve in the military and were being expelled on a regular basis thanks to “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” The idea transgender people could serve would be a non-starter.
But the situation would soon change. I came to the Blade at the right time to see massive achievements and had the wonderful gift of a front-row seat to witness them. Nothing like these milestones had ever occurred before in the course of American history. For example, after covering the saga on the legislative path to repeal “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” I was able to go to the ceremony to see President Obama sign the measure into law. Activists, service members and high-profile political figures alike were in attendance and witnessed Obama penning his name to the measure before he concluded, “This is done.”
The 2015 ruling for same-sex marriage was probably the pinnacle of those milestones. I was at the Supreme Court when it issued its decision in favor of marriage equality and was able to witness the celebration, then had the privilege of sitting front-row in the White House Rose Garden as Obama declared justice has arrived “like a thunderbolt.” As a journalist covering these milestones, I also had the privilege of interviewing high-profile figures in the movement and American politics, in addition to being the one to break news on developments in these causes.
My tenure is also marked by the way I advanced my role as news reporter at the Blade to new heights, making the publication highly visible and engaged at the highest levels of government as a White House reporter. During the Obama years, my constant inquiries during the White House nagging the press secretary on Obama’s evolution on same-sex marriage gained nationwide attention. I had the respect of the White House press corps, which thanks to my work allowed the Blade to take part in the pool rotation (a first for an LGBTQ publication), and the White House press staff, which facilitated Obama calling on me for a question during his final news conference (another first for an LGBTQ outlet).
I was so entrenched in the White House press corps that I was able to continue that work through the Trump years, being able to ask President Trump questions on multiple occasions and even getting him to make news on LGBTQ issues. Most recently, during the Biden administration, the White House Correspondents’ Association awarded the Blade with a designated seat thanks to my contributions.
But the time has come when I feel the need to advance my journalism in a new direction. I believe I should give someone else the opportunity to take the reins and represent the nation’s oldest LGBTQ newspaper in the White House briefing room. I hope that person can take advantage of the platform that has granted me so many great experiences.
Here’s my secret: I came out as gay relatively late, either age 24 or 25, then took a job working for the Blade just a few months afterward. It was a quite a leap going within that short period of time from being closeted to being basically as out as one can be as a reporter with an LGBTQ newspaper. I feel like I never really had the experience of being regular, gay Chris and I look forward to exploring and enjoying that.
So thanks to everyone at the Blade for giving me these wonderful opportunities, from Kevin Naff for all the leeway as editor he’s given me to pursue new endeavors, to Lynne Brown for providing stability as publisher and Brian Pitts for heading our sales to ensure there’s money in the bank to make it all happen. It was a team effort, and the work by Michael Lavers as international editor, Michael Key as photo editor and Lou Chibbaro Jr. as veteran reporter was essential.
So now I pass the baton. I’m not leaving journalism and my next project may be underway by the time this essay is published. There’s no way, however, I would forget the historic milestones I saw or being able to take the Blade to new heights, which are memories I cherish and know I won’t be able to replicate elsewhere.
Chris Johnson is the former White House reporter for the Washington Blade.
Monkeypox
Monkeypox vaccination effort shifts towards maintaining demand
‘Thousands of shots’ administered at gay events across country
As ensuring adequate supply and distribution of the monkeypox virus vaccine becomes “less of an issue,” efforts have shifted toward maintaining demand, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, White House national monkeypox response deputy coordinator, said on Sept. 7.
This will mean, “making sure that people know that a effective and safe vaccine is available for those that could benefit,” he said, during a press briefing that also featured National Response Coordinator Dr. Bob Fenton and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
The officials said they were pleased with the impact of their targeted allocations of vaccine doses to events with large numbers of gay and bisexual men who have sex with men, populations considered high risk for MPV infection.
“Thousands of shots were administered” at Southern Decadence in New Orleans, Black Pride in Atlanta and Oakland Pride in the San Francisco Bay Area, Fenton said. These efforts “were, frankly, wildly successful,” Daskalakis said.
During a Q&A with reporters that followed the briefing, Daskalakis addressed questions about the racial disparities that have begun to emerge with respect to infection and vaccination rates.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, “Black people have received 22 percent vaccines, while they account for 36 percent of cases. In contrast, White people have received 63 percent of vaccinations but account for 42 percent of cases.”
Daskalakis explained the events that were targeted this summer were a major part of addressing the disproportionately higher rates of infection and lower rates of vaccination among people of color.
“It’s not about just the vaccine allocation,” he said. “It’s about that intense community engagement that happens on the ground because, ultimately, public health is a local event.”
From the beginning of the outbreak, those engaged in the federal response were in touch with community organizations, Daskalakis said: “Giving the tools that people need to be able to sort of reach health goals is what we’ve been doing. And the support of organizations that serve Black and brown people have been pivotal in really turning the tide in what I think you’re going to see, the new vaccine numbers emerging over the next few weeks.”
Health
Percentage of gay D.C. monkeypox cases rises slightly
Latest data show category of ‘unknown’ sexual orientation at 41.9%
The latest weekly release of monkeypox case numbers by the D.C. Department of Health shows there were a total cumulative number of 431 monkeypox cases in the District as of Wednesday, Aug. 31, an increase of 26 cases since 405 cases reported one week earlier.
This week’s DOH data for the category of cases based on an individual’s sexual orientation show there were a total of 14 cases (3.2%) listed as straight/heterosexual, up from 11 cases (2.7%) from the previous week; 212 (49%) gay, up from 172 (42.5%) from last week; 24 (5.6%) bisexual, up from 18 (4.4% last week; and 179 (41.5%) in a category listed as “unknown” for the person’s sexual orientation, which was up from 172 (42.5%) from the previous week.
Officials at DOH, which is also known as D.C. Health, have said since the start of the monkeypox outbreak earlier this year that the overwhelming majority of cases in D.C., similar to across the nation, have been among gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men.
One DOH official speaking at a monkeypox town hall event last month placed the number of D.C. cases among all men who have sex with men at more than 90 percent. Officials have said the lower percentage of “gay” cases and the rise in the “unknown” category reported over the past two weeks is most likely due to a change in the data gathering policy.
In an effort to lessen the stigma associated with monkeypox infections, officials have said they do not want to appear as if they are applying undue pressure on people to disclose their sexual orientation when they apply for a monkeypox vaccination or seek a monkeypox test or treatment.
For the category of “lesbian” and “other,” the DOH this week included an asterisk instead of a number and a percentage.
“To help protect confidentiality, small numbers (between 0 and 4 are shown by an asterisk,” DOH states as an explanation for not including a number for the “lesbian” and “other” categories.
In last week’s data release, DOH said there were 0 recorded monkeypox cases for lesbians and one case in the “other” category.
In its category of “gender identity,” the DOH data released on Wednesday show that as of this week, out of the total cumulative cases of 431,423 (98.1%) were male. An asterisk is shown instead of a number for the categories of female; female-to-male transgender; male-to-female transgender; and gender nonconforming.
A full breakdown of the latest monkeypox case number for all categories, including race/ethnicity, age group, and residential ward can be accessed at the D.C. Health website.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Bon voyage: Off to Rome and a transatlantic cruise
Alaska Thunderfuck invites anti-LGBTQ members of Congress to D.C. show
Halloween is back and more queer than ever!
Calendar: October 28-November 3
Moore expresses strong support for LGBTQ rights in Md. guv race
Leslie Jordan dies in Hollywood car crash
Amman coffee shop becomes safe space for LGBTQ Jordanians
Byron Perkins makes history as first openly gay Hampton University athlete
25 LGBTQ events this week
PHOTOS: Staunton Pride
Popular
-
Celebrity News2 days ago
Leslie Jordan dies in Hollywood car crash
-
Middle East2 days ago
Amman coffee shop becomes safe space for LGBTQ Jordanians
-
Sports2 days ago
Byron Perkins makes history as first openly gay Hampton University athlete
-
Out & About2 days ago
25 LGBTQ events this week
-
Photos3 days ago
PHOTOS: Staunton Pride
-
Photos19 hours ago
PHOTOS: High Heel Race
-
Photos4 days ago
PHOTOS: Walk to End HIV
-
Russia1 day ago
Russia court upholds Brittney Griner sentence