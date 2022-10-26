Liquor license suspended for Larry’s Lounge

The D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Board on Oct. 19 suspended the liquor license for Larry’s Lounge, a popular neighborhood gay bar at 1840 18th St., N.W., on grounds that it failed to submit its license renewal application by a Sept. 30 deadline.

In a two-page Cease and Desist Order the ABC Board states that Larry’s Lounge did not respond to one or more attempts by the city’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) to notify Larry’s Lounge prior to the Sept. 30 deadline that it had not renewed its liquor license.

The Oct. 19 order prohibits Larry’s Lounge from selling or allowing the consumption of alcoholic beverages on its premises until it pays the required fee to renew its license and pays a “daily fine of $50” in late fees imposed by the Board. The order does not require the bar to close as long as it doesn’t serve alcohol.

A spokesperson for ABRA said Larry’s Lounge had not taken steps to renew its license as of Monday, Oct. 24. The spokesperson, Jared Powell, said that similar to all other liquor serving establishments in the city, if Larry’s Lounge does not renew its license by Nov. 1 the license will be revoked.

Attempts by the Blade to reach Larry’s Lounge and its owner, Rob Robinson, for comment were unsuccessful. A call to the bar’s listed phone number reached a recorded message saying the voice mailbox was full and a message could not be left. An email sent to the email address listed for Larry’s Lounge in ABRA’s records was not answered as of Oct. 25.

Postings on social media by operators of D.C. bars and restaurants have raised an issue that caused delays in the renewal of their liquor licenses that could have been a reason for the Larry’s Lounge problem. According to these postings, the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue has been experiencing long delays in processing a required “Clean Hands” certification needed for the renewal of a liquor license. The certification informs the ABC Board that the bar or restaurant does not owe back taxes to the city and is eligible to have its liquor license renewed.

The social media postings by bar and restaurant operators have said they could not obtain their Clean Hands certification in time for the deadline to renew their liquor license which, in some cases, resulted in their license lapsing while waiting for the OTR to process their Clean Hands certification. A spokesperson for OTR couldn’t immediately be reached by the Blade. ABRA spokesperson Powell said Larry’s Lounge did not inform ABRA about the Clean Hands issue impacting its failure to renew its license.

Two of Larry’s Lounge’s regular customers told the Blade they observed a sign posted outside the bar saying it was closed for construction or renovation.