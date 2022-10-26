Virginia
Once hostile church in Virginia to honor gay Episcopal bishop
Bishop Gene Robinson invited to congregation that opposed his 2003 ordination
One of the nation’s oldest Episcopal congregations located in Falls Church, Va., has announced it will host on Oct. 29 a “long overdue” dialogue with Bishop Gene Robinson, the first openly LGBTQ bishop ordained and consecrated by both the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion.
The church hosting the event, called The Falls Church, says in a statement it has invited Robinson to its congregation as an act of reconciliation 16 years after it joined numerous other churches in disaffiliating from the official Episcopal Church in protest over Robinson’s ordination as a bishop.
“In a milestone visit of faith, justice, and reconciliation, the venerated three-century-old Episcopal congregation will open its doors, its arms, and its hearts to The Bishop Gene Robinson – and further heal the unprecedented rupture that began in 2003 when Robinson was elected bishop,” the statement by the church says.
It says the Oct. 29 event scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., called “Love, despite: A Conversation with Bishop Gene Robinson,” is free and open to the public.
The statement says the public is also invited to attend two services the church will hold the following day on Oct. 30 at 9:00 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. in which Bishop Robison will preach.
The Falls Church congregation is located at 115 East Fairfax Street, Falls Church, Va.
Virginia
Transgender rights attacked during Yesli Vega rally
Glenn Youngkin among speakers at Dumfries church
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Monday attacked transgender people and their supporters during a rally for Virginia congressional candidate Yesli Vega that took place at a Prince William County church.
“Virginia is a parent state … this is a battle between sanity and insanity,” said the Texas Republican during the rally that took place at the Montclair Tabernacle Church in Dumfries. “These people are nuts. They can’t figure out what a woman is. The last I checked, that was not a trick question.”
Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Vega, who is challenging Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, during the rally referenced a bill that sought to expand the definition of child abuse in Virginia to include the infliction of “physical or mental injury” on a child because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
The Virginia General Assembly in 2020 tabled state Del. Elizabeth Guzmán (D-Prince William County)’s bill. The Prince William County Democrat earlier this month said a news report that suggested parents would face charges if they did not “affirm their child’s sexual orientation and gender identity” was inaccurate.
“Who would have thought that we would be having conversations about parents in jail if they do not conform to woke culture,” said Vega. “That’s insanity.”
“When someone says parents should be arrested for not conforming to woke views, Abigail Spanberger steps out of the way and says nothing,” stressed Youngkin after Vega spoke. “Yesli Vega will not step out of the way and say nothing. She stands up for parents.”
Virginia
Va. Department of Education holds hearing on proposed revision of trans, nonbinary student protections
Equality Virginia strongly opposes Republican governor’s proposal
The Virginia Department of Education on Thursday heard testimony on Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed revisions to guidelines for transgender and nonbinary students.
The majority of speakers who spoke at the meeting expressed their opposition to the proposed revisions. They included students and parents who are worried about their trans and nonbinary children.
“If you enact these policies, children will die,” said trans student Guin Hartinger.
Nancy Kunkel said she lives in constant fear of losing her trans daughter to suicide.
The policies that are being proposed would force students to use bathrooms that correspond with their biological sex, rather than their gender identity. Trans students and their allies across Virginia have protested Youngkin’s proposed revisions to the guidelines that his predecessor, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, signed into law in 2020.
Equality Virginia and their supporters attended Thursday’s meeting and have expressed their opposition to the proposed policy revisions online.
The public comment period ends on Oct. 26.
Virginia
Gay school board member loses race for Va. House of Delegates
Special election called to fill vacant seat
Gay Fairfax County School Board member Karl V. Frisch finished second on Oct. 8 in a two-candidate race for the Democratic nomination for a special election to fill a vacant seat in the Virginia House of Delegates that includes parts of Fairfax County.
Frisch lost to public school teacher and community activist Holly Seibold at a Democratic Party caucus held in three locations on Saturday, Oct. 8, by a margin of 1,410 votes for Seibold to Frisch’s 1,143 votes, according to results released by the Fairfax Democratic Party.
Seibold will now run as the Democratic nominee in a Jan. 10 special election to fill the House of Delegates seat in the 35th District. The seat became vacant when Democratic incumbent Mark Keam resigned to take a position in the administration of President Joe Biden. The district includes the towns or cities of Dunn Loring, Oakton, Tysons, and Vienna.
“I’m proud of the campaign we ran and grateful for all who volunteered, endorsed, contributed, and otherwise supported us,” Frisch said in a statement. “Losing is always difficult – especially when so many people invest their time, talent, and hard-earned money to support your cause,” he said.
“That said, losing is a little easier to digest when it’s to someone as capable as Holly Seibold,” said Frisch. “She will be a great delegate. We have three months until the Special Election to fill Mark Keam’s seat, and I will do whatever I can to help her succeed.”
Frisch won election to the Fairfax County School Board in 2019 to represent the county’s Providence District, becoming the first openly LGBTQ person elected to a local office in Fairfax, which is Virginia’s largest county.
During his tenure on the school board Frisch has been an outspoken supporter of the rights of LGBTQ students, including transgender students at a time when Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin (R) has proposed a controversial public school policy considered by activists to be hostile to trans students.
