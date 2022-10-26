Photos
PHOTOS: High Heel Race
Rayceen Pendarvis honored at 35th annual run
The 35th annual High Heel Race was held on 17th Street’s Frank Kameny Way on Tuesday. Best of LGBTQ DC Most Committed Activist Rayceen Pendarvis was honored at the stage with a proclamation from the D.C. City Council. Mayor Muriel Bowser marched in the parade before the race.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the High Heel Race for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/GLQCYJ2vMc— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) October 26, 2022
Photos
PHOTOS: Staunton Pride
Virginia LGBTQ celebration held at Gypsy Hill Park
The 2022 Staunton Pride Festival was held at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton, Va. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Walk to End HIV
Over $537,000 raised for Whitman Walker Health at 36th annual event
The 36 annual Walk to End HIV was held at the Gateway DC Pavilion on Saturday, Oct. 22. NBC4’s Chuck Bell and “Queen of the Capital” Muffy Stephyns served as the emcees. Speakers included D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Naseema Shafi and Ryan B. Moran of Whitman-Walker, and Ashley Innes and Anthony Gutierrez of Gilead Sciences. The warmup was led by Chase Mckesey of Sweat DC. There were performances by local drag legend Shi-Queeta Lee and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington. Over $537,000 was raised for Whitman-Walker Health.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @whitmanwalker Walk to End HIV for @WashBlade with @GMCWashington performing: pic.twitter.com/vvYxcC9sSO— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) October 22, 2022
Photos
PHOTOS: Best of LGBTQ DC Awards Party
Community organizations and individuals honored at Blade’s annual event
The Washington Blade announced the winners of its 21st annual Best of LGBTQ DC Awards at a party at Eaton DC on Thursday, Oct. 20. Cake Pop! served as the emcee with performances by Molasses, Vagenesis and Desiree Dik.
To see a full list of this year’s winners, click here.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @WashBlade Best of LGBTQ DC Awards. @The_Vagenesis performing: pic.twitter.com/g71fLOrh0u— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) October 20, 2022
