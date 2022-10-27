Lauriol Plaza still flourishing in North Dupont Circle

It is Sunday morning and hundreds flock to Lauriol Plaza, at the southeast corner of 18th and T, N.W., for freshly baked nachos and a fried fish taco brunch topped off with frozen swirled strawberry margaritas. Some assert that it’s a gay place; others say it’s a Hispanic venue while others say it’s a destination for Black customers.

Lauriol owners Raul Sanchez and Chef Luis Reyes claim that’s the beauty of Lauriol. It is everyone’s place. Its website declares, “Happy Hour, All Day, All Night and Everyday!” The Facebook page is followed by more than 26,000 customers. It is a Tex-Mex restaurant also serving Latin American food. And there’s always a celebration there: anniversaries, weddings, graduations, and birthdays.

Established in 1983, Lauriol Plaza has been a staple of North Dupont Circle for decades. It began as a cute little boutique restaurant at the corner of 18th and T streets. It was beloved by all the neighbors.

One wonders how this tiny restaurant became the behemoth that it is today. (One neighbor calls it a “gymnasium.”) It is a three-floor structure with a rooftop, mezzanine, terrace, bar and L shaped outdoor area totaling 320 seats. The answer to how this was allowed to be built is embedded in the history. It is a story of being careful what the neighbors wish for.

For decades, the cleverly named 18th and T Liquor Store occupied this spot. Owner Harold ran an effective, efficient business, but the parking lot became an attractive nuisance for miscreants. Neighbors decried the open air drug market. Guided by the then-18th Street Neighborhood and Business association, a little park was created by such neighbors as Attorney Judith and longtime resident Mary Haber along with the then community police officer Robert Contee (now D.C. Police Chief). That helped. Street furniture such as newspaper boxes and trash cans were removed. The drug dealing and loitering continued along with catcalls to female passersby. Neighbors cried out that anything would be better than this.

Along came beloved Lauriol Plaza with big plans. The neighbors were delighted, although they did not really understand the full scale of the plans. They simply wanted to get rid of the nuisance parking lot arena.

Today, many neighbors wished they had paid more attention. This glass building is completely out of sync with the historic neighboring townhouses and cute businesses. Some say that the noise from tour busses and crowds is excessive. To make matters worse, there is the noise from the performers: the popping 4wheelers, the Flowmaster mufflers, the backend noise, the cold air intakes. What an ongoing disturbance for the neighbors. Neither police nor city officials seem to be helping. The 18th and T intersection controlled only by stop signs becomes chaotic during happy hours and Sunday brunch times. Scores of impatient drivers honk their way through this intersection. Many nearby neighbors are thinking the city should install a stoplight.

Some claim that Lauriol Plaza is one of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s favorite restaurants. Lauriol Plaza does still fly the Bowser political banner at the top of their establishment.

Some wonder whether North Dupont Circle is still a gayborhood, but maybe that question is out of date. According to the Census Bureau and Gallup, 10 percent of D.C.’s population identifies as LGBT and a lot of them live in North Dupont Circle.

Lauriol Plaza does a lot of charity work including assistance to the HIV community, cancer organizations, and the National Children’s Hospital. Many patrons from across the street at the gay-owned Larry’s Lounge frequent Lauriol Plaza.

So at dinner time, one will find scores of happy customers on the sidewalk outside of Lauriol Plaza willing to wait a bit for the opportunity to engage with this Tex-Mex food.

A few comments from Lauriol Plaza enthusiasts:

“As a nearby resident, I have dined at least weekly at Lauriol Plaza, enjoying both locations equally, for over 30 years,” said David, who lives two blocks away. “I have found the prices reasonable, the food consistently good, and management and the wait staff invariably welcoming, polite, helpful, and dedicated to pleasing customers.”

Three blocks away Neighbor Bob:

“I love that place, a nice, big patio for warm weather and plenty of space inside in cooler weather,” said Bob, who lives three blocks away.

“Raul’s vision for the new Lauriol Plaza was a perfect addition for the space and Dupont,” said Martin, another neighbor. “The old liquor store had closed and had become a hang out for a rough crowd. Fast forward 25 years and Lauriol Plaza remains a core Dupont business.”

(The partnership of Sanchez/Reyes also owns the sister restaurant of popular Cleveland Park Cactus Cantina and are almost ready to open Alfresco Tap and Grill at 18th and California Avenue, N.W.)

Lauriol Plaza (Photo courtesy of Larry Ray)

Larry Ray is a former North Dupont Circle ANC commissioner. He is an attorney specializing in mediation, arbitration, and executive coaching.