Commentary
Brazil’s fake news crisis is lethal for LGBT+ community
Country’s presidential election has fueled a misinformation emergency
The Brazilian presidential election has fueled a misinformation emergency that has tipped the LGBT+ community into a boiling pot of fake news. This is part of a broader global problem and we need a global plan to stop it.
Since the beginning of this year’s election race, incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro deliberately galvanized Christian voters by framing the election as “a fight between good and evil,” repeating the scare tactics about the LGBT+ community he used in 2018. Bolsonaro’s tactics have also dragged his opponent, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva into an outright contest of who is the true Christian among them.
Caught in the crossfire of this horrendous political battle are numerous victims including the country’s LGBT+ community. Bolsonaro has blatantly fueled misinformation about Brazil’s transgender and queer communities, claiming falsely that a Lula victory would lead to genderless toilets in schools and repeating false claims made in his 2018 campaign that the LGBT+ community wanted to promote homosexuality to children.
These allegations are not without consequence.
Brazil has the highest murder rate of transgender people in the world and life expectancy of a trans woman is only 35. In 2021, while Bolsonaro dismantled Brazil’s human rights protections, the NGO ANTRA recorded 140 murders of trans people. In this year’s election, 80 percent of trans candidates running for office reported being threatened or intimidated by far right groups. The impact is also personal. I have found that some of my closest relatives in Brazil who were previously supportive of my sexuality not only embrace anti-queer rhetoric but are also advocating against our democratic institutions. Some even told me that they would support a coup by Bolsonaro if he loses the election.
It seems hard to believe, but misinformation gets attention, no matter how absurd. For example a video stating that Lula has a pact with the devil was circulated just before the first round of voting. On election day, Oct. 2, searches associating Lula and satanism increased by 2,500 percent. Lula later posted that he never had talked to Beelzebub. This is not the sole territory of the right wing either. A few days later, an old video of Bolsonaro attending a Freemasons ceremony was shared by Lula’s team and searches for Bolsonaro and satanism increased by 5,000 percent.
This kind of campaign behavior has ill-effects well beyond voting day.
In Poland ahead of the 2019 general elections, misinformation campaigns fueled anti-queer sentiment across the country in an attempt to rally voters. This strategy was later translated into discriminatory policy with Parliament approving an “anti-gay propaganda” law. In Ghana, online and traditional media almost uniformly broadcast hate against queer people and the government is close to approving one of the world’s harshest anti-LGBT+ laws, with a concurrent spike in phobic attacks and so-called “corrective rapes.”
But LGBT+ minorities are not the only victims. We are all suffering the broader impacts of this borderless global crisis that is having a devastating effect on much wider debates including climate change, vaccination, and economic development. In a cover story in “Science” magazine, noted biologist Carl Bergstrom said misinformation “poses a risk to international peace, interferes with democratic decision-making, endangers the well-being of the planet, and threatens public health.”
We are in dangerous territory for democracy and what we really need is a global plan to stop it. The 10-point action plan recently released by Nobel Prize Laureates Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, is a good starting point. On one hand, there is growing awareness about misinformation with calls to action to regulate social media platforms. However, as happened with climate policy in its early stages, there is still a lot to be done to define the best political responses and potential avenues for regulation.
Recently, I joined a group of researchers and advocates from around the world who see misinformation as an international crisis and are urgently working to develop the tools to fight it. We will collect the best evidence possible. We are calling for the creation of institutions to manage this global problem and to build a space for consensus-building and advice on solutions.
I sincerely hope that, in Brazil, the next government will act boldly to stop the deterioration of the information environment. However little has been said during the campaign and a bill introduced in Parliament to regulate fake news was rejected with big tech platforms declining cooperate. Brazil’s new government could make a major contribution towards ending the global information crisis and horrific attacks on the human rights of the LGBT+ community by supporting a coordinated response. There is a lot to do, but the time is now. We don’t want to look back in a few years, wishing we had done more.
Commentary
Honoring LGBTQ history at HBCUs
D.C. is home to two pioneering educational institutions
LGBTQ+ History Month is an annual observance of the history, plight, and civil rights movements of LGBTQ+ and Gender Expansive people. Conceptualized in the 1990s, it was created to build awareness and highlight the contributions and achievements of the LGBTQ+ community. Even though some would say we’ve come a long way in terms of progress and inclusion, Black and Brown communities are usually left out of the homage and the celebration — specifically, the many contributions of Black and Brown LGBTQ+ alumni of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
Here in Washington, D.C., there are two HBCUs, Howard a private university, founded in 1867, and the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) a public university, founded in 1851. Two Black institutions with important historical and contemporary figures that have shaped not just D.C., but the nation in its entirety.
Howard University is known for its merit, honor, and prestige. But, how rare is it that most students, alumni, and community members know about the LGBTQ+/Gender-Expansive people who helped make the “Mecca” what it is in terms of social justice and culture. A few notables are: Zora Neale Hurston, cultural architect, ethnographer, writer and spiritualist who founded the “The Hilltop” student newspaper in 1924. Alain Locke, cultural theorist, art critic, and father of the Harlem Renaissance. Chi Hughes, founder of the Lambda Student Alliance, the first openly LGBTQ+ student organization at any HBCU, founded in 1979, just 43 years ago.
UDC, a public urban land grant HBCU founded by Myrtilla Miner, a white woman abolitionist for Black girls at a time when it was illegal for Black people to be educated or even vote, also has a unique history of social justice and LGBTQ+ prominent faculty/alumni. From CLR James, one of the most important black Marxists of the 20th century, to the Kiamsha Sit-in of 1990. UDC has also been at the forefront of organizing and revolution. And like most HBCUs, we have our own reputable history and iconic leaders like 1982 UDC Alumnus, Essex Hemphill. A poet, writer, and artist who was a fierce defender of Black gay men and major contributor to the D.C. Queer Renaisance era. This history is largely significant with LGBTQ+ history month and every month, specifically as it connects to the plight of marginalized communities. We can’t just be satisfied with having an awareness or Pride month when people are dying, and suffering. We must be committed to learning the history, building, and supporting our community, especially as violence continues to disproportionately ravage Black and Brown LGBTQ+ people all across the United States and world.
HBCUs are particularly important in this political climate and the lack of support of LGBTQ+/Gender expansive students is also concerning given that fewer than 30% have LGBTQ+ student organizatons and only five have LGBTQ+ Resource Centers. These revelations aren’t by happenstance, but by design. The same systems that have disenfranchised Black and Brown people, are the same systems that harm Black and Brown queer people. Because of this, the UDC Center for Diversity, Inclusion, Multicultural Affairs (CDIMA) teamed up with the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities Program for #HBCUOutLoudDay on Oct. 19, 2022 to raise awareness of the LGBTQ+ community and strengthen diversity milestones, and initiate LGBTQ+ equity and inclusion work on campus.
The CDIMA is the first center of its kind at an HBCU, and serves to mobilize historically marginalized students to build power on campus and community. You can support LGBTQ+ students at UDC, by donating to the Kiburi Pride Scholarship in honor Essex Hemphill at: udc.edu/cdima/kiburi-scholarship/ and you can learn about how we’re leading social change at HBCUs by following us at udc_cdima on instagram.
As LGBTQ History Month concludes, I challenge you to educate yourself and donate to grassroots, youth-led and/or working class supported programs/initiatives, because celebration alone won’t save us, but improving material conditions to support our plight, and future will.
Trinice McNally is founding director of the UDC Center for Diversity, Inclusion & Multicultural Affairs.
Commentary
Lauriol Plaza still flourishing in North Dupont Circle
Recalling history behind rise of popular Tex-Mex behemoth
It is Sunday morning and hundreds flock to Lauriol Plaza, at the southeast corner of 18th and T, N.W., for freshly baked nachos and a fried fish taco brunch topped off with frozen swirled strawberry margaritas. Some assert that it’s a gay place; others say it’s a Hispanic venue while others say it’s a destination for Black customers.
Lauriol owners Raul Sanchez and Chef Luis Reyes claim that’s the beauty of Lauriol. It is everyone’s place. Its website declares, “Happy Hour, All Day, All Night and Everyday!” The Facebook page is followed by more than 26,000 customers. It is a Tex-Mex restaurant also serving Latin American food. And there’s always a celebration there: anniversaries, weddings, graduations, and birthdays.
Established in 1983, Lauriol Plaza has been a staple of North Dupont Circle for decades. It began as a cute little boutique restaurant at the corner of 18th and T streets. It was beloved by all the neighbors.
One wonders how this tiny restaurant became the behemoth that it is today. (One neighbor calls it a “gymnasium.”) It is a three-floor structure with a rooftop, mezzanine, terrace, bar and L shaped outdoor area totaling 320 seats. The answer to how this was allowed to be built is embedded in the history. It is a story of being careful what the neighbors wish for.
For decades, the cleverly named 18th and T Liquor Store occupied this spot. Owner Harold ran an effective, efficient business, but the parking lot became an attractive nuisance for miscreants. Neighbors decried the open air drug market. Guided by the then-18th Street Neighborhood and Business association, a little park was created by such neighbors as Attorney Judith and longtime resident Mary Haber along with the then community police officer Robert Contee (now D.C. Police Chief). That helped. Street furniture such as newspaper boxes and trash cans were removed. The drug dealing and loitering continued along with catcalls to female passersby. Neighbors cried out that anything would be better than this.
Along came beloved Lauriol Plaza with big plans. The neighbors were delighted, although they did not really understand the full scale of the plans. They simply wanted to get rid of the nuisance parking lot arena.
Today, many neighbors wished they had paid more attention. This glass building is completely out of sync with the historic neighboring townhouses and cute businesses. Some say that the noise from tour busses and crowds is excessive. To make matters worse, there is the noise from the performers: the popping 4wheelers, the Flowmaster mufflers, the backend noise, the cold air intakes. What an ongoing disturbance for the neighbors. Neither police nor city officials seem to be helping. The 18th and T intersection controlled only by stop signs becomes chaotic during happy hours and Sunday brunch times. Scores of impatient drivers honk their way through this intersection. Many nearby neighbors are thinking the city should install a stoplight.
Some claim that Lauriol Plaza is one of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s favorite restaurants. Lauriol Plaza does still fly the Bowser political banner at the top of their establishment.
Some wonder whether North Dupont Circle is still a gayborhood, but maybe that question is out of date. According to the Census Bureau and Gallup, 10 percent of D.C.’s population identifies as LGBT and a lot of them live in North Dupont Circle.
Lauriol Plaza does a lot of charity work including assistance to the HIV community, cancer organizations, and the National Children’s Hospital. Many patrons from across the street at the gay-owned Larry’s Lounge frequent Lauriol Plaza.
So at dinner time, one will find scores of happy customers on the sidewalk outside of Lauriol Plaza willing to wait a bit for the opportunity to engage with this Tex-Mex food.
A few comments from Lauriol Plaza enthusiasts:
“As a nearby resident, I have dined at least weekly at Lauriol Plaza, enjoying both locations equally, for over 30 years,” said David, who lives two blocks away. “I have found the prices reasonable, the food consistently good, and management and the wait staff invariably welcoming, polite, helpful, and dedicated to pleasing customers.”
Three blocks away Neighbor Bob:
“I love that place, a nice, big patio for warm weather and plenty of space inside in cooler weather,” said Bob, who lives three blocks away.
“Raul’s vision for the new Lauriol Plaza was a perfect addition for the space and Dupont,” said Martin, another neighbor. “The old liquor store had closed and had become a hang out for a rough crowd. Fast forward 25 years and Lauriol Plaza remains a core Dupont business.”
(The partnership of Sanchez/Reyes also owns the sister restaurant of popular Cleveland Park Cactus Cantina and are almost ready to open Alfresco Tap and Grill at 18th and California Avenue, N.W.)
Larry Ray is a former North Dupont Circle ANC commissioner. He is an attorney specializing in mediation, arbitration, and executive coaching.
Commentary
The LGBTQ case for supporting the 2022 revolution in Iran
Mahsa Amini’s death has sparked protests across country
There is a secular revolution unfolding in the Islamic Republic that the mainstream media has thus far failed to adequately cover. This revolution is led by young women and teenage girls and supported by men and women from all over Iran. We are now entering the fourth week of demonstrations that have resulted in imprisonment, torture and death of countless Iranians.
The trigger for the revolution was the merciless death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, who died of blunt force to her skull while in police custody on Sept. 16, 2022. Her crime was the inadvertent showing of a few strands of hair thru her hijab. Almost immediately and simultaneously young people throughout Iran rose to seek justice for Mahsa by demanding an end to the barbaric medieval Islamic rule over their lives.
Its undisputed that since its inception in 1979, the Islamic Republic has been a state sponsor of terrorism abroad and a fierce oppressor of the citizens in Iran, with a special scorn towards women, racial and religious minorities, and the queer community. For over 43 years, the international community, including successive U.S. administrations, have brushed off the ruthless nature of the Islamic regime as cultural and an internal matter.
As an immigration attorney, I’ve represented hundreds of Iranian LGBT asylum seekers before immigration courts and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. I’ve heard too many heart wrenching and horrific stories of what the Islamic regime did to them just for being queer. I’m also aware of the documented execution of thousands of gays and lesbians in Iran during the past four decades.
The Islamic Republic’s stance towards gay people in Iran is not surprising since the founder of the Islamic Republic, Khomeini, called for the extermination of gays in Iran. What is shocking however, is how Western governments accept the genocide as a norm instead of recognizing it as a crime against humanity and bringing charges against the Islamic Republic.
Let me be clear, recognizing a woman to have half of the value of a man, ripping women of any equal rights in court, imposing mandatory hijab, and routine executions of gays and lesbians is not in the Iranian culture, and it should never be accepted as the norm in Iran by any country. I should know — I am a gay Iranian American.
I’m inspired by the young people in Iran who have taken the matter into their own hands by putting their lives on the line and calling for the downfall of the barbaric Islamic regime. I’m at awe of their courage. However, as a gay liberal progressive I am disgusted by the lack of any meaningful action with respect to the unfolding revolution in Iran from the U.S. government I voted for in November 2020. Random sanctions against individuals and low-level institutions will not sway me or the millions of Iranians fighting for their freedom.
I’m particularly disappointed in Speaker Pelosi, Vice President Harris and Secretary Clinton. These are women for whom I had great respect and love because of the values I thought they held. These female leaders need to heed the call from their sisters in Iran and demand that Biden administration put an end to the JCPOA nuclear negotiations with the regime and immediately expel all Islamic Republic diplomats from the United States.
