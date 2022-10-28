Politics
Nancy Pelosi’s husband hospitalized after assault
Paul Pelosi attacked with hammer at San Francisco home
The 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is in the hospital after being seriously injured in an home invasion early Friday morning.
Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery, his wife’s office said in a statement.
San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Adam Lobsinger said that at around 2:27 a.m., uniformed officers responded to the 2600 block of Broadway for a home break-in. During the incident an 82-year-old male was attacked and that a suspect was taken into custody.
Nancy Pelosi was in D.C. along with her Capitol Police protective detail when the assault took place. The Capitol Police, responsible for protecting Congress, said it was working with the FBI and the San Francisco Police Department on the investigation.
Paul Pelosi suffered blunt-force injuries in the attack, the assailant attacked him with a hammer the Associated Press reported, citing two sources with knowledge of the investigation.
President Joe Biden called Nancy Pelosi on Friday morning to express his support, according to White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre. The White House also released a statement from the president.
“The president is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family. This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack. He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The president continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected,” read the statement.
The assault comes less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 midterm elections, in which control of the House and the Senate is at stake. Republicans have been campaigning on concerns about violent crime, as well as inflation and other quality-of-life issues.
Nancy Pelosi has been a lightening rod for political attacks from the far-right as well as a frequent target for Republican criticism, which in this midterm elections cycle has prominently factored into GOP opposition adverts.
Paul Pelosi, who owns a San Francisco-based real estate and venture capital firm, was convicted of a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after becoming involved in an auto accident in May. He was sentenced to five days in jail in Napa County, Calif.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported that San Francisco Police Department officers are currently stationed outside the Pelosi residence in Pacific Heights, an upscale neighborhood of the city.
Nancy Pelosi had been scheduled to attend the Human Rights Campaign’s National Dinner in D.C. on Saturday. Her spokesperson Drew Hammill told the Washington Blade that she has cancelled her appearance.
“The speaker is no longer able to attend and has sent her regrets,” said Hammill.
Breaking from CNN:
Politics
LGBTQ candidates on the ballot in all 50 states for first time
Victory Fund on Wednesday released Out on the Trail report
The LGBTQ Victory Fund, the only national organization dedicated to electing LGBTQ leaders to public office, released its 2022 Out on the Trail report Wednesday.
This is the only annual report on the number and diversity of LGBTQ candidates who ran for office in 2022. At least 1,065 openly LGBTQ people ran or are running for offices with elections in 2022, the most in history.
Of the 1,065 candidates, 678 will appear on the ballot in November, an 18.1 percent increase from 2020 when 574 candidates were on the November ballot.
LGBTQ Victory Fund President Annise Parker released the following statement:
“Voters are sick and tired of the relentless attacks lobbed against the LGBTQ community this year. Bigots want us to stay home and stay quiet, but their attacks are backfiring and instead have motivated a new wave of LGBTQ leaders to run for office. When they tried to ban books and censor LGBTQ kids and teachers, a record number of LGBTQ people ran for school board. When they introduced a historic number of anti-LGBTQ laws in state legislatures, LGBTQ people ran for state legislatures like never before. When they tried to stall federal pro-equality legislation, we ran for Congress like never before. This November, we have an opportunity to elect more LGBTQ people to office than ever before. But it’s going to take each and every one of us. Sitting on the sidelines isn’t an option when our rights are on the chopping block. This is a time for action. This is a time for unity.”
Among the key findings:
- For the first time in history, LGBTQ candidates ran in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- A history-making 63.7 percent of known LGBTQ candidates won their primaries and will appear on the ballot in November, compared to 57.1 percent of candidates in 2020.
- 416 LGBTQ people ran for state legislatures this year, the most in U.S. history.
- The proportion of LGBTQ candidates of color grew significantly in 2022, accounting for 38.2 percent of all LGBTQ candidates.
- Candidates who are not cisgender (including transgender, nonbinary and gender non-conforming candidates) ran in record-breaking numbers, representing 13.9 percent of all LGBTQ candidates compared to 7.9 percent in 2020.
The full report, including all key findings and detailed demographic data and trends, is available at victoryfund.org/out-on-the-trail-2022.
2020 Midterm Elections
Race to the Midterms: Kirby and Jones on race, hope and voting
National Black Justice Coalition has released GOTV video
MAGA Republicans seem so intent on demonstrating their anti-LGBTQ cruelty, on Oct. 18, 33 Republican members of Congress introduced the Stop the Sexualization of Children Act of 2022 — quickly dubbed the national “Don’t Say Gay” law — right in the middle of National Bully Prevention Month.
If Republicans take control of the House and Senate, as well as down-ballot state races, we can expect more and more absurd and intentionally cruel legislation targeting women, people of color and LGBTQ people.
Bottom line: If the latest polls are right and Republicans are picking up steam, the midterm elections on Nov. 8 could mark the beginning of the end of democracy as we know it.
With just three weeks to go, Victoria Kirby, deputy executive director at the National Black Justice Coalition, announced the release of a new Get-Out-The-Vote video. In a Zoom interview for Race to the Midterms, Kirby offers hope and encouragement, noting that in 2018, when times seemed so dark and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was stacking the U.S. Supreme Court and the federal judiciary with justices pre-selected by the ultra-conservative Federalist Society to reflexively give Republicans legal victories and power, the people — especially MAGA-designated groups targeted for second class citizenship — defied the polls and the odds and stopped the MAGA plans for America on the eve of destruction.
“We turned out in record numbers during a midterm when people said we wouldn’t,” says Kirby. “LGBTQ people, people of color, young people, differently abled or disabled people. We showed up and showed out and we got rid of folks in those statehouses and governor’s mansions. We took back a chamber of Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives, and then in 2020, progressives were able to have — plus Georgia in the 2020 midterms, got to give a shout out to Georgia — we were able to have this 50-50 U.S. Senate that, no, didn’t allow us to get some of the legislation we wanted signed into law but was able to stop some pretty bad things from being able to become the law of the land.”
When people are frightened or wonder — as they are now — if their vote matters, Kirby vociferously points out that “when we showed up and showed out in 2018 and 2020, we changed the course of the strategy of the far right who want it and had a really good plan. They almost came close to implementing, to completely hijacking our democracy and our nation’s values. And we can do that again in just a couple of weeks.”
For at least 233 years, Black people and women have been fighting for the ideals upon which America was founded — since 1789 when the Constitution was ratified with a Preamble that started with three words that launched the American experiment in democracy: “We The People.” Those words ring hollow for too many who doubt that the U.S. government exists to represent and serve its citizens.
“When we look at our Constitution as it was originally written, the only people that began with the right to vote were land owning white men,” says Kirby, noting the “huge fight for centuries” over who to exclude from the right to have the opportunity to have representation that represents the issues that you care about in the policies that you know you need to improve your life. That included pushing to get the right to vote for folks who were enslaved and considered three fifths of a human, like my ancestors. And then, also included, being able to win women’s suffrage, which we just celebrated the hundredth anniversary of, which still didn’t include all women because there were still barriers that were being put in place.
“And we’ve had, constitutionally, these rights,” Kirby continues. “But if you don’t have access to the right, it doesn’t matter what’s on paper. It matters what’s also in practice. And so when you look at the civil rights movement and the work of leaders like John Lewis and so many others, the advocacy they did to walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, to have that long march to Selma where people were sprayed down with water hoses, had dogs, biting them, were beaten with police sticks and worse — there are people who lost their lives in the fight to vote. And although there were protections that were given in this in the Voting Rights Act of 1965 in 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court gutted those rights with the Shelby decision. And part of what they gutted were the protections that ensured that the access to the ballot were unfettered.”
Kirby notes that the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act “would help to put back in place those pre-clearance requirements and update the maps of districts that are required to submit a paperwork before Department of Justice, because it’s not the entire country. It’s pockets of the country that have a history of discriminating against marginalized communities.”
If Republicans win the midterms, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, the Equality Act and virtually all other legislation to move America towards a more perfect union will die on the vines, strangled by the weeds planted by autocrat-wanna-be Donald Trump and his GOP acolytes.
Kirby notes that the National Black Justice Coalition has a Voter Hub at their website with resources to help people check their voter registration and vote-by-mail information.
Venton Jones is among our democracy warriors fighting on the frontline. The 36-year old Black gay, HIV-positive native of Dallas is running for state representative for Texas House District 100. Jones is running to represent the people who raised him, who know him, the people with whom he has shared his life and dreams.
“One of the main reasons that I’m running is because I’ve been afforded the amazing opportunity to be able to learn and dive into public policy through my work in addressing public health through working to address the HIV epidemic — working within the African-American community and the LGBTQ community, and now using that experience to bring that home and to be able to help change outcomes, not only in the community that I grew up in, but also in the state of Texas,” says Jones.
In a classic understatement, Jones says Texas “is in desperate need of leadership.” He wants “to make sure that we’re not continuing to perpetuate the hatred and bigotry that we continue to not only see statewide, but also that we see in our national discourse. So, I ran to make a difference and use the experience that I’ve gained to be able to do that necessary work, particularly for a new generation of leaders that have been able to learn and grow from so many fighters that I’ve seen, particularly addressing HIV and public health” in the 1980s and the ongoing racial justice work “that that’s so needed” in our state and national discourse.
“Working in HIV, you also saw that it wasn’t just about public health,” Jones says. “You know, these communities at this intersection also faced larger socioeconomic disadvantages, more racism, more stigma, more discrimination in those circles. And so, one thing that I committed the last 20 years of my career to doing before running for office was to work unapologetically in that space.”
But Jones would bring not only his experience to the Texas State House — he would bring a much needed, more profound understanding of a spiritual need humanity is missing right now.
“I can say from a very young point in my age and also in my career, the conversation about intersectionality has been very present,” Jones says. “As a Black gay man from the state of Texas, I could not remove one identity or the other if I tried — and I chose not to, especially when it came to learning how to be in a space of authenticity, because that voice is important right now.”
Please check out or full video interviews with NBJC’s Vicky Kirby and candidate Venton Jones. Hopefully they will inspire you to get engaged and especially — to vote!
Victoria Kirby York and Venton Jones on NBJC, Race and Voting:
Politics
Odessa Kelly looks to make history in Tennessee House race
Would be first out Black woman to serve in Congress
Odessa Kelly is the archetype of a grassroots community advocate turned politician. Her long, wavy locs frame the kind of smile that will lend you a cup of sugar or invite you to an impromptu backyard barbecue just because. Kelly speaks like someone who has been in the trenches, can relate to all our struggles, and is authentically rooting for our successes.
A native of Nashville, Kelly grew up on the east side of the city in a poor working class neighborhood riddled by poverty and gun violence. An active and creative child, Kelly played Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball and used her Barbie dolls as hostages in her imaginative G.I. Joe schemes.
“Even though I’m from the hood and we weren’t rich by any means, I had a very blessed childhood,” Kelly said. “I grew up in a house with both of my parents and had a very solid foundation.”
After graduating from Stratford High School (now Stratford STEM Magnet School), Kelly attended Tennessee State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, and later, Cumberland University, where she earned a master’s degree in public service.
Kelly is running against a Trump ally, incumbent Rep. Mark Green (R), for Tennessee’s redrawn seventh congressional district, a formerly Democratic-majority district ruptured by Republican-led gerrymandering that echoes the South’s history of political turmoil.
If elected, Kelly would make history on multiple fronts — she would be the first out Black woman elected to represent Tennessee, the first out Black lesbian to serve in the U.S. House and the sixth openly gay woman to serve in Congress. (Former Rep. Barbara Jordan was revealed to be in a same-sex domestic partnership in her obituary.)
And Kelly is ready to make history along with her state next month, as long as all eligible Tennesseans get out and vote.
“2020 showed us that Tennessee is not a red state, it’s a non-voting state,” Kelly told the Blade in an interview.
Kelly credits the Justice Democrats for being unrelenting supporters of her campaign.
Surprisingly, Kelly was unaware of the history she would make as the first openly gay Black woman to be elected in Tennessee.
“It didn’t hit me until after I decided to run and I was literally reading the prospectus that was put together for me,” Kelly said.
For more than a decade, Kelly worked in the Nashville Department of Parks and Recreation as the leader of the Napier Community Center and executive director of Stand Up Nashville.
In 2018, when Kelly learned the city awarded a $275 million bond to billionaire John Ingram for the construction of Geodis Park, a stadium for the city’s new major league soccer team Nashville SC, Stand Up Nashville got to work securing a community benefits agreement (CBA) with Ingram.
The unprecedented agreement secured affordable housing, a $15.50 an hour minimum wage for all stadium workers, affordable childcare and workforce development.
“That CBA was our pride and joy,” Kelly said.
But Kelly recalls her proudest moment as the time she overheard a group of teenagers she was working with at Napier Community Center discuss how they don’t have to worry about what will happen to them after graduation because they have the community benefits agreement.
“You preach some of these things so much the kids just roll their eyes because they hear it 24/7, but at that point, I knew every bit of stress was worth it,” Kelly said.
Kelly’s love for her city and community didn’t stop with Stand Up Nashville. Now, Kelly channels that same energy and hard work into her campaign to stand up for Tennessee in Washington.
Kelly is a self-proclaimed Blue Dog Democrat whose platform includes Medicare for all and the Green New Deal, which focuses on combating climate change by moving away from fossil fuels and creating millions of high-paying jobs.
“The Green New Deal is me thinking about pathways out of poverty,” Kelly said.
Outside of the political arena, Kelly is a mother of two and a foodie who enjoys gaming, sports, and listening to music. Running for public office can be frenetic, but when Kelly needs to refocus and take a deep breath, she turns on her go-to song, Meek Mill’s “Amen.”
“I’m from the South so I like soulful rap and anything that has a good beat,” Kelly said.
When asked about her plans if she doesn’t win her election, Kelly said she is still considering all options.
“I’m gonna need a minute to make a decision about what I do next. All I want to do is try to win this race,” Kelly said. “And I hope I’m showing up well and speaking to the urgencies of the majority of you out there.”
