Va. delays implementation of proposed revision of trans, nonbinary student protections
Guidelines won’t take effect until at least Nov. 26
The Virginia Department of Education on Thursday announced Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed revisions to guidelines for transgender and nonbinary students will not take effect until at least Nov. 26.
Youngkin in September announced his plans to revise the guidelines that his predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam, signed into law in 2020.
Thousands of high school students across Virginia on Sept. 27 walked out of class to protest the planned revisions. Equality Virginia and other advocacy groups have also expressed their opposition.
The public comment period was to have ended on Oct. 26. A Virginia Department of Education spokesperson told the Washington Post said officials plan to review feedback to Youngkin’s proposed revisions and make potential recommendations based on them.
Once hostile church in Virginia to honor gay Episcopal bishop
Bishop Gene Robinson invited to congregation that opposed his 2003 ordination
One of the nation’s oldest Episcopal congregations located in Falls Church, Va., has announced it will host on Oct. 29 a “long overdue” dialogue with Bishop Gene Robinson, the first openly LGBTQ bishop ordained and consecrated by both the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion.
The church hosting the event, called The Falls Church, says in a statement it has invited Robinson to its congregation as an act of reconciliation 16 years after it joined numerous other churches in disaffiliating from the official Episcopal Church in protest over Robinson’s ordination as a bishop.
“In a milestone visit of faith, justice, and reconciliation, the venerated three-century-old Episcopal congregation will open its doors, its arms, and its hearts to The Bishop Gene Robinson – and further heal the unprecedented rupture that began in 2003 when Robinson was elected bishop,” the statement by the church says.
It says the Oct. 29 event scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., called “Love, despite: A Conversation with Bishop Gene Robinson,” is free and open to the public.
The statement says the public is also invited to attend two services the church will hold the following day on Oct. 30 at 9:00 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. in which Bishop Robison will preach.
The Falls Church congregation is located at 115 East Fairfax Street, Falls Church, Va.
Transgender rights attacked during Yesli Vega rally
Glenn Youngkin among speakers at Dumfries church
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Monday attacked transgender people and their supporters during a rally for Virginia congressional candidate Yesli Vega that took place at a Prince William County church.
“Virginia is a parent state … this is a battle between sanity and insanity,” said the Texas Republican during the rally that took place at the Montclair Tabernacle Church in Dumfries. “These people are nuts. They can’t figure out what a woman is. The last I checked, that was not a trick question.”
Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Vega, who is challenging Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, during the rally referenced a bill that sought to expand the definition of child abuse in Virginia to include the infliction of “physical or mental injury” on a child because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
The Virginia General Assembly in 2020 tabled state Del. Elizabeth Guzmán (D-Prince William County)’s bill. The Prince William County Democrat earlier this month said a news report that suggested parents would face charges if they did not “affirm their child’s sexual orientation and gender identity” was inaccurate.
“Who would have thought that we would be having conversations about parents in jail if they do not conform to woke culture,” said Vega. “That’s insanity.”
“When someone says parents should be arrested for not conforming to woke views, Abigail Spanberger steps out of the way and says nothing,” stressed Youngkin after Vega spoke. “Yesli Vega will not step out of the way and say nothing. She stands up for parents.”
Va. Department of Education holds hearing on proposed revision of trans, nonbinary student protections
Equality Virginia strongly opposes Republican governor’s proposal
The Virginia Department of Education on Thursday heard testimony on Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed revisions to guidelines for transgender and nonbinary students.
The majority of speakers who spoke at the meeting expressed their opposition to the proposed revisions. They included students and parents who are worried about their trans and nonbinary children.
“If you enact these policies, children will die,” said trans student Guin Hartinger.
Nancy Kunkel said she lives in constant fear of losing her trans daughter to suicide.
The policies that are being proposed would force students to use bathrooms that correspond with their biological sex, rather than their gender identity. Trans students and their allies across Virginia have protested Youngkin’s proposed revisions to the guidelines that his predecessor, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, signed into law in 2020.
Equality Virginia and their supporters attended Thursday’s meeting and have expressed their opposition to the proposed policy revisions online.
The public comment period ends on Oct. 26.
