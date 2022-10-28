Va. delays implementation of proposed revision of trans, nonbinary student protections

One of the nation’s oldest Episcopal congregations located in Falls Church, Va., has announced it will host on Oct. 29 a “long overdue” dialogue with Bishop Gene Robinson, the first openly LGBTQ bishop ordained and consecrated by both the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion.

The church hosting the event, called The Falls Church, says in a statement it has invited Robinson to its congregation as an act of reconciliation 16 years after it joined numerous other churches in disaffiliating from the official Episcopal Church in protest over Robinson’s ordination as a bishop.

“In a milestone visit of faith, justice, and reconciliation, the venerated three-century-old Episcopal congregation will open its doors, its arms, and its hearts to The Bishop Gene Robinson – and further heal the unprecedented rupture that began in 2003 when Robinson was elected bishop,” the statement by the church says.

It says the Oct. 29 event scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., called “Love, despite: A Conversation with Bishop Gene Robinson,” is free and open to the public.

The statement says the public is also invited to attend two services the church will hold the following day on Oct. 30 at 9:00 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. in which Bishop Robison will preach.

The Falls Church congregation is located at 115 East Fairfax Street, Falls Church, Va.