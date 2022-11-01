District of Columbia
43 known LGBTQ candidates running for D.C. ANC seats
Just 12 of 33 LGBTQ incumbents seeking re-election
At least 43 known LGBTQ candidates are running for seats on the city’s Advisory Neighborhood Commissions in the Nov. 8 D.C. election, with at least one LGBTQ ANC candidate running in each of the city’s eight wards.
Only 12 of the 43 candidates are incumbents seeking election to another two-year term after 21 of the 33 known current LGBTQ ANC commissioners elected to office in 2020 chose not to run again this year.
Those who decided not to run again, including longtime gay ANC commissioners Mike Silverstein of the Dupont Circle ANC and John Fanning of the Logan Circle ANC, are among a record number of ANC members from across the city who chose not to seek reelection this year.
Gay law librarian Kent Boese, a longtime commissioner representing the city’s Park View neighborhood in Ward 1, withdrew his candidacy for reelection earlier this year when D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson nominated Boese to become executive director of the D.C. Office of Advisory Neighborhood Commissions. Boese, whose nomination was expected to be confirmed by the Council on Oct. 31, will assume the important role of overseeing the fiscal and administrative operations of the ANCs across the city.
In 2020, a record number of 47 known LGBTQ candidates ran for ANC seats, as reported by the then-ANC Rainbow Caucus. The caucus, which consisted of LGBTQ commissioners and others listed as allies, has since become inactive, making it more difficult to identify LGBTQ ANC candidates.
Nevertheless, the Washington Blade and the LGBTQ Victory Fund, the national group that provides financial support for openly LGBTQ candidates running for public office, were able to identify at least 43 known LGBTQ ANC candidates running in the Nov. 8 election. Out of that total, 28 are running unopposed.
Four of the LGBTQ contenders are running as write-in candidates in one of the record number 56 ANC single member districts in which no candidate is running on the ballot. Another LGBTQ contender, Zachary Ammerman of Ward 5, is running as a write-in candidate against an incumbent commissioner.
Under the D.C. Home Rule Charter, Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners serve as unpaid elected officials charged with making recommendations to the city government on a wide range of neighborhood issues, including the approval of liquor licenses for bars and restaurants and zoning regulations. City officials are required to give “great weight” to the ANC recommendations, but the government officials are not required to accept the recommendations.
There are a total of 40 ANCs located throughout the city with each having between two and 10 single member districts representing the city’s diverse neighborhoods. There are currently a total of 345 single member districts citywide known as SMDs.
Like past election cycles, the largest number of LGBTQ ANC candidates running this year, 13, are running in Ward 2, with most running in the ward’s Dupont Circle and Logan Circle neighborhoods. Seven of the LGBTQ candidates are running in Ward 1 and Ward 5; five are running in Ward 6; four in Ward 7; two in Ward 3; and one each in Wards 4 and 8.
Eighteen of the 43 LGBTQ candidates have been endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory Fund.
Following is a list of the LGBTQ ANC candidates and the single member districts and neighborhoods in which they are running. The candidates marked with an asterisk have been endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory fund.
1A04 Jeremy Sherman (unopposed) – Columbia Heights
1A05 Stephen Coleman Kenny (unopposed) – Columbia Heights
1A09 James Turner (unopposed) – Columbia Heights
1B01 Larry Handerhan (incumbent/unopposed) – LeDroit Park
1B02 Sean Holihan (Unopposed) – U Street/Shaw
1B03 Jamie S. Sycamore (unopposed) – Columbia Heights/U Street
1C01 Howard Bauleke (incumbent/unopposed) * — Adams Morgan
1E01 Bradley Gallagher (write-in) – Park View
1/e03 Michael Wray (incumbent/unopposed) – Park View/Pleasant Plains
1E07 Brian Footer * — Howard University/Pleasant Plaints
2A04 Ed Comer * — Foggy Bottom
2B02 Jeffrey Rueckgauer (incumbent/unopposed) – Dupont Circle
2B03 Vincent E. Slatt (unopposed) – Dupont Circle
2B06 Matt Johnson (unopposed) –Dupont Circle
2B09 Christopher Davis (unopposed) – Dupont Circle/U Street
2C01 Michael D. Shankle (incumbent/unopposed) – Penn Quarter
2C02 Rebecca Strauss* — Downtown
2F04 Brian McCabe (unopposed) – Logan Circle
2F05 Christopher Dyer (write-in/unopposed) –Logan Circle
2F06 Matt Fouracre (write-in/unopposed) – Logan Circle
2F07 Brant J. Miller (unopposed) – Logan Circle
2G02 Alexander M. ‘Alex’ Padro (unopposed) — Shaw
2G04 Steven McCarty * — Shaw
3C01 Hayden Gise (she/her) (unopposed) * — Woodley Park
3F01 Ryan Cudemus-Brunoli (unopposed) * — Cleveland Park
4B04 Evan Yeats (incumbent/unopposed) — Takoma
5A01 Zachary Ammerman (write-in) * — Lamond Riggs
5A01 Duvalier Malone (he/him) * — Lamond Riggs
5B02 Nandini Sen (unopposed)* — Brookland
5B04 Ra Amin (incumbent) — Brookland
5D05 Salvador Sauceda-Guzman (incumbent/unopposed) — Trinidad
5F06 Joe Bishop-Henchman (unopposed)* — Eckington
5F07 Michele Keegan (she/her) — Eckington
6A03 Nicole ‘Nikki’ Del Casale (she/they) * — H Street/Capitol Hill
6A06 Robb Dooling (incumbent/unopposed) – H Street/Capitol Hill
6B03 David Sobelsohn (unopposed) * — Capitol Hill
6D02 Ronald Collins –Southwest
6E02 Charles Panfil (write-in/unopposed) * — Mt. Vernon Square
7B02 Jamaal Maurice McCants-Pearsall (he/him) (unopposed) * — Good Hope
7B03 Travis Swanson (incumbent/unopposed) * — Randle Highlands
7D09 Shane Sager (he/him) * — Capitol Hill
7C04 Anthony Lorenzo Green (incumbent/unopposed) — Deanwood
8F03 Andrew McCarthy-Clarke (write-in) * — Navy Yard
DC History Center unveils new exhibit for National Hispanic Heritage Month, National Coming Out Day
Collection includes documents from former ENLACE President Letitia ‘Leti’ Gómez
The DC History Center’s Rainbow History Project on Tuesday unveiled a new exhibit to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month and National Coming Out Day.
This collection is a partnership between American University and the Rainbow History Project and is available to the public, both in person at the DC History Center and online through American University’s library system.
The items in this collection celebrate the pioneers of the Latino lesbian and gay rights movement. Primary documents from ENLACE’s origin to its closing in 1995 are the documents available that former ENLACE President Letitia “Leti” Gómez released.
ENLACE was the earliest known Latino lesbian and gay group founded for Washingtonians to address issues in the city.
“This is an action to make this history of Latino/a LGBT organizing in the D.C. metro area visible, to preserve the seven-year history of ENLACE’s existence and impact, and to make it accessible,” said Gómez.
According to Salvador Vidal-Ortiz, associate professor of sociology at American University and an expert in Latino, sexuality and queer studies and LGBTQ history in the U.S. archives have white LGBTQ stories featured more prominently. Vidal-Ortiz said opening the exhibit for Latino LGBTQ advocates will give more representation to the fight for equality featured in historic centers.
Libs of TikTok targets Children’s National Hospital
Twitter account incorrectly claimed hysterectomies on transgender minors performed
Children’s National Hospital has become the target of threatening phone calls, email messages and social media postings after a widely read far-right Twitter account known as Libs of TikTok posted an incorrect report claiming the hospital routinely performs hysterectomies on transgender patients under the age of 18.
Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik included in her Aug. 25 posting audio recordings of two Children’s National Hospital telephone operators who the hospital says incorrectly stated that a trans boy as young as 16 would be eligible for a hysterectomy.
“We do not and have never provided gender-affirming surgery for anyone under the age of 18,” according to an email statement the hospital’s media office sent to the Washington Blade. “In fact, in D.C. you cannot perform a hysterectomy in a minor without a court order,” the statement says.
“We do not provide hormone therapy to children before puberty begins,” the statement continues. “Care is individualized for each patent and always involves families making decisions in coordination with a team of highly trained pediatric specialists,” it says.
“None of the people who were secretly recorded by this activist group deliver care to our patients,” says the statement. “The information in the recording is not accurate. To reiterate, we do not and have never performed gender affirming hysterectomies on minors,” it says.
The statement added, “Since the spreading of misinformation on Twitter, we have been the target of a large volume of hostile phone calls, social media messages and emails.”
The Washington Post has reported that the harassment encountered by the hospital has included social media posts suggesting that it be bombed, and its doctors placed in a woodchipper.
According to the Children’s National Hospital’s statement; “Children’s National Hospital is committed to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for all and to serving our LGBTQ+ patients and families in the full spectrum of their care.”
Threats and harassing calls and email messages were directed at Boston Children’s Hospital earlier this month over what the hospital says were similar false claims on social media that it was performing hysterectomies on transgender youth under the age of 18.
Libs of TikTok, which has often promoted “groomer” discourse that falsely linked LGBTQ teachers and parents to pedophilia, began to make a variety of false claims regarding Boston Children’s Hospital. One allegation included the lie about the hospital offering gender-affirming hysterectomies to children under 18 years old.
Journalist Martha Bebinger with WBUR, Boston’s NPR news station, noted the campaign started last week with criticism of a video posted on the hospital’s website about hysterectomies. Several conservative social media accounts shared posts about the video on Twitter. The hospital performs hysterectomies on patients 18 and older, but not on children as some of the posts claimed.
“We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms, and we reject the false narratives upon which they are based,” Boston Children’s Hospital said in a statement. “We are working with law enforcement to protect our clinicians, staff, patients, families and the broader Boston Children’s Hospital community and hold the offenders accountable,” the statement added.
For more than two years, a Brooklyn real estate agent and fanatical adherent of far-right extremist ideology, Chaya Raichik, has wreaked havoc via her social media accounts ‘Libs of Tik Tok’, attacking LGBTQ+ people with special emphasis on spreading lies and propaganda about transgender people.
When Raichik attacked Boston Children’s Hospital, spreading lies and falsehoods about the healthcare facility’s treatment of trans youth. Her ‘call to arms’ was then joined by conservative journalist and anti-LGBTQ activist Christopher Rufo and the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh, a vehement anti-Trans pundit.
The resulting chaos including death threats against Boston Children’s Hospital clinicians and staff was acknowledged by a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department who told the Blade that officials had stepped up security to augment the efforts by the hospital to protect its staff and that an investigation had been launched.
The U.S. Justice Department has also launched an investigation into the threats according to an announcement by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, Rachael Rollins.
In a lengthy statement issued by GLAAD, the organization wrote:
“Libs of TikTok is synonymous with maliciously targeting LGBTQ organizations, people, and allies by posting lies, misinformation, and blatant hate,” said a GLAAD spokesperson. “Meta and Twitter continue to profit from accounts like Libs of TikTok as doctors and staff members of Boston Children’s Hospital, and other providers of healthcare to transgender people, receive death threats and hate. These companies are complicit in hosting content which expresses malicious falsehoods and which incite anti-LGBTQ hate. This is the latest in a long pattern of blatant inaction from the platforms to content that directly leads to the recent rise in real world violence and harassment facing LGBTQ people.”
Bowser: ‘I’m not in the closet’
Mayor asked about sexual orientation at shelter ribbon cutting
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday denied she is in the closet after someone who identified themselves as an activist asked her if she is a lesbian.
“Well, I’m not in the closet,” said Bowser in response to the question.
Ahmar Mustikhan, who describes himself on his Twitter account as the “first openly gay man on earth from Balochistan,” a province in Pakistan that borders Iran and Afghanistan with a pro-independence movement, asked Bowser the question during a ribbon cutting ceremony of the city’s first shelter for homeless LGBTQ adults.
“Mayor, I’m extremely grateful to you for the all the works that you have done so far for the LGBTQ community, including this shelter here,” asked Mustikhan. “Mayor, I’m a little concerned because there is this word that you are lesbian and you are in this closet. Why is this the case?”
A video that WAMU reporter Ally Schweitzer posted on Twitter shows people who attended the event laughed after Bowser responded to the question.
A Progress Pride flag was attached to the podium from which Bowser spoke.
Today @MayorBowser was asked at a press conference to address a rumor that she’s a closeted lesbian. After appearing speechless for a moment, she said, “Well, I’m not in the closet.” pic.twitter.com/Ejo4bpt5dZ
— Ally Schweitzer WAMU 88.5 (@allyschweitzer) July 15, 2022
Bowser’s brother, Marvin Bowser, is openly gay, but the mayor herself has never publicly said whether she is a lesbian, despite persistent rumors.
“i’m very proud to be a straight ally of the LGBTQ community,” Muriel Bowser told NBC Washington on Friday.
