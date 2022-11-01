43 known LGBTQ candidates running for D.C. ANC seats

At least 43 known LGBTQ candidates are running for seats on the city’s Advisory Neighborhood Commissions in the Nov. 8 D.C. election, with at least one LGBTQ ANC candidate running in each of the city’s eight wards.

Only 12 of the 43 candidates are incumbents seeking election to another two-year term after 21 of the 33 known current LGBTQ ANC commissioners elected to office in 2020 chose not to run again this year.

Those who decided not to run again, including longtime gay ANC commissioners Mike Silverstein of the Dupont Circle ANC and John Fanning of the Logan Circle ANC, are among a record number of ANC members from across the city who chose not to seek reelection this year.

Gay law librarian Kent Boese, a longtime commissioner representing the city’s Park View neighborhood in Ward 1, withdrew his candidacy for reelection earlier this year when D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson nominated Boese to become executive director of the D.C. Office of Advisory Neighborhood Commissions. Boese, whose nomination was expected to be confirmed by the Council on Oct. 31, will assume the important role of overseeing the fiscal and administrative operations of the ANCs across the city.

In 2020, a record number of 47 known LGBTQ candidates ran for ANC seats, as reported by the then-ANC Rainbow Caucus. The caucus, which consisted of LGBTQ commissioners and others listed as allies, has since become inactive, making it more difficult to identify LGBTQ ANC candidates.

Nevertheless, the Washington Blade and the LGBTQ Victory Fund, the national group that provides financial support for openly LGBTQ candidates running for public office, were able to identify at least 43 known LGBTQ ANC candidates running in the Nov. 8 election. Out of that total, 28 are running unopposed.

Four of the LGBTQ contenders are running as write-in candidates in one of the record number 56 ANC single member districts in which no candidate is running on the ballot. Another LGBTQ contender, Zachary Ammerman of Ward 5, is running as a write-in candidate against an incumbent commissioner.

Under the D.C. Home Rule Charter, Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners serve as unpaid elected officials charged with making recommendations to the city government on a wide range of neighborhood issues, including the approval of liquor licenses for bars and restaurants and zoning regulations. City officials are required to give “great weight” to the ANC recommendations, but the government officials are not required to accept the recommendations.

There are a total of 40 ANCs located throughout the city with each having between two and 10 single member districts representing the city’s diverse neighborhoods. There are currently a total of 345 single member districts citywide known as SMDs.

Like past election cycles, the largest number of LGBTQ ANC candidates running this year, 13, are running in Ward 2, with most running in the ward’s Dupont Circle and Logan Circle neighborhoods. Seven of the LGBTQ candidates are running in Ward 1 and Ward 5; five are running in Ward 6; four in Ward 7; two in Ward 3; and one each in Wards 4 and 8.

Eighteen of the 43 LGBTQ candidates have been endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory Fund.

Following is a list of the LGBTQ ANC candidates and the single member districts and neighborhoods in which they are running. The candidates marked with an asterisk have been endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory fund.

1A04 Jeremy Sherman (unopposed) – Columbia Heights

1A05 Stephen Coleman Kenny (unopposed) – Columbia Heights

1A09 James Turner (unopposed) – Columbia Heights

1B01 Larry Handerhan (incumbent/unopposed) – LeDroit Park

1B02 Sean Holihan (Unopposed) – U Street/Shaw

1B03 Jamie S. Sycamore (unopposed) – Columbia Heights/U Street

1C01 Howard Bauleke (incumbent/unopposed) * — Adams Morgan

1E01 Bradley Gallagher (write-in) – Park View

1/e03 Michael Wray (incumbent/unopposed) – Park View/Pleasant Plains

1E07 Brian Footer * — Howard University/Pleasant Plaints

2A04 Ed Comer * — Foggy Bottom

2B02 Jeffrey Rueckgauer (incumbent/unopposed) – Dupont Circle

2B03 Vincent E. Slatt (unopposed) – Dupont Circle

2B06 Matt Johnson (unopposed) –Dupont Circle

2B09 Christopher Davis (unopposed) – Dupont Circle/U Street

2C01 Michael D. Shankle (incumbent/unopposed) – Penn Quarter

2C02 Rebecca Strauss* — Downtown

2F04 Brian McCabe (unopposed) – Logan Circle

2F05 Christopher Dyer (write-in/unopposed) –Logan Circle

2F06 Matt Fouracre (write-in/unopposed) – Logan Circle

2F07 Brant J. Miller (unopposed) – Logan Circle

2G02 Alexander M. ‘Alex’ Padro (unopposed) — Shaw

2G04 Steven McCarty * — Shaw

3C01 Hayden Gise (she/her) (unopposed) * — Woodley Park

3F01 Ryan Cudemus-Brunoli (unopposed) * — Cleveland Park

4B04 Evan Yeats (incumbent/unopposed) — Takoma

5A01 Zachary Ammerman (write-in) * — Lamond Riggs

5A01 Duvalier Malone (he/him) * — Lamond Riggs

5B02 Nandini Sen (unopposed)* — Brookland

5B04 Ra Amin (incumbent) — Brookland

5D05 Salvador Sauceda-Guzman (incumbent/unopposed) — Trinidad

5F06 Joe Bishop-Henchman (unopposed)* — Eckington

5F07 Michele Keegan (she/her) — Eckington

6A03 Nicole ‘Nikki’ Del Casale (she/they) * — H Street/Capitol Hill

6A06 Robb Dooling (incumbent/unopposed) – H Street/Capitol Hill

6B03 David Sobelsohn (unopposed) * — Capitol Hill

6D02 Ronald Collins –Southwest

6E02 Charles Panfil (write-in/unopposed) * — Mt. Vernon Square

7B02 Jamaal Maurice McCants-Pearsall (he/him) (unopposed) * — Good Hope

7B03 Travis Swanson (incumbent/unopposed) * — Randle Highlands

7D09 Shane Sager (he/him) * — Capitol Hill

7C04 Anthony Lorenzo Green (incumbent/unopposed) — Deanwood

8F03 Andrew McCarthy-Clarke (write-in) * — Navy Yard