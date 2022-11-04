Out & About
Congressional Chorus is back
‘Homesong’ performed on Nov. 12
The Congressional Chorus will open its 2022-2023 season, “Homesong,” on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at 945 G St. NW.
The Chorus’s mission is to perform American music, and this program challenges the boundaries of what is traditionally considered “American.”
Homesong will feature works by U.S. immigrant and first-generation composers, such as a newly commissioned work, “Chalo Re Mhaare Des,” by Gaayatri Kaundinya that fuses Hindi musical traditions with Western musical traditions.
Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased on the Chorus website.
Out & About
Here’s your chance to see Randy Rainbow
Famed comedian and singer performs in Baltimore
Famed comedian and singer Randy Rainbow will perform on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center in Baltimore.
Rainbow is best known for spoof interviews that blend musical parodies and political satire from a progressive perspective. Rainbow also published a memoir, “Playing with Myself,” that takes readers through his life ― the highs, the lows, the lipstick, the pink glasses, and the show tunes.
Tickets to the show start at $57.95 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster’s website.
Calendar
Calendar: November 4-10
LGBTQ events in the week to come
Friday, November 4
Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, contact Adam ([email protected]).
There will be a movie screening of “Inside Out” at 7 p.m. at President Lincoln’s Cottage. This event is part of the free film screenings on the lawn of Lincoln’s summer residence. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, November 5
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the D.C. Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6 p.m. the day before the event.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom and in-person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment-free. For more information and events for LGBTQ People of Color, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Sunday, November 6
GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
AfroCode DC will be at 3 p.m. at Decades DC. This event is an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes and a crossover of genres and cultures such as hip hop, Afrobeats and soca. Tickets cost $60 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, November 7
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at DuPont Italian Kitchen. Logan Stone will be hosting, there will also be a rotating cast of local DMV performers. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, November 8
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-facilitated discussion group and a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more information, visit the Coming Out Discussion Group Facebook page.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for transgender people and those who may be questioning their gender identity or expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Wednesday, November 9
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Queer Trivia Night will be at 7 p.m. at The Dew Drop Inn. This event is a monthly dose of all things nerdy and LGBTQ+. Admission to the event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, November 10
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
“Wasted & Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. The event will be hosted by Nelly Nellz, and there will be music by DJ Ro. Guests are encouraged to come and enjoy good food, drinks, music and hookah. Cover costs $5 and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: October 28-November 3
LGBTQ events in the week to come
Friday, October 28
The Center Aging Monthly Lunch and Yoga will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Center. Lunch will be held in the climate-controlled atrium at the Reeves Center. To RSVP for this event, visit the DC Center’s website.
The Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide an emotionally and physically safe space for transgender people and those who may be questioning their gender identity or expression to come together in community and learn from one another. For more information, email [email protected].
Saturday, October 29
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6 p.m. the day before the event.
Facilitator training will be at 12 p.m. on Zoom. This meeting is for group leaders and facilitators that operate support groups within the DC Center, as well as those interested in becoming a facilitator. All are encouraged to come to learn, share challenges and solutions. For more information, email [email protected].
Sunday, October 30
GoGay DC will be hosting “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, October 31
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT older adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. Logan Stone will be hosting, there will also be a rotating cast of local DMV performers. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, November 1
Center Aging: Women’s Social and Discussion Group will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This group is a place where older LGBTQ women can meet and socialize with one another. For more information, email [email protected].
Wednesday, November 2
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
BookMen DC will be at 7:30 p.m. in person at the DC Center. Book Men DC is an informal group of men who are interested in fiction and non-fiction gay literature. For more information visit BookMen’s website.
Thursday, November 3
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center. To be fairer with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
API Queer Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This support group is for the Asian and Pacific Islander queer community and is sponsored by APIQS (Asian Pacific Islander Queer Society DC) and AQUA (Asian Queers United for Action.) For more information, email [email protected].
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Congressional Chorus is back
Here’s your chance to see Randy Rainbow
On the high seas: Rome and transatlantic cruise
Ghana Parliament speaker: Harsh anti-LGBTQ bill will pass before presidential election
D.C. selected to host WorldPride 2025
Elon Musk promotes anti-gay conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack
D.C. queer bar owners oppose ballot initiative to end tip wage system
Brazil’s first openly gay governor wins re-election
Lula defeats Bolsonaro in second round of Brazil presidential election
Israel election results could prove disastrous for LGBTQ community
Popular
-
National4 days ago
Elon Musk promotes anti-gay conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
D.C. queer bar owners oppose ballot initiative to end tip wage system
-
South America4 days ago
Brazil’s first openly gay governor wins re-election
-
South America5 days ago
Lula defeats Bolsonaro in second round of Brazil presidential election
-
Middle East2 days ago
Israel election results could prove disastrous for LGBTQ community
-
National3 days ago
LGBTQ groups support Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
-
Opinions4 days ago
HRC National Dinner was a reminder about what it looks like to come together
-
Maryland2 days ago
Heather Mizeur: Campaign against Andy Harris has ‘huge amount of momentum’