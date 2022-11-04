Africa
Ghana Parliament speaker: Harsh anti-LGBTQ bill will pass before presidential election
Advocacy group dismissed Alban Bagbin’s comment
Ghanaian Parliament Speaker Alban Bagbin on Oct. 28 told reporters a bill that would criminalize LGBTQ and intersex identity and allyship will pass before the next presidential election in 2024.
A cross-party group of MPs led by opposition MP Sam George, who is one of the country’s most prominent anti-LGBTQ and anti-intersex figures, first introduced the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill in March 2021. Lawmakers in August of that year considered it for the first time.
The bill, if passed, could see Ghanaians who identify as LGBTQ or intersex sentenced up to five years in prison. The measure would also criminalize cross-dressing, public affection between two people of the same sex, marriage among same-sex couples or the intent to marry someone who is the same sex.
The measure would criminalize corrective therapy or surgery for intersex people.
Any person or group seen as promoting identities or prohibited acts in the bill or campaigning in support of LGBTQ and intersex people would face up to 10 years in prison. Any person who does not report consensual same-sex sexual acts could also face charges.
“The sexual rights and human values Bill that is being handled by the (Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs) Committee will be passed before the next elections. We will pass it. That will go through,” Bagbin told reporters. “When we talk about sexual rights, we are talking about things that will add value to human beings by way of creating opportunities, of creating an equal playing ground of giving some privileges and rights to each and every one of us, of removing all the restriction and hurdles to make you more free. “
“That is what we call human rights. Anything negating that cannot be a right and don’t forget that rights go with responsibilities and duties go with obligations,” added Bagbin.
Abdul-Wadud Mohammed with LGBT+ Rights Ghana dismissed Bagbin’s comments.
“The statement from the speaker isn’t something new. He previously mentioned the passage of the bill by the end of 2021 and that didn’t happen,” said Mohammed. “Clearly, this is an attempt to divert attention from the current economic situation of the country. We already know the process for which the bill has to go through before it is passed and we are nowhere near the end of the process. We are following the bill closely. However, the situation of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in Ghana is getting worse with this bill being discussed. We as LGBT+ Rights Ghana are putting in all the work and effort in making sure the bill is not passed.”
The bill has received significant support from within Ghana, including from the Ghana Catholic Church.
The Ghana Anglican Church has described the bill as too severe. It has also been widely condemned around the world, including from NGOs and Victor Madrigal-Borloz, the independent U.N. expert on LGBTQ and intersex issues, and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
Consensual same-sex sexual relations are currently prohibited in Ghana under the Criminal Code 1960. This provision carries a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment and only men are criminalized under this law.
The law was inherited from the British during the colonial period, in which the English criminal law was imposed upon Ghana. The West African country then retained the provision in its first Criminal Code upon independence, which remains in force, and continues to criminalize homosexuality today.
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Africa
Two South Africa cities install continent’s first Pride crosswalks
One installation is located near Apartheid-era buildings in Pretoria
South Africa has become the first country on the continent to install Pride crosswalks in its major cities.
Pretoria on Oct. 20 installed the crosswalks. Cape Town followed suit two days later.
Pride crosswalks have been installed in several European and American countries to promote the inclusion of LGBTQ and intersex people. Some activist groups in South Africa have long called for them to be installed in the country.
“Church Square is where most of the Apartheid buildings are situated and in the shadow is the father of the Afrikaans nation, Paul Kruger. This is the heartland of Apartheid, by having this, the first in such a conservative city is groundbreaking,” said Bruce Walker of Pretoria Pride.
“By showing that 2SLGBTQIA+ rights can be accepted here we can move forward and show the world that we are moving in the right direction and can be a beacon of light to conservative Africa,” added Walker. “With South Africa building up the bid to host World Pride here in Africa this shows that the population is moving forward in tolerance, but we have a long way to go to break down all the old conservative ways of thinking.”
Cape Town Councilor Rob Quintas, who is on the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, said the Pride crosswalk, which is located along the busy Somerset Road between Alfred and Dixon Streets in Green Point, is meant to make all to feel welcome.
“You cannot miss the Pink Route, it is about 20 cm. wide, and painted on the sidewalk. This is a fun way for visitors to get to know the area and a great addition to our tourist offering soon before the peak holiday season. It is also intended to create awareness and celebrate Cape Town as an inclusive city,” said Quintas. “This exciting place maker precinct activator is the first of its kind in Cape Town and is aimed at re-invigorating the buzz of the 2SLGBTQIA+ district using road markings.”
“There are many more spaces in the city that can be looked into in the future and where heritage or unique attractions can be amplified by using sidewalks and pedestrian crossings. I am calling on visitors and residents to look out for this crossing, and to follow the Pink Route as they explore this part of our City,” added Quintas.
Cape Town Councilor Frances ‘Phranki’ Lombard said the Green Point crosswalk was a fantastic statement for Cape Town and the world.
“This crosswalk is a fantastic statement to the world and Cape Town that 2SLGBTQIA+ rights are not something to be hidden but in fact, that we celebrate the freedom and rights of all people in this city of Cape Town,” said Lombard.
“When we contrast this with the reality that are in some parts of South Africa where hate crimes against Lesbians are a common phenomenon and when governments make such bold statements it sets a symbol to society of what is right and what is possible,” added Lombard. “Cape Town continues to push what is possible in an open liberal society, something I hope spreads throughout South Africa.”
Ruth Maseko of the Triangle Project, however, said the location of the crosswalk in Green Point was more exclusive than inclusive.
“We feel this needs to be questioned. For us, how much money did it take to do this and it’s very particularly placed,” said Maseko. “It’s in Green Point, the same place Cape Town Pride is held. This speaks of exclusivity and how the city of Cape Town shows up for a particular segment of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities.”
“What is done for those communities of 2SLGBTQIA+ people whose lives are at risk, are unemployed or unhoused and live in the city and are harassed by law enforcement?” asked Maseko.
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Africa
Catholic group in Africa to boycott Netflix over pro-LGBTQ content
CitizenGO Africa objects to same-sex kiss in ‘Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous’ episode
CitizenGO Africa, a Catholic activist organization, has launched a boycott campaign against Netflix over its pro-LGBTQ content.
The boycott comes two months after its parent organization, CitizenGO, which is based in Brazil launched out a similar campaign.
CitizenGO Africa, which is based in Kenya, says the boycott stems from “Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous,” a 2022 series which is currently showing on Netflix. In the 9th episode of the program’s final season, Yazz reveals to Sammy how she feels about her and they end up kissing.
“As you can imagine, the issue has unleashed a wave of outrage around the world. If we parents can’t have peace of mind when our children watch a series inappropriate for them, we are simply not going to take that risk anymore,” said CitizenGO Africa in a statement. “A Netflix children’s series has included a lesbian kiss in a series aimed at 7-year-olds! Have we gone crazy? Betting on the LGBT agenda doesn’t seem to have gone very well.”
CitizenGO Africa has also demanded Netflix CEO Reed Hastings choose between promoting family values and LGBTQ-specific content.
“Mr. Reed Hastings, decide whether you want to pursue the LGBT agenda or the family agenda. They are not compatible. Lesbian kiss is absolutely inappropriate for 7-year-olds. As long as he doesn’t back down on LGBT indoctrination in children’s series, we will support this boycott campaign,” said CitizenGO Africa. “The ball is in Netflix’s court. It has to decide whether to follow the LGBT agenda or the families’ agenda.”
CitizenGO Africa and its parent organization intends on collecting 500,000 signatures for the petition they plan to submit to Netflix.
The petition is titled “Netflix: A lesbian kiss in a series for 7-year-olds?”
Att. Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix.
I am writing to you with concern after learning about the Lesbian kiss in episode 9 of the children’s series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous.
Not only do they settle for the lesbian kissing scene, but they subsequently use the scene to validate the lesbian relationship of two teenagers among their friends and family. Not the kind of messages suitable for 7-year-olds which is the age you recommend for the series and it’s certainly not the kind of messages I want for my kids.
I want to know that I can put on a children’s series for them knowing that they won’t try to indoctrinate them with LGBT ideology. If not, I don’t want either the uneasiness or the risk for my kids.
Thanks to these kinds of decisions, Netflix is at pre-pandemic trading levels, a third of what it traded at last November. Do you want to keep losing customers?
I ask you to immediately remove the indoctrinating content from Netflix’s children’s section or I will campaign for outraged users to massively unsubscribe from your channel.”
The Gulf Cooperation Council last month asked Netflix to take down programming that it says violates Islamic values.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, the six Arab States that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council published a collective statement that condemned the “Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous” episode.
“Pay a monthly fee to Netflix, and your child gets to watch this immoral content,” said a voice-over in one of the segments.
The United Arab Emirates, which is home to a large number of expatriates and is one of the most liberal Gulf States, was among the countries that banned the Disney movie “Lightyear” over a scene where two same-sex characters kiss.
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Africa
Human rights groups condemn victimization of LGBTQ, intersex people in Zambia
Country’s Catholic archbishop backs anti-gay campaign
Human rights organizations and activists have condemned the continued victimization of LGBTQ and intersex people in Zambia.
Anti-LGBTQ and intersex sentiments have been gaining momentum in recent weeks, including Dr. Brian Sampa’s #banbeardtobeard campaign in relation to gay couples. Alick Banda, the archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Lusaka, and other Zambian religious leaders have also echoed these sentiments.
“In the last 12 months, we have witnessed an increase in the number of incidents and events that promote LGBTQ tendencies contrary to the laws of Zambia and our Zambian culture. Additionally, there has been an increase in the number of incidents of sodomy where boys and men are raped by fellow boys and men with impunity,” said Banda on Sept. 25. “We have witnessed several cases of sodomy and homosexuality on the increase in our society much to the displeasure and disapproval of the general public. Unfortunately, the law enforcement agents and the president who took an oath to protect the Constitution seems to be paying a blind eye. The question that begs an answer is, is it by design or by default.”
Consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized in Zambia.
President Hakainde Hichilema last month reiterated his government does not support LGBTQ and intersex rights in response to Sampa’s protest.
The Global Interfaith Network, a global NGO that promotes safety and inclusion for all people of faith and especially for people who suffer discrimination because of their sexual orientation, criticized Banda’s comments.
“The statement by the archbishop has the potential to further escalate violence and we are deeply concerned for the wellbeing and safety of members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in Zambia,” said the Global Interfaith Network in a statement it released on Sept. 26. “Religious leaders are the shepherds of their flocks and have a responsibility to provide guidance, care and support to the faith community. Although we understand that for the Archbishop of Lusaka, same sex sexualities and non-normative gender identities are unfamiliar, we do not believe that it is appropriate, especially in a context in which people are already marginalized and subjected to violence and discrimination, for the archbishop to put his stamp of approval on further violence.”
The Global Interfaith Network in its statement encouraged Banda and the country’s Catholic Church “to enter into a process of fellowship and discernment alongside 2SLGBTQIA+ people of faith and skilled dialogue facilitators in Zambia and to collectively grow in the mission to offer compassion, care and love to the most vulnerable.”
“The people of Zambia, just as it is the people of the African continent, deserve an opportunity to see humanity beyond heterosexuality,” it said. “That opportunity has the potential for a reclamation of the African people’s history of dealing with diversity, an opportunity of understanding beyond the common narrative of dehumanization.”
Mino, a Zambian LGBTQ and intersex activist, said Sampa has been sharing misleading information on his social media platforms that has influenced religious leaders and others across the country.
“The leader of this ban homosexuality movement has jumped from one cause to the other without success and unfortunately, this has seen him get heavy backing from people who share similar religious views. The whole thing has not been objective, the information he is disseminating is highly inaccurate, and full of untruths about 2SLGBTQIA+ persons. Sadly, the church and in a way the State has also jumped on this bandwagon,” said Mino.
“Nevertheless, despite the current situation facing the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in Zambia, it is my hope that this opens a balanced dialogue of issues of sexuality and gender,” added Mino. “People must have accurate information on who we are as people and begin to see us as human beings with lives, families, interests, jobs, struggles, just like any other person as currently the 2SLGBTQIA+ community has been reduced to being only sexual beings and cannot be seen beyond that.”
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Congressional Chorus is back
Here’s your chance to see Randy Rainbow
On the high seas: Rome and transatlantic cruise
Ghana Parliament speaker: Harsh anti-LGBTQ bill will pass before presidential election
D.C. selected to host WorldPride 2025
Elon Musk promotes anti-gay conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack
D.C. queer bar owners oppose ballot initiative to end tip wage system
Brazil’s first openly gay governor wins re-election
Lula defeats Bolsonaro in second round of Brazil presidential election
Israel election results could prove disastrous for LGBTQ community
Popular
-
National4 days ago
Elon Musk promotes anti-gay conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
D.C. queer bar owners oppose ballot initiative to end tip wage system
-
South America4 days ago
Brazil’s first openly gay governor wins re-election
-
South America5 days ago
Lula defeats Bolsonaro in second round of Brazil presidential election
-
Middle East2 days ago
Israel election results could prove disastrous for LGBTQ community
-
National3 days ago
LGBTQ groups support Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
-
Opinions4 days ago
HRC National Dinner was a reminder about what it looks like to come together
-
Maryland2 days ago
Heather Mizeur: Campaign against Andy Harris has ‘huge amount of momentum’