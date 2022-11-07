Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Matthew Shepard memorial event, Fuchsia Ball among highlights
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Not Another Drag Show
Monday, November 7
8 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
The weekly drag show at DIK Bar is a great way to wind down on a Monday.
Drag Bingo with Desiree Dik
Tuesday, November 8
7-9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Play some bingo and catch a show with host Desiree Dik at Red Bear Brewing on Tuesday.
The Meaning of Matthew Shepard
Wednesday, November 9
7 p.m.
National Cathedral (library) and online
3101 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.
Registration
This event at the National Cathedral and on Zoom celebrates the life of Matthew Shepard and the work of his mother Judy to inspire the world to action.
Queer Trivia
Wednesday, November 9
7-9 p.m.
The Dew Drop Inn
2801 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook
Join your favorite trivia mistresses for a game of all things LGBTQ at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.
Veterans Day Drag Brunch with Ba’Naka
Friday, November 11
12:30 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
Make a reservation at [email protected] to get your spot for a Veterans Day brunch.
Drag Underground
Friday, November 11
7:30 p.m.
Dupont Underground
19 Dupont Circle, N.W.
$15-$20
Eventbrite
Continuing by popular demand, the Washington Blade presents Drag Underground at Dupont Underground on Friday.
POV Express Straight Talk Show and Drag
Friday, November 11
10 p.m.
Selina Rooftop Hotel
411 New York Avenue, N.E.
Eventbrite
Keep the party going on Friday with performances and beats at Selina Rooftop Hotel.
The Fuchsia Ball
Saturday, November 12
9:30 p.m.
Echostage
2135 Queens Chapel Road, N.E.
$20-$50
Website | Facebook
Support the Pride 365 Fund with the hottest ticket in town on Saturday: The Fuchsia Ball. Entertainment for Shea Couleé, Eva Mystique, Bang, and an interactive Queer ball exhibition with the Capitol Ballroom Council. Music with international DJs Joe Gauthreaux and Tracy Young.
Dinner N Drag
Sunday, November 13
8-10 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
Reservations are required for this hilarious show. Email [email protected]
Champagne, Comedy and Drag
Sunday, November 13
8-9:30 p.m.
DC Comedy Loft and Bier Baron Tavern
1523 22nd Street, N.W.
$15
Eventbrite
Check out this stand-up comedy and drag show featuring LGBTQ+ performers.
Out & About
Congressional Chorus is back
‘Homesong’ performed on Nov. 12
The Congressional Chorus will open its 2022-2023 season, “Homesong,” on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at 945 G St. NW.
The Chorus’s mission is to perform American music, and this program challenges the boundaries of what is traditionally considered “American.”
Homesong will feature works by U.S. immigrant and first-generation composers, such as a newly commissioned work, “Chalo Re Mhaare Des,” by Gaayatri Kaundinya that fuses Hindi musical traditions with Western musical traditions.
Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased on the Chorus website.
Out & About
Here’s your chance to see Randy Rainbow
Famed comedian and singer performs in Baltimore
Famed comedian and singer Randy Rainbow will perform on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center in Baltimore.
Rainbow is best known for spoof interviews that blend musical parodies and political satire from a progressive perspective. Rainbow also published a memoir, “Playing with Myself,” that takes readers through his life ― the highs, the lows, the lipstick, the pink glasses, and the show tunes.
Tickets to the show start at $57.95 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster’s website.
Calendar
Calendar: November 4-10
LGBTQ events in the week to come
Friday, November 4
Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, contact Adam ([email protected]).
There will be a movie screening of “Inside Out” at 7 p.m. at President Lincoln’s Cottage. This event is part of the free film screenings on the lawn of Lincoln’s summer residence. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, November 5
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the D.C. Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6 p.m. the day before the event.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom and in-person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment-free. For more information and events for LGBTQ People of Color, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Sunday, November 6
GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
AfroCode DC will be at 3 p.m. at Decades DC. This event is an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes and a crossover of genres and cultures such as hip hop, Afrobeats and soca. Tickets cost $60 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, November 7
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at DuPont Italian Kitchen. Logan Stone will be hosting, there will also be a rotating cast of local DMV performers. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, November 8
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-facilitated discussion group and a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more information, visit the Coming Out Discussion Group Facebook page.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for transgender people and those who may be questioning their gender identity or expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Wednesday, November 9
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Queer Trivia Night will be at 7 p.m. at The Dew Drop Inn. This event is a monthly dose of all things nerdy and LGBTQ+. Admission to the event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, November 10
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
“Wasted & Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. The event will be hosted by Nelly Nellz, and there will be music by DJ Ro. Guests are encouraged to come and enjoy good food, drinks, music and hookah. Cover costs $5 and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.
