Biden delivers final midterms message at Bowie State
First lady joined president, Wes Moore and Chris Van Hollen at rally
President Joe Biden on Monday delivered a final message to voters ahead of the midterm elections and urged Marylanders to elect gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore during a rally at Bowie State University in Prince George’s County.
He was joined at the historically Black university by Moore, first lady Jill Biden, and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.).
“Wes knows what patriotism means,” said the president, who highlighted the combat veteran’s record as an Army captain who served in Afghanistan.
By contrast, Moore’s opponent Republican Dan Cox, who is a vocal LGBTQ rights opponent, has promoted the conspiracy theory that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, Biden said, including by calling former Vice President Mike Pence a traitor for certifying Biden’s victory.
Cox has also been called out by Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan for supporting QAnon conspiracy theories.
Moore delivered similar remarks just before the president took the stage. He pledged not to allow Maryland “to become a state where deciding to honor the results [of an election] depends on what the results are.”
Biden framed the midterms not as a referendum, but as a choice between two radically different versions of America. Republicans, he said, are bent on scrapping Medicare and social security while Democrats will continue to help working families.
Earlier today, during a virtual reception for the Democratic National Committee, Biden was confident about his party’s electoral prospects. “We have a shot at keeping the Senate and increasing it,” he said, “and I’m optimistic about the House as well.”
At the same time, the president cautioned, “We’re up against some of the darkest forces we’ve ever seen in our history. These MAGA Republicans are a different breed of cat.”
On Sunday, Biden attended a rally in Bronxville, N.Y., for Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who faces a tougher than anticipated challenge from Republican Lee Zeldin. Jill Biden bookended her weekend with an appearance in Houston on behalf of Democratic candidates in Texas’ key down-ballot races.
Jill Biden also spoke at a rally earlier Monday for U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) who faces off against Republican challenger Hung Cao in a tight race to retain her House seat.
During a briefing this afternoon, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre echoed the administration’s message that Democrats have delivered on their agenda to make an economy that works for all Americans while Congressional Republicans have vowed to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act along with Social Security and Medicare.
Jean-Pierre reiterated that votes in the midterm elections will not be fully counted for a few days and stressed that federal elections officials are working closely with their local and state counterparts to ensure “safe and secure voting.”
Jill Biden campaigns for Jennifer Wexton in Va.
Democratic congresswoman facing challenge from Republican Hung Cao
First lady Jill Biden addressed a crowd of supporters in Ashburn on Monday for U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.)’s “get out the vote rally and canvass kickoff” event.
Urging Virginians to reelect Wexton “to continue the progress we’ve made,” Biden framed the decision facing voters during tomorrow’s midterm elections as “a choice to make between two drastically different visions of the future.”
Hung Cao, Wexton’s Republican challenger in the close race for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, would put “Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block,” Biden said. “A Republican majority will attack women’s rights and affordable healthcare” while cutting taxes for major corporations and the wealthiest Americans.
Taking the stage before the first lady, Wexton hailed the accomplishments of the Biden-Harris administration with Democratic majorities in both chambers of Congress. She cited the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Inflation Reduction Act, particularly its provision capping insulin costs for Medicare patients.
Voters “restored the soul of America by electing Joe Biden in 2020,” Wexton said. “It is thanks to you that we’ll hold our seat and retain our majority in Congress to defend against discrimination and efforts to strip away our fundamental rights.”
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) also headlined Monday’s event, delivering remarks in praise of Wexton’s record, which includes LGBTQ rights, before and during her tenure in Congress.
Wexton’s race is among the most anticipated of this election cycle, with strategists looking to Virginia’s three close House races as a possible harbinger for how Democrats will fare more broadly.
Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will join Cao for a rally later this afternoon in Purcellville before heading to campaign events for Yesli Vega and Jen Kiggans — who are, respectively, locked in high-stakes races to unseat Democratic Virginia Congresswomen Abigail Spanberger and Elaine Luria.
Meanwhile, in Maryland, Jill Biden and President Joe Biden are slated to take the stage today at Bowie State University in Prince George’s County with House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) to support the state’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore and Congressman Anthony Brown’s bid for Maryland attorney general.
Black voters support LGBTQ issues overall, but divided on transgender rights
Kaiser Family Foundation and TheGrio conducted survey
A survey of Black voters by the Kaiser Family Foundation and TheGrio revealed the mood and opinions of Black voters as the 2022 midterm election approaches on a variety of issues.
The polling examined Black voters’ voting intentions, motivations and views on key electoral issues for the upcoming midterm. It also examines Black voters’ attitudes toward the Democratic and Republican Parties, views on electoral integrity and past experiences with voter suppression.
In addition to these election-related topics, the survey sheds light on how Black voters feel about timely topics including the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, policies affecting the LGBTQ community and policies aimed at improving health for Black people in the nation.
The polling found that “in general, Black voters are supportive of policies that protect the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals, with more support among younger voters, those who identify as liberal, and those who themselves identify as LGBTQ+.”
A large majority (78 percent) of Black voters support Congress updating the Civil Rights Act to include protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, including large majorities across age groups, and 93 percent of Black voters who identify as LGBTQ.
Of note, nine in 10 liberal Black voters support updating the Civil Rights Act in this way (89 percent,) but a majority (58 percent) of those who identify as conservatives do as well.
Same-sex marriage also garners solid support among Black voters, with more than two in three (68 percent) saying they support Congress passing a law to protect same-sex marriage (including 44 percent who say they strongly support this measure.) About nine in 10 (93 percent) Black voters who identify as LGBTQ support protecting same sex marriage.
Support differs by age among all Black voters, with nearly eight in 10 (78 percent) Black voters ages 18-29 saying they support this compared to a narrower majority (55 percent) of those ages 65 and older. On this topic, about eight in 10 (83 percent) liberal Black voters are in support, but conservative Black voters are split: 49 percent support it, while 51 percent oppose.
Most Black voters support allowing public schools to teach students about sexual orientation and gender identity, but those who are parents are more divided. Nearly six in 10 (58 percent) Black voters support allowing public school teachers to teach students about sexual orientation and gender identity.
However, while a clear majority (61 percent) of Black voters who are not parents support this, Black voters who are parents of children under 18 are more divided (52 percent support and 48 percent oppose.)
More Black voters oppose rather than support allowing transgender student athletes to compete on sports teams that match their gender identity, though majorities of younger Black voters and those who identify as LGBTQ are in support. Fewer than half of Black voters (43 percent) support allowing trans student athletes to compete on sports teams that match their gender identity, while 56 percent oppose.
However, a majority (56 percent) of young Black voters aged 18-29 are in support, as are six in 10 Black voters who identify as LGBT (62 percent) and about half (52 percent) of liberal Black voters.
Read the entire poll: (Link)
Anti-transgender legislation fuels midterms ‘Rainbow Wave’
More than 70 trans, nonbinary candidates on the ballot
In 2017, Danica Roem made history as the nation’s first out transgender representative elected to a state legislature and ran alongside a group of 20 other trans candidates. Now, five years later, the number of trans and nonbinary people running for office has nearly quadrupled to 72, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund.
Leigh Finke is among this historic group and if elected, she will become Minnesota’s first out trans person in the state legislature. She is running to represent District 66A in Minnesota, which encompasses part of St. Paul. Finke is a journalist, and filmmaker who focuses largely on civil rights and LGBTQ issues.
Finke said her desire to run for office built up steadily as she watched politicians around the country attack LGBTQ people through legislative proposals and harassment campaigns online. One of things that pushed her decision was the 2021 proposed bill that would ban trans girls in youth sports in her state.
“I realized that we’re just one election away from having the whole legislature flip and this legislation becoming law,” Finke said in an interview with the Washington Blade. “That really scared me and made me nervous, not just for myself but for the community.”
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, at least 191 anti-LGBTQ bills have been proposed in state legislatures around the country in 2022. 168 of these bills specifically target trans people.
Victory Fund spokesperson Albert Fujii said in an email that the political attacks have fueled a “record-breaking Rainbow Wave” for the midterms.
“These candidates showed tremendous grit in the face of unrelenting bigotry on the campaign trail from transphobic bigots like Ron DeSantis,” Fujii said. “While we are confident they will perform well on Tuesday, their impact is already visible — we are seeing a new wave of trans and nonbinary candidates considering a run for office themselves. Voters’ voices are loud and clear: enough is enough.”
Alicia Kozlowski, a two-spirit and nonbinary candidate for Minnesota state house district 8B, said they are standing on the backs of other history-making figures like Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, and U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.).
“When you elect queer folks and people of color to office, you change entire conversations, which leads to different results,” Kozlowski said in an email. “As a state representative, I won’t leave my powerful identities at any door to make others comfortable.”
Jessica Katzenmeyer, a candidate for the Wisconsin state Senate, said seeing trans people win elections creates a snowball effect, encouraging others to run. Roem’s 2017 victory inspired her own run for office.
“When you see other trans folks who are successful, it kind of makes you go ‘oh, maybe I can do this too’ and it just brings more encouragement to the rest of the community,” she said. “Even if I don’t win my race, I hope people see me and realize that they can do this too.”
Katzenmeyer, a longtime Wisconsin resident, Teamsters leader and LGBTQ activist ran in 2020 for the State Assembly but fell just short of winning. This time, she is running for state senate with the chance of becoming Wisconsin’s first out trans legislator and the nation’s second out trans person elected to a state senate.
“It’s been hard to really consider it because I’ve been so busy,” Katzenmeyer said of her historic run. “But to be the first trans person in the legislature would mean a lot to me and a lot to the community, not just in my district but also statewide. So, there’s a lot of responsibility with that.”
Another candidate who has been driven by the increase in anti-LGBTQ legislation is Emily Dievendorf, who is running to represent Michigan’s 77th House District. As attacks have ramped up from Republican politicians, Dievendorf said she has become increasingly frustrated at how members of her own party are responding.
“In Michigan, trans and nonbinary people are the butt of the joke for Republicans. We are also the community that is taking the blame for supposed threats to children and the public,” Dievendorf said in an interview. “And we have the other party whose main strategy seems to be silence.”
If elected, Dievendorf would become the state’s first nonbinary state legislator and said she wants to be a voice to call out bigotry in both parties.
“We’re seeing that Democrats in general want to stick to mild conversation to make sure that no one feels pushed out but what that actually does is condone extreme hate towards marginalized folks, making it easier to pass legislation that furthers the disposal of human lives,” she said. “So I’m excited — and a little scared — to be able to stand on the house floor and make my colleagues across the aisle see me be my authentic self.”
As an example of trans representation working to stop discriminatory legislation, Finke pointed to an anti-trans bill in Utah which was vetoed by the governor after he met with trans people and their families.
“I don’t think [representation] is enough to change the trajectory of the country right now but it means something to have a voice in those rooms and make them at least have to look you in the eye when they say they’re taking away your healthcare or punishing your kids because they’re trans,” Finke said.
The “Rainbow Wave” in the 2022 midterms will only be the beginning as communities push to change the demographic makeup of their leaders, Kozlowski said. If elected, they said they plan to fight for the civil rights of every community.
“Everything we do is interconnected — LGBTQ rights, climate justice, reproductive freedom, economic justice, racial justice — our liberation and sovereignty on all these issues are braided together,” they said. “This is more than one person stepping up to run for office, more than one election cycle, it’s about a movement about having a government that has our backs, it’s a movement for our shared future that’s at stake.”
