PHOTOS: Miss Zodiac
Kamari Love wins monthly amateur drag competition at Freddie’s
Ophelia Bottoms hosted the monthly amateur drag competition “Miss Zodiac” at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Sunday, Nov. 6. Kamari Love was declared this month’s winner.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Wig Night Out
Annual tradition renewed at Pitchers on Saturday
Patrons donned their best wigs for Wig Night Out at Pitchers DC on Saturday, Nov. 5.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Halloween drag brunch
Desiree Dik leads show at Elevate
Desiree Dik was the host of a Halloween-themed drag show at Elevate at Officina on Sunday, Oct. 30. Performers included Baphomette, Bombalicious Eklaver and Javon Love.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: HRC National Dinner
Vice President Harris gives keynote address
The Human Rights Campaign held its annual National Dinner at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 29. Speakers included Vice President Kamala Harris and actor George Takei.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
