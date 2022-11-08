Commentary
Racist puppet act shows white gay men commodifying Black bodies
A reminder that many spaces aren’t safe for LGBTQ people of color
Leather bar Touché, located in Rogers Park in Chicago, is under fire after allowing Jerry Halliday, a white puppeteer, to perform a transphobic and racist act with a Black puppet named “Sista Girl” during Touché’s 45th anniversary party.
Halliday’s distasteful 45-minute set trafficked in racial stereotypes and mocked Black women and Black vernacular.
At one point, “Sista Girl” asks the predominantly white audience, “fellas you wanna know the quickest way to get a man’s attention? Just go in the back of the room and go yeahhhh.” Halliday then lifts Sista Girl’s skirt and exposes her private area, which he calls an “afro puff” and likens to a “Brillo pad” to “do my pots and pans” and “whistle while I work, lawd.”
This harmful scene employs the Jezebel stereotype, which hypersexualizes Black women and dates back to slavery. The Jezebel stereotype is one of three pernicious sexist stereotypes that play into racist tropes about Black women’s sexuality. Labeling a Black woman a “Jezebel” has been used to rationalize the sexual exploitation and rape of Black women.
This performance is a reminder of how the white LGBTQ community participates in colonizing and commodifying Black bodies within capitalism.
When an audience member pushes back, heckling Halliday to verbalize how racist his act is, Halliday responds in a blaccent and threatens to “cut” the noisy audience member. As another audience member chimes in to add how weird the act is, Halliday drowns out their dissent by directing the audience members that want him to finish the act to clap.
The room is quickly engulfed in claps and boos as the two audience members leave the bar.
In that moment, the audience — mostly gay white men — does not see the bridges of allyship burning or hear the call to form a bucket brigade to douse the sparks of racism before it consumes them. They are mesmerized by the laughter floating through intoxicated air, forgetting the Black and Brown women who sacrificed their bodies on the front lines of history and held the bricks of the foundation the audience now stands on, free to mock those who gave them this right.
Even after some patrons left and bartender Cris Bleaux quit on the spot, the continued support of Halliday and Touché in this performance is a slap in the face for the Black LGBTQ community and a clear declaration that Black people and Black queerness are not welcome at Touché.
Besides Halliday’s inability to understand and recognize how his performance of Blackness — as he puts it, he is “a Black woman trapped in a white’s man body”— is harmful, the bigger issue is those audience members who wanted the performance to continue. Under the cover of a spotlight and the word “comedy,” few questioned the entitlement in assuming that Black bodies should be used and displayed for their entertainment.
Halliday’s performance and Touché’s complicity in platforming racism, transphobia, anti-Blackness, and misogynoir is a reminder to Black LGBTQ folks that many spaces aren’t safe or built for us.
In the aftermath, apologies for being complicit in racism in 2022 are exhausting and predictable. The apologies only come after the anger has risen to a boil and the lid on the pot starts to loudly clank against the rim. Yet the continued platforming of minstrelsy leaves marginalized communities dancing to the same Jim-Crow tune, questioning why the LGBTQ community still lacks accountability in the entertainment scene.
And the “sorry we got caught” apology Touché posted after videos of Halliday’s act began to go viral is disingenuous. In its apology, Touché claims it did not properly vet Halliday and his performance. Yet an advertisement for the event, which Touché manager David Roche wrote, touted the venue’s longstanding ties to Halliday: “to salute our early days on Lincoln Avenue, we just had to bring the talented puppeteer Jerry Halliday back.”
Touché’s management had plenty of chances to stop the performance. Instead, Touché sat back and profited while Halliday raked in cash tips from the audience “for Sista Girl and her five children.”
Let’s be clear, Touché: Black women, Black people, and Black culture are not here for your entertainment.
Brandie Bland is a Blade Foundation fellow.
Commentary
Initiative 82 will bring economic stability to tipped workers
Fair wage with tips will benefit thousands of Washingtonians
A lot has been said this election cycle regarding Initiative 82, which would pay tipped workers the full minimum wage plus tips on top and eliminate the subminimum wage for us. As a queer tipped worker, I urge you to vote yes on Initiative 82, and I hope the facts coupled with my experience can help break through the disinformation being spread by those opposed to the initiative.
Once the pandemic hit, us workers were economically devastated. Some of my friends — who were having to sell their clothes, cars and more just to survive in D.C. — chose to move to LA, Minneapolis and San Francisco. “Why,” I asked, wasn’t it just as if not more expensive where they were going? That’s when I found out there are seven states that pay tipped workers the full minimum wage with tips on top.
I was dumbstruck; they were telling me tipped workers around the country were making a full minimum wage PLUS TIPS ON TOP? He was right; servers and bartenders in places like Minneapolis, Seattle, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles have enjoyed the security that a full base wage and tips has provided them and make higher tips than workers in places like D.C. Sure enough, my friends were able to find dignified employment that lets them thrive. They take Instagram ready vacations and are now actively talking about buying a home with their partner — a fantasy to most people my age.
And this isn’t an uncommon story. The poverty rate among tipped workers in states without a subminimum wage is nearly 26 percent less than places like D.C. As a queer server in D.C., I experienced — and continue to experience — the precarity that subminimum pay and wage theft creates. With my weekly schedule at the whims of my employer and my wages dependent entirely on customer demand and charity, it’s impossible not to end up living paycheck to paycheck. Paying us a fair wage plus tips would end this precarity and establish economic mobility for thousands of Washingtonians.
The subminimum wage is one of the main tools used to accomplish the enormous transfer of wealth from the have-nots to the haves that we’ve seen throughout the pandemic. The U.S. Department of Labor estimates four out of five restaurants are in violation of at least one wage law in any given year. Even now, a recent study by DC Jobs With Justice and the DC Restaurant Opportunities Center shows not only are employers not reporting their employee’s wages, some that are report paying their tipped workers less than the minimum base wage of $5.35/hr. Paying everyone a fair wage with tips on top would not only significantly curtail wage theft, it would reduce the crime most experienced by D.C. residents at a greater magnitude than any other “anti-crime” measure currently proposed.
Eliminating the subminimum wage helps close crucial gender and racial pay gaps and cuts the rate of sexual harassment on-the-job in half. As a queer tipped worker, I know what it’s like to be propositioned and inappropriately touched by my customers. It’s a regular feature of the job. If I were to react or try to end the behavior, my very livelihood hangs in the balance. Amongst my industry friends who are trans and nonbinary, the anxiety is palpable. They were consistently misgendered when wearing masks, and were made to understand — either through experience or through explicit training — that to correct their guests a second time, would mean losing out on a tip. Guaranteeing we’re paid a full minimum wage each hour before tips would give so many minority workers the respite to push back against this unacceptable behavior.
The struggles of tipped work go beyond daily economic worry. Tipped workers face on-the-job harassment at higher rates than any other industry. During the pandemic, I can’t count the number of times my female colleagues were told to “take off your mask so I can see how much to tip you.” In fact, D.C. waiters and waitresses reported an increase in on-the-job harassment during the pandemic. By providing us a fair wage, we can take the hit of standing up to this kind of behavior without risking all of our wages for that hour.
I’m supporting Initiative 82 because, quite frankly, the tipped workers of D.C. deserve the security and dignity that my friends in San Francisco experience. The freedom to grow in this great city and truly make it our home. The freedom to tell off customers and report harassment. And the security to not wonder whether I’ll have to choose between groceries and rent. To thrive. These are dignities no one should have to cry out for, especially those that power our city’s cultural foundation: restaurant workers.
Many tipped workers are imploring those outside the industry to talk to their server and bartender when they dine out and to base their vote off of however many of our opinions they can cobble together between now and election day. I hope that my anecdotes coupled with the facts laid out here break through the disinformation campaign against tipped workers’ best interests.
Vote Yes in Initiative 82.
Tyler Sylvester is a queer tipped worker and organizer and lives in Washington.
Commentary
We need all who support us to speak up with their voices
Married gay fathers fight to save marriage equality
When we met 20 years ago, neither of us could have imagined the life we now share. We have been inseparable ever since and are happily — and legally — married, with two exceptional children. Our relationship is rooted in love, respect and commitment and is more resilient because of hard-won gains and painful losses.
LGBTQ couples and our marriages have the support of an overwhelming majority of Americans. Now we are speaking out in a new campaign to encourage all who support us to speak up with their votes. Our families have a lot to lose in this election.
When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, tossing out rights Americans have had for almost 50 years, we immediately saw the threat. Our rights will likely be the next to go, as laid out in the concurring opinion urging the court to reconsider Obergefell. The U.S. Senate then delayed a vote on codifying marriage equality until after the election. Our rights as a family are in the hands of judges and voters, a reality most couples never have to face.
But our love story is as extraordinary and ordinary as any other. We serendipitously met while sitting one in front of the other at a concert in 2002. We got engaged three years later on Christmas Eve 2005, with a “down-on-one-knee” proposal, and a scavenger hunt leading to two silver rings hung from a crystal cross tree ornament. We began our shared journey toward becoming a family after popping the question: Would you do me the honor of spending the rest of your life with me? The crystal cross is the final ornament we place on our Christmas tree each year with our children.
We had a quintessential chapel wedding in December 2007. Our parents walked us down the aisle, and our sisters and two best friends stood with us to witness our commitment, surrounded by family and close friends. Our wedding was not yet a legal marriage but it had every element of meaning important to any couple.
In 2011, we expanded our family through adoption. Despite the birth family choosing us as a couple, our state of residence considered us nothing more than roommates. One of us became our son’s legal adoptive parent, while the state relegated the other to the status of “other adult in the household.”
The fear and anxiety we faced as a committed couple, living in a state without marriage equality, led us to travel to Washington, D.C., in 2012 to make our marriage legal. After many conversations with each other and family, we decided to relocate to a state with marriage rights in 2014 — a choice we realize not all families can make. We started over with a young child, a new home and employment and no family and friends support system.
We worked with a local attorney to secure legal recognition for the non-adoptive parent, a process that involved legal fees, paperwork, and patience. We also amended our son’s birth certificate to include us both as his parents. In 2015, we expanded our family again when we welcomed our second child, whom we could adopt jointly as a married couple.
We felt secure returning to raise our sons near family in 2015, following the Obergefell ruling. It seems ancient history to think of all the steps we had to take to get the same legal recognition and protections as any other couples and parents. Since Obergefell, families of all shapes and sizes have been increasingly accepted and welcomed in communities.
Still, there is no doubt the court can take marriage rights away and will try. The risk to our family and all LGBTQ+ families is crystal clear and deeply troubling. For us, if the Supreme Court overturns Obergefell, a dormant constitutional amendment banning the legal recognition of same-sex marriage in our current state of residence would immediately invalidate the legal recognition of our marriage.
We got married because we love each other and we want to be there for each other. Our marriage helps protect our kids and us. We never want to worry about one of us not being allowed in a hospital room, being eligible for survivor benefits, or, God forbid, having our kids not seen as part of our family. All families deserve love and protection.
Equality for all families should not be a partisan issue. LGBTQ+ families already have the support of people from all parties. By sharing our story, we want to alert every LGBTQ+ and ally voter to take action to protect our family and our marriage. It’s time for politicians to catch up.
We urge voters to make a plan, know whether candidates support LGBTQ families, and, most importantly, send a message of acceptance and respect with your vote. Nothing will dissuade us from being a family, devoted to raising two children in an ever-changing world. Hopefully, a world that welcomes, embraces and protects all families.
Kent and Diego have been together for 20 years, married for over a decade, and are raising two beautiful children together. They are featured in an ad produced by GLAAD and Family Equality now running nationwide urging LGBTQ voters to the polls.
Commentary
U.K. marks International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists
Media professionals around the world remain under attack
Journalists are under attack all over the world. This year, the number of journalists jailed for their work is at a global high, and already more than 70 journalists and media workers have been killed in carrying out their work. On average, every five days a journalist is killed for bringing information to the public. Perhaps just as worryingly, according to UNESCO, in the past 15 years, 87 percent of cases of killed journalists remain unresolved or unreported.
So this Nov. 2, the U.K. joined UNESCO and the international community in marking the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists. Attacks against journalists and media workers must stop. Until they do, all countries need to work hard to make sure that where they are attacked, these cases are investigated, and those who are responsible brought to justice.
The U.K. has a long history of a vibrant and independent media, underpinning the values of our democracy. The U.K. has long supported media freedoms, both at home and in supporting the development of a strong and independent media in countries overseas. We believe that people must be able to discuss and debate issues freely, to challenge their governments, and to make informed decisions, supported by access to information provided by a strong, robust and independent media. We remain committed to raising violations of media freedom across the world at all levels. We believe those abusing or restricting media freedom must be held to account.
That’s why in 2019 we launched the Media Freedom Coalition alongside our partners. The coalition now has over 50 members. A truly global coalition with members ranging from Japan to Ghana and Estonia to Costa Rica. Its aim is to defend media freedom. It has issued 29 statements, including in countries and situations where media freedom has been declining in some cases highlighting situations of individual journalists being targeted or calling out on more general attacks against the media. The coalition is also working tirelessly on the ground through our diplomatic network and with civil society figures, to support journalists and independent media under threat.
The U.K. has also provided over £500 million of Official Development Assistance to support the media and free flow of information in the past five years. This includes work to train journalists, to help media organisations produce high quality content and become more financially resilient in difficult times. It includes our support for media working in terrible conditions in Ukraine, providing them with protective gear and medical equipment to help them work as safely as possible. And it also includes our support for the BBC World Service, a powerful voice in independent and impartial broadcasting across the world which is operationally independent of the U.K. government.
As part of our effort to create the Media Freedom Coalition, the U.K. helped establish the Global Media Defense Fund (GMDF) and we continue to support its fundamental work to enhance media protections and bolster the legal protection of journalists at threat. To date the fund has raised approximately $8 million through the donations of 16 donors. The fund is supporting more than 80 projects globally with over 3,000 journalists worldwide directly benefitting. Ongoing projects range from supporting legal clinics, lawyers’ networks and other pro-bono media defense mechanisms to fostering strategic litigation against laws and judicial practice curtailing media freedom. In 2022 the U.K. donated a further £250,000 to the GMDF’s Crisis Response Mechanism to help bolster efforts supporting journalists in Ukraine. UNESCO has run two calls for partnerships and received over 250 proposals from over around the globe.
The GMDF has supported the High Level Legal Panel of Media Freedom Experts which works independently to produce best practices and model laws for states seeking to improve media freedom and advises governments on legislation to improve media freedom.
Finally, the U.K. also recognizes its responsibility to protect media freedom at home. The U.K. may not face the same challenges as some other states, but it is clear that journalists operating in the U.K. still face threats to their personal safety, largely through online abuse. We introduced our first National Action Plan for the Safety of Journalists last year. Our aim is to ensure that journalists operating in the U.K. are as safe as possible, reducing the number of attacks on and threats issued to journalists and ensuring those that are responsible are brought to justice.
Today and every day, the U.K. remains committed to promoting and protecting media freedom and celebrating the vital work of journalists and media workers around the world.
