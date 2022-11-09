Maryland
Two gay men elected to Md. House of Delegates
LGBTQ incumbents across state won re-election
Two openly gay men won their Maryland House of Delegates races on Tuesday.
Kris Fair won his race in District 3 in Frederick County with 22.78 percent of the vote. He is the first openly gay man from Western Maryland elected to the General Assembly.
Joseph Vogel will represent District 17 in Montgomery County after he won with 26.59 percent of the vote.
State Sen. Mary Washington (D-Baltimore County) and state Dels. Gabriel Acevero (D-Montgomery County), Luke Clippinger (D-Baltimore City), Anne Kaiser (D-Montgomery County) and Bonnie Cullison (D-Montgomery County) won their respective races.
Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk Karen Bushell, who is a lesbian, won re-election. Montgomery County Council Vice President Evan Glass won an at-large seat with 19.33 percent of the vote.
Bisexual woman makes history in Prince George’s County
Krystal Oriadha on Tuesday became the first openly bisexual person elected to the Prince George’s County Council when she won her District 7 race with 95.33 percent of the vote. Pamela Boozer-Strother, a member of the Prince George’s County Board of Education, won re-election with 79.16 percent of the vote.
Howard County Register of Wills Byron Macfarlane won re-election.
April Christina Curley lost her race for the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners. She would have been the first openly genderqueer person elected in the city if she had won.
Maryland
Md. to legalize recreational marijuana
Question 4 passed by 65.51-34.49 percent margin
Voters in Maryland on Tuesday approved the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state.
Question 4, which sought to amend the Maryland Constitution, passed by a 65.51-34.49 percent margin.
Maryland will join Virginia, New Jersey, California, Colorado and more than a dozen other states that have legalized recreational marijuana. The nation’s capital has also legalized recreational marijuana.
Maryland
Lierman defeats Glassman in Md. comptroller race
Baltimore City Democrat to succeed Peter Franchot.
State Del. Brooke Lierman (D-Baltimore City) on Tuesday defeated Republican Harford County Executive Barry Glassman in Maryland’s comptroller race.
The Baltimore City Democrat was ahead of her Republican challenger by a 56.85-43.03 percent margin with 2034 of 2074 of Election Day precincts reporting their results.
Lierman will succeed Comptroller Peter Franchot.
Maryland
Brown defeats Peroutka in Md. attorney general race
Former lieutenant governor will succeed Brian Frosh
Congressman Anthony Brown on Tuesday defeated former Republican Anne Arundel County Councilman Michael Peroutka in Maryland’s attorney general race.
Brown was ahead of Peroutka by a 59.88-39.97 percent margin with 2032 of 2074 Election Day precincts reporting results.
Brown has represented Maryland’s 4th congressional district since 2017. Brown, who was previously Maryland’s lieutenant governor, will succeed outgoing Democratic Attorney General Brian Frosh.
