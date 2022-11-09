Virginia LGBTQ org to honor intergenerationality

Friday, November 11

Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, contact Adam ([email protected]).

Women in their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area and is a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For meeting updates join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.

Saturday, November 12

Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6:00p.m. the day before the event.

Universal Pride Meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. The group facilitator will be actor and disability advocate Andy Arias and queries can be sent to [email protected].

Sunday, November 13

GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Champagne, Comedy and Drag will be at 8 p.m. at DC Comedy Loft and Bier Baron Tavern. This show will be 60 minutes of nonstop comedy, drag, and is the perfect mood for Sunday entertainment featuring the best LGBTQ+ comics and drag queens in DC. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Monday, November 14

Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the DC Center website.

Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. Logan Stone will be hosting, there will also be a rotating cast of local DMV performers. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Tuesday, November 15

Bi Roundtable Discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is an opportunity for people to gather in order to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as bisexual individuals in a private setting. For more information, visit Facebook or Meetup.

Global Security Pride Community will be hosting “High Tea Mixer” at 1 p.m. at The Watermark Hotel. This inaugural event will feature remarks from GSPC’s co-leads, Meta chief security officer Nick Lovrien and Capital One safety & security executive Arian Avila, on the efforts to stand up a special-interest council within the global private and public security industry. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Wednesday, November 16

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.

BookMen DC will be at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Book Men DC is an informal group of men who are interested in fiction and non-fiction gay literature. For more details, visit BookMen’s website.

Thursday, November 17

The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.

“Brooklyn Thersdays” will be at 5 p.m. at Brooklyn on U. This is a ladies night karaoke event. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.