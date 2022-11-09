Out & About
Virginia LGBTQ org to honor intergenerationality
SAGE Table event held in Sterling, Va.
Insight Memory Care, Sterling, Aging Rainbows, Retirement Unlimited Inc, and Eldementals will host “Giving Thanks to LGBTQ+ Elders SAGE Table” on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. at Insight Memory Care Center – Sterling.
This event is an evening of dining and conversation. SAGE Table is an initiative that was launched in 2017 to fight isolation in the LGBT community through the power of intergenerational connections.
This event is a potluck event, but guests who cannot bring an item are encouraged to still attend the event.
Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Out & About
Capital Pride to host inaugural benefit ball
Vagenesis leads Echostage ‘Fuchsia’ event with Shea Couleé
Capital Pride Alliance will host its inaugural “Fuchsia Ball: A Pride 365 Fund Benefit” on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. at Echostage.
The evening will begin with a VIP reception at 8 p.m. honoring Capital Pride’s volunteers, partners, advocates, donors, and valuable team members. Doors will open to the general public at 9:30 p.m. and guests will enjoy a night of performances by International Drag Superstar Shea Couleé, DJ Joe Gauthreaux, DJ Tracy Young, DJ Eletrox, International Ballroom House of Garcon, Bang, and hosted by the National Bearded Empress, Vagenesis.
Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased on Capital Pride’s website.
Calendar
Calendar: November 11-17
LGBTQ events in the week to come
Friday, November 11
Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, contact Adam ([email protected]).
Women in their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area and is a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For meeting updates join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, November 12
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6:00p.m. the day before the event.
Universal Pride Meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. The group facilitator will be actor and disability advocate Andy Arias and queries can be sent to [email protected].
Sunday, November 13
GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Champagne, Comedy and Drag will be at 8 p.m. at DC Comedy Loft and Bier Baron Tavern. This show will be 60 minutes of nonstop comedy, drag, and is the perfect mood for Sunday entertainment featuring the best LGBTQ+ comics and drag queens in DC. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, November 14
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the DC Center website.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. Logan Stone will be hosting, there will also be a rotating cast of local DMV performers. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, November 15
Bi Roundtable Discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is an opportunity for people to gather in order to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as bisexual individuals in a private setting. For more information, visit Facebook or Meetup.
Global Security Pride Community will be hosting “High Tea Mixer” at 1 p.m. at The Watermark Hotel. This inaugural event will feature remarks from GSPC’s co-leads, Meta chief security officer Nick Lovrien and Capital One safety & security executive Arian Avila, on the efforts to stand up a special-interest council within the global private and public security industry. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, November 16
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
BookMen DC will be at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Book Men DC is an informal group of men who are interested in fiction and non-fiction gay literature. For more details, visit BookMen’s website.
Thursday, November 17
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
“Brooklyn Thersdays” will be at 5 p.m. at Brooklyn on U. This is a ladies night karaoke event. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Matthew Shepard memorial event, Fuchsia Ball among highlights
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Not Another Drag Show
Monday, November 7
8 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
The weekly drag show at DIK Bar is a great way to wind down on a Monday.
Drag Bingo with Desiree Dik
Tuesday, November 8
7-9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Play some bingo and catch a show with host Desiree Dik at Red Bear Brewing on Tuesday.
The Meaning of Matthew Shepard
Wednesday, November 9
7 p.m.
National Cathedral (library) and online
3101 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.
Registration
This event at the National Cathedral and on Zoom celebrates the life of Matthew Shepard and the work of his mother Judy to inspire the world to action.
Queer Trivia
Wednesday, November 9
7-9 p.m.
The Dew Drop Inn
2801 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook
Join your favorite trivia mistresses for a game of all things LGBTQ at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.
Veterans Day Drag Brunch with Ba’Naka
Friday, November 11
12:30 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
Make a reservation at [email protected] to get your spot for a Veterans Day brunch.
Drag Underground
Friday, November 11
7:30 p.m.
Dupont Underground
19 Dupont Circle, N.W.
$15-$20
Eventbrite
Continuing by popular demand, the Washington Blade presents Drag Underground at Dupont Underground on Friday.
POV Express Straight Talk Show and Drag
Friday, November 11
10 p.m.
Selina Rooftop Hotel
411 New York Avenue, N.E.
Eventbrite
Keep the party going on Friday with performances and beats at Selina Rooftop Hotel.
The Fuchsia Ball
Saturday, November 12
9:30 p.m.
Echostage
2135 Queens Chapel Road, N.E.
$20-$50
Website | Facebook
Support the Pride 365 Fund with the hottest ticket in town on Saturday: The Fuchsia Ball. Entertainment for Shea Couleé, Eva Mystique, Bang, and an interactive Queer ball exhibition with the Capitol Ballroom Council. Music with international DJs Joe Gauthreaux and Tracy Young.
Dinner N Drag
Sunday, November 13
8-10 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
Reservations are required for this hilarious show. Email [email protected]
Champagne, Comedy and Drag
Sunday, November 13
8-9:30 p.m.
DC Comedy Loft and Bier Baron Tavern
1523 22nd Street, N.W.
$15
Eventbrite
Check out this stand-up comedy and drag show featuring LGBTQ+ performers.
