Salah Czapary nominated to head D.C. Office of Nightlife and Culture
Gay former D.C. Council candidate named acting director
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Thursday that she has appointed gay former D.C. Council candidate Salah Czapary as acting director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture.
A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said Bowser will submit to the Council her formal nomination of Czapary to become director of the office, which requires confirmation by the Council.
The spokesperson, Susana Castillo, said Czapary would begin next week in the role of acting director while awaiting confirmation by the Council.
Prior to his unsuccessful run for the Ward 1 D.C. Council seat in the Democratic primary in June, Czapary served as a special assistant to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee, “where he led numerous programs in partnership with local organizations to encourage engagement with policing,” according to a statement by the mayor’s office announcing his appointment.
Before beginning his civilian job in the office of the chief, he served as a uniformed police officer from 2016-2018.
“Director Czapary has over 10 years of experience leading community initiatives and engaging with stakeholders, including members of the nightlife community,” the announcement says. “Prior to his joining MPD, Mr. Czapary founded and managed the operations of the Nagypapa Foundation to encourage experiential travel and education,” according to the announcement.
The Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture, which was created by legislation approved by the D.C. Council and signed by Bowser in 2018, “services as an intermediary between nightlife establishments, residents, and the District government,” according to a statement on its website.
The statement says the office, among other things, promotes “a safe, economically and culturally vibrant nighttime economy,” and engages “nightlife stakeholders by conducting outreach and providing assistance.”
Among those the office has worked with since its launching in 2018 have been the city’s restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, including gay bars and clubs.
“A little update from me — on Monday I will start a new job as the acting director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture,” Czapary stated in a Thursday Twitter post. “Thank you, Mayor Bowser, for the opportunity to continue to serve the city I love,” he stated.
McDuffie wins second at-large D.C. Council seat
Updated vote count confirms Ward 5 Council member beats incumbent Silverman
An updated vote count released by the D.C. Board of Election at 7:58 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, prompted Ward 5 D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie (I) to declare victory in his race for the second of two at-large D.C. Council seats up for election on Tuesday.
Incumbent Council member Elissa Silverman, also an independent who currently holds the at-large seat, released a statement conceding that she fell short of being reelected to the Council.
“Moments ago, I left a message for Council member Kenyan McDuffie and congratulated him on being one of the top-two vote getters in the at-large race,” Silverman said in her statement. “The latest election results released by the Board of Elections made his victory unassailable,” she said.
“I also called on Council member Anita Bonds and congratulated her on re-election as the top vote-getter.
Silverman was referring to Bonds’s re-election to one of the two at-large seats up for election this year that a Democrat is allowed to hold under the city’s Home Rule Charter adopted by Congress. The other seat is reserved for a non-majority party candidate who can be a member of the smaller local parties, including the Republican, Statehood Green, or Libertarian parties or an independent.
In addition to Bonds, McDuffie and Silverman, five other candidates competed for the two at-large seats in the Nov. 8 D.C. general election.
Both Silverman and McDuffie as well as Bonds have been longtime supporters of the LGBTQ community, and the other five candidates, including Republican Giuseppe Niosi expressed support for LGBTQ rights.
The latest vote count released by the Board of Elections shows that Bonds received 90,593 votes or 31.73 percent of the vote. McDuffie received 63,015 votes or 22.07 percent, and Silverman received 54,583 votes or 19.12 percent.
The remaining five candidates received just over 10 percent or less of the total votes cast in the at-large race. Under the city’s election rules, voters had the option of voting for two candidates in the at-large contest, with the highest two vote-getters declared the winners.
“The residents of the District of Columbia have spoken,” McDuffie said in his victory statement. “Together, we are going to usher in a new era for our city,” he said. “Your trust in my leadership and vision for our city will continue to be the foundation of my agenda on the Council in the years to come.”
The difference between the top three candidates in the at-large race as perceived by at least some voters, according to political observers, was Bonds and McDuffie are considered moderate Democrats while Silverman is viewed as a progressive-left Democrat on various issues.
Although the Board of Elections has yet to officially certify any of the races in Tuesday’s election, the latest vote count confirms the election board’s earlier count on Tuesday night showing decisive victories by all the Democratic candidates, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, who won election to a third term as mayor.
Also winning decisively was gay Ward 5 D.C. Council candidate Zachary Parker (D), who will become the first openly gay member of the D.C. Council since 2015.
Most LGBTQ ANC candidates win races in D.C. election
Official outcome of four write-ins delayed until Nov. 15
At least 35 of the known roughly 44 LGBTQ Advisory Neighborhood Commission candidates running in the Nov. 8 D.C. election have won their races, according to voter returns released by the D.C. Board of Elections.
Another four LGBTQ ANC contenders who ran unopposed as write-in candidates were expected to emerge as winners when the election board discloses on Nov. 15 the names of winning write-in candidates, whose names did not appear on the ballot.
Whether the total number of LGBTQ ANC candidates who win remains at 35 or reaches 39 should the write-in candidates win, the number will surpass the 33 LGBTQ candidates who won election to ANC seats in 2020.
Twenty-two of the winning candidates this year ran unopposed.
Just five of the LGBTQ candidates appear to have lost their races. One of them, James Tandaris, an incumbent commissioner in ANC district 3F05, was trailing his opponent by just eight votes with a vote count of 210 to 202. With an undetermined number of mail-in ballots still to be counted it was possible that Tandaris could surpass his opponent, Andrew Koval, and win the election.
Among the LGBTQ write-in candidates believed to have won their races are Christopher Dyer in Logan Circle ANC 2F05 and Matt Fouracre in neighboring Logan Circle ANC 2F06. Board of Elections vote count returns show that an unnamed write-in candidate in Dyer’s district received 53 votes making up 100 percent of the write-in votes cast. In Fouracre’s district an unnamed write-in candidate received 39 votes comprising 100 percent of the write-in votes cast.
The unnamed candidates are believed to be Dyer and Fouracre, although voters could have cast their vote for other write-in candidates.
Another LGBTQ write-in candidate whose outcome was uncertain is Bradley Gallagher, who ran in ANC 1E01, which is the Park View neighborhood seat held by gay longtime ANC member Kent Boese. Boese withdrew his candidacy for re-election in October after he was nominated by the D.C. Council and later confirmed to be appointed as executive director of the D.C. Office of ANCs.
Board of Elections spokesperson Nicholas Jacobs said it was too late to remove Boese’s name from the ballot, but he said the board posted notices informing voters that Boese had withdrawn his candidacy. However, the election returns show that Boese received 412 votes and 87 write-in votes were cast. It wasn’t expected to be confirmed whether Gallagher will be declared the winner until Nov. 15, when the election board discloses the names of write-in candidates.
Elections board spokesperson Jacobs told the Washington Blade the board requires all write-in candidates to submit an Affirmation of Write-In Candidacy form by Nov. 15 to be certified as the winner of their respective race. Jacobs said the board will disclose the names of winning write-in candidates at that time.
Following is a list of the confirmed LGBTQ ANC candidates who won their election on Nov. 8:
1A04 Jeremy Sherman* (unopposed) – Columbia Heights
1A05 Stephen Coleman Kenny* (unopposed) – Columbia Heights
1A09 James Turner (unopposed) – Columbia Heights
1B01 Larry Handerhan (incumbent/unopposed) – LeDroit Park
1B02 Sean Holihan (Unopposed) – U Street/Shaw
1B03 Jamie S. Sycamore* (unopposed) – Columbia Heights/U Street
1C01 Howard Bauleke* (incumbent/unopposed) — Adams Morgan
1/e03 Michael Wray (incumbent/unopposed) – Park View/Pleasant Plains
1E07 Brian Footer * — Howard University/Pleasant Plains
2A04 Ed Comer * — Foggy Bottom
2B02 Jeffrey Rueckgauer (incumbent/unopposed) – Dupont Circle
2B03 Vincent E. Slatt* (unopposed) – Dupont Circle
2B06 Matt Johnson (unopposed) – Dupont Circle
2B09 Christopher Davis (unopposed) – Dupont Circle/U Street
2C01 Michael D. Shankle (incumbent/unopposed) – Penn Quarter
2C02 Rebecca Strauss* — Downtown
2F04 Brian McCabe* (unopposed) – Logan Circle
2F07 Brant J. Miller (unopposed) – Logan Circle
2G02 Alexander M. ‘Alex’ Padro (unopposed) — Shaw
2G04 Steven McCarty * — Shaw
3C01 Hayden Gise* (she/her) (unopposed) — Woodley Park
3F01 Ryan Cudemus-Brunoli* (unopposed) — Cleveland Park
4B04 Evan Yeats (incumbent/unopposed) — Takoma
5A01 Duvalier Malone* (he/him) — Lamond Riggs
5A09 Zachary Ammerman* (unopposed) — Lamond Riggs
5B02 Nandini Sen* (unopposed) — Brookland
5B04 Ra Amin* (incumbent) — Brookland
5D05 Salvador Sauceda-Guzman (incumbent/unopposed) — Trinidad
5F06 Joe Bishop-Henchman* (unopposed) — Eckington
6A06 Robb Dooling (incumbent/unopposed) – H Street/Capitol Hill
6B03 David Sobelsohn* (unopposed) — Capitol Hill
6D02 Ronald Collins (incumbent) –Southwest
7B02 Jamaal Maurice McCants-Pearsall* (he/him) (unopposed) — Good Hope
7B03 Travis Swanson* (incumbent/unopposed) — Randle Highlands
7C04 Anthony Lorenzo Green (incumbent/unopposed) — Deanwood
These LGBTQ write-in ANC candidates were expected to be certified as winners when they submit a required Affirmation of Write-In Candidacy to the D.C. Board of Elections by Nov. 15 if they have not already done so:
1E01 Bradley Gallagher (write-in/unopposed) – Park View
2F05 Christopher Dyer (write-in/unopposed) –Logan Circle
2F06 Matt Fouracre* (write-in/unopposed) – Logan Circle
6E02 Charles Panfil* (write-in/unopposed) — Mt. Vernon Square
Gay D.C. Council candidate Parker wins by wide margin
McDuffie leads Silverman for ‘non-Democratic’ at-large Council seat
Ward 5 D.C. Council candidate Zachary Parker, who won the Democratic primary in June in a hotly contested seven-candidate race, won election to the Ward 5 Council seat on Tuesday by a wide margin, clearing the way for him to become the first openly gay member of the Council since 2015.
With the D.C. Board of Elections saying all but some remaining mail-in and drop-box ballots had been counted at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Parker had 93.67 percent of the vote compared to his Republican challenger, Clarence Lee Jr., who had 5.57 percent of the vote.
“Although they say the Democrat usually takes it in the general election, I didn’t want to take anything for granted,” Parker told the Washington Blade at his election night victory party. “So, I ran just as hard in the general as I did in the primary, because Ward 5 deserves it,” he said.
About 150 people turned out for the Parker victory party, held at the Cotton and Reed distillery and tavern located next to Ward 5’s bustling Union Market. Those who attended and who cheered loudly as Parker delivered his victory speech reflected the diverse coalition of Ward 5 residents, including many seniors, who worked on Parker’s campaign.
“Ward 5 is a melting pot. It’s a microcosm of the city,” he told the Blade. “And it’s incumbent on me to represent all of the interests of Ward 5 residents. It’s a duty that I’m honored to have, and I look forward to the challenge.”
Parker was among nearly all the Democratic candidates, including D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson, and the Democrats running in Wards 1, 3, and 6 who were far ahead of their challengers and expected to be declared winners.
Also winning in a decisive vote was Initiative 82, the ballot measure calling for ending the city’s tipped wage system by raising the lower minimum wage for tipped workers, currently at $5.25 per hour, to the full city minimum wage, currently at $16.10 per hour, over the five-year phase-in period.
As of Tuesday evening, the “yes” vote on Initiative 82 received 74.1 percent of the vote, with the “no” vote receiving 25.9 percent.
Several of the city’s gay bar owners and a number of LGBTQ tipped workers expressed strong opposition to the initiative, saying it would lower the earnings of tipped workers, most of whom, they say, earn far more than the city’s full minimum wage. But many of the city’s LGBTQ activists supported the initiative on grounds that all workers should receive the same full minimum wage.
The only race on the D.C. election ballot that appeared too close to call as of Tuesday evening was the race for the so-called non-Democratic at-large D.C. Council seat. Two of the city’s four at-large Council seats were up for election this year, with voters allowed to vote for two candidates. A total of eight candidates were on the ballot for the at-large seats, including incumbent Democrat Anita Bonds and incumbent independent Elissa Silverman.
Incumbent Ward 5 Council member Kenyan McDuffie, a Democrat who switched to become an independent, was also among the contenders for one of the two at-large seats.
As of Tuesday evening, Bonds was in first place and the presumed winner of her seat with 32.02 percent of the vote. McDuffie was in second place with 22.16 percent, ahead of Silverman, who was in third place with 18.78 percent of the vote.
Of the remaining candidates, independent Graham McLaughlin had 10.02 percent, Statehood Green Party candidate David Schwartzman had 5.15 percent, Republican Giuseppe Niosi had 4.02 percent, independent candidate Karim Marshall had 4.96 percent, and Independent Fred Hill had 2.36 precent.
Although McDuffie was ahead of Silverman by 8,925 votes, most political observers were reluctant to declare him the winner with an undetermined number of mail-in and drop box ballots yet to be counted.
The D.C. Board of Elections has yet to officially certify any of the races. Mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 8 will be allowed to be counted if they are delivered by Nov. 15 under Board of Elections rules. Board of Elections spokesperson Nicholas Jacobs said the board also had yet to count ballots placed in citywide drop boxes on election day.
The Associated Press, however, declared Bowser the winner, confirming her historic role of becoming the first woman to be elected to a third term as mayor of D.C.
At around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Bowser had 74.5 percent of the vote, far ahead of her independent rival Rodney Red Grant, who had 14.8 percent and Republican rival Stacia Hall, who had 6.01 percent of the vote. Libertarian Party candidate Dennis Sobin had 1.3 percent of the vote.
As expected, two other gay candidates on the Nov. 8 D.C. ballot fell short of wining their respective races. Gay Libertarian candidate Bruce Majors had just 2 percent of the vote as of Tuesday evening in his race for the position of D.C. delegate to the House of Representatives. Incumbent Eleanor Holmes Norton, a longtime LGBTQ rights supporter, had 86.28 percent of the vote. Republican Nelson Rimensnyder had 6.05 percent and Statehood Green Party contender had 4.0 percent of the vote.
The other out gay candidate, Adrian Salsgiver, also ran as a Libertarian Party candidate for the Ward 3 D.C. Council seat. He had 1.1 percent of the vote compared to Democrat Matthew Frumin, who had 74.9 percent of the vote. Republican candidate David Krucoff had 23.58 percent of the vote.
In the D.C. Council Chair race, Mendelson had 81.8 percent of the vote compared to Statehood Green Party candidate Darryl Moch, who had 9.5 percent and Republican challenger Nate Derenge, who had 7 percent.
In the Ward 1 D.C. Council race, incumbent Democrat and longtime LGBTQ rights supporter Brianne Nadeau had 79.5 percent of the vote. Her Statehood Green Party opponent, Chris Otten, had 17.5 percent.
Ward 6 D.C. Council member Charles Allen, who ran unopposed, had 93.6 percent of the vote, with 6.38 percent going to one or more write-in candidates, according to election returns.
Also running unopposed was D.C. Attorney General candidate Brian Schwalb, a Democrat, who had 97.4 percent of the vote, with 2.59 percent going to write-ins.
LGBTQ activists in D.C. have pointed out that unlike many states across the country, where far-right Republicans are using LGBTQ rights, especially transgender rights, as a wedge issue to attack the LGBTQ community, in D.C., for close to 20 years, all candidates with any chance of winning have been strong supporters of LGBTQ rights, including Republicans and independents.
Because of that near universal support, as longtime D.C. LGBTQ rights activist Earl Fowlkes put it, LGBTQ voters have the luxury of deciding who to vote for based on non-LGBTQ issues. And in a city where the overwhelming majority of voters, including LGBTQ voters, are Democrats, the distinction between Democratic candidates who compete in Democratic primaries has been moderate Democrats versus progressive farther left Democrats.
Parker, whose positions have placed him in the progressive left faction of the party, appears to have drawn support from the moderate faction of Democratic voters after he won the Democratic primary, according to Ward 5 political observers.
Among the moderate independents who backed Parker this year is gay former D.C. Councilmember David Catania.
“I like Zachary very much,” Catania told the Blade. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet with him, to help fundraise for him. I’m enormously proud of him,” Catania said. “And I think he is going to be an extraordinary leader.
Catania spoke about Parker while he attended the election night victory party for Mayor Bowser. Catania ran unsuccessfully against Bowser as an independent when she first ran for mayor in 2014. Carol Schwartz also ran that year as an independent.
Sporting a Bowser for Mayor sticker on his shirt, Catania said he and the mayor have the strongly held view that those who compete against one another in elections should join forces to support the needs of citizens after the election is over.
“The mayor and I certainly have done this,” Catania said. “After she was victorious, she reached out to me to serve on a number of commissions and to chair a board and so on and so on,” he said. “And I made a promise the night that I lost,” he said. “I made all my supporters raise their hands and promise to support her.”
