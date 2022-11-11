2022 Midterm Elections
Trone wins reelection in Md. 6th Congressional District
Incumbent Democrat beat state Rep. Neil Parrott (R-Frederick County)
Maryland Congressman David Trone has defeated his Republican challenger in the state’s 6th Congressional District.
Trone defeated state Del. Neil Parrott (R-Frederick County) by a 50.38-49.5 percent margin.
The Frederick County Republican had been ahead of the incumbent Democratic, in part, because the boundaries of the district, which includes all of western Maryland, had been redrawn during the last redistricting. Mail-in ballots had yet to be counted when Parrott was ahead of Trone immediately after Election Day.
“I want to thank Del. Parrott for his phone call this afternoon conceding the race,” said Trone in a tweet. “My promise to him, and to all of the people of the 6th District, is this: I’ll continue to work across the aisle to deliver results and get things done. Thank you, Maryland! Let’s get back to work.”
— David Trone (@davidjtrone) November 9, 2022
More than 400 LGBTQ candidates won on Election Day
Victory Fund lauds Rainbow Wave
436 openly LGBTQ candidates won their elections as of 7 p.m. EST Thursday, surpassing the previous record of 336 set in 2020. There are 54 races with LGBTQ candidates that have not yet been called, including Will Rollins in California and Kris Mayes in Arizona.
To reach equitable representation, the U.S. must elect more than 35,000 more openly LGBTQ people to office, according to the LGBTQ Victory Institute.
Victory Fund President Annise Parker issued the following statement:
“This Rainbow Wave was fueled by a record number of LGBTQ candidates who defied the odds by running — and winning — in the face of extraordinary anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and attacks. Bigots underestimated our power and determination as they’ve done throughout history. While this election has given us much to be optimistic about, such as a historic number of victorious trans and nonbinary candidates, we still have a long way to go before we achieve equitable representation in government. LGBTQ people have never been fully represented in government and until that day, we will not stop organizing, we will not stop fighting and we will not stop running for office. Because when we run, we win.”
Key trends:
- Of the 714 openly LGBTQ candidates who appeared on Tuesday’s ballot, 436 won — a 61 percent win rate.
- Of the 250 openly LGBTQ women who appeared on Tuesday’s ballot, 160 won — a 64 percent win rate.
- Of the 353 openly LGBTQ men who appeared on Tuesday’s ballot, 221 won races — a 63 percent win rate.
- Of the 37 openly transgender candidates who appeared on Tuesday’s ballot, 18 won their races — a 49 percent win rate.
- Of the 24 openly nonbinary candidates who appeared on Tuesday’s ballot, 13 won their races — a 54 percent win rate.
Key wins:
- Tina Kotek and Maura Healey — the nation’s first lesbian governors (Kotek release and Healey release).
- Erick Russell — the first Black openly LGBTQ person ever elected statewide (release).
- James Roesener — the first trans man elected to a state legislature in U.S. history (release).
- Leigh Finke — the first trans person ever elected to the Minnesota state legislature (release).
- Zooey Zephyr and SJ Howell — the first trans person and first nonbinary person elected to the Montana state legislature (release).
- Jennie Armstrong and Andrew Gray — the first openly LGBTQ people ever elected to the Alaska state legislature (release). Louisiana and Mississippi are now the only U.S. states to have never elected an openly LGBTQ state lawmaker.
_________________
Transgender candidates score historic wins, suffer consequential loses in midterms
Democrat Zooey Zephyr will be Montana’s first trans state lawmaker
The midterm election takeaway for transgender and nonbinary Americans and their families is a mixed bag of optimism and dread; all dependent on locale, leadership and the balance of power which is at this moment still undetermined.
Los Angeles Blade contributor, author and thought leader Brynn Tannehill, who describes her perspective as “somewhat contrarian,” tweeted that she sees the next two years leading up to the 2024 presidential election as “highly unpredictable, chaotic, illogical and radical,” and advises her followers to “buckle up.”
While Republicans and the mainstream media have egg on their face for predicting a “red wave” on Tuesday, the wave they apparently didn’t see coming was a rainbow of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and nonbinary winners.
As the Los Angeles Blade reported, Democrat Tina Kotek narrowly defeated her Republican opponent in Oregon to become one of the nation’s first out lesbian governors. She follows Democrat Maura Healey of Massachusetts, who received nearly twice as many votes as her GOP competitor.
Healey, Kotek and a dozen others were among the 678 LGBTQ candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot — an increase of 18 percent over the 2020 general election, when 574 candidates ran for office, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, a political action committee that supports LGBTQ candidates. At least 340 out LGBTQ candidates won their elections this time around, surpassing the previous record of 336 candidates set in 2020.
Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride (D), the first trans woman elected state senator in the U.S., following Virginia state Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas)’s 2017 election as the first out trans state legislator in the country, was among those re-elected, as the Washington Blade reported. Roem was re-elected in 2021.
HISTORY MADE!— LGBTQ Victory Fund (@VictoryFund) November 9, 2022
For the first time ever, an out trans man has been elected to a state legislature. Congrats, James! pic.twitter.com/zmdOz4wvXA
New Hampshire voters elected James Roesener on Tuesday, making him the first trans man ever elected to a state legislature in the U.S. That’s according to the Victory Fund.
Roesener, a Democrat, defeated Republican Dennis Soucy by a 55-45 percent margin, according to the New York Times, citing data from the Associated Press.
Roesener’s website shows the 25-year-old bisexual lives in Concord with his wife and cat.
“I was born an advocate for the underdog,” he says on his site, “and have never been afraid to stand up for what I truly believe in.”
His priority issues are healthcare, education, reproductive justice, housing, workers’ rights, women’s rights, gay rights, disabled rights, trans rights, the legalization and regulation of recreational cannabis and clean energy, including solar power and other alternatives to fossil fuels.
BIG NEWS: @ZoAndBehold and @Howell4HD95 won their elections for the Montana state legislature. Zoey is the first out trans person and SJ is the first out non-binary person ever elected to the body. https://t.co/TANMHcKXKQ— LGBTQ Victory Fund (@VictoryFund) November 9, 2022
Democrat Zooey Zephyr is Montana’s first out trans state lawmaker, one of two LGBTQ candidates supported by the Victory Fund that voters elected in a landslide on Tuesday.
“The best way for me to fight for social and economic justice is to get into the room where the laws are being written,” Zephyr wrote on her website.
“I will fight for human rights — from voting rights to trans rights to working towards dismantling the cruelties of the prison-industrial complex. I will also work to address what I see as four of the big, interconnected areas where Montana is failing to adequately help its residents: housing inequality, health care, infrastructure and climate change.”
After a long count, SJ Howell was also elected after easily defeating their Republican opponent. Howell will be Montana’s first out nonbinary state representative.
We won! (We’re still counting votes but with 75% of votes so far we’re feeling confident)— SJ Howell (@Howell4HD95) November 9, 2022
Thanks so much for all the support, hard work, and votes. I’m grateful to all of you who helped make this happen and can’t wait to work hard as your representative!#mtpol #mtleg #mtnews
“Only six trans men serve in any office in the United States of America,” Victory Fund Vice President of Political Programs Sean Meloy told NPR. “Breaking that barrier, I think, is going to be important to showcase to trans men and trans and nonbinary people that they need to keep stepping forward to run, and they can win.”
Minnesota voters elected their first trans state lawmaker: Democrat Leigh Finke, who won in a huge landslide. She defeated Republican Trace Johnson by an 81-18 percent margin. The first-time candidate is a native of the Twin Cities and a filmmaker for the American Civil Liberties Union. She told reporters fighting for her trans neighbors will be a priority.
“In the last two years, we’ve been seeing just a marked increase in the coordinated attacks against trans people and trans communities in the United States and in Minnesota,” she told WCCO-TV. “I just felt like it was absolutely essential to have someone from our community in those rooms.”
Finke celebrated her victory on the dance floor and shared her moves with her followers on Twitter:
LGBTQ candidates, allies win across the country on Election Day
Victory Fund president celebrates ‘Rainbow Wave’
LGBTQ Victory Fund President Annise Parker always tells prospective LGBTQ candidates that her best advice is to “knock on doors and tell voters what issues you’re running on.” Last night and into Wednesday across the nation that advice paid off as a historic slate of queer candidates were elected to local, state and federal offices in the 2022 midterm election.
Candidates while embracing their being LGBTQ identities remained laser focused on issues affecting their neighbors and constituents.
Additionally, LGBTQ allies either retained their seats or were elected for the first time to serve. For the first time in history, LGBTQ candidates ran in all 50 states and D.C. and 416 LGBTQ people ran for state legislatures this year, the most in U.S. history.
At least 340 out LGBTQ candidates running in the 2022 midterms have won their elections as of 2 a.m. Wednesday, the most in U.S. history and surpassing the previous record of 336 set in 2020. More victories are expected in the coming days. At least 1,065 out LGBTQ people ran for office this year — a historic number.
Candidates who are not cisgender (including transgender, nonbinary and gender non-conforming candidates) ran in record-breaking numbers, representing 13.9 percent of all LGBTQ candidates compared to 7.9 percent in 2020 and the proportion of LGBTQ candidates of color grew significantly in the 2022 midterms, accounting for 38.2 percent of all LGBTQ candidates
There have also been some historic firsts including Maura Healey who won the Massachusetts gubernatorial race — becoming the first out LGBTQ governor of Massachusetts and one of the first out lesbian governors in U.S. history.
In addition to Healey’s victory, Democrat Wes Moore on Tuesday defeated Republican Dan Cox in the Maryland gubernatorial election. Moore, who spoke about his support of LGBTQ rights with the Washington Blade last month, will succeed Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in January.
Moore will be Maryland’s first Black governor.
In Colorado, openly gay Gov. Jared Polis was reelected and in neighboring Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly, who has supported LGBTQ equality, has won re-election to a second term defeating Republican challenger Derek Schmidt. Kelly was the only Democratic governor running for re-election in a state won by Donald Trump in 2020 and vetoed anti-LGBTQ measures sent to her desk by the Republican-majority held legislature.
Longtime LGBTQ ally Tim Walz won a second term as Minnesota governor on Tuesday night, defeating Republican opponent Scott Jensen and cementing Democratic control of the executive branch for the longest consecutive period in state history.
In Pennsylvania Democrat Josh Shapiro beat Republican anti-LGBTQ QAnon adherent Douglas Mastriano in the state’s gubernatorial election.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has been elected to her first full term, beating challenger Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin.
Democrat Tina Kotek, who is a lesbian, won the race for Oregon governor, defeating Republican Christine Drazan. It was a hard-fought and expensive win by Democrats, who have a huge party registration advantage in Oregon but faced strong headwinds this year amid voter frustration at problems including homelessness, violent crime and lackluster delivery of government programs and services. Kotek’s win affirms just how difficult it is for a Republican candidate to win election to the state’s highest office, which Republicans last held in 1987.
U.S. House races had a number of firsts including Democratic candidate Robert Garcia winning election for California’s 42nd Congressional District. With this historic win, he is now the first out LGBTQ immigrant ever elected to Congress.
In neighboring Riverside County, openly gay Democratic Will Rollins was leading incumbent U.S. Rep. Ken Calvert, a Republican congressman for nearly 30 years.
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig has won her re-election campaign in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District.
This is a key victory for LGBTQ women’s representation. Craig is one of just two LGBTQ women currently serving in the U.S. House. With U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.)’s re-election, along with Becca Balint, the first woman and first LGBTQ person elected to Congress from Vermont, LGBTQ women’s representation in Congress will expand for the first time since 2018.
Democrat and LGBTQ ally Maxwell Alejandro Frost, 25, became the first Generation Z candidate to win a Congressional seat, where he will represent Florida’s 10th Congressional District in the House.
In New York a congressional race between two openly gay candidates saw Democrat Robert Zimmerman conceding to Republican George Santos early Wednesday morning in the race to represent a newly drawn district in Queens and Nassau County. It is believed to be the first congressional general election between two openly gay candidates in U.S. history.
Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt conceded to gay Congressman Chris Pappas in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District on Tuesday night.
In Pennsylvania, in a race marked by vitriolic social media feuding, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman defeated his Republican opponent, celebrity television physician Dr. Mehmet Oz, in Pennsylvania’s Senate contest five months after suffering a debilitating stroke.
Down ballot races and state houses also saw LGBTQ candidates securing seats.
Zoeey Zephyr won the election for Montana’s 100th House District. With this historic victory, she is now the first out trans person ever elected to the Montana state legislature.
Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride on Tuesday won re-election. McBride, who represents District 2 in the Delaware Senate, in 2020 became the first openly trans woman elected to a state senate.
Two openly gay men won their Maryland House of Delegates races on Tuesday.
Kris Fair won his race in District 3 in Frederick County with 22.78 percent of the vote. He is the first openly gay man from Western Maryland elected to the General Assembly.
Joseph Vogel will represent District 17 in Montgomery County after he won with 26.59 percent of the vote.
Leigh Finke won the election for Minnesota’s House District 66A. With this historic victory, she is now the first out trans person ever elected to the Minnesota state legislature.
In Texas, Victory Fund-backed candidates Christian Manuel-Hayes and Venton Jones won the elections for House Districts 22 and 100 respectively.
Incumbent Illinois state Sen. Mike Simmons ran unopposed and was elected to serve a full term after filling the seat in a special election. Simmons is the first person of color to represent his district and the first member of the LGBTQ community to serve in the Illinois state Senate.
Democratic incumbent Tiara Mack has been reelected to the Rhode Island state Senate. In 2020, Mack was elected as the first openly queer Black person ever to serve in the statehouse.
In a race for the Oklahoma House of Representatives, Annie Menz is the first Latina and out bisexual Democratic candidate elected to serve.
Corey Jackson made history Tuesday, winning his race for California Assembly District 60 and becoming the first Black openly LGBTQ person elected to serve in the state’s legislature. Jackson faced Republican Hector Diaz-Nava in the overwhelmingly Democratic district encompassing Moreno Valley and Perris and parts of Riverside, Hemet and San Jacinto.
Erick Russell won the election for Connecticut state Treasurer. With this victory, he is now the first Black out LGBTQ person ever elected to statewide office in U.S. history.
Krystal Oriadha on Tuesday became the first openly bisexual person elected to the Prince George’s County (Md.) Council when she won her District 7 race.
Rebecca Blankenship made history as Kentucky’s first openly trans elected official, to become a member of the Berea Community School Board.
Reflecting on the LGBTQ wins Parker noted in a release early Wednesday:
“Bigots tried their best to undermine our political power — but their hate backfired and motivated more LGBTQ people to run and win than ever before. The Rainbow Wave is a clear rebuke to the increased homophobia and transphobia sweeping our communities — and proves voters want to elect qualified LGBTQ leaders. With so much at stake this election, from the future of marriage equality to abortion, LGBTQ candidates’ grit and exceptional grassroots support is paying off.”
In an emailed statement, National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund Executive Director said:
“We all woke up this morning to some exciting wins, some disappointing losses and many unanswered questions. What is undeniable is that our people turned out and prevented what some predicted would be a ‘red wave’ election of the most extreme and anti-progressive candidates. We are thrilled that Massachusetts elected the first ever out lesbian governor and that for the first time, New Hampshire will have a transgender state representative. We know that when young people, LGBTQ people and people of color turn out to the polls and stand against repressive and regressive policies and candidates, we gain victories like the ones we saw in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Vermont. We held back some attacks on our democracy, but we still have a lot of work to do. Now is the time to redouble our efforts, with our eyes and actions toward imminent run-off elections and the road to 2024. We must inspire and grow the participation of fair-minded voters especially in places where we have seen aggressive tactics to silence and disempower our communities. This is just the beginning for us! We are committed to doing all we can to strengthen our country and build a democracy that serves us all.”
The Blade will continue to update the results of the 2022 midterms as counting is finalized in races across the nation.
Reporting by Michael K. Lavers, Chris Kane and Brody Levesque
