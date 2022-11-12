Photos
PHOTOS: Drag Underground
Bombalicious Eklaver hosts Dupont Circle event
The Washington Blade held the Drag Underground show hosted by Bombalicious Eklaver at Dupont Underground on Friday, Nov. 11. Performers included Shi-Queeta Lee, Rico Pico and Molasses.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Miss Zodiac
Kamari Love wins monthly amateur drag competition at Freddie’s
Ophelia Bottoms hosted the monthly amateur drag competition “Miss Zodiac” at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Sunday, Nov. 6. Kamari Love was declared this month’s winner.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Wig Night Out
Annual tradition renewed at Pitchers on Saturday
Patrons donned their best wigs for Wig Night Out at Pitchers DC on Saturday, Nov. 5.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Halloween drag brunch
Desiree Dik leads show at Elevate
Desiree Dik was the host of a Halloween-themed drag show at Elevate at Officina on Sunday, Oct. 30. Performers included Baphomette, Bombalicious Eklaver and Javon Love.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
