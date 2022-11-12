Connect with us

PHOTOS: Drag Underground

Bombalicious Eklaver hosts Dupont Circle event

52 mins ago

Bombalicious Eklaver hosts the Drag Underground show at Dupont Underground on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Washington Blade held the Drag Underground show hosted by Bombalicious Eklaver at Dupont Underground on Friday, Nov. 11. Performers included Shi-Queeta Lee, Rico Pico and Molasses.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Miss Zodiac

Kamari Love wins monthly amateur drag competition at Freddie’s

5 days ago

November 7, 2022

By

Miss Zodiac contestants assemble on the stage at Freddie's Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Ophelia Bottoms hosted the monthly amateur drag competition “Miss Zodiac” at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Sunday, Nov. 6. Kamari Love was declared this month’s winner.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Wig Night Out

Annual tradition renewed at Pitchers on Saturday

6 days ago

November 5, 2022

By

The annual 'Wig Night Out' was held at Pitchers on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Patrons donned their best wigs for Wig Night Out at Pitchers DC on Saturday, Nov. 5.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Halloween drag brunch

Desiree Dik leads show at Elevate

2 weeks ago

November 1, 2022

By

Bombalicious Eklaver, Javon Love, Baphomette and Desiree Dik perform at Elevate Halloween Drag Brunch on Sunday, Oct.30. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Desiree Dik was the host of a Halloween-themed drag show at Elevate at Officina on Sunday, Oct. 30. Performers included Baphomette, Bombalicious Eklaver and Javon Love.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

