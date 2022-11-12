Commentary
Transgender people: Let’s show this country who we are
NCTE is conducting its U.S. Trans Survey
We have a political climate that has exploded with anti-trans legislation, policy and rhetoric. In the leadup to last week’s election, TV ads and political mailers spread lies about trans people, denigrating our community and stoking fear in people who simply don’t understand what it means to be trans.
Now, when there is a glaring spotlight on trans people in America, we have an opportunity to show the country who we are. Telling the truth about what it means to be trans, using real data, can counter the misinformation being spread about our community. It is important that we tell our own stories and that we are heard loud and clear.
Right now, the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE) and partners are conducting the U.S. Trans Survey, the largest ever national survey of the lives and experiences of transgender people. Whether you’re trans, nonbinary, or otherwise not cisgender, the time is now to take the U.S. Trans Survey before it closes. The last survey was conducted in 2015, and a lot has changed since then.
Since 2015, many states have advanced policies that ban gender-affirming care or ban trans youth from playing sports. Others have made it easier to change the gender marker on our identification to match who we are. Violence against trans people has gone up over the past several years, and we know from the data that Black trans women face a disproportionate amount of that violence.
Next week, Trans Awareness Week, we honor the loved ones we’ve lost to violence and celebrate those who are still here. We speak up loudly about the disparities we face in hopes that others will see and understand. We lift up the voices of the most marginalized in our community, understanding that together, we will all rise.
Much of the political focus right now is on trans youth — their right to transition-related care, their right to play sports with their friends, and their right to use the restroom. Now, more than ever, it is important to hear from young people about their experiences. That’s why this time around, youth as young as 16 years old can take the survey and share their stories.
There is a concerted effort by certain politicians and political organizations to deny that trans people are real. There is a false narrative that trans youth are “too young” to know that they’re trans, that people who transition at a young age, whether socially or medically, later regret it.
But we know from the data that this narrative is simply not true. A study came out in May this year revealing that for young people who socially transitioned, only two percent of them “detransitioned,” or went back to identifying as the gender they were assigned at birth. And another study published just last month found that at 98 percent of youth who were prescribed puberty blockers went on to be prescribed hormone replacement therapy after turning 18. Meaning, trans youth continued to be trans.
This is the importance of research. And we need this research to inform the decision makers, educators, elected officials, health care providers, and the general public about who we are and what we experience in life.
We know that trans people exist and that our lives and experiences are valid. By making this the largest trans survey in U.S. history, we can show that how strong, diverse, and how real of a community we have. And we aren’t just young people in New York and California; trans people from Wyoming to Alaska, from youth to elders; trans folks who are Indigenous, Black, Latine, white, multiracial. Every voice must be represented in the U.S. Trans Survey.
The survey in some places covers some heavy topics: mental health, experiences with religious institutions, and experiences with the police. But it also helps us reveal answers to questions like: Has having access to transition-related care improved your life? How has coming out as trans affected your mental health? Does your family accept who you are, and how does that impact you?
There are hundreds of questions in the survey to examine the details of our lives, so we recommend setting aside about an hour to take it. Tens of thousands of you already have, but we know our community is even larger. There is strength in numbers, and the more people who take the U.S. Trans Survey, the harder it is to deny that we exist and that we are real.
If you’re trans or nonbinary, I urge you to take the U.S. Trans Survey before it closes on its new deadline of Dec. 5. Let’s show this country who we are. Let’s show them that we won’t go away.
Visit www.ustranssurvey.org to learn more and take the survey today.
******************************
Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen is the executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality.
Commentary
Finding support, acceptance outside of our biological families
Chosen Family Project to highlight alternative sources of unconditional love
James was just 16 when Mom and Dad found out he was gay. Faced with the choice of accepting his orientation, they chose not to and forced him to leave. They couldn’t tolerate his “lifestyle choice.” In the small rural town in Georgia where he lived, he became an outcast with no support system. He ended up on the streets of Atlanta, where he eventually found his chosen family, which embraced him and fulfilled his need for support, comfort, and kinship.
James’s story is hardly unique. Roughly 40% of queer adults have faced rejection from their biological families. As for homeless youth, more than 40% are LGBTQ. What happens to these queer individuals once the safety net from parents, other family members and colleagues is yanked away?
Chosen families in the queer community are a lifeline, all about belonging and filling the void left by biological families. Chosen families are inclusive. Rather than shutting people out, they provide joy, security, and protection.
A new project — The Chosen Family Project — seeks to explore this little-understood but essential part of the LGBTQ story, the idea of the chosen or “found” family.
The Chosen Family Project was born out of months of discussion in 2020 among the initial three founders, Steve Rossetti, Steven Drew Auerbach and Bruce Purdy, all gay men living in Palm Springs, Calif. These founders wanted to support the gay community through an online platform that assists gay men through the coming out process. After exploring the existing literature and organizations, they discovered there was very little about what happens after coming out. The original idea evolved into a focus on the chosen, created family.
The Chosen Family Project’s mission is to celebrate, honor, and give voice to the diverse, loving, and joyful people we in the LGBTQ community call “family.” Through
books, interviews and documentary films, The Chosen Family Project will redefine the notion of the traditional nuclear family. It will share stories from people of various age groups and regions of our country about how they found, created and nurtured their chosen family. The Project will shine a light on the many forms and combinations of these families.
Through stories, testimonials, photographs, re-imagined iconic images and select family recipes, the Project will provide a new lens for understanding the concept of family. The chosen family becomes a refuge and a source of unconditional love from the people we support and who support us.
In this way, The Chosen Family Project hopes to change the prevailing narrative that has labeled LGBTQ families as different, though in reality they are more alike than different.
These powerful stories are a part of the LGBTQ history and culture, not to be forgotten. Our goal is to highlight and counteract the long-standing adversity that the LGBTQ community has faced (and continues to face), based on whom they love. We aim to inspire compassion and community rather than divisiveness.
Revenue from The Chosen Family Project will support LGBTQ foundations and individuals that assist those moving from traumatic family circumstances toward the triumph of living authentically with the family they choose.
For more information, contact [email protected].
Bruce Purdy is a founding member of The Chosen Family Project.
Commentary
Racist puppet act shows white gay men commodifying Black bodies
A reminder that many spaces aren’t safe for LGBTQ people of color
Leather bar Touché, located in Rogers Park in Chicago, is under fire after allowing Jerry Halliday, a white puppeteer, to perform a transphobic and racist act with a Black puppet named “Sista Girl” during Touché’s 45th anniversary party.
Halliday’s distasteful 45-minute set trafficked in racial stereotypes and mocked Black women and Black vernacular.
At one point, “Sista Girl” asks the predominantly white audience, “fellas you wanna know the quickest way to get a man’s attention? Just go in the back of the room and go yeahhhh.” Halliday then lifts Sista Girl’s skirt and exposes her private area, which he calls an “afro puff” and likens to a “Brillo pad” to “do my pots and pans” and “whistle while I work, lawd.”
This harmful scene employs the Jezebel stereotype, which hypersexualizes Black women and dates back to slavery. The Jezebel stereotype is one of three pernicious sexist stereotypes that play into racist tropes about Black women’s sexuality. Labeling a Black woman a “Jezebel” has been used to rationalize the sexual exploitation and rape of Black women.
This performance is a reminder of how the white LGBTQ community participates in colonizing and commodifying Black bodies within capitalism.
When an audience member pushes back, heckling Halliday to verbalize how racist his act is, Halliday responds in a blaccent and threatens to “cut” the noisy audience member. As another audience member chimes in to add how weird the act is, Halliday drowns out their dissent by directing the audience members that want him to finish the act to clap.
The room is quickly engulfed in claps and boos as the two audience members leave the bar.
In that moment, the audience — mostly gay white men — does not see the bridges of allyship burning or hear the call to form a bucket brigade to douse the sparks of racism before it consumes them. They are mesmerized by the laughter floating through intoxicated air, forgetting the Black and Brown women who sacrificed their bodies on the front lines of history and held the bricks of the foundation the audience now stands on, free to mock those who gave them this right.
Even after some patrons left and bartender Cris Bleaux quit on the spot, the continued support of Halliday and Touché in this performance is a slap in the face for the Black LGBTQ community and a clear declaration that Black people and Black queerness are not welcome at Touché.
Besides Halliday’s inability to understand and recognize how his performance of Blackness — as he puts it, he is “a Black woman trapped in a white’s man body”— is harmful, the bigger issue is those audience members who wanted the performance to continue. Under the cover of a spotlight and the word “comedy,” few questioned the entitlement in assuming that Black bodies should be used and displayed for their entertainment.
Halliday’s performance and Touché’s complicity in platforming racism, transphobia, anti-Blackness, and misogynoir is a reminder to Black LGBTQ folks that many spaces aren’t safe or built for us.
In the aftermath, apologies for being complicit in racism in 2022 are exhausting and predictable. The apologies only come after the anger has risen to a boil and the lid on the pot starts to loudly clank against the rim. Yet the continued platforming of minstrelsy leaves marginalized communities dancing to the same Jim-Crow tune, questioning why the LGBTQ community still lacks accountability in the entertainment scene.
And the “sorry we got caught” apology Touché posted after videos of Halliday’s act began to go viral is disingenuous. In its apology, Touché claims it did not properly vet Halliday and his performance. Yet an advertisement for the event, which Touché manager David Roche wrote, touted the venue’s longstanding ties to Halliday: “to salute our early days on Lincoln Avenue, we just had to bring the talented puppeteer Jerry Halliday back.”
Touché’s management had plenty of chances to stop the performance. Instead, Touché sat back and profited while Halliday raked in cash tips from the audience “for Sista Girl and her five children.”
Let’s be clear, Touché: Black women, Black people, and Black culture are not here for your entertainment.
Brandie Bland is a Blade Foundation fellow.
Commentary
Initiative 82 will bring economic stability to tipped workers
Fair wage with tips will benefit thousands of Washingtonians
A lot has been said this election cycle regarding Initiative 82, which would pay tipped workers the full minimum wage plus tips on top and eliminate the subminimum wage for us. As a queer tipped worker, I urge you to vote yes on Initiative 82, and I hope the facts coupled with my experience can help break through the disinformation being spread by those opposed to the initiative.
Once the pandemic hit, us workers were economically devastated. Some of my friends — who were having to sell their clothes, cars and more just to survive in D.C. — chose to move to LA, Minneapolis and San Francisco. “Why,” I asked, wasn’t it just as if not more expensive where they were going? That’s when I found out there are seven states that pay tipped workers the full minimum wage with tips on top.
I was dumbstruck; they were telling me tipped workers around the country were making a full minimum wage PLUS TIPS ON TOP? He was right; servers and bartenders in places like Minneapolis, Seattle, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles have enjoyed the security that a full base wage and tips has provided them and make higher tips than workers in places like D.C. Sure enough, my friends were able to find dignified employment that lets them thrive. They take Instagram ready vacations and are now actively talking about buying a home with their partner — a fantasy to most people my age.
And this isn’t an uncommon story. The poverty rate among tipped workers in states without a subminimum wage is nearly 26 percent less than places like D.C. As a queer server in D.C., I experienced — and continue to experience — the precarity that subminimum pay and wage theft creates. With my weekly schedule at the whims of my employer and my wages dependent entirely on customer demand and charity, it’s impossible not to end up living paycheck to paycheck. Paying us a fair wage plus tips would end this precarity and establish economic mobility for thousands of Washingtonians.
The subminimum wage is one of the main tools used to accomplish the enormous transfer of wealth from the have-nots to the haves that we’ve seen throughout the pandemic. The U.S. Department of Labor estimates four out of five restaurants are in violation of at least one wage law in any given year. Even now, a recent study by DC Jobs With Justice and the DC Restaurant Opportunities Center shows not only are employers not reporting their employee’s wages, some that are report paying their tipped workers less than the minimum base wage of $5.35/hr. Paying everyone a fair wage with tips on top would not only significantly curtail wage theft, it would reduce the crime most experienced by D.C. residents at a greater magnitude than any other “anti-crime” measure currently proposed.
Eliminating the subminimum wage helps close crucial gender and racial pay gaps and cuts the rate of sexual harassment on-the-job in half. As a queer tipped worker, I know what it’s like to be propositioned and inappropriately touched by my customers. It’s a regular feature of the job. If I were to react or try to end the behavior, my very livelihood hangs in the balance. Amongst my industry friends who are trans and nonbinary, the anxiety is palpable. They were consistently misgendered when wearing masks, and were made to understand — either through experience or through explicit training — that to correct their guests a second time, would mean losing out on a tip. Guaranteeing we’re paid a full minimum wage each hour before tips would give so many minority workers the respite to push back against this unacceptable behavior.
The struggles of tipped work go beyond daily economic worry. Tipped workers face on-the-job harassment at higher rates than any other industry. During the pandemic, I can’t count the number of times my female colleagues were told to “take off your mask so I can see how much to tip you.” In fact, D.C. waiters and waitresses reported an increase in on-the-job harassment during the pandemic. By providing us a fair wage, we can take the hit of standing up to this kind of behavior without risking all of our wages for that hour.
I’m supporting Initiative 82 because, quite frankly, the tipped workers of D.C. deserve the security and dignity that my friends in San Francisco experience. The freedom to grow in this great city and truly make it our home. The freedom to tell off customers and report harassment. And the security to not wonder whether I’ll have to choose between groceries and rent. To thrive. These are dignities no one should have to cry out for, especially those that power our city’s cultural foundation: restaurant workers.
Many tipped workers are imploring those outside the industry to talk to their server and bartender when they dine out and to base their vote off of however many of our opinions they can cobble together between now and election day. I hope that my anecdotes coupled with the facts laid out here break through the disinformation campaign against tipped workers’ best interests.
Vote Yes in Initiative 82.
Tyler Sylvester is a queer tipped worker and organizer and lives in Washington.
