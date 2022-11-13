Connect with us

PHOTOS: Fuchsia Ball

Shea Couleé performs at Capital Pride event held at Echostage

Published

5 hours ago

on

"RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant Shea Couleé performs at the Fuchsia Ball at Echostage. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Capital Pride Alliance held The Fuchsia Ball at Echostage on Saturday, Nov. 12. Music was provided by DJs Electrox, Tracy Young and Joe Gauthreaux. The event was hosted by Vagenesis and featured performances by the House of Garcon, Bang and Shea Couleé.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Drag Underground

Bombalicious Eklaver hosts Dupont Circle event

Published

1 day ago

on

November 12, 2022

By

Bombalicious Eklaver hosts the Drag Underground show at Dupont Underground on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Washington Blade held the Drag Underground show hosted by Bombalicious Eklaver at Dupont Underground on Friday, Nov. 11. Performers included Shi-Queeta Lee, Rico Pico and Molasses.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Miss Zodiac

Kamari Love wins monthly amateur drag competition at Freddie’s

Published

6 days ago

on

November 7, 2022

By

Miss Zodiac contestants assemble on the stage at Freddie's Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Ophelia Bottoms hosted the monthly amateur drag competition “Miss Zodiac” at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Sunday, Nov. 6. Kamari Love was declared this month’s winner.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Wig Night Out

Annual tradition renewed at Pitchers on Saturday

Published

1 week ago

on

November 5, 2022

By

The annual 'Wig Night Out' was held at Pitchers on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Patrons donned their best wigs for Wig Night Out at Pitchers DC on Saturday, Nov. 5.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

