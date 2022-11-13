Photos
PHOTOS: Fuchsia Ball
Shea Couleé performs at Capital Pride event held at Echostage
Capital Pride Alliance held The Fuchsia Ball at Echostage on Saturday, Nov. 12. Music was provided by DJs Electrox, Tracy Young and Joe Gauthreaux. The event was hosted by Vagenesis and featured performances by the House of Garcon, Bang and Shea Couleé.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the Fuchsia Ball for @WashBlade. #FuchsiaBall pic.twitter.com/MNHqfWTF03— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) November 13, 2022
Photos
PHOTOS: Drag Underground
Bombalicious Eklaver hosts Dupont Circle event
The Washington Blade held the Drag Underground show hosted by Bombalicious Eklaver at Dupont Underground on Friday, Nov. 11. Performers included Shi-Queeta Lee, Rico Pico and Molasses.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Zodiac
Kamari Love wins monthly amateur drag competition at Freddie’s
Ophelia Bottoms hosted the monthly amateur drag competition “Miss Zodiac” at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Sunday, Nov. 6. Kamari Love was declared this month’s winner.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Wig Night Out
Annual tradition renewed at Pitchers on Saturday
Patrons donned their best wigs for Wig Night Out at Pitchers DC on Saturday, Nov. 5.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
