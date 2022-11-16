Connect with us

Trans Day of Remembrance events for 2022

Observances planned in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

6 hours ago

Nov. 20 is Transgender Day of Remembrance. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

MULUSA: Rainbow Visibility Platform and CAKE Society Co will host “Trans Day of Remembrance Brunch” on Sunday, Nov 20 at 11 a.m. at CAKE Headquarters at 2771 Hartland road, Falls Church, Va. 

This event will be in both English and Spanish, and there will be brunch spreads and drinks. There will also be gender-affirming essentials, condoms, HIV at-home testing orders and a leadership library to borrow books from. 

Admission to this event is free and you can reserve a spot on Eventbrite

DC-area organizations including Cake Society, HIPS, the DC Center, DC Trans Picnics and the DC Trans Safety Collective are holding a “Tribute to Trans Day of Remembrance” at Freedom Plaza on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 4-6 p.m. The event will include a candlelight vigil and a rally with community speakers. For more information, go to the DC Area Trans Picnics Instagram.

BONDS Organization will host “Black Trans Joy Brunch” on Sunday, Nov 20 at 11 a.m. at 3439 Benning Rd., N.E. 

This event features live performances from Passion Principle, Sybastian Kenedy Armani Sr, San Juan Ova, and Sergio celebrating Black transgender culture. There will also be a limited open bar and free HIV testing.

Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased on Eventbrite

Montgomery Inter-religious Community will host “Transgender Day of Remembrance” on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at Bethesda United Church of Christ. 

This event is an opportunity for the LGBTQ community to come together to mourn the deaths and honor the memory of those murdered because of anti-transgender hate this year. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Calendar

Calendar: November 18-24

LGBTQ events in the week to come

November 18-24

November 16, 2022

Friday, November 18

Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, contact Adam ([email protected]).

LGBTQ Social in the City will be at 7 p.m. at Hotel Zena. This event is ideal for making new connections and community building or just to unwind and enjoy extended happy hour. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite

Saturday, November 19

Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6 p.m. the day before the event.

LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom and in-person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment-free. For more information and events for LGBTQ People of Color, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.

Sunday, November 20

GoGay DC will be hosting “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite

Brewed Up Drag Brunch will be at 11 a.m. at Red Bear Brewing Co. This event will be hosted by Desiree Dik and feature performances from Bombalicious Eklaver, Millie Maringue, Evry Pleasure and Pup Indigo. Guests will also get choose from a variety of drink options including bloodies, mimosas and vodka grey hounds. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Monday, November 21

Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter

Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This support group is for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just 100% not cisgender. For more information, visit www.genderqueerdc.org or Facebook

Tuesday, November 22

Showtime at Legacy will be at 8:30 p.m. at Legacy DC.  This free intimate experience features live music from the artist of the month accompanied by the Legacy House Band. After, there will be the annual ‘House Jam’ where anyone can step to the mic. More details are available on Eventbrite

Wednesday, November 23

The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245. 

Asexual and Aromantic Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. For more details, email [email protected]

Thursday, November 24

“Wasted & Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. The event will be hosted by Nelly Nellz, and there will be music by DJ Ro. Guests are encouraged to come and enjoy good food, drinks, music and hookah. Cover costs $5 and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Adams Morgan Comedy Night will be at 8 p.m. at Town Tavern DC. This event will features performances from the best comics in the DMV and comics from The Tonight Show, Conan, The Late Show and who have specials on Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix, Dry Bar among others. The event has limited tickets at a donate-what-you-want price and tickets can be accessed on Eventbrite.

Mayor’s office opens doors to LGBTQ community

LGBTQ Affairs holds meet and greet at Reeves Center

Friday, Nov. 18

November 16, 2022

The Mayor’s Office for LGBTQ Affairs will host a “LGBTQ+ Community Meet and Greet” on Friday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. at Reeves Center Conference Room. 

This event is an opportunity for the DC LGBTQ community to get acquainted with the mayor’s office and other government agencies. 

Admission to this event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite

10 LGBTQ events this week

Soccer tourney, a Cake celebration and bear cave among highlights

2 days ago

November 14, 2022

Events this week include the Federal Triangles Soccer Club's 'Turkey Bowl,' drag artist Cake Pop! featured at Cake anniversary party at the Black Cat and The Bear Cave at the Green Lantern. (Washington Blade file photos by Michael Key)

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Out Professionals Launch

Tuesday, November 15
6-9 p.m.
Number Nine
1435 P Street, N.W.
$10
Eventbrite

Out Professionals is holding a launch event and networking gathering at Number Nine on Tuesday. Looking for a business connection, a new hire, or an opportunity? This is a chance to meet up with other LGBTQ/ally professionals.

DC Boys of Leather November Happy Hour

Thursday, November 17
6 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook

Wear your gear and meet up with other leather enthusiasts at this safe and inclusive monthly happy hour. There will be a bootblack on the back patio.

Cake 1st Anniversary Party

Friday, November 18
9 p.m.
Black Cat
1811 14th Street, N.W.
$20/18+
Facebook

First anniversary of the Cake party will be held on Friday. DJ Chord and Sean McClafferty bring the music and drag performer Cake Pop! will entertain.

Feast! A Drag Friendsgiving

Friday, November 18
10 p.m.
Songbyrd Music House
540 Penn Street, N.E.
Facebook

A late night open stage drag variety show for Friendsgiving hosted by Doming0.

Turkey Bowl

Saturday, November 18
10 a.m.
Long Bridge Park (Boeing Field 1)
Arlington, Va.
Facebook

Registration is closed, but you can go cheer on your mates in the Federal Triangles Soccer Club in the annual all-gender soccer event for the LGBTQ+ community.

A Drag Queen Christmas

Saturday, November 18
8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre
1215 U Street, N.W.
$35-$75
Facebook | Website

Join Trinity the Tuck with special guest Todrick Hall for a Drag Queen Christmas show at the Lincoln Theatre on Saturday.

The Bear Cave

Saturday, November 19
9 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
No cover
Facebook

Hibernate in the Bear Cave with DJ Popperz and dancers MuscleDog Slayer, Helton and Antonio.

Con Acento

Saturday, November 19
9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook

Celebrate hispanic heritage on Saturday at the Con Acento drag show and dance party at JR.’s hosted by Evry Pleasure featuring Ricky Rosé, Desiree Dik and Labianna.

Brewed Up Drag Brunch

Sunday, November 20
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
$25 (food not included in ticket price)
Facebook | Eventbrite

Join Desiree Dik for a drag brunch at Red Bear Brewing on Sunday. The show features Bombalicious Eklaver, Evry Pleasure, Millie Meringue and Tip Boy Pup Indigo.

DC Royale Pageant

Sunday, November 20
9-10 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook

The Imperial Court of Washington holds the DC Royale Pageant at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Sunday.

