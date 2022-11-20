Colorado
At least five people killed in shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colo.
Gunman opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs
A gunman has killed at least five people at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo.
The New York Times reported the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call for an active shooting at Club Q at 11:57 p.m. MT on Saturday (1:57 a.m. ET on Sunday.)
At least 18 people were injured. A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department said the suspected gunman is in custody and is in a local hospital.
“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,” said Club Q on its Facebook page.
A gunman on June 12, 2016, killed 49 people inside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla.
Police in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in June arrested more than 30 members of a neo-Nazi group who sought to disrupt a Pride event. Drag queen story hours and other LGBTQ events have been disrupted in recent months.
“Devastating news in Colorado Springs where 23 people were shot at an LGBTQ club overnight, according to police,” tweeted openly gay Illinois Congressman-elect Eric Sorensen. “As we pray for those fighting for life, we must use loud voices to stand up against hate. Our country must turn down the hateful rhetoric aimed at our LGBTQ community.”
The Washington Blade will update this story as more details become available.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
At least five people killed in shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colo.
PHOTOS: NGLCC National Dinner
State Department says U.S. has raised LGBTQ, intersex rights with Qatar
Tips for holiday home sales
Holiday gifts for car lovers
Trump reiterates anti-LGBTQ themes in presidential campaign announcement
Dozen Senate Republicans vote to advance Respect for Marriage Act
Gay Lithuania filmmaker uses work to advance LGBTQ, intersex rights
Trans Day of Remembrance a time to celebrate life
No one would have expected me to attempt suicide
Popular
-
National4 days ago
Trump reiterates anti-LGBTQ themes in presidential campaign announcement
-
Congress4 days ago
Dozen Senate Republicans vote to advance Respect for Marriage Act
-
European Union3 days ago
Gay Lithuania filmmaker uses work to advance LGBTQ, intersex rights
-
Baltimore5 days ago
Trans Day of Remembrance a time to celebrate life
-
Health3 days ago
No one would have expected me to attempt suicide
-
Commentary4 days ago
A reporter’s observations on the Brazilian, U.S. elections
-
Local4 days ago
Growing number of care providers catering to LGBTQ seniors
-
News4 days ago
Senate’s Respect for Marriage Act designed to withstand legal challenge: Padilla