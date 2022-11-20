A gunman has killed at least five people at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The New York Times reported the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call for an active shooting at Club Q at 11:57 p.m. MT on Saturday (1:57 a.m. ET on Sunday.)

At least 18 people were injured. A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department said the suspected gunman is in custody and is in a local hospital.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,” said Club Q on its Facebook page.

A gunman on June 12, 2016, killed 49 people inside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla.

Police in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in June arrested more than 30 members of a neo-Nazi group who sought to disrupt a Pride event. Drag queen story hours and other LGBTQ events have been disrupted in recent months.

“Devastating news in Colorado Springs where 23 people were shot at an LGBTQ club overnight, according to police,” tweeted openly gay Illinois Congressman-elect Eric Sorensen. “As we pray for those fighting for life, we must use loud voices to stand up against hate. Our country must turn down the hateful rhetoric aimed at our LGBTQ community.”

The Washington Blade will update this story as more details become available.