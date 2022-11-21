Colorado Springs mayor grateful for support, Biden offers assistance

In a late afternoon press briefing, law enforcement and the civic leadership of Colorado Springs spoke to reporters updating the investigation into the mass shooting at Club Q on Saturday.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, the state’s former attorney general, expressed his and officials’ gratitude for the outpouring of sympathy and offers of support from his city’s residents and the entire Pikes Peak region.

Aboard Air Force One en route to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters:

“Earlier this afternoon, President Biden had the opportunity to speak with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis following the deadly shooting in Colorado Springs over the weekend. The president extended his condolences and offered to provide support in any way that would be helpful.



He committed to continuing to press Congress for an assault weapons ban because thoughts and prayers are just not enough,” Jean-Pierre said.