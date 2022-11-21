Last two Club Q massacre victims identified

The remaining two victims in the Club Q mass shooting have been identified as Ashley Paugh, 35, and Raymond Green, whose mother confirmed his death to the Colorado Springs Gazette newspaper.

The Gazette reported that Paugh, a 35-year-old wife and mother of an 11-year-old daughter, had driven from La Junta to Colorado Springs with a friend Saturday and went to Club Q to see a comedian perform, her sister, Stephanie Clark, said.

Stephanie Clark, left, with her sister Ashley Paugh who was killed at Club Q (Photo courtesy of Stephanie Clark)

In a Facebook post, the owners of the local Atrevida Beer Company, a microbrewery, said that Green, who was dating the daughter of the owners, was killed while he, his girlfriend Kassy and parents were celebrating a birthday of a mutual friend.

On Monday, a joint operation between police and the city of Colorado Springs corrected the totals to five fatalities. Seventeen people sustained gunshot wounds, another person injured in another manner and one victim with no visible injuries but considered a victim.

The situation was very chaotic on Sunday, city spokesperson D’Onofrio told the Gazette, which led to the change in numbers. The Gazette also reported that the shooting “certainly has all the trappings of a hate crime,” according to Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and the state’s former attorney general, but additional investigation needs to take place, he added.

The police searched the suspect’s home in Colorado Springs and seized items, Suthers said, adding that the investigation also will include a search of his social media and interviews with people he knew.

Suthers on the Club Q shooting: