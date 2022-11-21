Vigil for victims of Colorado attack set for Monday in Dupont Circle

At least 50 or more people turned out for a candlelight vigil Sunday night at the outdoor patio and on the sidewalk outside D.C.’s LGBTQ bar As You Are to honor and stand in solidarity with the shooting victims at the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., and with trans victims of violence.

As You Are co-owners Jo McDaniel and Rachel Pike said they used social media to announce the event just hours before it took place after learning of the Colorado Springs shooting incident in which five patrons were shot to death and at least 25 were wounded by a lone gunman who was subdued by the club’s patrons minutes before police arrived on the scene.

“I have so much love to go out to Colorado Springs,” McDaniel told the gathering. “So much love to those people who are hurting tonight,” she said as the crowd stood in the near freezing temperatures holding lit candles.

“So, tonight we remember them,” McDaniel said. “We remember the 49 from Pulse. And we remember the five from Club Q. We remember the 47 trans siblings we’ve lost in 2021,” she continued.

“We are still here. We are strong. We will not stop. We will not stop resisting,” she said as many in the crowd nodded in agreement and raised their arms holding the lit candles. “We will not stop revolting. It starts with us.”

McDaniel and Pike said that while the Q Bar shooting incident prompted their desire to provide a safe space for members of the LGBTQ community to mourn the loss in Colorado Springs, they also wanted to commemorate the loss of the lives of transgender people due to violence that was commemorated at D.C.’s Trans Day of Remembrance.

That event took place on Sunday at D.C.’s Freedom Plaza a few hours earlier.

McDaniel invited people to speak at the vigil but only two others spoke briefly to express solidarity with their LGBTQ community members falling victim to senseless violence.

“A big reason we decided to hold the vigil and stand together was to remind Colorado Springs and Club Q that they are not alone, that we are, even far away, thinking about them and sending love and are ready to fight with and for them,” McDaniel said.

Pike said that in what they considered an act of resistance as well as solidarity, she and McDaniel decided to hold their regularly scheduled karaoke night singing feature on Sunday following the vigil as a gesture to show the world that attacks on LGBTQ bars and clubs will not silence those who patronize them.

“We think that filling the very spaces they try to attack us in is a form of revolution in itself,” Pike told the Blade. “We’re not going to stop showing up. We’re not going to stop being in the spaces that are ours,” she said. “They can’t take that from us. And our community is too together and too strong.”