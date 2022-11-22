District of Columbia
Hundreds attend Dupont Circle vigil for Colorado shooting victims
Clergy members join activists in denouncing ant-LGBTQ violence
Several hundred people turned out for a candlelight vigil in Dupont Circle Monday night to honor the five who died and at least 25 wounded in the mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., this past Saturday night.
Among those who participated in the vigil were eight ministers and two elders from local LGBTQ supportive churches.
The event took place shortly after Colorado authorities released the names of the five patrons of the Club Q nightclub who police said were shot to death by lone gunman suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, who was subdued by other patrons before police arrived on the scene and placed him under arrest.
“We’re going to take the time to heal, to process, to honor those victims, members of our own community,” said Larry Miller, news anchor for D.C.’s WUSA 9 TV, who served as moderator at the vigil.
“It will be tough,” Miller said in opening the event. “But we’ll do it together. If you need to cry this is an opportunity to do that,” he said. “If you need to pray, you’ll have that opportunity as well.”
The vigil was organized jointly by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs; Capital Pride Alliance, the group that organizes D.C.’s LGBTQ Pride events; the Center for Black Equity, which organizes D.C.’s Black Pride events; the D.C. Center for the LGBT Community; and the Pride Fund to End Gun Violence.
“Today we are standing in solidarity with our queer family in Colorado Springs in the aftermath of a tragic and deadly shooting at Club Q,” Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, told the gathering.
“However, gun violence and anti-LGBTQ hate will not stomp out our life,” Bowles said. “And even though we are mourning today and tomorrow and through the holidays where seats around the dinner table will be empty due to gun violence and anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, our love and our strength as a community will prevail.”
Kenya Hutton, deputy director of the Center for Black Equity, which organizes D.C.’s Black Pride events, told those attending the Dupont Circle vigil he worries that a shooting incident like the one in Colorado Springs could happen anywhere, including in D.C.
“I’m tired of having to say the names of those we’ve lost for no reason,” he said. “We have legislators pushing all these anti-LGBTQ bills,” Hutton said. “We can’t sit by silently and let this continue.”
Among the clergy members who spoke was Rev. Adalphie Johnson, Senior Pastor of the Community Church of Washington, D.C.
“I come here this evening with a heavy heart,” she said. “A heavy heart because we are still living in a world where folks need to understand what it means to love, what it means to allow people to be free, what it means to allow people to live their authentic self.”
Others who spoke included Mike Silverstein, a member of the Dupont Circle Advisory Neighborhood Commission; Ryan Bos, executive director of Capital Pride Alliance; Ashley Smith, president of the Capital Pride Alliance Board of Directors and a member of the Human Rights Campaign board; Alexis Elizabeth Rodriguez, director of D.C.’s Latinx Pride organization; and D.C. artist and poet Reggie Rich.
Other clergy members who participated in the vigil included Rev. Aaron Wade, founder and Pastor Emeritus of the Community Church of Washington, D.C.; Rev. Amanda Hendler-Voss, Senior Minister at First Congressional United church of Christ; Rev. Dr. Arthur Cribbs Jr., Senior Pastor of Little River United Church of Christ; Rev. Dr. Sidney Fowler of United Church of Christ; and Rev. Kenneth King, Pastor serving New Hope Baptist Church and Plymouth Congressional United Church of Christ.
Vigil for victims of Colorado attack set for Monday in Dupont Circle
Mayor’s office and Capital Pride Alliance to host event
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs and Capital Pride Alliance are hosting a vigil in Dupont Circle tonight, Monday, Nov. 21, at 5:30 p.m. to honor the victims of the Saturday night shooting incident at the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Ryan Bos, the Capital Pride Alliance executive director, said organizers were in the process of lining up speakers at the event as of early Monday afternoon. He said an announcement on social media would be posted soon.
One of the event’s organizers, Jason Mandel, said representatives of local and national LGBTQ organizations and two LGBTQ supportive religious leaders were expected to speak at the event, to be held at the site of the Dupont Circle fountain.
Mandel said members of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington were among those invited to take part in the event.
“We’re asking people to arrive at 5:30 p.m. and the event will begin at approximately 6 p.m.,” Bos told the Blade.
A statement released later in the day by organizers said others co-hosing the vigil include the D.C. Center for the LGBT Community, the Center for Black Equity and Pride Fund to End Gun Violence.
“We will gather to show solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community of Colorado and their allies to demonstrate that their LGBTQIA+ family in Washington, D.C., as well as millions around the world, stand with them in love and support as we honor the memories of those lost and those who are healing from the violence in Colorado Springs,” the statement says.
D.C. bar holds candlelight vigil in solidarity with Club Q
As You Are bar honors those killed in Colorado Springs, trans victims
At least 50 or more people turned out for a candlelight vigil Sunday night at the outdoor patio and on the sidewalk outside D.C.’s LGBTQ bar As You Are to honor and stand in solidarity with the shooting victims at the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., and with trans victims of violence.
As You Are co-owners Jo McDaniel and Rachel Pike said they used social media to announce the event just hours before it took place after learning of the Colorado Springs shooting incident in which five patrons were shot to death and at least 25 were wounded by a lone gunman who was subdued by the club’s patrons minutes before police arrived on the scene.
“I have so much love to go out to Colorado Springs,” McDaniel told the gathering. “So much love to those people who are hurting tonight,” she said as the crowd stood in the near freezing temperatures holding lit candles.
“So, tonight we remember them,” McDaniel said. “We remember the 49 from Pulse. And we remember the five from Club Q. We remember the 47 trans siblings we’ve lost in 2021,” she continued.
“We are still here. We are strong. We will not stop. We will not stop resisting,” she said as many in the crowd nodded in agreement and raised their arms holding the lit candles. “We will not stop revolting. It starts with us.”
McDaniel and Pike said that while the Q Bar shooting incident prompted their desire to provide a safe space for members of the LGBTQ community to mourn the loss in Colorado Springs, they also wanted to commemorate the loss of the lives of transgender people due to violence that was commemorated at D.C.’s Trans Day of Remembrance.
That event took place on Sunday at D.C.’s Freedom Plaza a few hours earlier.
McDaniel invited people to speak at the vigil but only two others spoke briefly to express solidarity with their LGBTQ community members falling victim to senseless violence.
“A big reason we decided to hold the vigil and stand together was to remind Colorado Springs and Club Q that they are not alone, that we are, even far away, thinking about them and sending love and are ready to fight with and for them,” McDaniel said.
Pike said that in what they considered an act of resistance as well as solidarity, she and McDaniel decided to hold their regularly scheduled karaoke night singing feature on Sunday following the vigil as a gesture to show the world that attacks on LGBTQ bars and clubs will not silence those who patronize them.
“We think that filling the very spaces they try to attack us in is a form of revolution in itself,” Pike told the Blade. “We’re not going to stop showing up. We’re not going to stop being in the spaces that are ours,” she said. “They can’t take that from us. And our community is too together and too strong.”
Trans Day of Remembrance vigil held at Freedom Plaza
Activists and community members gathered to memorialize trans lives lost to violence
Activists and community members gathered at Freedom Plaza on Sunday for an observance of Trans Day of Remembrance. Despite temperatures in the 30s, about 100 people stood together at the vigil to reflect on those lost to violence, suicide, and transphobic hatred.
The vigil was organized by DC Area Trans Picnics, HIPS and Cake Society Co. with the support of other community activists and groups.
Shareese Mone of the harm reduction and advocacy organization HIPS addressed the crowd, “I am here! I will not be erased! I will embrace that word ‘trans’ just because I need to save someone. I not only need to save myself, but I need to save someone else.”
Mone continued, “I see a lot of these trans murders. A lot of these beautiful victims lost by gun violence. When are we going to stop? When is enough going to be enough?”
A table was set up with photos of trans people lost to violence since November of 2021. Community members placed flowers and other tributes below.
An activist with DC Area Trans Picnics said, “If you are like me, you get tired of being called brave just for trying to survive in a world that is often so unwelcoming to us, but it is a kind of bravery to show up for each other in moments like this.”
“This is a very hard time to be trans,” the activist continued.
“I wept this morning at the news of what happened in Colorado last night,” the activist said, referring to the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Saturday. “You might hear some people refer to this as senseless violence, but it was not senseless: it was a calculated attempt to drive us underground and to make us too afraid to show our faces in public. But I have another message: We are not going anywhere! We are at war and we are not going down without a fight. I believe that we will win.”
Following speeches, attendees read aloud the names of slain trans community members. Some also added names of those who had not been previously identified. Those memorialized included Ace Scott of Kansas City, Mo.; Acey D. Morrison of Rapid City, S.D.; Amariey Lej (Myara) of Pittsburgh; Angel Naira of Aliquippa, Pa.; Aryanna Mitchell of Hampton, Va.; Brazil Johnson of Milwaukee; Brent Wood of Seattle; Chanelika Y’Ella Dior Hemingway (“Sid”) of Albany, N.Y.; Cherry Bush of Los Angeles; Cypress Ramos of Lubbock, Texas; Danyale Johnson of Memphis, Tenn.; Dede Ricks of Detroit; DeeDee Hall of Dallas; Duval Princess of Jacksonville, Fla.; Fern Feather of Morristown, Vt.; Hayden Nevah Davis of Detroit; Jasper Aaron Lynch of McLean, Va.; Jenny DeLeon of Sulphur Springs, Fla.; Kandii “Dee Dee” Redd (Kamila Marie Swann) of Kansas City, Mo.; Kathryn “Katie” Newhouse of Canton, Ga.; Kesha Webster of Jackson, Miss.; Keshia Chanel Geter of Augusta, Ga.; Ke’Yahonna Stone of Indianapolis; Kitty Monroe of Cordova, Tenn.; Maddie Hofmann of Malvern, Pa.; Marisela Castro of Houston; Marquiisha Lawrence of Greenville, S.C.; Martasia Richmond of Chicago; Martina Caldera of Channelview, Texas; Matthew Angelo Spampinato of New Castle, Del.; Miia Love Parker of Chester, Pa.; Naomie Skinner of Highland Park, Mich.; Nedra Sequence Morris of Opa-Locka, Fla.; Nikai David of Oakland, Calif.; Nikki Turietta of Albuquerque, N.M.; Paloma Vazquez of Houston; Paris Rich of San Diego; Princess of Houston; Ray Muscat of Independence Township, Mich.; Regina Mya Allen of Milwaukee; Sasha Mason of Zebullon, N.C.; Semaj Billingslea of Jacksonville, Fla.; Shawmaynè Giselle Marie McClam of Gulfport, Miss.; Tatiana “Tee Tee” Labelle of Chicago; Tiffany Banks of Miami; Toi Davis of Milwaukee; and Za’niyah Williams of Houston.
