Region prepares to mark World AIDS Day
Memorial events include panels, art, a fashion show and vigil
The Washington D.C. chapter of Delta Sigma Theta will join forces with Whitman-Walker Health to commemorate World AIDS Day in a series of events on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and Thursday, Dec.1.
There will be a virtual remembrance event on Wednesday at 7 p.m. On Thursday at 10 a.m., there will be a community HIV screening at CVS Pharmacy at 845 Bladensburg Rd., N.E., and then a State of World AIDS 2022 webinar at 7 p.m., which will be hosted virtually.
All of these events are free and more details can be accessed on Eventbrite.
“World AIDS Day 2022: Solidarity for Health Equity Breakfast” will be on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. at Silver Spring Civic Building.
This event, hosted by Montgomery County Health & Human Services- Public Health Services- HIV/STI, will update the community on the Plan to End HIV and honor health equity champions. Guests can enjoy breakfast, get tested for HIV and learn more about how equity fits into the county’s plan to end HIV.
Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
The Red Print World AIDS Fashion Show will be on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at Bowie State University. This fashion show will be for HIV awareness featuring Bowie State’s own models, designers, dancers, talent, and emerging artists.
Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
World AIDS Day Candelight Vigil will be at 6:30 p.m. at Alexandria City Hall. This event will be hosted by the Alexandria Commission on HIV/AIDS.
Admission to this event is free and more details can be accessed on Eventbrite.
Being and Belonging: VisualAIDS Day With(out) Art DC Premiere will be on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at David Bethuel Jamieson Studio House at Walbridge.
This is a program of seven short videos highlighting under-told stories of HIV and AIDS from the perspective of artists living with HIV across the world. The program features newly commissioned work by Camila Arce, Davina “Dee” Conner and Karin Hayes, Jaewon Kim, Clifford Prince King, Santiago Lemus and Camilo Acosta Huntertexas, Mikiki, and Jhoel Zempoalteca and La Jerry.
Admission to this event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
World AIDS Day featuring AIDS Memorial Quilt Panels will be on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at 1900 St. Paul St. in Baltimore.
This event will feature four panels of the AIDS Memorial Quilt and stories from community members in Baltimore that will help them remember and grieve.
A suggested donation of $5-$20 is encouraged to offset the cost of bringing the quilt panels to Baltimore. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
World AIDS Day Benefit 2022 will be on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Frederick Community College.
This event includes a panel of professionals, advocates, and positive community members who will have conversations that dispel myths, tackle stigma, and share information about the HIV epidemic through diverse perspectives. There will be a question and answer session and ASL interpretation will be provided.
Light snacks and beverages are also available. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Calendar: November 25-December 1
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, November 25
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for transgender people and those who may be questioning their gender identity and expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more information, email [email protected].
Women in their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area and is a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For meeting updates join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
“Dave Thomm & Friends’ Official Sagittarius Birthday Bash” will be at 6 p.m. at 1413 K St. There will be music performances by DJ Apollo and Mo Money, drinks, food and hookah. This event is free all night and you can RSVP on Eventbrite.
Saturday, November 26
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6:00p.m. the day before the event.
GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Brunch” at 10 a.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Sunday, November 27
AfroCode DC will be at 3 p.m. at Decades DC. This is an experience of non-stop music, dancing and good vibes, and a crossover of genres and fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, November 28
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the DC Center’s website.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. Logan Stone will host, there will also be a rotating cast of local DMV performers. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, November 29
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a monthly support group on Zoom for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just know that you’re not 100% cis. For more information, visit genderqueerdc.org.
Wednesday, November 30
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
“Queer Self-making in Neoliberal Ghana” will be at 6 p.m. at Pedro Arupe, S.J. Hall. This will be a book talk on Professor Kwame Edwin Otu’s book, “Amphibious Subjects: Sasso and the Contested Politics of Queer Self-Making.” Tickets are free and more details are on Eventbrite.
Thursday, December 1
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
API Queer Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for the Asian and Pacific Islander queer community. For more information, email [email protected]
Calendar: November 18-24
LGBTQ events in the week to come
Friday, November 18
Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, contact Adam ([email protected]).
LGBTQ Social in the City will be at 7 p.m. at Hotel Zena. This event is ideal for making new connections and community building or just to unwind and enjoy extended happy hour. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, November 19
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6 p.m. the day before the event.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom and in-person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment-free. For more information and events for LGBTQ People of Color, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Sunday, November 20
GoGay DC will be hosting “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Brewed Up Drag Brunch will be at 11 a.m. at Red Bear Brewing Co. This event will be hosted by Desiree Dik and feature performances from Bombalicious Eklaver, Millie Maringue, Evry Pleasure and Pup Indigo. Guests will also get choose from a variety of drink options including bloodies, mimosas and vodka grey hounds. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, November 21
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This support group is for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just 100% not cisgender. For more information, visit www.genderqueerdc.org or Facebook.
Tuesday, November 22
Showtime at Legacy will be at 8:30 p.m. at Legacy DC. This free intimate experience features live music from the artist of the month accompanied by the Legacy House Band. After, there will be the annual ‘House Jam’ where anyone can step to the mic. More details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, November 23
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Asexual and Aromantic Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. For more details, email [email protected].
Thursday, November 24
“Wasted & Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. The event will be hosted by Nelly Nellz, and there will be music by DJ Ro. Guests are encouraged to come and enjoy good food, drinks, music and hookah. Cover costs $5 and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Adams Morgan Comedy Night will be at 8 p.m. at Town Tavern DC. This event will features performances from the best comics in the DMV and comics from The Tonight Show, Conan, The Late Show and who have specials on Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix, Dry Bar among others. The event has limited tickets at a donate-what-you-want price and tickets can be accessed on Eventbrite.
Trans Day of Remembrance events for 2022
Observances planned in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
MULUSA: Rainbow Visibility Platform and CAKE Society Co will host “Trans Day of Remembrance Brunch” on Sunday, Nov 20 at 11 a.m. at CAKE Headquarters at 2771 Hartland road, Falls Church, Va.
This event will be in both English and Spanish, and there will be brunch spreads and drinks. There will also be gender-affirming essentials, condoms, HIV at-home testing orders and a leadership library to borrow books from.
Admission to this event is free and you can reserve a spot on Eventbrite.
DC-area organizations including Cake Society, HIPS, the DC Center, DC Trans Picnics and the DC Trans Safety Collective are holding a “Tribute to Trans Day of Remembrance” at Freedom Plaza on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 4-6 p.m. The event will include a candlelight vigil and a rally with community speakers. For more information, go to the DC Area Trans Picnics Instagram.
BONDS Organization will host “Black Trans Joy Brunch” on Sunday, Nov 20 at 11 a.m. at 3439 Benning Rd., N.E.
This event features live performances from Passion Principle, Sybastian Kenedy Armani Sr, San Juan Ova, and Sergio celebrating Black transgender culture. There will also be a limited open bar and free HIV testing.
Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Montgomery Inter-religious Community will host “Transgender Day of Remembrance” on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at Bethesda United Church of Christ.
This event is an opportunity for the LGBTQ community to come together to mourn the deaths and honor the memory of those murdered because of anti-transgender hate this year. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
