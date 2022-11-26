Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Superstar Drag Review

Bombalicious Eklaver leads the show at Selina Rooftop

Published

8 hours ago

on

Superstar Drag Review (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Bombalicious Eklaver held a Superstar Drag Review at the Selina Hotel Rooftop on Friday, Nov. 25. DJ Juba provided the music.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: NGLCC National Dinner

The LGBT Chamber of Commerce held its 20th annual event at the National Building Museum

Published

1 week ago

on

November 19, 2022

By

The 20th annual NGLCC National Dinner was held on Friday at the National Building Museum. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) held its 20th annual National Dinner at the National Building Museum on Friday, Nov. 18. Honorees included Erik Day of the PRIDE Employee Resource Group, Betsy Cerulo of AdNet/AccountNet, Casey Oakes of Google, the Twin Cities Quorum and Bank of America. Speakers included NGLCC co-founders Justin G. Nelson and Chance E. Mitchell as well as community advocates Dennis and Judy Shepard. Entertainment was provided by Debbie Gibson, Pepper Mashay and the youth performers of the Be A Friend Project.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Fuchsia Ball

Shea Couleé performs at Capital Pride event held at Echostage

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 13, 2022

By

"RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant Shea Couleé performs at the Fuchsia Ball at Echostage. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Capital Pride Alliance held The Fuchsia Ball at Echostage on Saturday, Nov. 12. Music was provided by DJs Electrox, Tracy Young and Joe Gauthreaux. The event was hosted by Vagenesis and featured performances by the House of Garcon, Bang and Shea Couleé.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Drag Underground

Bombalicious Eklaver hosts Dupont Circle event

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 12, 2022

By

Bombalicious Eklaver hosts the Drag Underground show at Dupont Underground on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Washington Blade held the Drag Underground show hosted by Bombalicious Eklaver at Dupont Underground on Friday, Nov. 11. Performers included Shi-Queeta Lee, Rico Pico and Molasses.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

