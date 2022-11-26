Photos
PHOTOS: Superstar Drag Review
Bombalicious Eklaver leads the show at Selina Rooftop
Bombalicious Eklaver held a Superstar Drag Review at the Selina Hotel Rooftop on Friday, Nov. 25. DJ Juba provided the music.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Catching @BombaEklaver’s show. @MasVusi performing at Selina Rooftop. Covering for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/8t8aqlbJVC— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) November 26, 2022
Photos
PHOTOS: NGLCC National Dinner
The LGBT Chamber of Commerce held its 20th annual event at the National Building Museum
The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) held its 20th annual National Dinner at the National Building Museum on Friday, Nov. 18. Honorees included Erik Day of the PRIDE Employee Resource Group, Betsy Cerulo of AdNet/AccountNet, Casey Oakes of Google, the Twin Cities Quorum and Bank of America. Speakers included NGLCC co-founders Justin G. Nelson and Chance E. Mitchell as well as community advocates Dennis and Judy Shepard. Entertainment was provided by Debbie Gibson, Pepper Mashay and the youth performers of the Be A Friend Project.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the 20th annual @NGLCC National Dinner for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/pbwFBzCCZS— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) November 19, 2022
Photos
PHOTOS: Fuchsia Ball
Shea Couleé performs at Capital Pride event held at Echostage
Capital Pride Alliance held The Fuchsia Ball at Echostage on Saturday, Nov. 12. Music was provided by DJs Electrox, Tracy Young and Joe Gauthreaux. The event was hosted by Vagenesis and featured performances by the House of Garcon, Bang and Shea Couleé.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the Fuchsia Ball for @WashBlade. #FuchsiaBall pic.twitter.com/MNHqfWTF03— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) November 13, 2022
Photos
PHOTOS: Drag Underground
Bombalicious Eklaver hosts Dupont Circle event
The Washington Blade held the Drag Underground show hosted by Bombalicious Eklaver at Dupont Underground on Friday, Nov. 11. Performers included Shi-Queeta Lee, Rico Pico and Molasses.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
What homeowners are grateful for this year
PHOTOS: Superstar Drag Review
Biden calls Club Q owners as community grapples with aftermath
Indocumentadas en Honduras: la realidad de las personas trans (parte I)
Memoir reveals gay writer’s struggle with homelessness, rape
Longtime activist Lane Hudson arrested on drug charges
Tucker Carlson repeats anti-LGBTQ lies, denying link between Club Q shooting and hateful rhetoric
Incoming HRC President Kelley Robinson warns: ‘They are coming for us’
Left-wing candidates hurt Democratic Party
European soccer teams won’t wear ‘one love’ armbands after FIFA threatens sanctions
Popular
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
Longtime activist Lane Hudson arrested on drug charges
-
News3 days ago
Tucker Carlson repeats anti-LGBTQ lies, denying link between Club Q shooting and hateful rhetoric
-
National4 days ago
Incoming HRC President Kelley Robinson warns: ‘They are coming for us’
-
Opinions4 days ago
Left-wing candidates hurt Democratic Party
-
Sports5 days ago
European soccer teams won’t wear ‘one love’ armbands after FIFA threatens sanctions
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
Man charged with assaulting lesbian activist pleads guilty, gets 14 months in jail
-
National4 days ago
Gay Ukrainian immigrant looked to social media to find himself
-
Colorado5 days ago
Second transgender Club Q victim identified