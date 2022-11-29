Asia
Singapore lawmakers vote to repeal colonial-era sodomy law
Constitutional amendment to define marriage as between a man and a woman approved
Lawmakers in Singapore on Tuesday repealed a colonial-era law that criminalized consensual same-sex sexual relations.
The Straits Times newspaper notes 93 MPs voted to repeal Section 377A of the country’s penal code after 10 hours of debate that spanned two days. A constitutional amendment that ensures marriage remains defined between a man and a woman also passed on Tuesday with 85 MPs voting in favor of it.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in August announced his country would decriminalize consensual same-sex sexual relations.
The city-state’s Court of Appeal in February upheld a lower court decision that dismissed three lawsuits against Section 377A of the country’s penal code. Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam a few months later told the BBC his country will not prosecute anyone under the colonial-era law.
Asia
U.S. continues to push for Asian Development Bank LGBTQ, intersex safeguard
Chantale Wong says Biden administration continues ‘to press our position’
The U.S. director of the Asian Development Bank last month said the Biden administration continues to push for the inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity to the institution’s safeguards.
“We continue to press our position, the U.S. government position,” Amb. Chantale Wong told the Washington Blade on Oct. 15 during a telephone interview.
The ADB, which is based in the Philippines, seeks to promote economic and social development through the Asia-Pacific Region. Wong, who is the first openly lesbian U.S. ambassador, spoke with the Blade while she was in D.C. to attend the annual World Bank Fall Meetings.
The Treasury Department has endorsed the safeguard. Wong said Assistant Secretary for International Trade and Development Alexia Latortue, who headed the U.S. delegation to the ADB’s annual meeting that took place at its Manila headquarters in late September, raised the safeguard throughout the gathering.
“Alexia would bring up the safeguards and what the U.S. government’s proposal is and we were urging them to adopt that,” said Wong. “That was very powerful.”
The ADB board is expected to vote on the proposed safeguard in late 2023.
Wong recently met with activists in Bhutan, Palau
President Joe Biden in 2021 issued a memo that committed the U.S. to promoting LGBTQ and intersex rights abroad as part of his administration’s overall foreign policy. Wong is one of seven American ambassadors who are openly gay or lesbian.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) during an Aug. 1 speech to the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore spoke in support of LGBTQ and intersex rights.
Wong was among those who attended the speech, which coincided with a Congressional delegation to Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan that Pelosi led. Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Aug. 21 announced his country will decriminalize consensual same-sex sexual relations.
“I was really pleased to see and hear the speaker bring up LGBTQ issues and how they’re (LGBTQ and intersex people) productive members of society and that criminal laws have no place in modern society to hamper a whole group of people of who they love, who they are,” said Wong. “It was incredible for me to be witness to the speaker’s message there.”
Wong early last month traveled to Bhutan to attend the Subregional Conference on ADB Gender Equality and Social Inclusion Framework in South Asia.
Lawmakers in the small kingdom in the Himalayas that borders India and China in 2020 voted to amend portions of the country’s Penal Code that had been used to criminalize consensual same-sex sexual relations.
Wong said she met with government officials, LGBTQ and intersex activists and representatives of other civil society organizations from Bhutan and five other countries — India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Maldives — while at the conference. Wong noted Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck told her that his wife, Queen Jetsun Pema, publicly supported the decriminalization of homosexuality in the country.
Wong in September met with members of Living All Inclusive in Belau, an LGBTQ and intersex rights group in Palau, an island country in the Western Pacific.
She told the Blade that Palauan Finance Minister Kaleb Udui during their meeting initially said there is no discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in his country because there are no discriminatory laws in place.
“When I spoke with the LGBTQ activists in Palau, they said yes, there is prejudice going on and it has an impact on their ability to get services and there’s consequences from those prejudice areas,” said Wong. “I was able to take their feedback and actually give it back to the minister. He was like, ‘oh, I didn’t know that and that’s good to know.”
Wong said she tries to meet with LGBTQ and intersex activists in the countries she visits and raises their concerns with government officials.
“I try to meet with the local LGBTQ activists in various places just to understand what their particular situation is and their plight and what their particular challenges are,” said Wong. “I try not to promise what ADB can do or not do, but certainly if there is anything that ADB is doing that’s harmful, I want to know that.”
Wong acknowledged anti-LGBTQ and anti-intersex laws remain on the books in many countries in the Asia-Pacific Region. Wong also said it will be a “huge challenge in implementing” the ADB safeguards.
“We fully recognize that,” she said. “But because of criminal laws, members of the community are very much the most vulnerable of the vulnerable … an institution like ADB needs to step up to provide and protect those that are most vulnerable.”
Asia
Taliban kill 22-year-old gay man in Afghanistan
Hamed Sabouri’s family learned of his death in August
A 22- year-old aspiring gay medical student was tortured and killed by Taliban fighters two months ago after being stopped at a checkpoint in the Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul.
Pink News UK first reported the death of Hamed Sabouri, who was detained and then tortured with the video evidence of his killing sent to his family members in August.
According to a source who spoke via Telegram with the Washington Blade on Friday, Sabouri had been detained at one of the hundreds of Taliban checkpoints in Kabul used by the terrorist group to enforce adherence to Islamic Sharia law and religious rules instituted after it took control of the country in August 2021.
The source added that it was reasonable to speculate that there had been content on Sabouri’s cell phone that served as the justification for Taliban fighters to detain him, which led to his torture and death.
The Taliban have often used the contents of seized cell phones to track down other LGBTQ people they seek to persecute, imprison and torture.
Many in the Afghan LGBTQ community have taken measures to disguise their existence in country so as to not attract the Taliban’s attention. Several hundred LGBTQ Afghans have also fled to neighboring Pakistan to escape persecution.
Asia
Sri Lanka president says government will not oppose decriminalization bill
Ranil Wickremesinghe made comment during meeting with USAID administrator
The president of Sri Lanka on Sunday said his government will not oppose a bill that would decriminalize consensual same-sex sexual relations in the country.
The Colombo Gazette, a Sri Lankan newspaper, reported Ranil Wickremesinghe made the comment during a meeting with U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power.
Sri Lanka, a former British colony, is among the countries in which homosexuality remains criminalized.
The U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women in March ruled the criminalization of consensual same-sex sexual activity in Sri Lanka violated the rights of Rosanna Flamer-Caldera, executive director of Equal Ground, a Sri Lankan LGBTQ and intersex rights group.
Parliamentarian Premnath Dolawatte last month introduced a bill that would amend Sri Lanka’s Penal Code to decriminalize homosexuality. The Colombo Gazette reported Wickremesinghe said “individual” MPs will have to decide whether to support the measure.
“We are for it, but you have to get the support of individual members,” he said. “It’s a matter of their private conscience.”
Flamer-Caldera on Monday told the Washington Blade that she is “optimistically cautious” after Wickremesinghe’s comments.
While the president and his government won’t oppose it still needs to be passed in Parliament,” said Flamer-Caldera. “Let’s see how it goes.”
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Senate passes Respect for Marriage Act
Singapore lawmakers vote to repeal colonial-era sodomy law
Nonbinary Department of Energy official replaced after felony theft charges
D.C. Rainbow History Project launches Trans History Initiative
The ‘Spoiler’ is you’re going to cry
U.S. diplomat says negotiations to release Brittney Griner have stalled
Biden calls Club Q owners as community grapples with aftermath
Kenyan LGBTQ rights groups honor transgender refugees, asylum seekers
PHOTOS: Superstar Drag Revue
Indocumentadas en Honduras: la realidad de las personas trans (parte I)
Popular
-
State Department1 day ago
U.S. diplomat says negotiations to release Brittney Griner have stalled
-
Colorado4 days ago
Biden calls Club Q owners as community grapples with aftermath
-
Africa1 day ago
Kenyan LGBTQ rights groups honor transgender refugees, asylum seekers
-
Photos4 days ago
PHOTOS: Superstar Drag Revue
-
Noticias en Español5 days ago
Indocumentadas en Honduras: la realidad de las personas trans (parte I)
-
Russia2 days ago
Lower house of Russian Parliament passes anti-LGBTQ propaganda law
-
Real Estate4 days ago
What homeowners are grateful for this year
-
Celebrity News1 day ago
The death of Irene Cara and the broken promise