JPride Baltimore to host film screening
‘Spoiler Alert’ playing at Cinemark Egyptian
JPride Baltimore will host a screening of “Spoiler Alert” on Monday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at Cinemark Egyptian 24 and XD.
The LGBTQ-themed film is based on Michael Ausiello’s best-selling memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.” It is a heartwarming, funny and life-affirming story of how Michael and Kit’s relationship is transformed and deepened when one of them falls ill.
This event is free and more information is available on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: December 2-8
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, December 2
Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, contact Adam ([email protected]).
GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at The Commentary. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea sharing, and community building. Admission to the event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, December 3
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6 p.m. the day before the event.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom and in-person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment-free. For more information and events for LGBTQ People of Color, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Sunday, December 4
GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
AfroCode DC will be at 3 p.m. at Decades DC. This event is an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes, and a crossover of genres and a fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, December 5
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Center Aging Advocacy Meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. Participants are welcome to provide guidance and feedback on programs and services for LGBT older adults here at The DC Center for the LGBT Community. Second, this group will focus on advocating for LGBT older adults in the District of Columbia. For more information, email [email protected].
Tuesday, December 6
Center Aging Women’s Social & Discussion Group will be at 6 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This group is a place where older LGBTQ+ women can meet and socialize with one another. To register for this event, visit the DC Center’s website.
Gay Men’s Chorus will be at 7:30 p.m. at Washington DC Temple Visitors’ Center. The Gay Men’s Chorus will perform at the Washington DC Temple Visitors’ Center for Festival of Lights. Tickets are free and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, December 7
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
BookMen DC will be at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. This is an informal group of men who are interested in fiction and non-fiction gay literature. For more details, visit BookMen’s website.
Thursday, December 8
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Comedy and Cocktails will be at 6 p.m. at Pure Lounge. Guests are encouraged to come out for laughs, libations and drinking games with the best DMV comics. There will be a comedy show, live DJ, dancing, 2 for 1 drinks and drinking games. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
A new queer party is in town
‘A Safer Space’ to be held at Black Cat on Saturday
“A Safer Space: An unhinged production” will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9:30 p.m. at Black Cat. This event is an immersive intergalactic space experience, and many guests will show up in fabulous space-inspired looks.
There will be performances by JJ202, Baronhawk and Babes. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on Safe Space’s website.
Region prepares to mark World AIDS Day
Memorial events include panels, art, a fashion show and vigil
The Washington D.C. chapter of Delta Sigma Theta will join forces with Whitman-Walker Health to commemorate World AIDS Day in a series of events on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and Thursday, Dec.1.
There will be a virtual remembrance event on Wednesday at 7 p.m. On Thursday at 10 a.m., there will be a community HIV screening at CVS Pharmacy at 845 Bladensburg Rd., N.E., and then a State of World AIDS 2022 webinar at 7 p.m., which will be hosted virtually.
All of these events are free and more details can be accessed on Eventbrite.
“World AIDS Day 2022: Solidarity for Health Equity Breakfast” will be on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. at Silver Spring Civic Building.
This event, hosted by Montgomery County Health & Human Services- Public Health Services- HIV/STI, will update the community on the Plan to End HIV and honor health equity champions. Guests can enjoy breakfast, get tested for HIV and learn more about how equity fits into the county’s plan to end HIV.
Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
The Red Print World AIDS Fashion Show will be on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at Bowie State University. This fashion show will be for HIV awareness featuring Bowie State’s own models, designers, dancers, talent, and emerging artists.
Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
World AIDS Day Candelight Vigil will be at 6:30 p.m. at Alexandria City Hall. This event will be hosted by the Alexandria Commission on HIV/AIDS.
Admission to this event is free and more details can be accessed on Eventbrite.
Being and Belonging: VisualAIDS Day With(out) Art DC Premiere will be on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at David Bethuel Jamieson Studio House at Walbridge.
This is a program of seven short videos highlighting under-told stories of HIV and AIDS from the perspective of artists living with HIV across the world. The program features newly commissioned work by Camila Arce, Davina “Dee” Conner and Karin Hayes, Jaewon Kim, Clifford Prince King, Santiago Lemus and Camilo Acosta Huntertexas, Mikiki, and Jhoel Zempoalteca and La Jerry.
Admission to this event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
World AIDS Day featuring AIDS Memorial Quilt Panels will be on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at 1900 St. Paul St. in Baltimore.
This event will feature four panels of the AIDS Memorial Quilt and stories from community members in Baltimore that will help them remember and grieve.
A suggested donation of $5-$20 is encouraged to offset the cost of bringing the quilt panels to Baltimore. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
World AIDS Day Benefit 2022 will be on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Frederick Community College.
This event includes a panel of professionals, advocates, and positive community members who will have conversations that dispel myths, tackle stigma, and share information about the HIV epidemic through diverse perspectives. There will be a question and answer session and ASL interpretation will be provided.
Light snacks and beverages are also available. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
