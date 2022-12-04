Photos
PHOTOS: Safe Space
New LGBTQ+ party held at Black Cat
The Safe Space 2: A Safer Space party was held at the Black Cat on Saturday, Dec. 3.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the Safe Space party at @BlackCatDC for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/uTVCvwve20— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) December 4, 2022
Photos
PHOTOS: Holiday Show
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington perform annual concert at Lincoln Theatre
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington and the GenOUT Youth Chorus performed “The Holiday Show” at a dress rehearsal on Friday, Dec. 2 at Lincoln Theatre. The Chorus has performances scheduled for Dec. 9 and 11. For tickets and showtimes, visit gmcw.org.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Superstar Drag Revue
Bombalicious Eklaver leads the show at Selina Rooftop
Bombalicious Eklaver held a Superstar Drag Revue at the Selina Hotel Rooftop on Friday, Nov. 25. DJ Juba provided the music.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Catching @BombaEklaver’s show. @MasVusi performing at Selina Rooftop. Covering for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/8t8aqlbJVC— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) November 26, 2022
Photos
PHOTOS: NGLCC National Dinner
The LGBT Chamber of Commerce held its 20th annual event at the National Building Museum
The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) held its 20th annual National Dinner at the National Building Museum on Friday, Nov. 18. Honorees included Erik Day of the PRIDE Employee Resource Group, Betsy Cerulo of AdNet/AccountNet, Casey Oakes of Google, the Twin Cities Quorum and Bank of America. Speakers included NGLCC co-founders Justin G. Nelson and Chance E. Mitchell as well as community advocates Dennis and Judy Shepard. Entertainment was provided by Debbie Gibson, Pepper Mashay and the youth performers of the Be A Friend Project.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the 20th annual @NGLCC National Dinner for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/pbwFBzCCZS— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) November 19, 2022
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
PHOTOS: Safe Space
PHOTOS: Holiday Show
Jim Kolbe dies at 80
New Studio Theatre production explores misery of addiction
Good news if you’re selling your home at the holidays
Matthew Shepard portrait dedicated at National Cathedral
Blinken: PEPFAR ‘shows us what American diplomacy can do’
Japanese court rules same-sex marriage ban is constitutional
As a gay Jewish man, I will never let Trump win
New India Supreme Court chief justice seen as LGBTQ ally
Popular
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
Matthew Shepard portrait dedicated at National Cathedral
-
State Department2 days ago
Blinken: PEPFAR ‘shows us what American diplomacy can do’
-
Asia4 days ago
Japanese court rules same-sex marriage ban is constitutional
-
Opinions4 days ago
As a gay Jewish man, I will never let Trump win
-
Asia4 days ago
New India Supreme Court chief justice seen as LGBTQ ally
-
a&e features4 days ago
The ultimate guide to queer holiday gift giving
-
Commentary5 days ago
Even in death we fight to be visible
-
Middle East4 days ago
Far-right Israeli politician vows to cancel Jerusalem Pride