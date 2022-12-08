Out & About
CAMP Rehoboth hosts handmade market
Event to spotlight Robb the Uke Guy
CAMP Rehoboth Community Center will host “Holiday Handmade Market” on Friday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Elkins-Archibald Atrium.
This event, featuring LGBTQ and ally artists and craftmakers, will also spotlight Robb the Uke Guy, who will bring his signature Hawaiian flair to cherished holiday classics.
There will be a variety of businesses selling their products such as Alni CBD (body care and CBD products), Bev Pasquarella (paintings and prints), Brad Cox (photography), and Gifts from the Sea (sea glass and shell art), among others.
For more information, visit CAMP Rehoboth’s website.
Eckington Hall plans ‘Holidaze’ market
Jewelry, art, ceramics, vintage clothing, food, beer and more at event
Eckington Hall and DC Bouldering Project will join forces for “Eckington Place Holidaze,” a holiday market, on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m along the Woonerf on Quincy Lane.
The event will feature vendors selling a variety of goods such as jewelry, art, ceramics, vintage clothing, candles, books, collectibles, food and beer. Some of the vendors include Denise Lee Art, Love Soultry, Laura Bryant Art, Simple Pleasures and Capital Vintage, among others.
For more information, visit Eckington Hall’s website.
Calendar: December 9-15
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, December 9
Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, contact Adam ([email protected]).
Women in their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For more information, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, December 10
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6 p.m. the day before the event.
Universal Pride Meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. For more information, email [email protected] or the group’s facilitator [email protected].
Sunday, December 11
GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Brewed Up Drag Brunch will be at 11 a.m. at Red Bear Brewing Co. The event will be hosted by Desiree Dik and will feature performances from Bombalicious Eklavar, Millie Maringue, Evry Pleasure and Pup Indigo. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, December 12
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. This event will be hosted by Logan Stone and will feature a rotating cast of local DMV performers. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, December 13
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This peer-facilitated discussion group is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more information, visit the Coming Out Discussion Group Facebook page.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for transgender people and those who may be questioning their gender identity or expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more information, email [email protected].
Wednesday, December 14
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
DC Fray will be hosting a Free Bingo Series event at 7 p.m. at As You Are DC. There will be a game night host, bingo materials including daubers, and awesome prizes. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, December 15
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
“Wasted & Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. The event will be hosted by Nelly Nellz and there will be music by DJ Ro. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
10 LGBTQ events this week
Catch upcoming drag shows, an ugly sweater party and Pamala Stanley live
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Mocktail Night
Wednesday, December 7
6-10 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
First Base Room
Facebook
Pitchers is hosting its first alcohol-free night for those celebrating sobriety with festive mocktails. No alcohol will be served, so go to Pitchers for a stress-free social event with other sober LGBTQ friends and allies.
“Flee” Movie Screening
Thursday, December 8
Doors 5:30 p.m./Opening remarks 6:30 p.m.
Landmark’s E Street Cinema
555 11th Street, N.W.
Free/registration required
Facebook | Register
The European Parliament Liaison Office and Capital Pride present a screening of European Parliament LUX Award 2022 finalist, “Flee.”
“Flee” portrays the true story of a man who shares his hidden past of fleeing his home country of Afghanistan to Denmark.
Christmas Misfits: A Drag Holiday Extravaganza!
Thursday, December 8
6 p.m.
Capital One Hall
7750 Capital One Tower Road
McLean, Va.
$69.50-$252.50
Facebook | Tickets
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni Violet Chachki, Gottmik, Detox and Latrice Royale perform at a holiday show on Thursday.
Vernonza Extravaganza Lipsync Battle
Thursday, December 8
8 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Monica Vernonza and Lady London host a lip sync battle at Dupont Italian Kitchen on Thursday.
StartOut Baltimore-Washington Launch Reception
Friday, December 9
6 p.m.
Selina Union Market
411 New York Avenue, N.E.
Facebook | Eventbrite
StartOut Baltimore-Washington holds a launch party with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment and networking at the rooftop at Selina Union Market on Friday. The new organization looks to increase the number, diversity and impact of LGBTQ entrepreneurs.
Pretty Girl Rock Drag Brunch
Saturday, December 10
10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Hard Rock Cafe
999 E Street, N.W.
$15+
Facebook | Tickets
Evon Dior Michelle hosts a drag brunch with Druex Sidora and Katrina Colby at Hard Rock Cafe on Saturday.
Ugly Sweater Party
Saturday, December 10
9 p.m.
As You Are DC
500 8th Street, S.E.
Facebook
Wear your ugliest sweater and party all night with DJ L Stackz at As You Are on Saturday.
UNCUT: Jingle Balls with DJ Cindel
Saturday, December 10
10 p.m.
Bliss Nightclub
2122 24th Place, N.E.
$65+
Facebook
Kinetic presents the 2nd annual UNCUT Jingle Balls event at Bliss Nightclub on Saturday complete with a clothes check and play zones.
It’s Britney, Brunch!
Sunday, December 11
Doors 11 a.m./show 12 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
$25
Facebook
Desiree Dik leads the Britney Spears-themed drag brunch featuring Elecktra G, Silverware Sidora, Millie Meringue and Tip Boy Pup Indigo at Red Bear Brewing Company on Sunday.
Pamala Stanley LIVE at Freddie’s
Sunday, December 11
7-9:30 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
$15
Facebook
Pamala Stanley returns to Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington for a holiday show on Sunday.
