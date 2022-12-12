Photos
PHOTOS: Drag4Me Launch Party
Event at Firefly DC highlights new website
The website Drag4Me held a launch party at Firefly DC on Saturday, Dec. 10. Drag4Me.com is a new website featuring drag show listings in different cities.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Safe Space
New LGBTQ+ party held at Black Cat
The Safe Space 2: A Safer Space party was held at the Black Cat on Saturday, Dec. 3.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the Safe Space party at @BlackCatDC for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/uTVCvwve20— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) December 4, 2022
PHOTOS: Holiday Show
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington perform annual concert at Lincoln Theatre
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington and the GenOUT Youth Chorus performed “The Holiday Show” at a dress rehearsal on Friday, Dec. 2 at Lincoln Theatre. The Chorus has performances scheduled for Dec. 9 and 11. For tickets and showtimes, visit gmcw.org.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Superstar Drag Revue
Bombalicious Eklaver leads the show at Selina Rooftop
Bombalicious Eklaver held a Superstar Drag Revue at the Selina Hotel Rooftop on Friday, Nov. 25. DJ Juba provided the music.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Catching @BombaEklaver’s show. @MasVusi performing at Selina Rooftop. Covering for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/8t8aqlbJVC— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) November 26, 2022
10 LGBTQ events this week
Survivors of Club Q, Pulse massacres to testify before Congressional committee
Tamara Adrián continúa su lucha por derechos humanos en Venezuela
Probation for man who threatened D.C. hotel workers with gun
Nonbinary Energy Department official charged with second luggage theft
Trans soprano leads glorious 18th century ‘Christmas Oratorio’
WNBA star Brittney Griner released
WaPo’s disgusting effort to rehabilitate Marjorie Taylor Greene
Brittney Griner returns to U.S.
