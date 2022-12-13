Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Drag, ugly sweaters and Darren Criss among attractions
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Queer Trivia!
Wednesday, December 14
7-9 p.m.
The Dew Drop Inn
2801 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook
The Mistresses lead a trivia game on all things LGBTQ at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.
Darren Criss: A Very Darren Crissmas
Wednesday, December 14
8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre
1215 U Street, N.W.
$55-$75
Facebook | Tickets
“Glee” heartthrob and spectacular performer Darren Criss brings his tour to D.C. on Thursday at the Lincoln Theatre.
DC Boys of Leather Happy Hour featuring the DC Sisters
Thursday, December 15
6 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
The D.C. Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence join the DC Boys of Leather for a happy hour at Trade on Thursday. The Sisters will be launching their 2023 calendar with proceeds benefiting HIPS.
RuPaul’s Jaida Essence Hall at Hotel Zena
Thursday, December 15
Doors 8 p.m. / Meet & greet 9 p.m. / showtime 10 p.m.
Hotel Zena
1155 14th Street, N.W.
21+ / $35-$75
Facebook | Eventbrite
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall performs at Hotel Zena on Thursday.
Winterween Spooktacular for HIPS
Friday, December 16
9 p.m.
Slash Run
201 Upshur Street, N.W.
$10-$15
Facebook
Go to a spooky party for a good cause. The Winterween Spooktacular fundraiser for HIPS is hosted by The Darkest Star and features Ya Meena, Anna Steysia, Walker Texas BangHER, Natasha Nacre and Sally Cinch with a special acousted set by Sister Ex.
Dragnimated! Holiday Special
Friday, December 16
9:30 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Evry Pleasure hosts a drag holiday special at Red Bear Brewing on Friday featuring Charlemagne Chateau, Citrine, Dax Exclamation Point, Dirty Sanchez and Echinacea Monroe.
Con Acento: Holiday Special
Saturday, December 17
9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Evry Pleasure hosts a drag show and dance party celebrating hispanic heritage on Saturday at JR.’s. Featured performers include Mari Con Carne, Rico Pico, Jayzeer Shantey and Christin Guerrero.
Kylie Christmas at Uproar
Saturday, December 17
10 p.m.
Uproar Lounge
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
top level
Facebook
DJ Travis Island brings Kylie music and videos all night to Uproar Lounge on Saturday.
HoliSLAY
Sunday, December 18
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Hall CP
4656 Hotel Drive
College Park, Md.
$15-$120
Facebook | Eventbrite
Some of the best drag performers in the DMV bring you a “HoliSLAY” brunch to be remembered.
Ugly Sweater Party
Sunday, December 18
8-10 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
The Imperial Court of Washington, D.C. holds an Ugly Sweater Party at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Sunday.
Out & About
Eckington Hall plans ‘Holidaze’ market
Jewelry, art, ceramics, vintage clothing, food, beer and more at event
Eckington Hall and DC Bouldering Project will join forces for “Eckington Place Holidaze,” a holiday market, on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m along the Woonerf on Quincy Lane.
The event will feature vendors selling a variety of goods such as jewelry, art, ceramics, vintage clothing, candles, books, collectibles, food and beer. Some of the vendors include Denise Lee Art, Love Soultry, Laura Bryant Art, Simple Pleasures and Capital Vintage, among others.
For more information, visit Eckington Hall’s website.
Out & About
CAMP Rehoboth hosts handmade market
Event to spotlight Robb the Uke Guy
CAMP Rehoboth Community Center will host “Holiday Handmade Market” on Friday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Elkins-Archibald Atrium.
This event, featuring LGBTQ and ally artists and craftmakers, will also spotlight Robb the Uke Guy, who will bring his signature Hawaiian flair to cherished holiday classics.
There will be a variety of businesses selling their products such as Alni CBD (body care and CBD products), Bev Pasquarella (paintings and prints), Brad Cox (photography), and Gifts from the Sea (sea glass and shell art), among others.
For more information, visit CAMP Rehoboth’s website.
Calendar
Calendar: December 9-15
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, December 9
Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, contact Adam ([email protected]).
Women in their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For more information, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, December 10
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6 p.m. the day before the event.
Universal Pride Meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. For more information, email [email protected] or the group’s facilitator [email protected].
Sunday, December 11
GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Brewed Up Drag Brunch will be at 11 a.m. at Red Bear Brewing Co. The event will be hosted by Desiree Dik and will feature performances from Bombalicious Eklavar, Millie Maringue, Evry Pleasure and Pup Indigo. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, December 12
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. This event will be hosted by Logan Stone and will feature a rotating cast of local DMV performers. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, December 13
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This peer-facilitated discussion group is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more information, visit the Coming Out Discussion Group Facebook page.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for transgender people and those who may be questioning their gender identity or expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more information, email [email protected].
Wednesday, December 14
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
DC Fray will be hosting a Free Bingo Series event at 7 p.m. at As You Are DC. There will be a game night host, bingo materials including daubers, and awesome prizes. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, December 15
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
“Wasted & Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. The event will be hosted by Nelly Nellz and there will be music by DJ Ro. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
10 LGBTQ events this week
PHOTOS: Drag4Me Launch Party
Survivors of Club Q, Pulse massacres to testify before Congressional committee
Tamara Adrián continúa su lucha por derechos humanos en Venezuela
Probation for man who threatened D.C. hotel workers with gun
Nonbinary Energy Department official charged with second luggage theft
Trans soprano leads glorious 18th century ‘Christmas Oratorio’
WNBA star Brittney Griner released
WaPo’s disgusting effort to rehabilitate Marjorie Taylor Greene
Brittney Griner returns to U.S.
Popular
-
Federal Government4 days ago
Nonbinary Energy Department official charged with second luggage theft
-
Music & Concerts4 days ago
Trans soprano leads glorious 18th century ‘Christmas Oratorio’
-
Russia5 days ago
WNBA star Brittney Griner released
-
Opinions5 days ago
WaPo’s disgusting effort to rehabilitate Marjorie Taylor Greene
-
National4 days ago
Brittney Griner returns to U.S.
-
Galleries5 days ago
John Waters introduces the world to his ‘roommates’
-
Congress5 days ago
House gives final approval to Respect for Marriage Act
-
Commentary3 days ago
Criminalization of sex work not only violates human rights; it adds to HIV and LGBTQ+ stigma