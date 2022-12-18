Arts & Entertainment
Shop local this holiday season
Give a gift that shows how much you love D.C.
If you procrastinated your shopping and Amazon can’t deliver until February, your local D.C.-area retailers are here to save the holiday. Be sure to shop local this season. Below are a few of our favorite local gift ideas.
SPRING IN DC TEA TOWEL. 20″x28″ in 100% cotton. Comes with a hanging hook. $14. Available at nakeddecor.com
HOUSE OF KITTY CATS ON CAPITOL HILL TOTE BAG. 15 1/2″ x 16,” 100% cotton with pocket inside. $24.95. Available at nakeddecor.com
MARIE ANTOINETTE KITTY and FRENCHIE TEA TOWEL/OVEN MITT. Each sold separately. Tea Towel- 20″ x 28″. 100% Cotton. Hanging hook. $14.00 each. Oven Mitt- 12″. Cotton Fiber Insulation. $15.00 each. Available at nakeddecor.com
BORN TO BE QUEEN POTHOLDER & OVEN MITT. Each sold separately. Oven mitt — 12 inches. Cotton fiber insulation. $15 each. 8-inch square potholder, cotton fiber insulation, $10 each. Available at nakeddecor.com
MAKE IT A SUITE NEW YEAR: Start 2023 by creating memories and experiencing the excitement of live action performances from NBA Washington Wizards Basketball, NHL Washington Capitals Hockey, NCAA Georgetown Hoyas Men’s Basketball and world-class concerts, family shows, and other events.
Capital One Arena’s private suites offer diverse business development opportunities and make a memorable night out with family and friends. As suite inventory is limited, now is the perfect time to secure one for the New Year.
Explore suite opportunities at capitalonearenasuites.com.
FRESHFARM DUPONT CIRCLE Sunday Market has a wide array of locally
grown produce and locally produced products for everyone. It is open each Sunday from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Visit freshfarm.org/markets/dupont-circle for more information.
PACERS APPAREL COLLECTION. For the runners and athletes on your list, D.C.’s Pacers offers a new 202 line called “Athlete Sizing.” Athlete Sizing ranges from 1-8 and was built to adapt to more body types than a traditional linear size chart. Shop your favorite 2:02 pieces and refer to the size chart on the product page to find your perfect fit. To order, visit runpacers.com.
SIX-PACK OF WINE from D.C.’s Cork. Cork’s Mixed Case offers six bottles of classic wines you can send to the oenophile in your life. Cost is $125 for a six-pack of three reds and three whites. Visit corkdc.com to place your order.
THEATER LOVERS: D.C.’s theater scene has rebounded from the pandemic and boasts so many options. The Kennedy Center, Studio Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre, and others offer subscriptions and ticket bundles for 2023 shows. Visit their websites for options.
BUILD A BOX: Choose from a selection of local gift ideas and build your own personalized D.C. gift box, from tote bags to booze. Visit shopmadeindc.com to get started.
Television
Golden Globe nods reflect more queer inclusion, but is it enough?
Awards season is in full swing
Ready or not, Hollywood’s annual awards season has arrived.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association – better known as the institution behind the annual Golden Globe Awards and undoubtedly eager to kick off their comeback after scandal, censure, and boycott sidelined them from the limelight last year – started the week with a pre-dawn Monday announcement the nominees for the 80th annual awards presentation, honoring the best in film and television for 2022.
For those who weren’t paying attention or simply don’t recall, the HFPA fell into disfavor within the industry after a bombshell 2021 LA Times investigation revealed a lack of diversity within its voting body and strongly suggesting numerous improprieties around its nomination process and financial practices. A majority of Hollywood heavy-hitters opted to boycott the Golden Globes – three-time winner Tom Cruise, for instance, returned his trophies in protest – and NBC, the network that had long been home to the annual presentation, canceled the telecast. The 2022 awards (for content released in 2021) proceeded, but they were announced via a comparative non-ceremony on Twitter.
Now, however, after implementing a self-imposed list of guidelines (including restructuring its voting body with a 50% increase in membership and a deliberate focus on diversity and BIPOC inclusion, along with reforms to limit and restrict gifts and promotional materials to HFPA members from studios and publicists), the Golden Globes have been restored to favor, and are slated to return to NBC for the live broadcast of their awards ceremony on Jan. 10.
Whether or not the organization’s reforms will result in any meaningful change remains to be seen. Either way, the Globes — long seen as a precursor to the Oscars — are back in the awards game; and as always, the Blade is here to offer a queer perspective on the films and individuals in the running to take home a trophy.
At first glance, many observers accustomed to the traditional Hollywood erasure of any LGBTQ presence from its content might see the list of 2022 nominees as disappointing; yet while it’s true that there are few openly queer people or directly queer films among the honorees, the overall slate reflects a shift in industry inclusivity that makes that conclusion feel much less cut and dried.
For instance, among the nominees for its major film categories are such titles as “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Tár,” “The Whale,” “Babylon,” and “The Inspection,” all of which feature queer characters or storylines, and queer filmmaker Baz Luhrmann earned a nod as Best Director for “Elvis.” Likewise, the TV nominations include queer inclusive shows like “Ozark,” “Hacks,” “Euphoria,” “Better Call Saul,” “The White Lotus,” “Andor,” “Severance,” and “Only Murders in the Building” – not to mention “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” the controversial but acclaimed Ryan Murphy limited series that is arguably the most overtly queer title in the crop.
As for the performers, several of them earned their nods for playing LGBTQ characters. Among those in the film acting categories are frontrunners Cate Blanchett (“Tár”) and Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”), both straight actors giving sensitive and widely praised performances, and out queer actor Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”). “Everything Everywhere” actresses Michele Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis, nominated in the Lead and Supporting Actress Comedy categories, respectively, could arguably be added to the list, too, since the film features scenes of an alternative universe in which the two are in a lesbian relationship.
As a relevant side note, Fraser has already vowed to boycott the ceremony, citing his accusation that he was groped by former HFPA president Philip Berk in 2003.
On the TV side, nominees like Zendaya (“Euphoria”), Colin Firth (“The Staircase”), Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) and out bisexual actress Hannah Einbender (“Hacks”) snagged nods for playing queer characters, while bi actresses Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”) and Niecy Nash (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”), as well as nonbinary talent Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragons), scored for their work, as well.
What does all of this say about the state of LGBTQ representation in Hollywood? While it’s true that straight performers are still earning accolades for “playing gay” on film, a lingering tradition decried by many observers as being out of step with evolving ideology around queer representation, the fact that they are sharing the spotlight with authentic queer nominees represents an unmistakable step forward. Similarly, though few of the nominated films and shows are predominantly focused on queer subject matter, a significant percentage of them – including Best Picture nominees “Everything Everywhere” and “Tár” – include a strong LGBTQ presence, and many heavily feature LGBTQ characters and plot lines within their larger scope. On top of those points, it should not go unnoticed that queer comedian Jerrod Carmichael has been tapped to host the Golden Globes when they air in January.
In other words, it just might be that we are entering an age when we must adjust our assessment of queer representation in Hollywood to fit an evolving model in which LGBTQ people are so regularly woven into the tapestry of film and television content as to be ubiquitous. It will always matter for openly queer actors to be acknowledged for their work, it will always be important for some percentage of movies and shows to put queer stories front and center, and it will likely always be necessary for us to fight to ensure those requirements are met by an industry that has traditionally treated us as irrelevant – but maybe, just maybe, if the trend suggested by the HFPA’s picks continues to hold, it might also be a little less necessary to keep such a tightly watched score card when it comes to being included.
Of course, it’s worth noting that the brilliant but hopelessly straight Martin McDonough film “The Banshees of Inershin” leads the Golden Globes tally with seven total nominations, and that among the notable snubs were Netflix’s “Heartstopper” and any number of other strong, positive queer-centric titles. So perhaps, after all, it’s a little early to ease our pressure on the entertainment establishment; it might be doing better, but it still has a long way to go. Until it gets there, we’ll keep looking at awards season as a barometer for Hollywood’s evolution into a queer-friendlier place.
In that way, it seems the Golden Globes are still relevant, after all.
Theater
‘Into the Woods’ puts superb twist on happily ever after
Sondheim’s music makes for masterful score featuring classic tunes
‘Into the Woods’
Through Jan. 29
Signature Theatre
4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington
$40-$109
sigtheatre.org
Stephen Sondheim’s darkly delightful “Into the Woods” puts a stimulating twist on what it means to live “happily ever after,” musically employing that old maxim to be careful what you wish for. Currently audiences can join on the journey with Signature Theatre’s terrific take on one of the legendary composer’s more frequently produced musicals.
Superbly staged by director/choreographer Matthew Gardiner, Signature’s instantly engaging production opens with the Narrator (Christopher Bloch), looking like a country walker, as he happens upon the long-abandoned Victorian nursery of a once fine house now beset by discarded toys, wrecked walls, overgrown vines, and a fallen tree that’s crashed into the place.
After finding a dusty picture book, said Narrator barely utters “once upon a time” before a dozen or so recognizable fairytale characters crowd Lee Savage’s set singing a wonderfully lively and 15-minute-long title song prologue promising nearly three hours of adventure and unexpected introspection.
At the center of the action are the Baker (Jake Loewenthal) and his wife, a childless couple who’ve been cursed by a vengeful Witch (sung stunningly by Nova Y. Payton.) To undue the wicked spell, the couple must embark on a sort of high stakes scavenger hunt that takes them deep into the forest in search of a red cape, a strand of golden hair, a golden shoe, and a white cow.
Interweaving classic fairytales with an original story, librettist James Lapine conjures up two acts of charming farce followed by tragedy spurred by a pissed off Giant (angrily voiced by Phylicia Rashad of “Cosby Show” fame) who smashes onto the scene, thoughtlessly bulldozing everything in her path.
Drawn mostly from the Brothers Grimm, “Into the Woods” isn’t the least Disneyfied. In fact, some of the children’s bedtime stories get a little grisly — the stepsisters who hack off pieces of their feet attempting vainly to fit into a slipper, and the flock of accommodating white birds who peck out eyes on command – but here it’s all great fun.
Then, of course, there’s Sondheim’s music, a delectably accessible yet masterful score featuring classic tunes like “Last Midnight,” “No One is Alone,” and “Children Will Listen” played by a fabulous John Kalbfleisch-led orchestra tucked away on an upper tier.
As the Baker, golden-throated Loewenthal skillfully plays straight man to a crew of amusing villagers portrayed by a squad of comedic actors including Alex De Bard as greedy Little Red Riding Hood, adorably dim Jack of beanstalk fame played by out actor David Merino, Sheri L. Edelen as Jack’s overbearing but caring mother, Vincent Kempski’s playboy Prince, and Maria Rizzo’s eye-catching turn as a blinged-out broad of an evil Stepmother.
Other cast members include Simone Brown as Rapunzel, finally released from her tower and more miserable than you’d imagine, and Kate Mariko Murray whose faithfully sympathetic Cinderella helps in anchoring the show.
For the performance I attended, the Baker’s Wife was played by Adelina Mitchell (covering for Erin Weaver). Mitchell, who ordinarily plays one of Cinderella’s stepsisters, did a marvelous job as one half of the fractious couple, unpredictably swinging from crabby to devil-may-care. A random sylvan meeting with Cinderella’s Prince quickly turns into a good time that doesn’t go unpunished.
Signature’s production boasts its own brand of fairytale flourish. Savage’s magical aforementioned set that allows players to enter and exit via the wardrobe and a fireplace; costume designer David I Reynoso’s beautifully made period togs including sumptuous Edwardian inspired gowns; and a rolling white cow whose ears wiggle with cheerfulness.
When the show premiered on Broadway in 1987, New York audiences interpreted the Giant as the specter of the AIDS epidemic, a theory with which Sondheim, who was gay and not unacquainted with psychoanalysis, emphatically disagreed. Despite the composer’s denial, the towering menace understandably might serve as a stand in for anything that ails society – just take your pick.
But don’t despair, the situation isn’t hopeless. If fate and some acquired wisdom cooperate, “happily ever after” can be what you make it.
Bars & Parties
Winterfest remains in full force
Yappy Hour will be on Sunday
Events for Wunder Garten’s 6th Annual Winterfest are still underway at one of D.C.’s most enthralling beer gardens at 1101 First St., N.E.
A Night of 1,000 Santas will be on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to come dressed as Santa, Mrs. Claus, an elf, a reindeer, anything or anyone, to dance the night away and celebrate the holidays. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Yappy Hour will be on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 12 p.m. This is a special day for the pups and their “hoomans” and perfect opportunity for the pups to get some treats and make new friends. Select beers cost $6 and there will be free pupucinnos with a purchase. This event is free and more details are on Eventbrite.
Trivia Mondays will be on Monday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. This event will be hosted by Mark Lloyd. Guests are encouraged to bring friends and test their knowledge to win prizes and glory. There will also be boozy cocktails, seasonal beers and themed decor. Tickets are free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Shop local this holiday season
Lightning strikes twice with all-electric Ford F-150 pickup
Ukrainian lawmakers pass LGBTQ nondiscrimination bill
Golden Globe nods reflect more queer inclusion, but is it enough?
Victory Institute urges Senate to confirm key LGBTQ Biden nominees
Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act
Prominent transgender activist murdered in Chile
Club Q massacre survivors testify before Congress
Ukrainian lawmakers pass LGBTQ nondiscrimination bill
Trump addresses Log Cabin Republicans at Mar-a-Lago gala
Popular
-
The White House5 days ago
Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act
-
South America4 days ago
Prominent transgender activist murdered in Chile
-
Congress4 days ago
Club Q massacre survivors testify before Congress
-
Europe2 days ago
Ukrainian lawmakers pass LGBTQ nondiscrimination bill
-
Politics2 days ago
Trump addresses Log Cabin Republicans at Mar-a-Lago gala
-
Opinions3 days ago
Respect for Marriage Act is law, but the fight is not over
-
Opinions3 days ago
Republicans like Marsha Blackburn must be stopped
-
Texas3 days ago
Log Cabin Republicans president denies knowledge of chapter’s involvement in drag event protest