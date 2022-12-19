Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Holiday parties and more in the days to come
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Not Another Drag Show
Monday, December 19
8 p.m.
DIK Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
Not Another Drag Show is a fun, relaxed evening of drag at Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar (second floor) tonight.
Monday Night Showtunes: HoliSLAY Special
Monday, December 19
8 p.m. / performances at 10:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Citrine and Millie Meringue host a holiday edition of Monday Night Showtunes at JR.’s Bar.
Christmas Week Bingo with Kristina Kelly
Tuesday, December 20
7:30 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook | Reservations
Kristina Kelly hosts Christmas Bingo at Shaw’s Tavern on Tuesday. Be sure to reserve your spot!
Trivia Night at Freddie’s
Tuesday, December 20
7-8:30 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar and Grill
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
Compete for prizes and have a taco at Freddie’s Beach Bar and Grill on Tuesday.
DC Gaymers: Magic the Gathering
Wednesday, December 21
7-10 p.m.
Red Derby
3719 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
The DC Gaymers host playtime of Magic the Gathering at Red Derby on Wednesday.
Glam Rock Karaoke with Killer Queen Christine
Wednesday, December 21
9 p.m.
The Runway DC
3523 12th Street, N.E.
Facebook
Killer Queen Christine hosts a night of Glam Rock Karaoke at The Runway DC on Wednesday.
Naughty or Nice: Holiday Xtravaganza
Thursday, December 22
10 p.m.
Privilege DC Nightclub
1115 U Street, N.W.
$20
Facebook
Impulse Group, the Capital Ballroom Council and Us Helping Us have a Naughty or Nice party at Privilege DC on Thursday complete with an ugly sweater contest.
LGBTQ+ Happy Hour
Friday, December 23
7-9 p.m.
Amuse at Le Meridien
1121 19th Street N
Arlington, Va.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Meet up with members of the community in Arlington for a relaxed happy hour at Le Meridien on Friday.
¡COQUITO!
Friday, December 23
10 p.m.
As You Are DC
500 8th Street, S.E.
Facebook
Rico Pico and Ricky Rose host ¡COQUITO! at As You Are on Friday. Come party with your favorite kings and queens.
Candala Xmas Latin Fiesta
Saturday, December 24
9 p.m.
Uproar Lounge and Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
Party for Christmas at Uproar Lounge and Restaurant at Candela Xmas on Saturday.
Calendar
Calendar: December 16-22
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, December 16
Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, contact [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at Puro Gusto. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. Admission to the event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, December 17
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6:00p.m. the day before the event.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom and in-person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment-free. For more information and events for LGBTQ People of Color, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Sunday, December 18
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
AfroCode DC will be at 3 p.m. at Decades DC. This event is an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes, and a crossover of genres and a fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, December 19
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10:00a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether bigender, agender, genderfluid, not 100% cis. For more information, visit genderqueerdc.org or Genderqueer’s Facebook page!
Tuesday, December 20
BiRoundtable Discussion will be at 7 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This monthly roundtable is an opportunity for people to gather to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as bi individuals in a private setting. For more information, email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Happy Hour for a Good Cause” at 6 p.m. at Chadwicks. This event is a chance to mingle, socialize and share community spirit in a splendid setting. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, December 21
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
BookMen DC will be at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. This is an informal group of men who are interested in fiction and non-fiction gay literature. For more details, visit BookMen’s website.
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Thursday, December 22
“Wasted & Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. The event will be hosted by Nelly Nellz and there will be music by DJ Ro. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
“Naughty or Nice: A Holiday Extravaganza” will be at 10 p.m. at Abigail. Guests are encouraged to come out and party with the Iconic International House of Balenciaga as they celebrate another holiday season and enjoy community. There will be an ugly sweater contest with a cash prize and sounds by DJs Dave Thomm and Obie. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Queer Trivia!
Wednesday, December 14
7-9 p.m.
The Dew Drop Inn
2801 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook
The Mistresses lead a trivia game on all things LGBTQ at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.
Darren Criss: A Very Darren Crissmas
Wednesday, December 14
8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre
1215 U Street, N.W.
$55-$75
Facebook | Tickets
“Glee” heartthrob and spectacular performer Darren Criss brings his tour to D.C. on Thursday at the Lincoln Theatre.
DC Boys of Leather Happy Hour featuring the DC Sisters
Thursday, December 15
6 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
The D.C. Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence join the DC Boys of Leather for a happy hour at Trade on Thursday. The Sisters will be launching their 2023 calendar with proceeds benefiting HIPS.
RuPaul’s Jaida Essence Hall at Hotel Zena
Thursday, December 15
Doors 8 p.m. / Meet & greet 9 p.m. / showtime 10 p.m.
Hotel Zena
1155 14th Street, N.W.
21+ / $35-$75
Facebook | Eventbrite
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall performs at Hotel Zena on Thursday.
Winterween Spooktacular for HIPS
Friday, December 16
9 p.m.
Slash Run
201 Upshur Street, N.W.
$10-$15
Facebook
Go to a spooky party for a good cause. The Winterween Spooktacular fundraiser for HIPS is hosted by The Darkest Star and features Ya Meena, Anna Steysia, Walker Texas BangHER, Natasha Nacre and Sally Cinch with a special acousted set by Sister Ex.
Dragnimated! Holiday Special
Friday, December 16
9:30 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Evry Pleasure hosts a drag holiday special at Red Bear Brewing on Friday featuring Charlemagne Chateau, Citrine, Dax Exclamation Point, Dirty Sanchez and Echinacea Monroe.
Con Acento: Holiday Special
Saturday, December 17
9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Evry Pleasure hosts a drag show and dance party celebrating hispanic heritage on Saturday at JR.’s. Featured performers include Mari Con Carne, Rico Pico, Jayzeer Shantey and Christin Guerrero.
Kylie Christmas at Uproar
Saturday, December 17
10 p.m.
Uproar Lounge
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
top level
Facebook
DJ Travis Island brings Kylie music and videos all night to Uproar Lounge on Saturday.
HoliSLAY
Sunday, December 18
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Hall CP
4656 Hotel Drive
College Park, Md.
$15-$120
Facebook | Eventbrite
Some of the best drag performers in the DMV bring you a “HoliSLAY” brunch to be remembered.
Ugly Sweater Party
Sunday, December 18
8-10 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
The Imperial Court of Washington, D.C. holds an Ugly Sweater Party at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Sunday.
Out & About
Eckington Hall plans ‘Holidaze’ market
Jewelry, art, ceramics, vintage clothing, food, beer and more at event
Eckington Hall and DC Bouldering Project will join forces for “Eckington Place Holidaze,” a holiday market, on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m along the Woonerf on Quincy Lane.
The event will feature vendors selling a variety of goods such as jewelry, art, ceramics, vintage clothing, candles, books, collectibles, food and beer. Some of the vendors include Denise Lee Art, Love Soultry, Laura Bryant Art, Simple Pleasures and Capital Vintage, among others.
For more information, visit Eckington Hall’s website.
