Photos

PHOTOS: Ugly Sweater Party

Imperial Court holds holiday event at Freddie’s

Published

9 hours ago

on

The Imperial Court held an Ugly Sweater Party at Freddie's on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Imperial Court of Washington, D.C. held an Ugly Sweater Party at Freddie’s Beach Bar and Grill in Arlington, Va. on Sunday, Dec. 18. The event raised money for the LGBT Fallen Heroes Fund.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Drag4Me Launch Party

Event at Firefly DC highlights new website

Published

7 days ago

on

December 12, 2022

By

Drag4Me founder David Porter talks about his new web service, Drag4Me.com, at a launch party at Firefly DC. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The website Drag4Me held a launch party at Firefly DC on Saturday, Dec. 10. Drag4Me.com is a new website featuring drag show listings in different cities.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Safe Space

New LGBTQ+ party held at Black Cat

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 4, 2022

By

A scene from the 'Safe Space' party at the Black Cat on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Safe Space 2: A Safer Space party was held at the Black Cat on Saturday, Dec. 3.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Holiday Show

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington perform annual concert at Lincoln Theatre

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 4, 2022

By

A scene from the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington's 'Holiday Show.' (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington and the GenOUT Youth Chorus performed “The Holiday Show” at a dress rehearsal on Friday, Dec. 2 at Lincoln Theatre. The Chorus has performances scheduled for Dec. 9 and 11. For tickets and showtimes, visit gmcw.org.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

