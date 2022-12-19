Photos
PHOTOS: Ugly Sweater Party
Imperial Court holds holiday event at Freddie’s
The Imperial Court of Washington, D.C. held an Ugly Sweater Party at Freddie’s Beach Bar and Grill in Arlington, Va. on Sunday, Dec. 18. The event raised money for the LGBT Fallen Heroes Fund.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Imperial Court’s Ugly Sweater Party pic.twitter.com/U2XKDyYUFY— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) December 19, 2022
Photos
PHOTOS: Drag4Me Launch Party
Event at Firefly DC highlights new website
The website Drag4Me held a launch party at Firefly DC on Saturday, Dec. 10. Drag4Me.com is a new website featuring drag show listings in different cities.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Safe Space
New LGBTQ+ party held at Black Cat
The Safe Space 2: A Safer Space party was held at the Black Cat on Saturday, Dec. 3.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the Safe Space party at @BlackCatDC for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/uTVCvwve20— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) December 4, 2022
Photos
PHOTOS: Holiday Show
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington perform annual concert at Lincoln Theatre
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington and the GenOUT Youth Chorus performed “The Holiday Show” at a dress rehearsal on Friday, Dec. 2 at Lincoln Theatre. The Chorus has performances scheduled for Dec. 9 and 11. For tickets and showtimes, visit gmcw.org.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
