Politics
Meet Gisele Fetterman, bisexual wife of Pennsylvania’s incoming freshman senator
An exclusive interview with the Blade after her husband’s hard-won Senate bid
When the Washington Blade caught up with Gisele Barreto Fetterman this month, she was looking forward to some upcoming travel plans.
First up is a trip to Washington in January to witness the swearing-in ceremony for her husband, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who was just elected to represent the Keystone State in the U.S. Senate after one of the year’s most hard-fought midterm races.
Then, in March, she plans to visit family in Brazil for the first time since travel to her native country was restricted in the early days of the pandemic, and just in time to celebrate another electoral victory as Brazilian voters have ousted their far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (“Lula”) will assume office on Jan. 1.
Travel of the more rote and routine variety also lies ahead for Fetterman and the senator-elect, who will be dividing their time between Washington and the couple’s home with their three children in Braddock, Pa.
Gisele Fetterman is eager for the opportunity to better acquaint herself with the nation’s capital. Having already met some very nice people in the city, she told the Blade, “I’m so excited to make some more fun memories and get to know D.C. better.”
It is difficult to imagine she will have trouble making friends. Even over the phone, she is disarmingly funny, sensitive, and kind; unflinchingly sincere in her dedication to service on behalf of those in need.
At the same time, because the breathless and exhaustive press coverage of her husband’s race against Republican opponent Dr. Oz sometimes included unwarranted scrutiny and criticism of the Democratic candidate’s wife, some folks who were not previously familiar with her might have been left with an incomplete or distorted picture.
Gisele Fetterman was under the microscope as much for her sartorial choices (almost all thrifted), as for her stalwart presence as one of the Fetterman campaign’s most effective surrogates.
Regarding the right-wing attacks that were focused on her identity as a bisexual woman and immigrant from Latin America, she jokes, “they made me sound like a superhero.”
Still, this type of partisan rancor, mean spiritedness, cynicism, and guilefulness are so anathema to Gisele Fetterman’s character and core values that you are left with the impression that she would probably prefer to keep politics at an arm’s length but for her marriage to an incoming U.S. senator.
Leading by example with love and unconditional acceptance
Children are a comforting reminder that human beings are not predestined to fear or harbor prejudice against each other, she said, recalling a memorable exchange that happened as her family was hosting a wedding for a gay couple.
She had rushed to Costco to pick up a big rainbow cake and was fastidiously preparing their home for the ceremony when one of her boys asked what the fuss was about. “Daddy marries people all the time,” he said. “What’s the big deal?”
“This time it’s two boys who are getting married,” Gisele Fetterman said. For her son, it was still just another wedding. “Oh my God, it was just such a sweet and normal and beautiful reaction,” she said, “but that’s all he knows.”
John Fetterman has married same-sex couples for years, including when such unions were illegal under Pennsylvania law during his tenure as mayor of Braddock. Raising children to be “loving and accepting and non-judgmental is really easy if we live that example for them,” Gisele Fetterman said.
She would know, having grown up around LGBTQ people who were embraced unconditionally. After moving with her family to New York at the age of eight, a gay couple who lived nearby stepped in to help care for Gisele and her brother when their mom had to work long hours, she said. The neighbors “became like uncles.”
“My best friend in middle school was gay, my best friend in high school was gay, and I consider myself a member of the community, too, so it’s always just felt very natural” to enjoy the company of other LGBTQ people, she said. “I always choose them.”
More broadly, she said she has always felt closest to “those who have been underrepresented, or historically ignored,” a personal ethos that has informed her work as an activist, philanthropist, and founder-director of mission-driven nonprofit organizations.
A nutritionist by trade, 10 years ago she launched a program to cut down on food waste while helping people who are experiencing hunger. More than 24 million pounds of good, safe-to-eat food from retailers, wholesalers, and grocers has since been rescued from landfills and rerouted to help feed people who are food-insecure.
Gisele Fetterman also leads initiatives to provide those in need with other essential items, support services, and emergency funds, including through the organizations that she founded or co-founded, Free Store 15104, For Good PGH, and 412 Food Rescue.
Along with her nonprofit work, she said the way in which she has approached her role as a politician’s wife has also been influenced by her memories of and experiences with financial hardship in both Brazil and the United States.
For instance, in 2019 when her husband was elected to become Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor after 13 years as Mayor Fetterman, the new house that came with his new job, complete with a swimming pool, made her uncomfortable. “I would never want to live in a mansion that taxpayers are paying for,” she said. “It just felt wrong.”
Ultimately, the family opted not to live in the lieutenant governor’s mansion. The pool, however, was a different story.
She knew that generations of Black people in America have been denied access to swimming pools through segregation, redlining, and other racist policies, suffering consequences like higher rates of accidental drowning as a result. So she decided to open the pool for public use.
“I really believe you have to see yourself in places to know that you belong in them,” she said. Welcoming historically excluded people to learn about water safety and enjoy themselves in a space that otherwise would be reserved for the couple and their three children made for some “amazing summers,” she said.
In October, a Fox News columnist characterized as “bizarre” Gisele Fetterman’s rationale for opening the swimming pool for public use, writing that Pennsylvania’s second lady had called the act of swimming itself “racist.”
Was it possible that the author had not understood her words rather than deliberately mischaracterizing them and the context in which they were delivered to make a bad-faith attack with Election Day less than two weeks ahead?
Gisele Fetterman appears to think so, as she did not entertain the notion that perhaps the columnist should be tossed into an outdoor pool in December. Instead, she suggested a history book, adding that America’s record of racism and segregation is “really painful, and it can be ugly, but it’s really important to know.”
Asked how she might advise her husband on the challenge of dealing with difficult colleagues in Congress, particularly the senator from Texas whom former GOP House Speaker John Boehner memorably called “lucifer in the flesh,” she again urged patience and understanding.
“The way I work with difficult or unkind people,” she said, is to make up a narrative, a story about something or someone that may have caused the poor behavior because imagining there is an underlying reason can help lower the temperature.
At the same time, she said, while it’s true that hurt people hurt people, everyone is capable of reflecting, consulting a therapist, and otherwise doing whatever it takes to forge a different path.
There may be a dearth of kindness and empathy in Washington’s political circles, but there is certainly no shortage of self-aggrandizement or inflated egos.
Here, too, she may be able to offer some guidance, given her habit of never taking herself too seriously or missing the opportunity for a self-deprecating joke (often directed at her husband).
For instance, after becoming the second lady of Pennsylvania, she shortened her title to its acronym, preferring instead to call herself and be known by others as “the SLOP.”
She also shares photos on social media with her 6-foot-8 husband’s head partially cropped out so that her shoes are visible in the frame, and insists that their marriage operates with the unspoken understanding that Gisele is always right when there are differences of opinion.
On that latter point, should anyone long for the same dynamic with their spouse or significant other, Gisele Fetterman offers the following advice: “You just have to be really confident in your truth,” she said, adding, “then you just, like, ignore him when he’s speaking.”
Congress
Calls for resignation and investigations amplify for incoming gay GOP Rep. Santos
Accused of financial impropriety, lying about his life and background
Media reports this week have ignited demands for the resignation of incoming freshman gay Republican Rep. George Santos (N.Y.) and calls for investigations by congressional ethics and election officials and law enforcement agencies.
On Monday, the New York Times published an investigative story that drew renewed attention to issues concerning Santos’s alleged financial malfeasance along with misrepresentations, lies, and omissions concerning a variety of subjects.
Many, perhaps most, of the details in this report were covered prior to the election by other press outlets, mostly serving smaller local media markets, as well as by Santos’s gay Democratic opponent Robert Zimmerman.
Nevertheless, until this week little attention was paid to the revelations about and questions concerning Santos – from his alleged falsification of key details about his biography to his failure to list the clients of his asset management firm in congressional financial disclosures.
Santos has not responded publicly except through a statement provided by his attorney Joe Murray, who wrote: “After four years in the public eye, and on the verge of being sworn in as a member of the Republican led 118th Congress, the New York Times launches this shotgun blast of attacks,” Murray said in a statement.
Murray also accused the paper of launching attacks against Santos to smear “his good name with these defamatory allegations.”
Santos’s victory for New York’s 3rd congressional district was a mild upset in a midterm election cycle that cost Democrats their control of the House only narrowly. So, when renewed attention was drawn to the race this week, questions mounted about whether Democrats had failed to adequately warn voters about Santos’s conduct and record.
At the same time, Republican officials in New York and Washington were blamed for either ignoring the issues with their candidate or failing to adequately vet him.
Log Cabin Republicans President Charles Moran declined to comment because Santos has not yet personally addressed the allegations against him.
The questions about financial impropriety and possible violations of elections laws may raise the specter of serious consequences for Santos. Responding to this week’s reporting, Zimmerman joined a chorus of voices on Twitter who called for investigations by the House Ethics Committee, Federal Elections Commission, and U.S. Attorney’s office.
Legal issues aside, the breadth of matters about which it appears Santos has lied, misrepresented, or omitted key facts is remarkable.
The Times reported, for instance, that Citigroup and Goldman Sachs said they had no record of Santos ever working there, despite his repeated claims to the contrary. The paper also noted that public records contradict Santos’s assertion that four of his employees were killed in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting.
The Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus did not respond to a request for comment.
Congress
Congress approves $100m boost to HIV/AIDS initiatives
Spending bill is final passed with Pelosi as House speaker
The appropriations bill for the fiscal year 2023 released by Congress on Tuesday contains an additional $100 million for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Ending the HIV Epidemic in the United States initiative.
Among other programs, the funding will strengthen efforts to increase the adoption of preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of new HIV infections.
In a press release, the HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute celebrated the boost from Congress but noted that more must be done — including a national PrEP program.
“The increases will help expand HIV programs in the targeted jurisdictions most impacted by HIV,” said Carl Schmid, the group’s executive director. However, “given that Congress again has not fully funded the initiative and has not provided dedicated funding for a national PrEP program, ending HIV by 2030 will be in serious jeopardy.”
President Joe Biden has proposed a $9.8 billion 10-year national PrEP program, which is widely considered a crucial step in addressing the gaps in access to the HIV prevention drugs among, particularly, Black and Latino gay men and Black women.
HHS’s Ending the HIV Epidemic in the United States program, launched in 2019, aims to bring the number of new HIV infections down 90 per cent by 2030 through investing in key strategies for prevention and treatment.
The initiative is coordinated with several other federal agencies: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Health Resources and Services Administration, the Indian Health Service, the National Institutes of Health, and the Office of the HHS Assistant Secretary for Health and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute’s press release notes Tuesday’s appropriations bill will be the final spending package passed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) serving as Democratic leader.
Pelosi, in her first speech as a congresswoman in 1987, said to her colleagues that “now we must take leadership of course in the crisis of AIDS.”
“The speaker’s work on this issue continued through her time in leadership, including her passage of foreign aid packages, the Affordable Care Act, and funding for the HHS’s Ending the HIV Epidemic in the United States program,” said the HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute press release.
Politics
Jan. 6 committee refers Trump for criminal charges
Justice Department last month appointed special counsel
House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol urged Justice Department prosecutors on Monday to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.
Members of the bipartisan committee recommended prosecution for the incitement of an insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., obstruction of an act of Congress and other federal crimes related to Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
Presenting the case against Trump in the executive summary of its forthcoming final report and during its 11th televised public hearing, the committee on Monday capped its 18-month investigation of the events leading up to and including last year’s deadly siege on the Capitol.
While the Justice Department is under no obligation to act on the committee’s behest, the decision by its members to recommend criminal charges marked the first time in which Congress has formally called for the prosecution of a former president.
Committee members also referred several Trump allies for prosecution, singling out the former president’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and attorneys Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark and Kenneth Chesebro for their involvement in the Jan. 6 attack.
Additionally, last month Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of a special counsel to oversee investigations into Trump’s role in the insurrection and retention of sensitive confidential materials in his Mar-a-Lago club and estate in Palm Beach, Fla.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Brendan Fraser reclaims his star in ‘The Whale’
Democrats must begin 2024 congressional campaign today
Meet Gisele Fetterman, bisexual wife of Pennsylvania’s incoming freshman senator
Earline Budd honored with historic D.C. mural
Calls for resignation and investigations amplify for incoming gay GOP Rep. Santos
Ukrainian lawmakers pass LGBTQ-inclusive media regulation bill
Rehoboth chef wins ‘Holiday Baking Championship’
Trump addresses Log Cabin Republicans at Mar-a-Lago gala
Comings & Goings
How can the State Department’s gay spokesperson defend Saudi Arabia?
Popular
-
Europe5 days ago
Ukrainian lawmakers pass LGBTQ-inclusive media regulation bill
-
Delaware1 day ago
Rehoboth chef wins ‘Holiday Baking Championship’
-
Politics5 days ago
Trump addresses Log Cabin Republicans at Mar-a-Lago gala
-
Local5 days ago
Comings & Goings
-
Commentary5 days ago
How can the State Department’s gay spokesperson defend Saudi Arabia?
-
Congress5 days ago
Victory Institute urges Senate to confirm key LGBTQ Biden nominees
-
Theater5 days ago
‘Into the Woods’ puts superb twist on happily ever after
-
Autos4 days ago
Lightning strikes twice with all-electric Ford F-150 pickup