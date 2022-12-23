Virginia
McClellan wins Democratic primary in special election to succeed McEachin
State senator would be first Black Va. congresswoman if she wins
State Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) on Tuesday won the Democratic primary in the special election to succeed the late-Virginia Congressman A. Donald McEachin.
McClellan defeated state Sen. Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond) by a 84.8-13.6 percent margin.
McEachin, who represented Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, died on Nov. 28.
McClellan will face Republican Leon Benjamin in the special election that will take place on Feb. 21. McClellan would become the first Black woman from Virginia in Congress if she wins.
Virginia
Youngkin’s proposed budget includes 15-week abortion ban
Democrats maintain 21-19 majority in Va. Senate
Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed budget would allocate $50,000 to ban abortion after 15 weeks in the state.
“The governor has said he wants to look for bipartisan consensus on a bill to protect life after 15 weeks; with exceptions in the case of rape, incest or life of the mother,” said Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter.
Republicans currently control the Virginia House of Delegates, but Democrats maintain a 21-19 majority in the state Senate.
State Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) is among those who have sharply criticized the proposed abortion ban.
“This governor is purely delusional if he thinks for one friggin’ minute that we’re going to allow him to put women and doctors in jail for violating his 15-week abortion ban,” said Lucas.
Virginia
Democratic primary in special election to succeed McEachin to take place Tuesday
Va. congressman died on Nov. 28
The Democratic primary in the special election to succeed the late-Virginia Congressman A. Donald McEachin in the state’s 4th Congressional District will take place on Tuesday.
The fight to succeed McEachin, a former Virginia state senator who died on Nov. 28, will be between state Sens. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) and Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond).
Morrissey has decades of experience in politics, but with his long career comes a history of scandals that include his resignation after his conviction on charges that he contributed to the delinquency of a minor with a then-17-year-old receptionist at his law firm. Morrissey later married her.
The Richmond Democrat has also been disbarred twice.
McClellan, if elected, would become the first Black woman from Virginia in Congress. The state’s Democratic congressional delegation has backed McClellan, along with McEachin’s widow, Colette McEachin.
“He can go to [jail] and be disbarred … and still survive politically, which is amazing to the rest of us normal human beings,” Congressman Don Beyer told Politico. “His candidacy is not to be taken lightly. He has surprised people his whole career.”
A special election in Virginia cannot take place less than 55 days before a general or primary election.
The next primary is happening in June 2023. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin scheduled the special election to fill McEachin’s seat for Feb. 21.
The winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary will face Republican Leon Benjamin. Republicans will have a 5-seat majority in the U.S. House of Representatives once the new Congress begins in January.
Virginia
Loudoun schools superintendent fired, indicted over sexual assault case
Controversy continues over false reports that student charged was gender fluid
A Virginia special grand jury indictment unsealed on Monday alleges that former Loudoun County public schools superintendent Scott Ziegler “unlawfully” made a false statement during a June 2021 school board meeting by saying he was unaware that a sexual assault had taken place in the girl’s bathroom at one of the county’s high schools.
The Washington Post reports that although the indictment does not say so directly, it appears to be referring to a case in which a 15-year-old boy was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the girl’s bathroom at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Va., in May of 2021 while he was wearing a skirt.
School officials, including Ziegler, came under intense criticism after news surfaced that the same boy was charged with sexually assaulting another girl in a vacant classroom in October of 2021 at Broad Run High School, also in Ashburn, to which he was transferred after being charged with the earlier sexual assault.
The indictment was unsealed one week after the Loudoun County Board of Education fired Ziegler after the same grand jury issued an earlier 91-page report highly critical of the way Loudoun school officials handled the investigation into the two sexual assault cases.
The grand jury report, according to the Post, labels Loudoun school officials as incompetent and calls Ziegler a liar in connection with their handling of the two sexual assault cases.
Ziegler has said that he misunderstood a question a school board member asked him, incorrectly thinking he was asked whether he was aware of specifically transgender or gender fluid students assaulting other students in school bathrooms. He responded with a “no” answer, which the grand jury indictment says was a lie.
But Ziegler has said it was only later that he realized that the school board member asked him if any type of sexual assault had occurred in a school bathroom. Like LGBTQ activists, Ziegler has said he did not consider the boy who committed the sexual assaults to be transgender.
When reports first surfaced in October 2021 that the boy allegedly committed one of the two assaults in the girl’s bathroom while wearing women’s clothes, the revelation triggered a furious backlash against a transgender supportive schools policy adopted by the Loudoun County school system.
The policy, which called for allowing transgender and gender fluid students to use the bathroom and other school facilities that match their gender identity, was based on a similar statewide policy put in place during the administration of former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.
The current Republican governor, Glenn Younkin, has attempted to reverse that policy and put in place a new, highly controversial transgender schools policy that, among other things, would require students to use the bathrooms in accordance with their gender assigned at birth.
The Youngkin policy also would require written parental consent for trans or gender fluid students to change their birth names and wear clothes in accordance with their gender identity.
LGBTQ rights activists in Virginia have argued that the trans supportive policy adopted under the Northam administration was based on legislation passed by the Virginia General Assembly banning discrimination based on gender identity and that Youngkin has no legal authority to reverse that policy.
Activists have also said the furor over the transgender supportive school policies was fueled by what they said has been unsubstantiated claims that the 15-year-old boy was transgender or gender fluid. The boy’s mother told the DailyMail.com that her son occasionally wore a skirt, but he wore jeans and male clothes most of the time and identifies as heterosexual.
The mother also pointed to law enforcement records showing that her son and the first of the two girls he was charged with assaulting had consensual sex in the bathroom twice before the alleged assault.
The Post reports that it was Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) who convened the special grand jury to investigate the Loudoun school officials’ handling of the two sexual assault cases.
According to the Post, the indictment unsealed on Monday also charges another Loudoun schools official, Wayde Byard, with felony perjury. But the Post says the charge against Byard and other charges in the indictment against Ziegler appear to be unrelated to the two sexual assault cases.
Another misdemeanor charge against Ziegler accuses him of using his position to retaliate or threaten to retaliate against an employee and “falsely firing the same employee,” the Post report says.
In a statement released to the Post, Ziegler criticized the grand jury’s actions, saying it appeared politically based, and said he would fight the charges against him.
“I am disappointed that an Attorney General-controlled, secret and one-sided process – which never once sought my testimony – has made such false and irresponsible accusations,” the Post quotes Ziegler as saying. “I will vigorously defend myself. I look forward to a time when the truth becomes public.”
Ziegler added in his statement that neither of the two assaults committed by the 15-year-old student “had anything to do with schools providing basic accommodations for transgender students.”
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
McClellan wins Democratic primary in special election to succeed McEachin
Scotland lawmakers pass transgender rights bill
N. Y. attorney general eyes ‘issues’ with Santos campaign
Transgender journalist joins Ukrainian military
‘Pelosi in the House’ a fascinating, must-see documentary
Rehoboth chef wins ‘Holiday Baking Championship’
Meet Gisele Fetterman, bisexual wife of Pennsylvania’s incoming freshman senator
Transgender journalist joins Ukrainian military
HRC staffer, transgender activist Henry Berg-Brousseau dies by suicide
Victory Fund endorses Herod for Denver mayor
Popular
-
Delaware3 days ago
Rehoboth chef wins ‘Holiday Baking Championship’
-
Politics2 days ago
Meet Gisele Fetterman, bisexual wife of Pennsylvania’s incoming freshman senator
-
Eastern Europe21 hours ago
Transgender journalist joins Ukrainian military
-
National1 day ago
HRC staffer, transgender activist Henry Berg-Brousseau dies by suicide
-
Colorado4 days ago
Victory Fund endorses Herod for Denver mayor
-
Congress3 days ago
Calls for resignation and investigations amplify for incoming gay GOP Rep. Santos
-
Opinions4 days ago
Walker candidacy insults intelligence of Black voters
-
Eastern Europe3 days ago
Polish president vetoes anti-LGBTQ bill that targeted schools