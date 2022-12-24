Local
Roybal elected chair of California Commission on State of Hate
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community.
Congratulations to Colonel Gary Espinas (retired) who is a Distinguished Visiting Professor in National Security at the United States Naval Academy. He has had a distinguished career including being a Senior Lecturer and Regional Program Lead for Europe, Institute for Security Governance, Defense Security Cooperation University, Defense Security Cooperation Agency; Security Cooperation Expert, Booz Allen Hamilton; Military Professor and Army Foreign Area Officer, Chair Department of National Security Affairs, Naval Postgraduate School; Regional Director for Russia, Caucasus, and Black Sea Policy, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Pentagon; Political-Military Officer for Conventional Arms Control United States Department of State; and other prestigious positions having begun his career as a Field Artillery Officer, United States Army.
Espinas has won many awards, including Support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine Medal; Legion of Merit United States Army; Bronze Star Medal United States Army. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science, University of California, Berkeley; master’s in Regional Studies: Russia, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia, Harvard University; master’s of Security Studies United States Army War College; and he is a doctoral candidate in Liberal Studies, anticipated completion date 2024, Georgetown University.
Congratulations also to Russell Roybal elected chair of one of the newest California State Commissions — the Commission on the State of Hate. Its mission is to strengthen California’s efforts to stop hate through research, education, and advisement to help communities and government officials monitor, prevent, and respond to hate activity. On being elected, Roybal said, “I’m grateful to my fellow commissioners for their faith in me to be its inaugural chair and to be able to serve the people of my home state. With hate activity on the rise in California, and the rest of the nation, the Commission’s work is critical. I hope the Commission will serve as a model for other jurisdictions on how to respond to hate.”
Roybal is a longtime leader in the Latinx and LGBTQ movements. They previously served as Chief Advancement Officer, San Francisco AIDS Foundation. In addition, Roybal was deputy executive director at the National LGBTQ Task Force. Roybal has served on the staffs of the Gill Foundation, LLEGÓ – the National Latina/o LGBT Organization, the San Diego LGBT Center, and San Diego Pride. Roybal was honored by the California LGBT Legislative Caucus as a Pride Honoree in 2017 and named Grand Marshal of the San Diego LGBT Pride celebration. They are also a recipient of the Harvey Milk Social Justice Award and the Jose Julio Sarría Civil Rights Award. Roybal was the inaugural recipient of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Equality Award.
Virginia
McClellan wins Democratic primary in special election to succeed McEachin
State senator would be first Black Va. congresswoman if she wins
State Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) on Tuesday won the Democratic primary in the special election to succeed the late-Virginia Congressman A. Donald McEachin.
McClellan defeated state Sen. Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond) by a 84.8-13.6 percent margin.
McEachin, who represented Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, died on Nov. 28.
McClellan will face Republican Leon Benjamin in the special election that will take place on Feb. 21. McClellan would become the first Black woman from Virginia in Congress if she wins.
Virginia
Youngkin’s proposed budget includes 15-week abortion ban
Democrats maintain 21-19 majority in Va. Senate
Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed budget would allocate $50,000 to ban abortion after 15 weeks in the state.
“The governor has said he wants to look for bipartisan consensus on a bill to protect life after 15 weeks; with exceptions in the case of rape, incest or life of the mother,” said Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter.
Republicans currently control the Virginia House of Delegates, but Democrats maintain a 21-19 majority in the state Senate.
State Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) is among those who have sharply criticized the proposed abortion ban.
“This governor is purely delusional if he thinks for one friggin’ minute that we’re going to allow him to put women and doctors in jail for violating his 15-week abortion ban,” said Lucas.
District of Columbia
Earline Budd honored with historic D.C. mural
Mayoral proclamation presented at alleyway dedication ceremony
Longtime D.C. transgender rights advocate and community activist Earline Budd was honored on Dec. 19 at a ceremony officially unveiling a large mural depicting Budd as the first transgender person to be included in D.C.’s citywide wall mural program.
The mural depicting Budd is in an alley next to the Atlas Performing Arts Center at 1333 H St., N.E. that has been named an “Allery” to which the Budd mural now joins multiple other murals.
They are part of a citywide mural program called MURALSDC funded by the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation in cooperation with the D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities. Nearly 150 murals in all of the city’s eight wards have been commissioned under the program.
“As mayor of Washington, D.C., it is my pleasure to commend Earline Budd for more than 35 years of outstanding service to the LGBTQ+ community,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a proclamation presented at the Dec. 19 ceremony.
“As founder of Empowering the Transgender Community (ETC) and a transgender rights advocate, you have provided life-saving support and harm reduction services to our most vulnerable populations and used your platform to address critical issues affecting these communities,” the mayor’s proclamation says.
The proclamation refers to Budd’s longtime role in addition to director of ETC as a program manager for D.C.’s sex worker support and advocacy group HIPS where she “shepherded countless individuals through illness, homelessness, and family rejection.”
Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, read and presented the mayoral proclamation to Budd at the Monday ceremony.
“Ms. Budd has impacted, for the better, hundreds, if not thousands of LGBTQIA people’s lives through her direct services and her advocacy work that has made D.C. one of the leading cities in the world for our community,” Bowles said at the ceremony.
“The mural behind us is more than paint on a brick wall, and today is more than a gathering of community in an alley,” Bowles said. “It is a recognition of the hard work and perseverance of one woman, who has led and at points pulled the movement forward to better the lives of all, particularly our Black and Brown trans and GNC neighbors, friends and family,” he said.
Budd, 55, said she was honored when local artist Shani Shih contacted her about doing the mural. Shih told the Washington Blade she applied to participate in the MURALSDC program, and they assigned her to their art alley project.
“I hoped to use the opportunity to lift up a community story connected to H Street and having known of their critical work I reached out to HIPS DC, who connected me to Ms. Budd,” Shih said.
The dedication ceremony was followed by a reception, dinner and show at the Chateau Remix restaurant and club on Benning Road.
Budd said she’s been informed that city officials were planning a follow-up ceremony for the Earline Budd mural in February at the Atlas Performing Arts Center.
