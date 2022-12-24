The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at [email protected].

Congratulations to Colonel Gary Espinas (retired) who is a Distinguished Visiting Professor in National Security at the United States Naval Academy. He has had a distinguished career including being a Senior Lecturer and Regional Program Lead for Europe, Institute for Security Governance, Defense Security Cooperation University, Defense Security Cooperation Agency; Security Cooperation Expert, Booz Allen Hamilton; Military Professor and Army Foreign Area Officer, Chair Department of National Security Affairs, Naval Postgraduate School; Regional Director for Russia, Caucasus, and Black Sea Policy, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Pentagon; Political-Military Officer for Conventional Arms Control United States Department of State; and other prestigious positions having begun his career as a Field Artillery Officer, United States Army.

Espinas has won many awards, including Support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine Medal; Legion of Merit United States Army; Bronze Star Medal United States Army. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science, University of California, Berkeley; master’s in Regional Studies: Russia, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia, Harvard University; master’s of Security Studies United States Army War College; and he is a doctoral candidate in Liberal Studies, anticipated completion date 2024, Georgetown University.

Congratulations also to Russell Roybal elected chair of one of the newest California State Commissions — the Commission on the State of Hate. Its mission is to strengthen California’s efforts to stop hate through research, education, and advisement to help communities and government officials monitor, prevent, and respond to hate activity. On being elected, Roybal said, “I’m grateful to my fellow commissioners for their faith in me to be its inaugural chair and to be able to serve the people of my home state. With hate activity on the rise in California, and the rest of the nation, the Commission’s work is critical. I hope the Commission will serve as a model for other jurisdictions on how to respond to hate.”

Roybal is a longtime leader in the Latinx and LGBTQ movements. They previously served as Chief Advancement Officer, San Francisco AIDS Foundation. In addition, Roybal was deputy executive director at the National LGBTQ Task Force. Roybal has served on the staffs of the Gill Foundation, LLEGÓ – the National Latina/o LGBT Organization, the San Diego LGBT Center, and San Diego Pride. Roybal was honored by the California LGBT Legislative Caucus as a Pride Honoree in 2017 and named Grand Marshal of the San Diego LGBT Pride celebration. They are also a recipient of the Harvey Milk Social Justice Award and the Jose Julio Sarría Civil Rights Award. Roybal was the inaugural recipient of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Equality Award.