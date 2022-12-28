Opinions
The good, bad, and ugly of 2022
Democrats do well in midterms, but Supreme Court overturns Roe
The year 2022 ended on a high note with the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act. It was an honor to be with so many others on the White House lawn as President Biden put pen to paper. It made me thankful for all those who fought for this day, and proud, knowing I was one of them. It is not the end, but the beginning of the next fight, to secure full rights for LGBTQ Americans. It was 1974 and I was a closeted gay man working for Rep. Bella S. Abzug (D-N.Y.), when she introduced the first Equality Act 48 years ago. I think all of us on the White House lawn were appreciative when President Biden committed to continue to fight until it is finally passed.
The year was a mixed bag — good, bad and worst. The good included a better than hoped for midterm election with Democrats winning governorships in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona, and keeping all our incumbent senators as well as adding a 51st in Pennsylvania. The bad included some House results including losses in New York due to Democrats’ overreach in redistricting. Then the worst, including the war in Ukraine, the rise in hate crimes against the LGBTQ community, the rise of anti-Semitism, and the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
Clearly, all this leaves us with a lot to do in 2023. I am an optimist and know we can and will overcome the hate and lies being spread by the Republican Party, currently still the party of Trump. Maybe a positive can be seen in how outrageous Trump has been offending even his supporters, and knowing nearly all of his endorsed candidates lost. But that must be tempered by the rise in mini-Trumps like Govs. Ron DeSantis and Glenn Youngkin. Another bad is the closing of Casa Ruby, with its founder Ruby Corado leaving the country. In 2023, we must make sure the transgender community that Casa Ruby was founded to serve does not lose the services it needs.
Some of the good includes the legislation President Biden managed to get through the Congress — the Inflation Reduction Act and the massive infrastructure bill. For the first time in years America will be able to rebuild its roads and bridges, upgrade the rail system, and prepare for new technology. Communities large and small will benefit from this bill. We have generally overcome the worst of the COVID pandemic even if it is still around. I got COVID in November after having avoided it for nearly three years. Thankfully effective vaccine boosters and the drug Paxlovid ensured it was a mild case.
In more good, theater is coming back in D.C. and around the nation. New plays are opening in New York and exciting productions are here in D.C. at the Shakespeare Theatre Company, Kennedy Center, Studio Theatre, Signature and Theatre J among others. A must see is “Jane Anger” at the Shakespeare Theatre. Michael Urie and Ryan Spahn are brilliant in it.
In the bad category, we are still seeing inflation at a much too high rate even though it is coming down. Gas prices are on their way down but they are still too high and food costs are still rising.
So as we look to the new year I hope when you read this you are healthy, happy, and with friends and loved ones. Life is really about taking care of yourself, family, and friends and reaching out to the community around you to see how you can make life better for others. If you are alone consider joining one of the many social and sports groups flourishing in the community. The D.C. Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs has a great list of some of those groups. If you are able, donating money to your favorite charity is one way to help and there are many in our community who need it; groups like SMYAL, Whitman-Walker Health, and the Wanda Alston Foundation, to name three. Just make sure you check out the group you are giving to is well run, and your money is going to its mission. More than money, many organizations need volunteers. If you have time check out the various opportunities to volunteer in your community. Organizations working to make our lives better; be they political, climate action, healthcare, women’s rights or LGBTQ rights, all need a cadre of committed volunteers to accomplish their goals.
So, as you ring in the New Year, drink a toast to the year gone by, 2022; and another to what we all hope will be a great 2023.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Commentary
Let light and love into our world this holiday season
Mainstreaming of antisemitism is at an unprecedented level
As the holiday season passes us by and we head into the new year, for many it is still the season of celebration. But we know all too well that these are dangerous times — particularly for marginalized communities.
In early November, the FBI alerted New Jersey Jews that they had credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in our state. It was a stunning alert — and half a million New Jersey Jews had to think twice about whether to attend their houses of worship. Later that month, a mass shooter opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs, murdering five people and injuring 25 more. It was yet another violent attack on the LGBTQ+ community.
In the face of such violence and hate, feelings of hopelessness can be inevitable. And yet, we must be resilient and strong in the face of hate because hate can never win.
I wasn’t raised in a Jewish home. But nine years ago, I was proud to work with Bend the Arc: A Jewish Partnership for Justice. The group focuses on mobilizing Jews to advance social issues by speaking out against injustice and inequality. It was there and later working for Educational Alliance — a network of community centers in lower Manhattan — I learned about Jewish values, ultimately leaving an indelible mark on my work to this day.
In 2016, I became the executive director of Garden State Equality, the largest LGBTQ+ education and advocacy organization in New Jersey, with over 150,000 Members. Our work in advocacy, policy work and trainings create safe environments for youth, improve access to affirming healthcare for our community, and ensure our older adults are treated with dignity and respect.
A good leader should talk less and listen more. For years I had heard about the progress in Israel the LGBTQ+ community was making and wanted to learn more. The fact that Israel and New Jersey have roughly the same population was particularly intriguing to me. What could I learn to be a better leader and advocate for my community?
This past June, I had the opportunity to visit Israel for the first time with A Wider Bridge, an LGBTQ+ group that fosters closer ties between the Israeli and American LGBTQ+ communities.
It was a transformative experience both personally and professionally. What I saw there wasn’t the conflict, it wasn’t politics, and it wasn’t religion. It was an LGBTQ+ community taking care of each other. I saw community groups in action, advocating for their equal rights. The government investment in LGBTQ+ issues was also extraordinary. It’s a model for what our work demands here in New Jersey and around the country.
After my visit, I watched in dismay the recent election results in Israel, where far-right extremists have catapulted from the margins of society right to the heart of government. We know all too well here in the U.S. the impact that can have on social progress. The LGBTQ+ community needs our support now more than ever, both in Israel and around the world where extremism is on the march.
In recent months we’ve also seen the mainstreaming of antisemitism to an unprecedented level.
It’s in the streets — the ADL noted over 2,700 incidents of antisemitism reported in 2021 — which was an increase of 34 percent from the previous year. In 2022, those numbers will rise even further.
It’s in our politics — former President Trump openly dines with antisemites and Holocaust deniers.
It’s in our culture — Kanye West’s disgraceful attacks on the Jewish community were broadcast to millions of Americans across alternative networks. The big tech companies did their best to remove the content from their platforms, but it didn’t matter. Countless Americans — many of them young people — were subjected to the vilest hatred from a cultural giant.
There is no avoiding hate in today’s media environment. The mental health impact that it has on our communities is immeasurable. The impact it has on our physical well-being is tragic. The only way to protect our communities is to be seen and heard.
This holiday season, and moving into 2023, I encourage all of us to embrace the Jewish values of solidarity, shared liberation, dignity, equality, resilience, and moral courage as we confront these extremist threats. We must stand in solidarity because the threats facing the LGBTQ+ communities and the Jewish communities intersect. A hateful attack on any community is an attack on us all.
In the face of antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia, islamophobia and all form of intolerance, let us remember the words of Martin Luther King, Jr., “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
Let us light our menorahs and string lights on our trees because together our light will drive out darkness, and together our love will drive out hate.
Christian Fuscarino is the executive director of Garden State Equality.
Opinions
Marriage bill ceremony a full-circle moment after 20 years at the Blade
Enjoy this moment then prepare for the fights that lie ahead
Last week’s White House ceremony in which President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act in front of hundreds of LGBTQ activists from around the country was a historic, surreal, full-circle moment for me after 20 years at the Washington Blade.
It was a moving walk down memory lane making my way across the White House lawn, greeting longtime activists and politicos, many of whom have retired or moved on from LGBTQ activism. It reminded me of my first White House event — President Obama’s 2009 Pride reception and all the unfinished business at that time. What a thrill to be around to witness history as President Biden, who famously leapfrogged his old boss Obama in endorsing marriage equality, sign the bill codifying federal recognition of interracial and same-sex marriages.
When I joined the Blade in December of 2002, marriage equality didn’t exist and almost no one was talking about the possibility. George W. Bush was president and busy trying to ban recognition of our relationships in the Constitution. Fast-forward 20 years and the progress is truly breathtaking — inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity in the federal hate crimes law, repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” the Bostock ruling boosting employment protections, marriage equality in all 50 states, electing the first Black president and first woman vice president, and so much more.
Amid the celebrations last week were reminders of the work ahead.
“When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant in the afternoon, this is still wrong,” said Biden. “We must stop the hate and violence.”
To address the ongoing issue of workplace and other discrimination, we still need Congress to pass the Equality Act, which ended up stranded in the Senate. The measure is surely DOA with Republicans taking control of the House next month.
There are other problems that surfaced last week, ironically on the White House South Lawn just feet away from where Biden was making history. Several mainstream media photographers were overheard using anti-gay slurs at the ceremony. Two Washington Blade contributors who were on — and adjacent to — the risers where video and still photographers were stationed on the White House lawn overheard a stream of slurs and invective directed at guests and performers.
The brazen nerve of these photographers to traffic in anti-gay slurs while covering President Biden’s historic signing of the marriage bill is shocking and repulsive. Their behavior disrespects not just the LGBTQ community and the president, but the hard work by countless advocates over 20 years to arrive at this moment. It should have been a moment of celebration and joy but it was marred by the blatant, overt homophobia of a few bad apples.
Editors at mainstream outlets like the Washington Post and Associated Press should investigate and compel their staffs to take sensitivity training or be fired.
That incident notwithstanding, the ceremony marked an important milestone that so many of us fought for over 20 years, enduring disappointing court rulings and election results and other setbacks to arrive at this moment and witness the president validate our unions joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Harris delivered a powerful speech emphasizing the interconnectivity of the moment. She said the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision is a reminder that “fundamental rights are interconnected, including the right to marry who you love, the right to access contraception, and the right to make decisions about your own body.”
Biden noted Congress passed the Respect for Marriage Act “because of an extreme Supreme Court has stripped away the right important to millions of Americans that existed for half a century.”
Indeed the Dobbs decision brought a renewed sense of urgency to passing the Respect for Marriage Act after Justice Clarence Thomas expressed a desire to revisit the Obergefell ruling in his concurring opinion in Dobbs.
It was a beautiful, sunny day featuring uplifting performances, insightful speeches, and emotional tributes. We should enjoy this moment as we prepare to gather for the holidays. Then we should return in 2023 ready for the battles ahead to protect and expand on our many victories.
Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected].
Opinions
Democrats must begin 2024 congressional campaign today
If we focus early and correctly we can win
If Democrats want to take back the House and keep the Senate in 2024, they must begin the campaign today. Republicans, especially those Trumpers newly elected in the midterm elections, like Santos in New York, must be held accountable for their votes and statements, and voters need help to focus on them. In the way Media Matters (proud to say I was a founding incorporator) does nationally. We should help local Democratic organizations focus on local district seats we can take back. It will be crucial if we want to motivate voters of all ages to come out in 2024 and vote their interests.
The Democratic National Committee and the president need to work with the left wing of the party to have them understand while they support many of their goals, the general election voter is moderate to moderate right. We can see that by looking at recent election results. We must accept were it not for the total insanity of some of the Trump candidates, Democrats would have had a much worse result in the midterm elections. It is clear if a moderate Republican candidate had run for governor of Arizona, or for Senate in Pennsylvania and Georgia, and these are just three examples, those seats would now be in Republican hands. We only need to look at two congressional races in South Texas, one being that of Henry Cuellar (D) who won his seat by 13% after a close primary election where he had to face a run-off against a left-wing candidate. Then in the Texas 15th progressive Michelle Vallejo, eked out a win in the primary, then lost the general election by 9%. If progressive Democrats are smart, they will understand it isn’t just primaries they have to win, but Democrats must be able to win general elections if they hope to make progress on the issues they care about. Again, they must accept the general election voter is moderate to moderate right. If they don’t, Republicans will win and take the nation backwards. The Democratic Party can only hope the Bernie Sanders and AOCs and their followers will accept that.
We must win if we are to continue to fight in Congress to move the nation forward. President Biden has done a great job and progress has been made on issues crucial to the nation. But it’s important to remember that the way our founders set up our government in nearly every case progress is incremental. Remember in 1992 Hillary Clinton fought for universal healthcare and it wasn’t until 2009 that we got any form of national healthcare, even just the beginning with the Affordable Care Act, which only passed the House by one vote.
To continue to make progress on issues like climate change, equality for the LGBTQ community, women’s rights, and civil rights, we better elect Democrats and the only way to do that is by putting up moderate candidates who can relate to the communities in which they are running. One example was the candidate who ran against Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). He lost by only 500 votes in a Republican-leaning district. That is a race we can focus on in 2024 and maybe win. Adam Frisch “campaigned on a largely conservative platform and against what he dubbed Boebert’s “antics” and “angertainment.” The former city council member in the posh town of Aspen hoped to entice disaffected Republicans and build a bipartisan political coalition. He rarely mentioned he was a Democrat on the campaign trail and backed removing Democrat Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House, saying he wanted to lower the partisan temperature in Washington. It was an indirect dig at Boebert that resonated with voters in a highly rural district that, though conservative, have often backed pragmatists.
“We have shown the country that extremist politicians can be defeated, loud voices are not invincible, and shouting will not solve problems,” said Frisch. Yes, in that district a candidate like Frisch needs to be supported because when it comes to being in Congress he will vote for a Democratic speaker and the predominance of the Democratic platform. Democrats must look at this district by district and determine what kind of a candidate can defeat the Republican.
The nation is divided and we must look at the reality of what that means. Just think, a complete moron like Herschel Walker, who can’t even tell you how many kids he has, got more than 1.7 million Republican votes. They voted for him because they believed he would simply rubber stamp the Republican doctrine.
If we focus early and correctly, Democrats can win.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
