Interior decorating trends for 2023
And which schemes are on the way out
See ya next year! I hate hearing it every year yet, here we are. Typically I take some time each year to review the market trends that we have seen in the current year while also looking at possible trends into the new year. Given that we are still in a position of flux here in the DMV market I am deciding to focus on interior design trends that are expected to be seen as we head into 2023. As we head into 2023 and you start to clean out your closet and reorganize your furniture welcoming in some new energy for this year let’s take a look at what trends we are likely to see.
COLOR STORY
Selecting the right paint color can truly set the tone for a room and your commitment to decorating. Most interior forecasters are thinking that a deep dark plum purple color will be the trend seen across homes. We have seen similar colors in past years in the deep moody color palette such as a navy or a deep hunter green so it’s no surprise that this jewel tone is now making its debut in the color palette.
SETTING THE MOOD
We are seeing moody accent lighting as a way to highlight and set the scene for rooms as we head into the new year. I’m not talking about those “good vibes only” neon signs that are simply charming. I am speaking to thoughtfully designed lighting that highlights a niche bar in a living room, under counter lighting in a half bath or illuminating a tray ceiling with accent wallpaper.
STONE ON STONE ON STONE
Similar to the trend of the waterfall kitchen counters and islands we are now seeing a resurgence of the trend of solid backsplashes of the same or similar materials used for the countertops in your kitchen. Not stopping here, however, we are also seeing the trend continue into the bathrooms. Adding a 12” solid surface backsplash to a powder room sink adds a massive level of sophistication.
HOME OFFICES
As we saw during the pandemic, everyone scraped for a desk to throw in their living room for their work from home space. Given that some of the pandemic dust has settled, we are now taking some time to realize the importance of home/work life balance and with a large number of folks still doing some iteration of work from home and office life, that home office is now getting the love it has needed. Gone are the wood paneling library looking offices from our grandparents era, unless that’s what you’re into and in that case – go for it. We are seeing dark and moody colors, large patterned accent wallpaper and streamlined furniture pieces.
TRENDS MAKING AN EXIT IN 2023
We are seeing two major trends make a mass exodus as we head into 2023 and those are (thankfully) all-white bathrooms (can you really keep it that clean forever?) and chevron tile patterns. While we are still seeing this trend carried out on flooring we are not really seeing it used for backsplash patterns and, honestly, good.
Trends come and go – at the end of the day making your home comfortable for you and your family is most important. While these items above are forecasted trends for the new year, always be sure to incorporate what makes you happiest into your home and lifestyle.
Justin Noble is a Realtor with Sotheby’s international Realty licensed in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware for your DMV and Delaware Beach needs. Reach him at 202-503-4243, [email protected] or BurnsandNoble.com.
The dogs that stole Christmas
The tree was in shambles yet there was more: the presents were strewn on the floor
I was chatting with a friend the other day about the Christmas presents she got for her dog, Dot, and where she was hiding them so Dot couldn’t find them until they were wrapped and placed under the tree. We spoke quietly so Dot couldn’t hear us.
During our conversation, I remarked on the items I purchased this year for my six-pack of Miniature Schnauzers: an assortment of festive, red and green bow ties and bandannas, to highlight the rainbow of new collars I had ordered for each pup – red, pink, purple and lime green for the girls and turquoise and orange for the boys.
“Is that it?” she asked. “Let me ask you: How did you like getting clothes for Christmas when you were a kid?” I admitted that socks and underwear were never my favorites, but if you consider a collar as pet jewelry, it sounds like a more elegant gift. Besides, playing with dog toys doesn’t hold much interest at my house and with rescues, there’s usually some residual food aggression, so treats are only distributed when I am there to monitor their consumption.
I hung up the phone feeling like Scrooge, as if Santa Paws wouldn’t be coming down the chimney this year. This was probably a good thing, though, since I had just had the chimney inspected in November and had found that the damper still wouldn’t stay open. Sometimes I can still smell the smoke wafting through my living room from the fireplace fiasco of 2019.
It’s a funny thing about pets. When you talk to them, they often react as if they a) understand what you are saying, b) are interested in the subject matter, and c) want to respond. “Good boy” is always a popular topic, as is “suppertime.” The repeated nudge of a wet nose on my arm means, “tell me a story,” so, for them and for you, I offer you the tale of The Dogs That Stole Christmas.
‘Twas the weekend of Christmas (so it says in the fable) and I’d just gotten up from the settlement table. With documents signed and notarized too, it was time to step out for a nosh and a brew, so I strolled to the neighborhood bar down the street to order some wings and a Glenlivet neat.
While I sipped on my drink and it warmed up my tummy, I looked at the menu for something else yummy. As I pondered which tidbit I should order next, I heard my phone buzz and I noticed a text. “Come back to the house and please hurry,” it stated, yet no more was written about what awaited.
I sprang from my seat, paid the bill and departed, and off to my home on the hillside, I darted. To the east of the river I flew like a flash. I parked and went in, as I heard a loud crash. When I looked all around there appeared such a torrent, like a scene that resembled a search with a warrant.
The tree was in shambles and yet there was more: the presents were opened and strewn on the floor. The branches were broken, the ornaments shattered, the stockings that hung by the chimney were tattered. No elf on a shelf could be found in its place and nor was the wreath I had hung in its space.
I scowled at my dogs and I called them by name to try to determine just who was to blame. “Now Sasha, Fiona and Maxwell and Cory, someone enlighten me. Tell me the story. Out with the truth. I am totally vexed. Did Cammie or Jelly Bean learn how to text?”
“And why would you do this to our lovely house? Were you playing a game? Were you chasing a mouse? Did I leave you too long or did you get bored? Were you hungry or thirsty, or feeling ignored?”
Their innocent faces gave nary a clue, ‘til I noticed some soot at the base of the flue. And there were the prints of a four-legged critter and no sign at all of my hired dog sitter. “Aha,” I exclaimed as I deduced the cause. Why, the reprobate must have been Santa Paws!
They nodded assent as they hung their wee heads, before settling into their crates and their beds. I told them good night with a pat and a hug, then discovered that someone had peed on the rug.
Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukah, and Happy Kwanzaa from my family to yours.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed associate broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate/@properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
A look ahead at 2023 housing market
Inflation, high mortgage rates slow the post-pandemic rush
Without question, the housing market during the latter half of the pandemic was red hot. A combination of extremely low mortgage rates and limited inventory meant that homes were often sold as soon as they were listed. Bidding wars were common. It was not at all unheard of for multiple offers to come in well over asking price. In short, it was a home seller’s dream.
Now, as we head into 2023, the real estate forecast is a bit different. Inflation and increasingly high mortgage rates mean that the market is slower. Understandably, this has left some sellers feeling worried – but there is still reason for optimism and plenty of steps that smart sellers can take to increase their chances of receiving great offers.
A FEW TIPS FOR SELLERS
If you’re thinking of selling your home in 2023, it’s understandable that you may be concerned that you’ve “missed the magic” of 2022, but these tips can help:
- Find a proactive Realtor: As with most situations in which you’re seeking to sell, marketing is important. Finding a Realtor who will be active and involved in promoting the sale of your home and communicating frequently will be essential. You may even want to consider getting in touch with a Realtor a few months before selling, in order to plan ahead for how best to promote your home and reach the most potential buyers. A proactive Realtor will know the market in your particular community and have first-hand knowledge of what you can do to make your home truly stand out in your area.
- Set the stage: Staging is always important, but in a slower market, this is particularly true. To increase the chances of getting an optimal offer, show your home in optimal condition. Often, sellers worry that staging means spending too much extra money, but this isn’t necessarily true. In fact, more often than not, sellers profit from higher offers than they might otherwise have received, absent the staging. Staging doesn’t have to be complicated, either – well-placed furniture, tasteful decor, and clean, well-lit rooms – these are small things that can go a long way toward increasing your chances of a good offer.
- Consider your curb appeal: Considering curb appeal goes hand-in-hand with staging. It’s important to showcase your home’s interior – but first, you have to get potential buyers in the door. This means that you want to ensure that your home is presentable and appealing from the exterior as well. Again, this doesn’t mean spending an excessive amount of money – it simply means taking care to ensure that your lawn is well-kept, that your trees and shrubs are trimmed, and that the exterior of your home is well-cared for.
- Be willing to negotiate: The simple truth of the matter is that we are no longer in a market where sellers could list their home and sell it in a day without having to do much if any, negotiation on price or other conditions. In the 2023 market, it will be important to show a willing and open attitude to consider repair requests, have flexible showing schedules, reasonable sales timelines, and to negotiate (within reason) on the sales price. Again this is where the true value of an experienced Realtor/negotiator comes in. Those sellers who are willing to be open, flexible, and reasonable will greatly increase their chances of a faster sale.
These are only a few tips of many. As a seller, you know your home best. Highlight its best attributes. Consider your community, and what potential buyers might be looking for. And most importantly, find an agent who can work with you to help you reach your goals. At www.GayRealEstate.com, we’re here to help.
At www.GayRealEstate.com We’re Here for You
Regardless of whether you’re buying or selling a home in 2023, one thing is true – to achieve your real estate goals, you’ll need the assistance of an experienced real estate agent who can guide you through the process with the expert assistance you need. This can make all the difference between a smooth real estate experience and a stressful one, and at www.GayRealEstate.com, we believe you deserve only the best. That’s why we’re passionate about our mission of connecting LGBTQ home buyers and sellers across the country with talented, full-time professional LGBTQ+ friendly agents who know, stand behind, fully support and love their communities. If you’re ready to take the first step toward reaching your real estate goals, there’s no day like today to get started. Get in touch with us soon and let us know how we can help.
Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates, Inc. Reach him at 303-378-5526 or [email protected].
There is still a housing shortage but you may be able to get a deal
Multiple offers still happening in some places
During the pandemic we heard a lot about the supply issue and the high demand for housing. Lately the focus has been on higher interest rates and homes sitting on the market longer than they were.
However, I did an open house in Ellicott City this past weekend and the home had two very busy open houses and got six offers by the end of the weekend. One woman who came through said a house in that neighborhood got 15 offers a few weeks prior to this weekend. Buyers are still trying to buy, and there really is just not enough inventory for the demand, which is going to get worse once the rates start to come back down and even more buyers decide to hit the market.
I usually tell my buyers that winter is one of the best times of the year for them to make a move. Now, maybe it’s still hard for families in Howard County to buy that dream house, but that’s also a specific section of the market. If you are interested in a condo in the city, I have been showing another client of mine a few condos that have been sitting on the market and I believe we could get the sellers to offer closing cost assistance.
• Closing cost assistance might be something you can ask for.
• Down payment assistance is available from D.C., Montgomery County, Northern Virginia, and PG County
• Some banks have special programs for first responders, maybe even up to $10,000
• Winter is in some cases the best time to be a home buyer.
The big takeaway here is that if you are in the market for a condo in the city, you just might be able to give yourself a wonderful holiday gift and get a sweet deal or some closing costs assistance. The other thing to be aware of is that many of the jurisdictions in the D.C. area have some sort of down payment assistance programs. If you would like to learn more about your option, reach out to your trusted Realtor today. If you don’t know one, call me!
