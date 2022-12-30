Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
New Year’s Eve parties and more
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
LGBTQ+ Pre-New Years Celebration
Friday, December 30
7-9 p.m.
Federico Ristorante Italiano
519 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Eventbrite | Facebook
Join Go Gay DC for a night out with the community at Federico.
Disco Divas with Desi Minaj
Friday, December 30
Doors 7:30 p.m. ($5 cover before 10 p.m./$8 after 10 p.m.) 21+
The Lodge
21614 National Pike
Boonsboro, Md.
Facebook
If you are out in Maryland, its a great time to party with your favorite queens at the Lodge.
Ring In the New Year
Saturday, December 31
All Day
Nellie’s Sports Bar
900 U Street, N.W.
Website
Get started early at Nellie’s for an all day NYE party.
New Year’s Eve Party at Kiki
Saturday, December 31
8 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
21+
Facebook
Ring in the new year with a champagne toast at midnight at Kiki.
A New Year in Studio 54!
Saturday, December 31
Doors 8 p.m. (Cover $9 before 10 /$15 after 10 p.m.) 21+
The Lodge
21614 National Pike
Boonsboro, Md.
Facebook
Celebrate with a night of divas, decadence and dancing at the Lodge.
New Year’s Eve at Shaw’s Tavern
Saturday, December 31
9 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$100
Facebook | Tickets
Tickets include an open bar until 1 a.m., a DJ until 2 p.m., a buffet of hors d’oeuvres, a champagne toast at midnight, a 12:30 a.m. breakfast buffet, as well as hats and noisemakers for all.
Candela NYE fiesta
Saturday, December 31
9 p.m.
Uproar Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
21+/ No Cover
Facebook
Catch a performance by Gigi and Mayline and ring in the new year at Uproar.
Red Bear NYE Ball!
Saturday, December 31
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
$25 [SOLD OUT]
Facebook | Eventbrite
While this fabulous event is sold out already, hopefully you already got your tickets and I’ll see you there.
Brand New Day VI
Saturday, December 31-Monday, January 2
Doors 9 p.m.
Flash
645 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$40-$70
Facebook | Tickets
Party all night, all day and all night again (and catch the best DJs in the area and beyond) at an epic event at Flash.
New Year’s Day Jazz Brunch
Sunday, January 1
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S.
Arlington, Va.
Facebook | Reservations
Recuperate with some good food and good fun at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington.
Out & About
A sampling of D.C.’s LGBTQ-affirming holiday services
Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa celebrations planned
The holiday season is upon us once again and if you’re looking for LGBTQ-affirming religious services, D.C. offers something for everyone. This list is not meant to be all-inclusive, as many churches and synagogues in the area are affirming.
Hanukkah
Shabbat services with Bet Mishpachah will be held Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. There will be a Chanuka candle lighting so bring your own Menorah and candles to light before services start. And if you’re looking for something to do on Christmas Day, Bet Mish is attending a showing of “The Whale” at E Street Cinema at 2:35 p.m.
Ohr Kodesh Congregation (8300 Meadowbrook Lane) will host “Let’s Gelt Lit” on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. at B’nai Israel. This retro Hanukkah party is for 8th to 12th graders who want to enjoy some dancing, music, gelt, candle lighting, games, and prizes. For more information, visit www.ohrkodesh.org.
Christmas Eve
Augustana Lutheran Church (2100 New Hampshire Ave., N.W.) will host “Lessons and Carols with Holy Communion” at 10 p.m. For more details, visit www.augustanadc.org.
Lutheran Church of the Reformation (212 E. Capitol Street, N.E.) will host “Carols and Candlelight” at 10 p.m. The service is preceded by a Chorale Prelude at 9:30. For more details, visit reformationdc.org/christmas.
Metropolitan Community Church of Washington D.C. (474 Ridge St., N.W.) will host a hybrid Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. For more details, visit mccdc.com.
Dumbarton United Methodist Church (3133 Dumbarton St., N.W.) will host a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. There will be singing from the new children and youth chime choir and lessons and carols. For more information, visit dumbartonumc.org.
National City Christian Church (5 Thomas Circle, N.W.) will host a Christmas Eve worship at 7 p.m. For more details, visit nationalcitycc.org.
Christ Church on Capitol Hill (620 G St., S.E.) will host Christmas Eve services at 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. For more details, visit washingtonparish.org.
Saint John’s Episcopal Church (340 O St., N.W.) will host a pageant service at 4:30 p.m. and another service at 8 p.m. with a choral prelude. Both services will end with “Silent Night” sung by candlelight. For more details, visit stjohnsgeorgetown.org.
Washington National Cathedral (3101 Wisconsin Ave., N.W.) will host a webcast of “Christmas Eve Holy Eucharist” at 10 p.m. There will be readings from holy scripture, hymns, seasonal choral and instrumental music and preaching by Cathedral Dean Randolph Marshall Hollerith. For more details, visit cathedral.org.
Christmas Day
Seekers Church (276 Carroll St., N.W.) will host a hybrid Christmas service at 9:30 a.m. For more details, visit www.seekerschurch.org.
Washington National Cathedral (3101 Wisconsin Ave., N.W.) will host “Christmas Day Eucharist” at 11:15 a.m. There will be readings from holy scripture, favorite hymns, seasonal choral and instrumental music and preaching by Provost Jan Naylor Cope. Incense will be used. For more details, visit cathedral.org.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church (301 A St., S.E.) will have “Christmas Day Eucharist” at 10 a.m. For more details, visit stmarks.net.
St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church (1830 Connecticut Ave., N.W.) will host “Christmas Day Holy Eucharist” at 10:30 a.m. in person and online. For more details, visit stmargaretsdc.org.
Kwanzaa
Covenant Baptist United Church of Christ (3845 South Capitol St., S.W.) will host a Kwanzaa service on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. The service will feature reflections by seven members of Covenant on the principles of Kwanzaa. For more details, visit cbuccdc.org.
Captivating Events by Chi will host “Kwanzaa & Kulture Unity Brunch” on Monday, Dec. 26 at 3 p.m. This family event is a gathering to celebrate African heritage. There will be food and drinks, games and prizes to win. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Art of Noize will host “Habari Gani! Kwanzaa Fundraiser” on Friday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. There will be local poets, artists and creatives who will explore the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Proceeds will go to the Ora Lee Smith Cancer Research Foundation, and local artists and creatives in the DMV. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: December 23-29
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, December 23
Center Aging Monthly Lunch and Yoga will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. Lunch will be held in the climate-controlled atrium at the Reeves Center. To RSVP for this event, visit the DC Center’s website.
Women in their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. on Zoom. It’s a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For more information, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, December 24
Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 a.m. in-person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community and also on Zoom. This is a peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black lesbian. For more information, email to [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Brunch” at 10 a.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Sunday, December 25
The DC Center for the LGBT Community will host “Christmas Day Zoom Hangout” at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This event is for anyone who would like to hang out with folks on the holiday to chat and share. For more information, email Adam at [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, December 26
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. This event will be hosted by Logan Stone and will feature a rotating cast of local DMV performers. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, December 27
Queer Book Club will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This club meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month to discuss queer books by queer authors. For information, email [email protected].
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether bigender, agender, genderfluid, or not 100% cis. For more information, visit www.genderqueerdc.org or check Genderqueer DC out on Facebook.
Wednesday, December 28
Asexual and Aromantic Group will meet at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. For more information, email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “Drag Bingo” at 8 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. Guests are encouraged to bring about $20 in dollar bills to give to the performers. The bingo winners get a chance to win a fabulous assortment of prizes. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, December 29
“Wasted & Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. The event will be hosted by Nelly Nellz and there will be music by DJ Ro. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
“Adams Morgan Comedy Night (Stand-Up Comedy Show)” will be at 8 p.m. at Town Tavern DC. Guests will get to see the best comics in the DMV, comics from The Tonight Show, Conan, The Late Show, and comics who have specials on Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix, Dry Bar among others. Tickets are limited at a donate-what-you-want price and can be accessed on Eventbrite.
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Holiday parties and more in the days to come
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Not Another Drag Show
Monday, December 19
8 p.m.
DIK Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
Not Another Drag Show is a fun, relaxed evening of drag at Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar (second floor) tonight.
Monday Night Showtunes: HoliSLAY Special
Monday, December 19
8 p.m. / performances at 10:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Citrine and Millie Meringue host a holiday edition of Monday Night Showtunes at JR.’s Bar.
Christmas Week Bingo with Kristina Kelly
Tuesday, December 20
7:30 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook | Reservations
Kristina Kelly hosts Christmas Bingo at Shaw’s Tavern on Tuesday. Be sure to reserve your spot!
Trivia Night at Freddie’s
Tuesday, December 20
7-8:30 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar and Grill
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
Compete for prizes and have a taco at Freddie’s Beach Bar and Grill on Tuesday.
DC Gaymers: Magic the Gathering
Wednesday, December 21
7-10 p.m.
Red Derby
3719 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
The DC Gaymers host playtime of Magic the Gathering at Red Derby on Wednesday.
Glam Rock Karaoke with Killer Queen Christine
Wednesday, December 21
9 p.m.
The Runway DC
3523 12th Street, N.E.
Facebook
Killer Queen Christine hosts a night of Glam Rock Karaoke at The Runway DC on Wednesday.
Naughty or Nice: Holiday Xtravaganza
Thursday, December 22
10 p.m.
Privilege DC Nightclub
1115 U Street, N.W.
$20
Facebook
Impulse Group, the Capital Ballroom Council and Us Helping Us have a Naughty or Nice party at Privilege DC on Thursday complete with an ugly sweater contest.
LGBTQ+ Happy Hour
Friday, December 23
7-9 p.m.
Amuse at Le Meridien
1121 19th Street N
Arlington, Va.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Meet up with members of the community in Arlington for a relaxed happy hour at Le Meridien on Friday.
¡COQUITO!
Friday, December 23
10 p.m.
As You Are DC
500 8th Street, S.E.
Facebook
Rico Pico and Ricky Rose host ¡COQUITO! at As You Are on Friday. Come party with your favorite kings and queens.
Candala Xmas Latin Fiesta
Saturday, December 24
9 p.m.
Uproar Lounge and Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
Party for Christmas at Uproar Lounge and Restaurant at Candela Xmas on Saturday.
PHOTOS: LGBTQ New Year’s Eve parties
Transgender woman elected to Delhi City Council
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies at 95
Barbara Walters dies at 93
10 LGBTQ events this week
