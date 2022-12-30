10 LGBTQ events this week

The holiday season is upon us once again and if you’re looking for LGBTQ-affirming religious services, D.C. offers something for everyone. This list is not meant to be all-inclusive, as many churches and synagogues in the area are affirming.

Hanukkah

Shabbat services with Bet Mishpachah will be held Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. There will be a Chanuka candle lighting so bring your own Menorah and candles to light before services start. And if you’re looking for something to do on Christmas Day, Bet Mish is attending a showing of “The Whale” at E Street Cinema at 2:35 p.m.

Ohr Kodesh Congregation (8300 Meadowbrook Lane) will host “Let’s Gelt Lit” on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. at B’nai Israel. This retro Hanukkah party is for 8th to 12th graders who want to enjoy some dancing, music, gelt, candle lighting, games, and prizes. For more information, visit www.ohrkodesh.org.

Christmas Eve

Augustana Lutheran Church (2100 New Hampshire Ave., N.W.) will host “Lessons and Carols with Holy Communion” at 10 p.m. For more details, visit www.augustanadc.org.

Lutheran Church of the Reformation (212 E. Capitol Street, N.E.) will host “Carols and Candlelight” at 10 p.m. The service is preceded by a Chorale Prelude at 9:30. For more details, visit reformationdc.org/christmas.

Metropolitan Community Church of Washington D.C. (474 Ridge St., N.W.) will host a hybrid Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. For more details, visit mccdc.com.

Dumbarton United Methodist Church (3133 Dumbarton St., N.W.) will host a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. There will be singing from the new children and youth chime choir and lessons and carols. For more information, visit dumbartonumc.org.

National City Christian Church (​​5 Thomas Circle, N.W.) will host a Christmas Eve worship at 7 p.m. For more details, visit nationalcitycc.org.

Christ Church on Capitol Hill (620 G St., S.E.) will host Christmas Eve services at 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. For more details, visit washingtonparish.org.

Saint John’s Episcopal Church (340 O St., N.W.) will host a pageant service at 4:30 p.m. and another service at 8 p.m. with a choral prelude. Both services will end with “Silent Night” sung by candlelight. For more details, visit stjohnsgeorgetown.org.

Washington National Cathedral (3101 Wisconsin Ave., N.W.) will host a webcast of “Christmas Eve Holy Eucharist” at 10 p.m. There will be readings from holy scripture, hymns, seasonal choral and instrumental music and preaching by Cathedral Dean Randolph Marshall Hollerith. For more details, visit cathedral.org.

Christmas Day

Seekers Church (276 Carroll St., N.W.) will host a hybrid Christmas service at 9:30 a.m. For more details, visit www.seekerschurch.org.

Washington National Cathedral (3101 Wisconsin Ave., N.W.) will host “Christmas Day Eucharist” at 11:15 a.m. There will be readings from holy scripture, favorite hymns, seasonal choral and instrumental music and preaching by Provost Jan Naylor Cope. Incense will be used. For more details, visit cathedral.org.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church (301 A St., S.E.) will have “Christmas Day Eucharist” at 10 a.m. For more details, visit stmarks.net.

St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church (1830 Connecticut Ave., N.W.) will host “Christmas Day Holy Eucharist” at 10:30 a.m. in person and online. For more details, visit stmargaretsdc.org.

Kwanzaa

Covenant Baptist United Church of Christ (3845 South Capitol St., S.W.) will host a Kwanzaa service on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. The service will feature reflections by seven members of Covenant on the principles of Kwanzaa. For more details, visit cbuccdc.org.

Captivating Events by Chi will host “Kwanzaa & Kulture Unity Brunch” on Monday, Dec. 26 at 3 p.m. This family event is a gathering to celebrate African heritage. There will be food and drinks, games and prizes to win. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Art of Noize will host “Habari Gani! Kwanzaa Fundraiser” on Friday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. There will be local poets, artists and creatives who will explore the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Proceeds will go to the Ora Lee Smith Cancer Research Foundation, and local artists and creatives in the DMV. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.