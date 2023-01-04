District of Columbia
Longtime nightlife advocates opening new D.C. gay bar
Little Gay Pub set to debut near Logan Circle
Three longtime employees and managers of D.C. bars and restaurants, including two popular local gay bars, have announced plans to open a gay bar of their own called the Little Gay Pub on the first floor of a residential building two blocks from Logan Circle.
The new bar, which includes a large outdoor patio that could seat as many as 70 people, is located at 1100 P St., N.W.
Its owners are business partners Dito Sevilla, longtime bartender and bar manager at Dito’s Bar located inside Floriana Restaurant on 17th Street near Dupont Circle; Dusty Martinez, former general manager at the nearby gay bar Trade; and Benjamin Gander, former general manager of the other nearby gay bar Number 9.
“Little Gay Pub aims to fill the needs of the LGBTQ community by offering a new and upscale drinking and snacking venue,” a statement released by the three owners says.
The long, narrow first floor space where the bar will be located is currently being renovated with plans for “comfortable customized leather seats,” an elegant marble top bar, artwork on the walls, and a lounge area and seating for a “delicious selection of crisps, snacks, and warm munchies ideally suited to accompany the cocktail or beverage of your choice,” according to the statement released by the owners.
Sevilla said the three were hopeful that the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Board would approve their application for a needed liquor license in time for them to open the new bar in early March.
But under rules and procedures for obtaining a D.C. liquor license, the approval process could be delayed by a month or two more if residents in an “abutting” building or the Advisory Neighborhood Commission with jurisdiction over the Logan Circle area file a protest to block the license and a negotiated “settlement agreement” cannot be reached with the ANC.
Brant Miller, a newly elected member of ANC 2F whose district includes the building in which Little Gay Pub plans to operate, told the Washington Blade he and his fellow ANC 2F commissioners support the opening of the new bar and were confident that a settlement agreement can be reached to enable the bar to open soon.
Miller said the ANC might follow a longstanding ANC policy of filing an initial protest of the license application to give the ANC legal standing to negotiate a settlement agreement. Settlement agreements usually include some restrictions on the operating hours of bars located in residential areas.
In other license application cases, ANCs have withdrawn their protest after a settlement agreement is reached. If such an agreement is reached quickly between ANC 2F and Little Gay Pub, the new establishment could open by March assuming no one else files a protest.
“As far as I know, there is no opposition,” Miller told the Blade. “I haven’t heard anything from the community where they’re opposed to this operating as a business as it has in the past,” said Miller, who noted that bars and restaurants have operated in the building in the recent past.
“And we’re definitely super excited about another LGBT business in the ANC,” Miller said. “And I’m in particular very excited about having one in my district.”
Sevilla said he and his partners have received positive comments from nearby residents who have observed the construction taking place to renovate the inside space. On Monday, workers repainted the outside walls of the first-floor part of the building where Little Gay Pub will operate, sprucing up the building’s appearance.
Sevilla said the new bar will welcome everyone in the LGBTQ community, including allies.
“I think it is a place for everyone in the gay community, everyone who is a gay ally, everyone who supports us in any way can come in for a good drink,” he said. “There are absolutely no restrictions on anyone coming in.”
Martinez said there are sometimes long lines to get into the two nearby gay bars Trade and Number 9, which he said confirms his belief that there are more than enough LGBTQ customers to sustain three gay bars within a three-block area when Little Gay Pub opens its doors.
Little Gay Pub would become the 15th LGBTQ bar to operate in D.C. in addition to another gay bar, Freddie’s Beach Bar, operating in Arlington, Va.
D.C. trans group suspends operation of LGBTQ crime victim housing facility
Says court officials failed to provide promised number of residents
The D.C.-based LGBTQ organization Empowering the Transgender Community, known as ETC, was forced to suspend its operation of a temporary emergency housing facility for LGBTQ victims of violent crime because the D.C. Superior Court did not provide enough tenants to financially sustain the facility, according to ETC founder and executive director Earline Budd.
Budd and Benita Nero, ETC’s director of programs, told the Washington Blade an official in charge of the Superior Court’s Crime Victims Compensation Program informed ETC in March of 2022 that she expected the court program to provide tenants needing emergency housing to fill the ETC facility to its capacity of 26 individuals or families.
“That never happened,” Nero said. She and Budd said the overhead expenses for renting the small apartment building and hiring staff to oversee its 14 apartments and a capacity of accommodating about 26 to 28 people caused ETC to go into debt because the reimbursement they received from the court for far fewer people than initially promised did not cover the expenses.
“We have had to suspend the program during the last four weeks because we couldn’t keep having staff work and not get paid and not being able to pay the landlord,” Budd said.
“We weren’t even getting 15 people a month,” Nero said. “Fifteen a month would have kept the doors open. They were giving us three people, six people” per month, she said, during most of the time the facility was operating from May through November.
Nero said on a few occasions, the court sent over families with five or six children but provided insufficient reimbursement for the cost of feeding the children and their adult parent, further adding to the debt ETC incurred under the program. The court also was sometimes a month or two late in making its payments for ETC’s housing services, according to Nero.
A description of the crime victims housing program on the Superior Court website in March 2022 said the program establishes arrangements with housing providers for crime victims who could be subjected to danger if they remain in the residence where they had been living at the time they became victims, usually of a crime of violence.
Many of the individuals admitted to the program are victims of domestic violence and need emergency housing, Budd said. She said some of the victims may also be victims of a hate crime.
Budd said ETC was hopeful that it could reopen the emergency housing facility under a revised memorandum of understanding with the Superior Court.
Douglas Buchanan, a spokesperson for the D.C. Superior Court, declined a request by the Blade for an official comment by the court system in response to the concerns raised by Budd and Nero that the court did not fulfill its original commitment to provide a larger number of residents for the ETC housing facility.
Patricia Hawkins, vice chair of the ETC Board of Directors, told the Blade a key factor that caused fewer people than initially promised to be sent to the ETC housing facility was a decision by court officials to reverse an earlier decision to stop sending crime victims needing emergency housing to local hotels. Hawkins said court officials informed ETC in early 2022 that they were discontinuing the hotel option for crime victims and expected to send far larger numbers of crime victim residents to the ETC facility.
Budd and Nero said staffing problems at ETC surfaced from what they say was a severe financial shortfall brought about when the court program did not provide sufficient tenants to pull in funds needed to keep up with the overhead expenses of renting the apartment building and paying the staff.
“I have the data to prove it,” said Nero, referring to the number of people the court program sent in as emergency tenants during the six months or so that the facility was open. “And I felt like if you open an entity, that means you needed it,” she said. “So, evidently you didn’t need it because we weren’t sent enough people to stay open. So, why would you approve an entity to open if you didn’t have the people to support it?”
Budd said an official with the D.C. Department of Human Services (DHS) has reached out to ETC about the possibility of using the ETC apartment building as a low barrier homeless shelter. She said the facility would not likely be able to be used as both a homeless shelter and a housing facility for the courts at the same time, requiring ETC to decide which of the two programs to pursue.
According to Nero, the financial shortfall caused by overhead costs far exceeding the reimbursement funds ETC received from the Superior Court’s Crime Victims Compensation Program resulted in a debt, including back rent, of close to $80,000. This has prompted Budd to launch a GoFundMe fundraising site seeking financial support from the community.
Zachary Parker sworn in as new D.C. Council member
Restores out representation, vows to advocate for ‘overlooked’ communities
Former D.C. school board member Zachary Parker was sworn in on Monday as the first openly gay member of the D.C. Council since 2015 at an inaugural ceremony in which other elected officials, including D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and six other Council members, were also sworn in.
Parker, a Democrat, won election in November to the Ward 5 Council seat by a wide margin after winning a hotly contested Democratic primary for the Ward 5 seat in June.
“I stand here today knowing what I can give toward my neighbors and District residents is directly related to what I am willing to risk,” Parker said in his inaugural speech at D.C.’s Walter Washington Convention Center where the inaugural ceremony was held.
“By one of the widest margins seen in this election cycle, Ward 5 neighbors elected an educator born on the south side of Chicago with a simple based vision that all District residents deserve good and accountable government,” he said in referring to his role as a teacher before running for public office.
“That means we must serve as responsible stewards of the District’s resources examining how we spend taxpayer money while also making sure we extend support to those in greatest need,” Parker said in is speech. “It also means making government more accessible and accountable to you, the people,” he said.
“What’s more, for the first time since 2015, there will be an out gay on the Council,” Parker continued. “And for the first time ever, that Council member will be black,” he said.
“With this honor comes the responsibility to address the ridiculously high rates of queer youth homelessness, fight to protect federal protections that are under assault by officials just down the street, and ensure that we’re investing in the people and organizations that are fighting every day for our LGBTQIA plus neighbors,” Parker told the gathering to loud applause.
Also taking the oath of office at the ceremony were D.C.’s newly elected Attorney General Brian Schwalb and newly elected Ward 3 Council member Matthew Frumin, both Democrats.
The others, in addition to Mayor Bowser, who was sworn in to her third term in office, included incumbent Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large) and incumbent Council members Anita Bonds (D-At-Large), Kenyan McDuffie (I-At-Large), Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1), and Charles Allen (D-Ward 6).
Transcript of inaugural address:
Zachary Parker
Ward 5 D.C. Council member
Inaugural Address
Walter Washington D.C. Convention Center
Jan. 2, 2023
[His address immediately followed his swearing in by a D.C. Court of Appeals judge]
Thank you all for your patients. And good morning, D.C. I want to first start by extending congratulations to our mayor, Muriel Bowser, on an historic swing again that has yet to come. And Chairman Mendelson and Council members Bonds, McDuffie, Nadeau, and Allen on your re-election.
I also want to give a special congratulation to the other freshman, Council member Matt
Frumin. It will be great to have another education advocate. I for one, first and foremost, will always be an educator.
It’s always an honor to share the stage with our warrior on the Hill, Congresswoman Norton. Congratulations to you as well as to our newly minted Attorney General Brian Schwalb. Thanks to the judges who have joined us to officiate today’s swearing-in ceremony, particularly Chief Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby. And thanks to my family and friends who traveled near and far to be here today.
And every member of Team Zachary. You know who you are. Your unwavering commitment and support mean the world to me.
When I was here four years ago giving remarks after being sworn-in to the State Board of Education I referenced the classic line from Charles Dickins’ A Tale of Two Cities. “It is the best of times. It is the worst of times.”
And I have referenced that line to describe the disparities that exist within D.C. and within our schools. Where for many, it is the best of times. They are flushed with resources. But for many more, it is the worst of times. And people are holding on for dear life.
And I stand here knowing that despite the disparities that persist, Washington, D.C. is the greatest city in the world and one day will become the 51st state in the United States. So, speaking with that tradition I started in my tenure four years ago, today I want to call on another literary work. This time by the brilliant James Baldwin – The Fire Next Time.
One can give nothing with whatever without giving oneself. That is to say risking oneself, Baldwin writes. He said, If one cannot risk oneself then one is simply incapable of giving.
I stand here today knowing that what I can give toward my neighbors and District residents is directly related to what I am willing to risk. Neighbors have cast their votes, their sacred votes for me to risk standing alone for those things that are right and what’s good for the greater good. Our neighbors have cast their votes for me to take a risk and taking on the darts and arrows that are a common place in this business to fight for their interests.
And you know, and I agree, that we cannot mistake absolutism for principles or continue to put profit over people or bastardize words like equity while upholding systems that disadvantage black folks and brown folks and poor folks.
Baldwin also teaches us that change is renewal and that nothing is constant. I’m humbled that my election represents needed change in Ward 5 and on the D.C. Council as the District emerges from a global pandemic. By one of the widest margins seen in this election cycle, Ward 5 neighbors elected an educator born on the south side of Chicago with a simple based vision that all District residents deserve good and accountable government.
That means we must serve as responsible stewards of the District’s resources examining how we spend taxpayer money while also making sure we extend support to those in greatest need. It also means making government more accessible and accountable to you, the people.
What’s more, for the first time since 2015, there will be an out gay on the Council. And for the first time ever, that Council member will be black. With this honor comes the responsibility to address the ridiculously high rates of queer youth homelessness, fight to protect federal protections that are under assault by officials just down the street, and ensure that we’re investing in the people and organizations that are fighting every day for our LGBTQIA plus neighbors.
So today – and I’m wrapping – if you are feeling the same calling for renewal in the District that I do, where all our neighbors have a shared quality of life and can live in safe and healthy communities and where natives and residents who have long lived in the District can benefit from this city’s prosperity. If you feel the same responsibility that I do to give voice to communities that are often overlooked and to prioritize getting things done versus political points, then I invite you to join me on this journey.
For when times change, so must we. And the time has found us to chart a new path for the District’s renewal. Thank you again Ward 5. It is the honor of my life to represent this community that I love. Thank you.
[loud applause]
Racine leads attorneys general challenge of Fla. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed statute earlier this year
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced that he is leading a coalition of 18 other states’ attorneys general opposing Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.
Racine, alongside New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington, filed an amicus curiae brief last week in the U.S. District Court for the Northern Division of Florida.
The brief makes two main points:
- Florida’s law is unconstitutional. Although Florida claims the act is intended to protect children and preserve parental choice, the attorneys general have curricula in place that allow for age-appropriate discussion of LGBTQ+ issues while respecting parental views on the topic.
- The law is causing significant harms to students, parents, teachers, and other states. Non-inclusive educational environments have severe negative health impacts on LGBTQ+ students, resulting in increased rates of mental health disorders and suicide attempts. These harms extend to youth not just in Florida, but throughout the country.
“My office has a strong track record of fighting for LGBTQ+ rights in the District and across the country to make sure that everyone can simply be who they are and love who they love,” said Racine in a press release. “Florida’s law offers no benefit to anyone and in fact puts children and families in harm’s way. We will continue to use all of our authority to help strike down this law and any other hateful, discriminatory policies that threaten people’s fundamental freedoms.”
The attorneys general also contend that the “Don’t Say Gay” law is causing, by example, significant harm to students, parents and teachers in other states.
This brief challenges the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which outlaws “classroom instruction” on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade entirely.
The law also requires that the state education agency write new classroom instructions for standards that must be followed by grades 4-12. But the law does not define many of its key terms, like “classroom instruction,” so Florida teachers are already censoring themselves out of fear of the law. Indeed, the law allows a parent to bring a civil claim against a school district to enforce its vague prohibitions.
