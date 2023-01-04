Longtime nightlife advocates opening new D.C. gay bar

Former D.C. school board member Zachary Parker was sworn in on Monday as the first openly gay member of the D.C. Council since 2015 at an inaugural ceremony in which other elected officials, including D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and six other Council members, were also sworn in.

Parker, a Democrat, won election in November to the Ward 5 Council seat by a wide margin after winning a hotly contested Democratic primary for the Ward 5 seat in June.

“I stand here today knowing what I can give toward my neighbors and District residents is directly related to what I am willing to risk,” Parker said in his inaugural speech at D.C.’s Walter Washington Convention Center where the inaugural ceremony was held.

“By one of the widest margins seen in this election cycle, Ward 5 neighbors elected an educator born on the south side of Chicago with a simple based vision that all District residents deserve good and accountable government,” he said in referring to his role as a teacher before running for public office.

“That means we must serve as responsible stewards of the District’s resources examining how we spend taxpayer money while also making sure we extend support to those in greatest need,” Parker said in is speech. “It also means making government more accessible and accountable to you, the people,” he said.

“What’s more, for the first time since 2015, there will be an out gay on the Council,” Parker continued. “And for the first time ever, that Council member will be black,” he said.

“With this honor comes the responsibility to address the ridiculously high rates of queer youth homelessness, fight to protect federal protections that are under assault by officials just down the street, and ensure that we’re investing in the people and organizations that are fighting every day for our LGBTQIA plus neighbors,” Parker told the gathering to loud applause.

Also taking the oath of office at the ceremony were D.C.’s newly elected Attorney General Brian Schwalb and newly elected Ward 3 Council member Matthew Frumin, both Democrats.

The others, in addition to Mayor Bowser, who was sworn in to her third term in office, included incumbent Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large) and incumbent Council members Anita Bonds (D-At-Large), Kenyan McDuffie (I-At-Large), Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1), and Charles Allen (D-Ward 6).

Transcript of inaugural address:

Zachary Parker

Ward 5 D.C. Council member

Inaugural Address

Walter Washington D.C. Convention Center

Jan. 2, 2023

[His address immediately followed his swearing in by a D.C. Court of Appeals judge]

Thank you all for your patients. And good morning, D.C. I want to first start by extending congratulations to our mayor, Muriel Bowser, on an historic swing again that has yet to come. And Chairman Mendelson and Council members Bonds, McDuffie, Nadeau, and Allen on your re-election.

I also want to give a special congratulation to the other freshman, Council member Matt

Frumin. It will be great to have another education advocate. I for one, first and foremost, will always be an educator.

It’s always an honor to share the stage with our warrior on the Hill, Congresswoman Norton. Congratulations to you as well as to our newly minted Attorney General Brian Schwalb. Thanks to the judges who have joined us to officiate today’s swearing-in ceremony, particularly Chief Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby. And thanks to my family and friends who traveled near and far to be here today.

And every member of Team Zachary. You know who you are. Your unwavering commitment and support mean the world to me.

When I was here four years ago giving remarks after being sworn-in to the State Board of Education I referenced the classic line from Charles Dickins’ A Tale of Two Cities. “It is the best of times. It is the worst of times.”

And I have referenced that line to describe the disparities that exist within D.C. and within our schools. Where for many, it is the best of times. They are flushed with resources. But for many more, it is the worst of times. And people are holding on for dear life.

And I stand here knowing that despite the disparities that persist, Washington, D.C. is the greatest city in the world and one day will become the 51st state in the United States. So, speaking with that tradition I started in my tenure four years ago, today I want to call on another literary work. This time by the brilliant James Baldwin – The Fire Next Time.

One can give nothing with whatever without giving oneself. That is to say risking oneself, Baldwin writes. He said, If one cannot risk oneself then one is simply incapable of giving.

I stand here today knowing that what I can give toward my neighbors and District residents is directly related to what I am willing to risk. Neighbors have cast their votes, their sacred votes for me to risk standing alone for those things that are right and what’s good for the greater good. Our neighbors have cast their votes for me to take a risk and taking on the darts and arrows that are a common place in this business to fight for their interests.

And you know, and I agree, that we cannot mistake absolutism for principles or continue to put profit over people or bastardize words like equity while upholding systems that disadvantage black folks and brown folks and poor folks.

Baldwin also teaches us that change is renewal and that nothing is constant. I’m humbled that my election represents needed change in Ward 5 and on the D.C. Council as the District emerges from a global pandemic. By one of the widest margins seen in this election cycle, Ward 5 neighbors elected an educator born on the south side of Chicago with a simple based vision that all District residents deserve good and accountable government.

That means we must serve as responsible stewards of the District’s resources examining how we spend taxpayer money while also making sure we extend support to those in greatest need. It also means making government more accessible and accountable to you, the people.

What’s more, for the first time since 2015, there will be an out gay on the Council. And for the first time ever, that Council member will be black. With this honor comes the responsibility to address the ridiculously high rates of queer youth homelessness, fight to protect federal protections that are under assault by officials just down the street, and ensure that we’re investing in the people and organizations that are fighting every day for our LGBTQIA plus neighbors.

So today – and I’m wrapping – if you are feeling the same calling for renewal in the District that I do, where all our neighbors have a shared quality of life and can live in safe and healthy communities and where natives and residents who have long lived in the District can benefit from this city’s prosperity. If you feel the same responsibility that I do to give voice to communities that are often overlooked and to prioritize getting things done versus political points, then I invite you to join me on this journey.

For when times change, so must we. And the time has found us to chart a new path for the District’s renewal. Thank you again Ward 5. It is the honor of my life to represent this community that I love. Thank you.

[loud applause]