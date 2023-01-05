Congress
House GOP fractures deepen as speakership fight drags into day 4
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (Texas) has been particularly outspoken, calling hardline McCarthy opponents “enemies,” and “childish”
The outcome of the eleventh vote by the U.S. House of Representatives to elect a speaker Thursday was roughly the same as the previous 10 ballots, with Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) again failing to capture the gavel by about 20 votes in his Republican Conference.
After 8 p.m. on Thursday, the chamber voted to adjourn until Friday at noon, and the Republican members are expected to continue negotiations well into the evening.
Following a two-day standoff that pitted McCarthy and most of the Republican conference against the ultraconservative “Never Kevin” members, the obstructionists reportedly won more concessions this morning.
Most important was an agreement whereby any GOP member can call for a vote to vacate the Speaker’s chair, at any time and for any reason.
However, shortly after the seventh vote on Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) tweeted: “A deal is NOT done. When confidences are betrayed and leaks are directed, it’s even more difficult to trust. Totally unsat. I will not yield to the status quo.”
Until a speaker is elected, the House is effectively paralyzed – unable to seat new members, pass new rules, or move on legislation. This is the first time in a century that a speaker was not chosen with the first floor vote.
Another sign of deepening fractures within the GOP came Tuesday when Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (Colo.) publicly acknowledged Donald Trump’s call for the party to unite behind McCarthy and then urged the former president to instead tell the GOP Leader to withdraw from the race.
Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, another committed McCarthy opponent, cast his seventh ballot for Trump on Wednesday, by which time Twitter was abuzz with calls to give the Speaker’s gavel to the former president.
House GOP members have been sniping at each other incessantly. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (Texas) has been particularly outspoken, calling hardline McCarthy opponents “enemies,” and “childish.”
On Tuesday, Crenshaw told them, “Tell us what you actually want or shut the fuck up.”
One of the most conservative members of the GOP conference, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, said the members in her party who are opposed to McCarthy’s speakership are not motivated by ideology or policy disagreements.
Rather, Greene told reporters, these lawmakers are seeking to condition their support on winning concessions for themselves – or, in other cases, have allowed their personal feelings about McCarthy cloud their judgment at the expense of her party.
The Los Angeles Times notes without an elected leader, the House remains paralyzed, delaying members’ oaths of office, GOP committee assignments, investigations and hearings and passage of legislation. Until a speaker is a elected by a majority of the chamber, the House can do little else beyond voting for a speaker or moving to adjourn.
House adjourns without electing a speaker
Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough GOP votes
The U.S. House of Representatives adjourned Tuesday evening after failing to elect a new speaker for the 118th Congress in three ballots that saw Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) fail to secure sufficient votes from members in the conservative faction of his party.
The chamber will reconvene tomorrow at noon to hold a fourth vote.
Until a speaker is in place, the House will be unable to seat new members or take action with respect to new rules, committee assignments or legislation.
With Republicans’ narrowly won control over the House, McCarthy needed 218 votes to be elected but won only 203 in the first two rounds and 202 in the third vote, which took place after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Opposition to McCarthy’s speakership comes from the most conservative Republicans, most belonging to the House Freedom Caucus.
At the same time, some of the caucus’s most conservative members — like Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene — were adamant in their support of the Republican leader.
Not since 1923 has the House failed to elect a speaker with the first floor vote.
Fractures in the GOP caucus were underscored by the fact that McCarthy secured support from more Republicans two years ago, despite having won more seats this time around.
But a group of about 20 Republican members had either publicly declared their opposition to McCarthy’s speakership or declined to signal their support for him leading up to Tuesday’s vote.
Initially, their votes were divided between Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), who ran against McCarthy for the gavel, and Reps. Jim Jordan, Jim Banks (Ind.), Byron Donalds (Fla.) and Lee Zeldin (N.Y.).
The Republican defectors then lined up behind Jordan in their second and third votes for House speaker, despite Jordan having pledged his support for McCarthy.
McCarthy suffers humiliating losses in bid for House speakership
19 Republicans decline to support longtime party leader
(UPDATE 4:45 p.m.: Kevin McCarthy lost his bid for House Speaker in second- and third-round voting Tuesday afternoon. Further rounds of voting are expected to continue late into the night.)
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives declined to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as House Speaker for the 118th Congress during a decisive floor vote on Tuesday afternoon.
Nineteen GOP members declined to cast their ballots for McCarthy, who could only lose four votes from the Republican caucus given the party’s slim majority control of the House.
McCarthy’s loss, which marks the first time since 1923 in which a speaker had not been seated after the first vote, means additional floor votes will be necessary to determine who will hold the gavel for the Republican House majority.
The delays may prove costly, because without a speaker, the House is unable to adopt rules, make committee assignments, or move on any legislation. It was only after nine ballots over the course of two months that a speaker was seated in 1923.
Leading up to Tuesday’s vote, as many as 20 GOP members had not publicly endorsed McCarthy. Among those were five members who were staunchly opposed – all belonging to the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, including Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, who challenged McCarthy for the Speaker’s gavel on the floor Tuesday.
Biggs ultimately won 10 GOP votes, with others casting their ballots for Republican Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio), Jim Banks (Ind.), Byron Donalds (Fla.), and Lee Zeldin (R-Ny.).
Other members of the Republican caucus who were less calcified in their opposition to McCarthy had conditioned their support on winning concessions, from promises regarding membership on standing committees to procedural agreements that would limit the power of the speakership.
Most important was a compromise struck ahead of the vote that would have allowed five members to file for a motion to vacate the speakership at any time, bringing back a House rule that cost John Boehner his speakership in 2015.
McCarthy served as House Majority Leader from 2014 to 2019 under Speakers Boehner and Paul Ryan, who both lost their gavels because of their resistance to the demands of the Freedom Caucus.
By contrast, McCarthy has embraced the most conservative members of the GOP caucus, earning support from the likes of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.).
According to media reports, in a closed-door meeting with Republican members on Tuesday morning that preceded the floor vote, McCarthy delivered a defiant speech in which he refused to make additional concessions to the ultraconservative holdouts and told his colleagues, “I earned this job.”
Representative Lauren Boebert (Colo.) reportedly shouted, “Bullshit!”
Speaking with reporters after the closed-door meeting, Greene admonished the members of her caucus who opposed McCarthy’s speakership.
During the meeting, she said, “we found out that there were several members – three, in fact – that went in last night and were demanding positions for themselves. Demanding gavel positions, demanding subcommittees, demanding for people to be taken off committees for people to be put on committees.”
Greene noted that she had not conditioned her support for McCarthy on winning any concessions for herself, despite having been stripped of her committee assignments in 2021. “This is about electing someone to serve in the speaker’s chair so that we can get to work,” she said.
The congresswoman added that “the conservatives who our base believes in, let me remind everyone: They’re not perfect either. Scott Perry [Pa.], before his general election, refused to vote against the gay marriage bill [the Respect for Marriage Act]…Then, when it came back around after his election, he was able to vote against it. Conservatives would not like that.”
Embattled freshman Republican Rep. George Santos (N.Y.) also cast his vote for McCarthy on Tuesday, having evaded reporters who were gathered this morning in front of his office in the Longworth House building.
A series of news reports over the past few weeks revealed the congressman had lied about nearly every part of his life, education, identity, and career, while his alleged financial malfeasance has triggered investigations by federal and local prosecutors.
The latest news published by The New York Times on Monday was the revival of fraud charges against Santos by authorities in his native Brazil who formally requested that the U.S. Department notify him of the charges.
More calls for Santos to step down
Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus issues statement calling for Santos to step down
Robert Zimmerman, the Democratic candidate who ran against Republican Rep.-elect George Santos for the U.S. House seat representing New York’s 3rd Congressional District, held a press conference Thursday afternoon outside the Nassau County Courthouse on Long Island, to argue that his former opponent “does not belong in Congress.”
Zimmerman called for a House Ethics Committee investigation into Santos over his extraordinary lies and deceptions, many revealed for the first time over the course of the last couple of weeks by multiple news and media organizations.
Those who have been outraged by Santos’ shady financial dealings and fabrications on the campaign trail concerning his life and career ought to “make sure investigations proceed on the federal, state and county levels,” Zimmerman said.
So far, investigations into Santos have been opened by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, the Republican district attorney of Nassau County, Anne Donnelly, and New York State Attorney General Letitia James.
Addressing the crowd ahead of Zimmerman was New York State Sen. Anna Kaplan, who represents part of the region that includes the 3rd Congressional District.
Kaplan urged investigations into Santos’ business dealings, questioning how he was able to self-fund his candidacy “despite having no legitimate career to speak of,” which prompted chants of “follow the money!”
Additionally, she said, “we all deserve an apology for [Santos’] reprehensible lies about his nonexistent Jewish faith and completely fake connection to the Holocaust.”
On Wednesday evening, the House Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus released a statement calling for the congressman-elect to “step down immediately.” The move follows several public declarations by Democratic lawmakers that Santos not be seated with the next Congress.
The statement was cosigned by the Caucus Chair, Democratic Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, along with Co-Chairs Reps. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Mark Takano (D-Calif.), Angie Craig (D-Minn.), Sharice Davids (D-Kan.), Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), and Ritchie Torres (D-Ny.), and incoming Reps. Becca Balint (D-Vt.), Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), and Eric Sorensen (D-Ill.).
“Over the past few weeks, there have been numerous reports of representative-elect Santos lying about his education, employment history, and his personal life, including, among other fabrications, that he is Jewish, that he ‘lost four employees’ in the Pulse nightclub massacre, that he graduated Baruch College, and that he worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup,” the caucus wrote in the statement.
The statement reads, in part, “Integrity and honesty are central to being a member of the House of Representatives and to properly represent your community — both one’s district and the LGBTQ+ community. Mr. Santos has demonstrated that he lacks these values.”
“We are especially appalled that Mr. Santos would lie about losing four employees in the Pulse nightclub massacre. The Pulse nightclub massacre was the deadliest U.S. hate crime committed against our community in recent memory, and a person who misrepresents their connection to that tragedy for political sympathy does not deserve to be a member of Congress.”
Finally, the caucus called on Santos to “step down immediately” because “The LGBTQ+ community and the people of New York’s 3rd Congressional District deserve better.”
