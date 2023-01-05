House GOP fractures deepen as speakership fight drags into day 4

The outcome of the eleventh vote by the U.S. House of Representatives to elect a speaker Thursday was roughly the same as the previous 10 ballots, with Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) again failing to capture the gavel by about 20 votes in his Republican Conference.

After 8 p.m. on Thursday, the chamber voted to adjourn until Friday at noon, and the Republican members are expected to continue negotiations well into the evening.

Following a two-day standoff that pitted McCarthy and most of the Republican conference against the ultraconservative “Never Kevin” members, the obstructionists reportedly won more concessions this morning.

Most important was an agreement whereby any GOP member can call for a vote to vacate the Speaker’s chair, at any time and for any reason.

However, shortly after the seventh vote on Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) tweeted: “A deal is NOT done. When confidences are betrayed and leaks are directed, it’s even more difficult to trust. Totally unsat. I will not yield to the status quo.”

Until a speaker is elected, the House is effectively paralyzed – unable to seat new members, pass new rules, or move on legislation. This is the first time in a century that a speaker was not chosen with the first floor vote.

Another sign of deepening fractures within the GOP came Tuesday when Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (Colo.) publicly acknowledged Donald Trump’s call for the party to unite behind McCarthy and then urged the former president to instead tell the GOP Leader to withdraw from the race.

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, another committed McCarthy opponent, cast his seventh ballot for Trump on Wednesday, by which time Twitter was abuzz with calls to give the Speaker’s gavel to the former president.

House GOP members have been sniping at each other incessantly. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (Texas) has been particularly outspoken, calling hardline McCarthy opponents “enemies,” and “childish.”

On Tuesday, Crenshaw told them, “Tell us what you actually want or shut the fuck up.”

One of the most conservative members of the GOP conference, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, said the members in her party who are opposed to McCarthy’s speakership are not motivated by ideology or policy disagreements.

Rather, Greene told reporters, these lawmakers are seeking to condition their support on winning concessions for themselves – or, in other cases, have allowed their personal feelings about McCarthy cloud their judgment at the expense of her party.

The Los Angeles Times notes without an elected leader, the House remains paralyzed, delaying members’ oaths of office, GOP committee assignments, investigations and hearings and passage of legislation. Until a speaker is a elected by a majority of the chamber, the House can do little else beyond voting for a speaker or moving to adjourn.